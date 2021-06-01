Skylight Health Group Inc. (SHGFF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Pradyum Sekar - Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Elinesky - Chief Financial Officer

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Rob Goff - Echelon Capital Markets

Rahul Sarugaser - Raymond James

Bill Sutherland - The Benchmark Company

Yue Ma - Mackie Research

Gabriel Leung - Beacon Securities

We would like to welcome you to Skylight Health's first quarter 2021 financial results conference call. The results are for the period ending March 31, 2021.

All currencies discussed on this call will be in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

This conference call is being recorded today, June 1, 2021 at 9:00 am and will be posted to Skylight Health's website within 24 hours after the conclusion of the call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Skylight Health's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Pradyum Sekar. Please go ahead.

Pradyum Sekar

Thank you Ariel and a good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter conference call for the period ending March 31, 2021. I’m happy to announce that with me this morning is our Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Elinesky, who will provide you with a more detailed overview of our financial performance in a moment.

After the close of market yesterday, we released our first quarter 2021 results. The news release for these results, financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for this period are available on our website, skylighthealthgroup.com, and have been filed on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

I will begin with a brief description of our business and operational highlights from the quarter, Andrew will then review the financials, following which I will then discuss subsequent events and the opportunities that lie ahead for the company.

Skylight Health Group is a healthcare services and technology company working to positively impact patient health outcomes. Skylights operates a U.S. multi-state primary care health network providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory diagnostic testing. We are focused on helping small and independent practices shift from a traditional fee-for-service model to a value-based care model using proprietary technology, data analytics and infrastructure. Value-based care leads to improved patient outcomes, reduced cost of care, and drives stronger financial performance from existing practices.

We are all extremely pleased with our results this quarter. Revenue was up 76% year-over-year and 62% sequentially. As was expected, we were able to see both top line growth from revenue from acquisitions made during the quarter and from those in Q4 2020. We continued to remain profitable at the operational level with each new acquisition being immediately accretive to our growth. We closed on two acquisitions during the quarter, including APEX on January 4, 2021 and RCMA on February 3, 2021. We expect that partial contribution in Q1 reflected by the timing of the close of RCMA will result in greater increase in Q2 revenues. Further, the subsequent acquisition of Rocky Mountain in the second quarter will contribute significantly to expected revenue growth in Q2 of 2021.

We remain committed to a strong growth by acquisition model fueled by a strong balance sheet and robust pipeline. Our focus in the first quarter was both validating the acquisition model and strengthening our infrastructure for rapid growth. This included investments in human capital, technology and operations. We brought on key management hires, including our Chief Operating Officer Paul Kulas, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Elinesky, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Georges Feghali, to name a few. We bolstered our management and operational teams to support all functional and subject matter areas relevant for our future growth. We are pleased that we stand today a stronger and disciplined operating team led by experienced management in the U.S. primary care market.

We also strengthened our board with the addition of Patrick McNamee as Chairman of the Board, and Grace Mellis as Chair of the Audit Committee. Both Patrick and Grace bring both depth and knowledge of the U.S. public market and have collectively demonstrated multiple success stories. They bring a strong operational acumen to support management in executing our plan.

The first quarter was a major milestone for us as we commenced trading on the TSX-V in January. We also filed our application to up-list in the U.S. to NASDAQ. We have since received conditional approval and expect to begin trading on NASDAQ on the week of June 7, 2021 subject to the company meeting the applicable bid price requirement for listing.

We made several investments in the first quarter that were relevant to corporate activities outside operations. These included professional fees tied to the TSX-V and NASDAQ applications and acquisitions made, as well as in the marketing and business development costs. Most of these are tied to one-time initiatives primarily around building a national Skylight brand. While we may see some of this continue into the second quarter, most of these as well as professional fees will be minimized in the following quarter, allowing us to see a pathway to positive EBITDA by the end of the year.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Andrew Elinesky, who will review our financial results in more detail, and then I will be back to discuss what we are excited for in the coming quarters.

Andrew Elinesky

Thank you Prad, and thank you again to everyone for joining us today.

As Prad mentioned, we were very pleased with the company’s performance to start this year. The first quarter financial results reflected the impact of the acquisitions we made in late 2020. The health of our balance sheet remains strong and we continue with our plans of acquisitions and integrations.

Moving to the financials, our revenue came in at $5.2 million for the quarter, which as Prad said was a 76% increase when compared to $2.9 million in the same period of last year. More importantly, we saw our revenues continue to grow as a result of acquisitions in Q4 last year, and when compared to the last quarter of 2020, revenue was up 62%. These significant increases obviously were due to the addition of these acquired clinics during Q4; however, our preexisting revenue streams also saw an increase over Q1 and Q4 of 2020 of approximately 9% and 17% respectively.

For the full year, we are on track to meet our revenue guidance of $40 million. Just a reminder, this projection accounts for the acquisitions that we’ve closed as of today but excludes any potential transactions which we currently have otherwise in place for.

Moving to gross profit, our margin came in at 69%, which was a continuation of our historical margin range of approximately 65% to 70%. This meant that the income from operations and adjusted EBITDA at our clinics continued to be positive while our overall EBITDA loss saw improvement when compared to Q4 of 2020. Our EBITDA loss was a result of the continuing investments that Prad mentioned earlier. These were corporate activities, and we saw these increased costs related to salaries and wages, marketing and business development, and professional fees.

Just to touch on the outlook for each of these, salary costs, as Prad mentioned, were reflective of the growth stage that the company is at currently. We expect these costs to increase slightly again in Q2 but then see this rate of growth flatten out from Q3 onwards. Professional fees contained a number of one-time items such as exchange listing costs, but these fees are also driven by our acquisition work, so we expect these costs to decrease slightly from Q2 onwards but be reflective of our continued acquisition work.

With regards to our marketing and development costs, these related to supporting the company’s rebranding efforts commenced late last year and supporting our market position in recent months. We expect these to start to decrease to a degree in Q2 and then be at even smaller levels from Q3 onwards.

For the full year, it is our plan to continue to improve the consolidated EBITDA both organically and via acquisition with a focus on increasing our revenues and maintaining our gross profit margin. We will continue to be in the mode of rapid growth to ensure we capture our desired market share and grow our revenue accordingly. We anticipate that this would result in our operational EBITDA continuing to grow compared to the expenses discussed earlier of being a public company over the coming quarters.

Moving to our balance sheet finally, we ended the quarter with just over $18 million in total cash compared to a cash balance of just over $20 million as at the end of 2020. The slight reduction in cash in the quarter was primarily due to working capital adjustments and purchase consideration paid on the quarter. Subsequent to the quarter, a significant portion of this cash was used to close our Rocky Mountain acquisition and to settle the remaining cash payment for our River City acquisition. Our current cash position sits at just under $16 million due to the financing that we completed last week.

In addition to our solid cash balance, the company also saw the Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiven within Q1 and this was removed from our balance sheet, leaving the company’s balance sheet in an even better position with zero debt.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Prad.

Pradyum Sekar

Thanks Andrew.

Having completed a strong first quarter, we have already seen some exciting progress that we will look forward to reporting on in our second quarter results. The most prominent of these was the closing of the primary care group, Rocky Mountain based in Colorado, on April 5, 2021. Rocky Mountain expanded our reach in Colorado to over 40 providers now in network and access to a large share of the primary care market in Denver and Boulder. Further, it strengthens our financial performance, contributing over $20 million in annualized revenue and positive EBITDA. With Rocky Mountain now in network, we are in a strengthened position to advance payor conversations on enabling value-based care plans within the group and expanding these to national relationships over time.

As Andrew mentioned, the recent financing led by Raymond James and Stifel bring in strong cross-border support as we look forward to our expected up-listing on NASDAQ the week of June 7, now one week away. We have already received investor interest from small cap and healthcare investors along with corresponding interest and support from U.S. investment banks and analysts who understand our model and believe that what we are creating is a long term business that has been validated in the U.S.

We recently completed a 5-to-1 reverse split enabling a higher share price to support the NASDAQ up-listing and a consolidated cap structure. We believe high quality investors are driven by both a stronger share price and a cap table that will continue to build and support a shareholder base as we continue to grow and execute.

We are all looking forward to exciting times ahead. The need for improved primary care practice models in the U.S. has never been greater than it is today. We believe that our model for shifting fee-for-service primary care practices to a value-based care reimbursement model will close the gap in a widening shortage of primary care physicians.

Primary care represents less than 10% of the overall $3 trillion healthcare industry in the U.S. but controls over 60% of the healthcare spend. Physicians in the U.S. are reimbursed for patient care through insurance companies, or payors, including government payors such as Medicare and Medicaid, to a network of independent private and commercial insurers like Humana and United Health. Across the board, everyone is grappling with the rising cost of care largely driven by at-risk groups and the over-utilization of expensive in-patient services.

One of the ways to address the rising costs is to reconsider and restructure how family physicians are remunerated. Historically and still dominant today is the reimbursement model of fee-for-service. In this model, physicians are paid on each encounter. In the new model driven by insurance companies, value-based care or payment based on quality measures, physicians are incentivized on how healthy their patients. The motivation to participate in these programs can mean over a 500% improvement in clinical revenue over time. This is because insurance payors are rewarding physicians for this upfront work and investment made to help control costs. The patient that used to earn between $200 to $300 a year can now potentially earn the clinic group over $6,000 to $12,000 a year or more based on the growth in care from the provider. It’s a win-win solution for the patient, the payor, and the clinical group.

Looking ahead, we expect that we will remain highly acquisitive, focused on driving synergies and efficiencies within acquired practices, and finally following through on our vision of shifting these practices into a value-based care model.

To highlight further on our moving forward acquisition strategy, we remain focused now on density within current and specific new markets we are exploring. Density in each market will continue to enhance our service offerings for patients and drive stronger performance scores for payors and providers. We will also be able to generate a more robust national payor contracting model enabling improved revenues through better contracts.

Our pipeline of deal targets remains strong. We expect to have a steady cadence of new flow supporting the closing of primary care practices throughout the end of the year. Having a fuller pipeline allows us to be more selective, ensuring higher quality practices at disciplined prices.

As part of driving efficiencies and improvements to the acquired clinics, we will be focused on using proprietary tools and technology to scale and improve clinical operations. This includes tools like our proprietary clinical assessment scorecard, our clinical analyzer. This tool measures over 300 metrics attributable to a clinical practice both to support patient care as well as success in a managed care contract. Every practice is measured and expect to reach a minimum score threshold within six to 12 months of acquisition to enable their participation in managed care contracts.

Again, this is a payor-driven model with validated contracts in place by our larger peers like Oak Street Health, Agilon and Privia. While our approach is unique to the market, we are establishing ourselves in a market we expect to see strong demand from payors, patients and providers.

As part of our first step in managed care, we expect that we will be able to secure our first regional capitation managed care contract by the end of the second quarter. This will be a major milestone for the company. It validates that fee-for-service practices under the Skylight platform are able to transition to taking on risk-bearing contracts within 12 months of acquisition. While the contracts will be unique and regional to begin with, this is a major step forward for the individual practices. These groups may have never considered or been able to participate in these contracts. With time, these contracts will continue to build in value and contribution to accelerating our strong organic growth potential. Concurrently, we are also working to establish national payor contracts.

As we continue to execute on these three growth areas, we will continue to keep shareholders updated on our progress. Our focus remains on executing against our business plan, building a model that’s maximizing health outcomes for patients, and delivering real value in the long term for shareholders.

In closing, I want to highlight some key catalysts. First, we have validated and demonstrated a pathway for strong growth by way of acquisition at disciplined pricing models and medium to long term organic growth that can transform our current revenue run rate. Second, we have a world class clinical management team to lead and implement our strategy on a proven and validated business model from previous ventures. Third, we are on our way to a major U.S. exchange that we believe will result in stronger institutional relationships, analyst coverage, and a move towards a broader investor base to support the long term vision of the company. We are absolutely excited and ready to drive this company forward in 2021 and beyond.

With that, I think it’s time to open up the call for any questions. Ariel, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from Frank Takkinen of Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Frank Takkinen

Hey Prad, hey Andrew. Thanks for taking my questions this morning. Just a few for me.

To start, in relation to your comment related to increasing density within each market, you referenced it a little bit, but maybe you could speak a little bit more to the importance of this, especially around establishing payor contracts in the transition from fee-for-service to value-based care.

Pradyum Sekar

Yes, hey Frank. Thanks for the question - this is Prad here.

To answer that question, success in a managed care contract always works better both from a scalability perspective as well as from a negotiation standpoint with payor contracts when you have significant density in a market. Today in a market like Colorado with the purchase of the Rocky Mountain Group, we have started to really leverage that density to a pretty significant extent. Similarly we’ve got other markets now that we’re in that we consider highly strategic, both from a population where we believe we’ll have the best impact in this conversion process, as well as some that we’re still identifying.

In a fee-for-service model, you can still establish scalability in a national framework, but having acquired practices in these markets, we have to recognize that most of these markets when you’re dealing with independent providers, most of these providers don’t really have options available to them and there isn’t really a market for acquisition of these groups, so in a way what Skylight is doing is really creating a much better opportunity for providers to join a network that maintains that independence, and that’s really driven now in terms of our pipeline by a lot of organic inbound requests that have come through as we start to acquire these practices and these markets. We obviously get recognized as a real buyer that is efficiently looking at these practices and closing on time, and so that has resulted obviously in a larger deal flow pipeline organically.

We’re pretty confident as we look at density in these markets, the ability for us to acquire independent practices will continue to increase based on our success at closing and, obviously, transition, and then this increase in terms of density both from a provider panel perspective but also patient panel perspective will really leverage our ability to offer more services, for example shuttle services to and from the practice, or being able to provide a broader set of services to patients so that we can expand on the managed care contracts that we have with health plans. These are all sort of future opportunities that are brought on by the ability to increase density in these markets.

Frank Takkinen

Got it, that makes sense. Secondly from me, as you’ve had the ability to do a nice job integrating your acquisitions, could you maybe speak to some of your early learning as you’ve definitely went upsize in the acquisition and now you’ve got a couple months under your belt with your latest acquisition and largest acquisition. But maybe speak to the capabilities of the team in integrating these acquisitions as successfully as you have into the broader organization.

Pradyum Sekar

Yes, absolutely. This is a learning operation, as in we are always continuing to learn as we grow. Certainly we stand today a much stronger team as a result of Q1 initiatives and really bolstering our operational and management teams, and having the experience of those that have been there, done that, but now bringing that experience to a much different approach that Skylight is taking.

When we look at these practices in the way that we say, how do we evolve with these practices from the first one to where we are today, I think we can sort of break it down into--you know, the first one is most of these practices, the physicians have an altruistic goal of making sure the patients are number one, so there’s clear alignment from that perspective. Where we see a lot of improvement is the way that we incentivize and align these providers post acquisition.

One of the things that Skylight really differentiates is we are an organization that provides continuity of growth for the providers. It’s not just about having them benefit from a salary and that’s it. We are starting to think now about how we start to incentivize and structure these deals so that physicians both get a perspective of future growth in the practice but then in return, Skylight gets a true physician partner that will align with our goal of converting into value-based care. That’s something that we’ve started to really model out with new acquisitions going forward.

In terms of the integration itself, like I said, the development of tools like our clinical analyzer are critical, both because they help us understand the practice prior to acquisition, which of course now is also bolstered by a larger corporate development team and an integration team, but then post-acquisition as well, it really helps us to frame and understand the practice early on. Again, Skylight is an operating partner, we’re not just acting like a typical PE firm where come in and let management do their thing, so we do roll up our sleeves, we do get in there, and we do help these practices optimize, which ultimately leads to better quality of practice for both the providers as well as the staff working there.

We are continuing to enhance on our ability to make these integrations smoother as we continue to grow, but from everything we’ve learned and built, certainly the tools and the team that we have today are paving that pathway forward.

Frank Takkinen

Got it, okay. Last one from me, more in the camp of a housekeeping capital markets related question, given your U.S. operations and indicator from the NASDAQ up-list coming next week, should we anticipate we could see you become a U.S. SEC filer as well as report financials in U.S. dollars?

Andrew Elinesky

Yes Frank, it’s Andrew here. That’s certainly a possibility in the shorter term, but I’m not seeing that happening necessarily this year. The foreign private issuer status, with the headquarters being in Canada and less than 50% of our share base being American means that our status stays as is. What might come first would be possibly a switch to reporting in U.S. dollars and then possible moving to U.S. GAAP reporting, so that’s under evaluation but, again, that’s kind of a 12 to 24-month possible transition, if we do deem that that’s the way to go.

But I do--you know, looking at the U.S. dollar impact, that’s kind of top of mind for myself just in terms of getting the reporting out there into U.S. dollars as opposed to Canadian.

Frank Takkinen

Got it, okay. Thanks for taking my questions, and congrats on all the progress.

Andrew Elinesky

Thanks.

Our next question comes from Rob Goff of Echelon. Please go ahead.

Rob Goff

Good morning and thank you for taking my question. My question would be on the value-based care. Could you perhaps walk us through the internal capability that you need to develop, if any, prior to the introduction of value-based care, and then once you have the capabilities, would that be both an internal asset and an external asset, i.e. would you consider making this a service that you would provide to third party clinics?

Pradyum Sekar

Hey Rob, thanks for the question. This is Prad here.

I think I could probably break this response down into sort of three categories: one is the infrastructure, two is the education, and three are the payor contracts. With regard to the first one, being infrastructure as I mentioned, our proprietary tools that we use--and really again, keep in mind this is something that’s not commonly done, especially when you talk about these independent fee-for-service practices, and that’s why we think what Skylight’s doing is relatively unique and we bring our management expertise to the table here. But these metrics really help us gauge an assessment of the practice so we can say at a certain point, okay, this clinic is now value-based care ready.

Now in terms of the infrastructure that needs to go into there, really it’s about the practice’s capability, both from an access standpoint - so number one, does the practice create enough access for patients successfully to succeed, and then number two, is it able to manage and measure the data that is coming from the actual practices. Every health plan will have different quality metrics associated with success and what they determine a success. The higher the quality scores that you achieve, the higher the reimbursement rates you continue to drive with payors.

With practices today, most of them really just don’t sit back and look at these metrics as a gauge of success, they just tend to look at patient care day to day and encounter-based patient care, so being able to really institute the ability to ingest data, and that’s where our proprietary data analytics platform is so critical here, is being able to capture the right set of information from the clinical practice and operation, bring that back, digest it against what the health plans are looking for from a benchmark standpoint, and then being able to actionably put that back into practice again so the providers understand what it takes for them to be successful.

That plays into the second component, which is education. With regards to education, most of these providers are sitting with a fee-for-service mindset where typically you’re focused more on volume of care and obviously, of course, on billable services - that’s how reimbursement rates are driven. But of course, the goal here is to focus on quality, which again like I said, most practices and providers align with, so as we look at education, it’s really driven down to our payor contracting and education team and clinical leadership team that brings that down to the provider level, down to the staff level to know what is it that you need to be measuring, how do you need to be putting that back into practice, and then how do you start to focus on things that could start to lower the cost of care while still achieving the patient’s ultimate health outcome goals.

The last part of this is the payor contracts, so the strength in numbers is really critical here because independent practices may not have the right leverage or the tools to be able to negotiate contracts, whether both at a regional or a national level. What Skylight Health is able to offer as a larger platform is the size and density to be able to bring improved contracts and payor contracts to the table.

While number one and number two are going on, we continue to build on the payor contract relationships, and this is something that once established, especially at a national level, will be easy to then replicate into every market we go into and every practice we go into, once we’re able to sign off that this practice is now value-based care ready.

This method and this approach is really our internal model for development and growth of these independent practices and why we’re able to look at turning the fee-for-service into value-based care into managed care. I think whether we take on a traditional MSO approach similar to some of our other peers out there today, where we go in as a service and provide independent practices the opportunity to turn, I think we’ll see how future valuations go, but at the moment, Rob, we are an in-network provider, we prefer to do this through acquisition. We find that with acquisition, it gives us improved control of the practice operation. It really de-risks the risk for the provider itself, which is often why sometimes we see providers leaving some of these partnership models because, ultimately, the partner doesn’t have enough skin in the game. From our perspective, this has been pretty successful for us and I think this will be the focus for us moving forward.

Rob Goff

Okay, thank you. One further, if I may. When you look into your M&A pipeline, to what extent are you looking for acquisitions to increase your regional density as that might support value-based care, or perhaps are you looking for existing providers of value-based care to further accelerate your introduction?

Pradyum Sekar

I think from our perspective, price discipline is critical. We already have companies that have already converted to managed care are out there today, although at a much smaller number in terms of the fee-for-service practices that exist. There is a lot of competition in that area, so it is although fragmented, very competitive, and we typically see a lot of that from private equity groups and some of our other publicly traded peers.

The notion of paying a higher margin for acquisition really just doesn’t fit our current acquisition thesis, so we’d prefer to look at practices that have a much earlier stage into managed care contracts, thereby we get to stay within our multiples of acquisition. Now from time to time, we will see practices that might be closer to the value-based care or might already have a few plans in place, but as long as we can justify it from a valuation perspective, I think it’s certainly open for consideration.

Then in terms of density as well, like I said, our focus right now will continue to be on density, although we do have a few opportunistic markets that we have our eyes on and a few opportunities that we’re evaluating.

Rob Goff

Okay, thank you.

Pradyum Sekar

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Rahul Sarugaser of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Rahul Sarugaser

Morning Prad and Andrew. Thanks so much for taking our questions. Some of our questions have already been answered, so just wanted to drill down a little bit on the managed care.

You alluded to some expansion--sorry, being able to execute on managed care in Q2. Are you able to give us a little more color on that and how that should play into the continued growth in the organic growth story over and above the inorganic growth?

Pradyum Sekar

Yes, hi Rahul. Thanks for the question.

The answer to that is really the journey through managed care is an evolutionary process. Fee for service is really the model that payors are trying to shift providers away from. Ultimately you want to be able to take on sort of global risk plan with payors, which ultimately means that you’re responsible at the end of the day for sharing in the greatest amount of cost for the insurance payor, usually costs attributed to hospitals, drug coverage or prescriptions, and medical care from providers. Plans like Medicare Advantage will on a global risk plan usually compensate around $1,000 a month per member per month, or about $12,000 a year per member.

When we look at the evolution to get there, though, it’s very much difficult to assume that an independent provider today that has never worked in a managed care environment, which is usually a capitation model, will be dropped into global risk and then ultimately succeed without all of that necessary infrastructure and experience in place. As we look at these practices today, we’re cognizant that while our ultimate goal is to have global risk at the largest potential capacities in our patients, which ultimately benefits the entire stakeholder group at large, we do recognize that this is an evolutionary process.

As we talk about our first contract in managed care, keep in mind this is the first contract that we at Skylight now were able to both validate in both telling our story from A to Z but also ultimately start to build that relationship and experience within each provider within that market, to be able to get to eventually a global risk plan. But it really is sort of a stepping stone that the payors have laid out in terms of how providers should move all the way to global risk, which is certainly in alignment with our overall story of converting these practices into value.

Rahul Sarugaser

Terrific, thanks. That’s some good color.

Of course, while we are quite focused on revenue, I’ll come back to that in a second, but we saw a little bit of creep in some of the costs. Now, our assumption is that that essentially is sort of the cost of doing business as you incorporate these additional businesses, but maybe could you give us a little bit of color in terms of how we should be expecting some of these factors, such as marketing development going forward, do we expect them to be attenuated back down to normal levels or do we expect them to continue to grow?

Andrew Elinesky

Hi Rahul, it’s Andrew. Yes, as I mentioned earlier, to kind of continue to support that rapid growth that we’ve seen so far, we do anticipate some of these costs, in particular salaries and wages, to increase in Q2 and then we’ll see that rate of growth slow down a little bit as we’ve built in the infrastructure to support that rapid growth. I’d anticipate that to increase in Q2.

The marketing, as I mentioned, should decrease starting in Q2 and then become a much more normalized level in Q3 and Q4, and the professional fees will vary with the initiatives that we’re doing. But again, supporting our listing in the U.S. and the acquisitions will continue to be significant costs for us, but again I still think Q1 will kind of be a bit of a high for us.

The other component there is non-cash based items, such as share-based comp, so anticipate our share-based comp we recorded in Q1, maybe compared to Q4 last year which was much higher than normal, Q1 kind of about $1 million is more of a normalized level in my mind, and then we anticipate our gross profit margin, like I said, to be--sorry, I’m out of order here, but to go back up to gross profit, I would anticipate that to continue to be in and around that 65% to 67% mark.

Rahul Sarugaser

Terrific, thanks. One quick final modeling question, as we look at each of these new acquisitions and we model in their contribution over the first couple quarters, [indiscernible] initially be a partial quarter, then a first full quarter and then another full quarter, should we see those as sort of straight line or is there potentially spikes or dips in that revenue during those first couple integration quarters?

Andrew Elinesky

It’s Andrew again, Rahul. I would anticipate the integration, as you would expect, it’s not going to be a spike up necessarily. We are getting better at hitting the ground running, but again a number of the clinics that we’ve acquired in the past, some providers are looking at those as initiating or as an exiting event for them. We’re looking to kind of change the structure of some of our deals going forward which we’re hoping will minimize that, but as with any integration, we do see a bit of a dip going in the first little while, and then obviously depending on what we find too and what changes we want to make, sometimes those dips are a little bit more drastic if we need to--if we see an opportunity that we want to take advantage of. That may result in some immediate or short term pain to achieve that.

But generally speaking, they’re fairly smooth and straightforward, and I think what we’re looking to do is--our goal here will be to provide updated guidance, not necessarily when we make the acquisition but look to provide updated guidance on a quarterly basis on the earnings call to say, with the acquisition we’ve closed within the quarter, we anticipate our calendar revenue number to be X and we’ll provide updated guidance accordingly.

Rahul Sarugaser

Terrific, thanks. That’s some excellent color. I’ll get back in the queue.

Andrew Elinesky

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Bill Sutherland of The Benchmark Company. Please go ahead.

Bill Sutherland

Hey, good morning Andrew and Prad. Thanks for taking the question.

I was wondering if you have any color on the cohort performance of prior year cohort, anything that you’re tracking that you’re sort of referring to on a public basis.

Pradyum Sekar

Yes Bill, just for clarification, are you talking about tracking the performance prior year of each of the practice groups?

Bill Sutherland

Yes, yes, and just whatever metrics you think are critical to the progress you’re making.

Pradyum Sekar

Yes, sure. Keep in mind we are not yet through a full year of assessment with these practices - the first one was made in October of last year, so based on these practices, and keep in mind they’re smaller practices so they usually don’t come with audited financials at the time of acquisition. What we do, however, have with each acquisition as part of the due diligence is a QV valuation check that’s usually brought in by a third party organization in the U.S. with both experience on the healthcare M&A side as well as running these QV’s for multiple larger healthcare organizations, so we do have a benchmark that we look to compare these practices against.

We haven’t been through a full year, but what we have seen, of course, is that through the work done by the integration and operations team, there has already been some immediate case study wins both in terms of creating further access, in terms of scheduling for providers to patients which supports the ability for us to take on some of these managed care contracts, but then also improvements to things like revenue cycle management, which has led to some immediate impact on the reimbursement improvements from payors.

I think once we cross the first year in terms of the first acquisition, we’ll have more color associated with that, but some standard metrics and KPIs, including revenue and EBITDA and operational costs, we’re also mindful of the quality metrics that we need to start tracking in these practices. They’ve never tracked them before, but we obviously as part of health plans need to ensure that we’re able to monitor and track their quality metrics with patients because that’s ultimately what the payors are going to be looking for in terms of success in those health plans.

Bill Sutherland

Right. I was thinking about that vis-à-vis the fact that you have lined up your first capitated contract, at least on a regional basis, for later this year. So you do have the KPIs required--I mean, the star rating justifications and so forth in place obviously to do that. Do you--I guess the question is, is there a lot more work to be done? I mean, it seems like since it is kind of a work in process because you’re continually adding new practices, are you able to expand the quality metrics at a pace where you can expand the capitated contracts, or is this going to be focused essentially on a region basis?

Pradyum Sekar

I don’t think it’s limited to region, Bill. I think it is our intention to be at a national level. The quality metrics that are being measured--now keep in mind, every health plan requires a different set of quality metrics in terms of what they consider as part of their reimbursement PMPM model, so what we start with in terms of the first managed care contract may be significantly less or fewer number of quality metrics than, say, where the practice might be 12 months from that point as they start to generate and succeed on metrics that would support a higher PMPM rate plan. Now, that’s not our ability or limiting our ability to capture to those quality metrics and measure them, it’s more our ability to work with providers and work with them through an education space, and that’s where having a much stronger clinical leadership team led by Dr. Georges Feghali and an operational team by Paul Kulas, they bring obviously a lot of experience both in success in triple-star or more health quality metric plans and being able to have that represented within our provider network and within our operational network.



Now, every clinic comes on at a different time - you’re right, which is kind of why we say six to 12 months from acquisition, these clinics are ready for managed care contracts. Obviously it is our goal to get it closer to the six months, and in some cases some will join with a much closer timeline in sight, but because every practice comes on in a different period in time, we look at this on a practice-by-practice basis but from a contract perspective, while there is still regional presence, we do intend to have at least one national payor contract partner in place, that we can expand nationally across.

Bill Sutherland

Great. I guess last one from me, it seems that as you bring on these disparate clinics or practices, I should say, the EHRs that come with them, are you implementing a common EHR across your network or just letting them run with their current systems? Thanks.

Pradyum Sekar

At some point, there will be a centralization of, I wouldn’t say one EMR specifically, but there may be a decision made based on region or based on provider type that we may decide to have a core set of functions that we use across our practices. This has a lot to do with our integrations into the EMR systems from a data capability perspective. Right now based on the number of practices, we’re able to start to look at this, and some of these practices have common EHRs between them so we’re able to look at data ingestion right now from multiple systems. But as we continue to scale and grow, there is work being done to identify and look at change management as part of an improved EHR system.

Keep in mind, some of these practices have used these systems from both a cost and time perspective, so there can certainly be a lot of improvements to the practice by picking a more robust system overall, so we don’t anticipate this to necessarily be a challenge for us going forward.

Bill Sutherland

Great, glad to hear that was part of your plan. Thanks a lot for the questions. Take care.

Pradyum Sekar

Thanks Bill.

Our next question comes from Yue Ma of Mackie Research. Please go ahead.

Yue Ma

Hey Prad and Andrew. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a few.

First on the value-based care front, you mentioned the company expected the first regional payor contract by the end of the second quarter, so is it fair to assume that the first patient could be potentially enrolled into a value-based care program in Q3, and what per-patient revenue can we expect from such a value-based care program based on your regional payor contract?

Pradyum Sekar

Yes, thanks Toby. It’s a good question. I think starting with the second one first, the details of that plan we’ll know once we actually have that plan firmly in place, so we’ll be able to comment on that. But like I said, expect that that first one will be sort of a step towards where we can see that PMPM rate growing with time, but in terms of the practice, it will be the first time they take it on, so in terms of timing of the first patient enrolled into the PMPM model, that will again be based on the plan types that we’re looking at, whether we’re looking at a Medicare plan or a Medicaid plan or a commercial risk plan.

Certainly while it’s a vague response to your question, I think the answer to that is we’ll be able to certainly share more as we get through this quarter, as we feel pretty confident that we’ll be able to at least announce our first one this quarter. It should be our expectation that that first patient will be enrolled in Q3.

Yue Ma

Okay. My second question is on the company’s [indiscernible] clinics. Does the company have the intention to reopen additional [indiscernible] clinics and transfer them to provide value-based care down the road?

Pradyum Sekar

Yes, I think as we’ve spoken before in previous conversations on this call, we’ve alluded to the fact that there are certain assets that we have within that business that would be from a perspective of patient-based attributable to the Skylight Health primary care network. That process has already begun, so as we continue to expand and grow, I don’t think we’ll be breaking it down on a per-location basis or a per-state basis. It’s really just going to be based on the patient profile type - insurable, health plans, those that have, those that don’t, and then their capabilities to be able to move into the Skylight Health model, but we’re seeing tremendous growth in terms of time and effort from both an M&A perspective.

De novo is certainly part of our growth and organic build, and that’s one thing you’ll also notice in terms of some new acquisition announcements being made, is that these acquisitions don’t just pave the way for us to then be able to acquire another practice or two in that market, but really be able to organically set up offices across the sites so that we’re also looking at organic-based growth in addition to just acquisition-based growth within some of the markets, due to the provider relationships we’ll have in those states.

Yue Ma

Okay. Just one last question on the company’s other revenue streams. I was wondering if you can provide any color on the government partnerships and even the subscription-based program for uninsured Americans. How is the company making progress on those two businesses, because obviously they’re a minor revenue stream but probably can potentially provide some incremental revenues.

Pradyum Sekar

Yes, certainly we want to stay hyper focused on our core opportunity today, which is the primary care practices and their conversion over time. But that said, there are opportunities that we can look to introduce this year. I think some of them will certainly be supporting GatherMed opportunity as I believe there have been patients now enrolled into the program, and that will continue to scale as we move out of our pilot into other practices as we’re continuing to be more successful with that program.

I also think that along the lines of other revenue streams, as we talked about before, access to patients through the practices and through the technology is really an aspect of further support that we could provide the patient as well, so areas such as clinical trials is really an area where we think we’ll be able to bring further opportunities in terms of revenue growth. Now again, like you said, they may not be as meaningful in terms of long term, but they will provide a substantial revenue growth potential as we can continue to be successful and see those things grow.

What they don’t do, however, is that they certainly do not distract us from the core model and they also do not add significant costs in terms of us being able to deliver, so whatever we look at in terms of complementary revenue streams will certainly contribute significantly more to the margin than it will take to invest in that growth.

Yue Ma

Okay, thank you Prad and Andrew. Congratulations on the progress.

Pradyum Sekar

Thanks Toby.

Our next question comes from Gabriel Leung from Beacon Securities. Please go ahead.

Gabriel Leung

Morning guys, and thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple of quick follow-ups.

First Prad, with the close of Rocky Mountain, could you give us an update on what your patient roster now looks like, and as a follow-up to that, within that patient portfolio and, I guess, the payor portfolio, where do you see the best opportunities for introducing value-based care?

Pradyum Sekar

Yes, thanks Gabe. In terms of the primary care patient base, we look at over the last six months. I’d say with Rocky Mountain in now, total patient lives managed under Skylight Health’s primary care network is roughly about 70,000. Now keep in mind, these are the patients that are directly attributed to the practices that have been acquired since October, including Rocky Mountain, and within this patient base of 70,000, a little over 90% are all insurable services.

The way we typically break this down, and per region it tends to formulate under a similar model, roughly about 20% to 30%, I’d say probably closer to 30% of insurable patients are Medicare patients, so seniors over 65, and none of these patients right now are under a Medicare Advantage plan, so that’s really the near term opportunity for immediate managed care contracts.

The second area would be within Medicaid as well, and Medicaid is really again an underserved population, not really subscribed to by all. We think that’s certainly an opportunity for us to provide care to. Medicaid usually represents about 10% to 15% of the overall patient population, and then the remainder is usually within some version of a commercial risk plan--sorry, commercial health plan. Again, no commercial risk, but commercial health, and this could be--I’d say our largest payors today, payor contracts are with United, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana just to name a few. That’s usually how we see the breakout of our patient plan today.

Gabriel Leung

Got you, thanks for that. Just operationally, is there any update on the three LOIs announced early in the year and where you are in terms of progress towards [indiscernible]?

Pradyum Sekar

Yes, so the three LOIs are certainly in discussion, and part of the reason we’ve sort of moved away from announcing LOIs is because it benefits us to have the flexibility to look at deals in terms of quality and pricing. We’ve really sort of bolstered up that team and our new corporate development lead is certainly evaluating far more than three LOIs at the moment.

What we typically like to do is based on capital allocation, we want to make sure that we’re able to allocate capital to the highest quality targets, meaning that the practice might have opportunities for future organic de novo growth, it might have the ability for it being closer to managed care contracts than others, it might bring on strong leadership both from a provider perspective as well as from an operational perspective, it might be more strategic from a density perspective. These are all considerations that are looked at when we look at our acquisitions in LOI stage today, and then we based our timing obviously based on that.

Our number one priority so far has obviously been getting through reporting periods as well as the NASDAQ up-listing, so I think it would be fairly safe to assume that post that, we’ll start to get back on a steady cadence here of news flow with regards to closed acquisitions. But the timing of those acquisitions will be based on what we have in the pipeline and what we feel like will be, let’s call it a higher quality target in terms of opportunity for Skylight and integration with that practice long term.

Gabriel Leung

Got you. Just one last question from me. I presume at some point you’re going to move to U.S. dollar reporting, but in the interim as you remain a Canadian dollar filer, given the swings in forex, are there any changes to your assumptions around what the quarterly revenue run rate now looks like post-Rocky Mountain and, perhaps, post-LOIs as well, and is there a change also to the timing of EBITDA breakeven to profitability just related to forex? That’s it for me, thanks.

Andrew Elinesky

Thanks Gabe, it’s Andrew. Obviously with the U.S. dollar depreciating and our revenues being 100% derived from America, obviously there’s an impact there. Budgeted rate was about 1.28, and obviously with being down at this 1.2 mark, there is an impact. I’m not changing guidance at this point, we feel we’ve got enough to make sure we meet that; however, the timing of EBITDA positivity, we still anticipate by the end of the year but a little less bullish on how that will look in Q2 and Q3.

But again, the general trend is not changing. Obviously with the additional revenue that we’re overlaying with the acquisitions, it means that the clinical EBITDA positivity will eat into the negativity of the corporate expenses, just obviously to a lesser degree. There is a natural hedge in there to some degree - a good portion of my expenses are in U.S. but they’re not 100% U.S., so it’s not a fully--you know, I’m not seeing my expenses drop at the same rate as the revenue in terms of an FX effect. It’s unfortunate, but at the same time with the financing I just did in Canadian dollars, I’m actually seeing a benefit from that as well, so there’s a bit of back and forth on that.

Again, we will look to evaluate U.S. dollar reporting going forward, but again it’s not immediate and would be a better item to kind of transition usually around a year end, as opposed to the middle of the year.

Gabriel Leung

Got you. Thanks for all the feedback, and congrats on the quarter and all the progress.

Andrew Elinesky

Great, thanks Gabe.

This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Sekar for any closing remarks.

Pradyum Sekar

Thank you for participating in today’s call. I hope we’ve been able to convey some of the excitement we feel about Skylight Health and its prospects. I invite you visit our website, skylighthealthgroup.com, where you can find out more about our company and also contact details should you wish to reach out to us. Thank you.

