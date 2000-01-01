Photo by Chalabala/iStock via Getty Images

It is a popular delusion that the government wastes vast amounts of money through inefficiency and sloth. Enormous effort and elaborate planning are required to waste this much money." - P. J. O'Rourke

It has been nearly a year since we took an in-depth look at construction giant Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC). Financial media focus is now likely to shift to 'infrastructure' as the new administration proposes a massive $6 trillion government budget for FY2022 - approximately 50% above pre-pandemic levels. It seems a good time to revisit Tutor given it should benefit from whatever government largess is coming down the pipe.

Company Overview

Tutor Perini is a large provider of general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world and is headquartered in California. The stock currently trades right at $15.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $800 million.

Source: February Company Presentation

First Quarter Highlights:

On May 5th, the company reported first quarter results. Earnings per share came in at 31 cents, nearly a dime a share above the consensus. Revenues came in at just over $1.2 billion for the quarter, approximately below expectations and representing a three percent decline from the same period a year ago. Covid-19 impacts to projects will continue to fade as we move through 2021. Leadership reiterated that it expects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.80 to $2.20 for FY2021. The company also has an order backlog of just north of $8 billion currently.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Surprisingly, Tutor Perini gets little attention from Wall Street given its size. The only analyst firm that has 'chimed in' on the company so far in 2021 is B. Riley FBR. The analyst there reiterated his Buy rating right after first quarter results on May 6th. He did lower his price target two bucks a share to $20 and had the following comments about first quarter numbers.

Backlog came down modestly from the end of 2020 as expected due to COVID-related delays, however, the bidding pipeline for large civil and building projects continues to be robust."

At the end of the first quarter, Tutor Perini had just over $300 million worth of unrestricted cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against just over $900 million in long-term debt.

Verdict

Source: February Company Presentation

The company should be in a good position to benefit from all the money allocated to public transport in previous Covid-19 relief legislation in the coming years. Some of Tutor's biggest projects (see above) already are in this subsector of the market throughout the United States. In March, the company won a $478 million contract from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for the LAX airport metro connector project.

Source: February Company Presentation

Obviously, any significant 'infrastructure' spending bill that is passed in 2021 should provide even more government largess to this area given it is one of the focus areas of the current administration and has substantial support from major players in the Democratic party (Pelosi, Schumer, etc.) that is slightly in the majority in the House and the Senate. The shares of TPC are already inexpensive at around 7.5 earnings and less than 20% of revenues. The stock could gain further as infrastructure legislation advances.

Similar to our recommendation in June, we find covered call orders a good way to establish a position in this name. It worked well within that recommendation as the stock is up some 25% since that piece ran. This strategy also provides solid downside protection and liquidity with the options on TPC. The last trade on the January $17.50 call strikes as we submit this piece for publication is just under two bucks a share.

Corruption is government intrusion into market efficiencies in the form of regulations." - Milton Friedman

