Photo by ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is a major distributor of primarily electrical and related components and products to a wide range of end users including construction and manufacturing firms. Wesco has benefited significantly in recent years due to a strong overall construction and consumer market, among other factors, boosted by the acquisition of major competitor Anixter last year. The pandemic, despite initial concerns, has proven an additional boost to the core business. The recent increase in commodity prices which has flowed through to a wide range of electrical products should also boost the company's top and bottom lines adding strength to a company which has generally widely outperformed market expectations over the last several quarters.

Preferred Shares

The Anixter acquisition resulted in the issuance of an unusual exchange traded preferred stock as part of the consideration for the purchased company's shareholders - the WESCO International Series A Cumulative preferred stock (NYSE:WCC.PA).

As the name implies the preferred is a cumulative preferred stock with a liquidation/redemption price of $25.00 per share. The preferred stock yields a fixed 10.625% based on the stated liquidation/redemption price of $25.00 per preferred share, payable quarterly, until June 22, 2025, at which time the dividend rate is reset every five years at a premium of 10.325% over the applicable rate on the five year U.S. Treasury bond.

The preferred shares are redeemable at the company's option at the redemption price on June 22, 2025, or if not redeemed thereon on June 22 of every fifth year after the initial potential redemption date. In addition, based on certain change of control or rating agency events, the details for which we would refer readers to the associated prospectus, the company has the right to call the preferred shares for redemption at redemption prices between $25.00 and $25.50 depending on the specific circumstances.

The unusual aspect of the preferred shares is the exceptionally high initial yield of 10.625% and the similarly high rate reset margin of 10.325% which is by far the highest reset rate margin over the associated benchmark rate in the exchange traded preferred stock sector. The unusually high initial and reset rates are at least partially explained by the unusual (some might say unfortunate) timing of the issuance in support of the Anixter acquisition which occurred in June of 2020 in the aftermath of the pandemic panic.

In any event the current yield at the present market quotation of 8.45% would appear attractive on the surface but is much less so given the almost certain call for redemption in four years barring an unlikely financial disaster for the company in the interim. In this event, the present compound annual yield to redemption given the premium of the market price over the redemption value is less than 4.0%. In light of this low yield to redemption the preferred shares are actually quite unattractive given the current quotation of around $31.44 after briefly exceeding $32.00 in early May. Indeed, in combination with the potential (however unlikely) for an early call due to credit or change of control reasons at or only slightly over the redemption value, the already poor yield to redemption looks all the more unattractive.

Conclusion

The current market quotation of the company's preferred shares represents what we believe will likely be the high water mark. The yield to call - as the preferred shares will almost certainly be called on June 22, 2025 - of under 4.0% is below the yield available on any number of similarly situated (or even better secured) exchange traded preferred shares. Investors considering positions should look elsewhere while those with existing positions would be wide to consider alternate opportunities for invested funds.