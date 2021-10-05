Photo by Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

In my first article, I compared Mirum Pharma (NASDAQ:MIRM) with Albireo Pharma (ALBO) and concluded that Albireo must be valued higher than Mirum. Nevertheless, both companies are significantly undervalued. In my opinion, this is especially caused by the expected fierce battle for market share between the two companies. Both companies have a similar drug targeting the same indications. Each company is trying to get approval first and possibly secure exclusivity for its drug. While the expected competition has a negative impact on both companies due to the small number of patients, the revenue potential is still enormous. For this reason, I would like to show you in this article that Mirum is undervalued despite the competition.

Business of Mirum Pharma

Mirum is a Latin word that means extraordinary, amazing or remarkable. We chose Mirum as our company name because it speaks to the impact we hope we can make for patients and their families. - Homepage

Mirum focuses on diseases of the liver, particularly ultra-rare pediatric diseases based on bile acid irregularities and disorders. There are no approved treatments for these diseases to date, although the biology for treatment is well understood. The medications combat the severe itching associated with cholestatic liver disease and progressive damage to the liver. The company went public in 2019, with an initial public offering price of $15.

Figure 1: Development of Mirum's stock price since its IPO (Source: Stockchart)

The pipeline

Mirum licensed its pipeline consisting of Maralixibat and Volixibat from Shire (SHPG), which discontinued studies with the drugs without offering an explanation.

Figure 2: Summary and implications of the license agreement with Shire (Source: Author's Chart, with data from company filings)

Both product candidates are selective inhibitors of the apical sodium-dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT) and have a mechanism of action that potentially benefit a wide range of rare and orphan cholestatic liver diseases.

Figure 3: Mirum's pipeline consists of several growth opportunities (Source: Company Presentation May)

Mirum's lead drug is Maralixibat. Depending on the indication, it is once or twice daily orally administered. Its potential benefits children with Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia (BA) as a treatment option. Each indication could generate peak sales in the billions, and there are no approved treatments yet.

By the PDUFA date of September 29, 2021, the FDA will decide on approval of Maralixibat in ALGS. Currently, there are no plans for an AdCom, which can be interpreted as a good sign regarding approval. Mirum will achieve market readiness in the US for Maralixibat by late summer. Furthermore, the EMA has validated the MAA for Maralixibat in PFIC2. In my opinion, the CHMP will come to a decision in August or September. In case of a positive decision, EMA will announce the approval in the following 2 months. Mirum plans to start commercialization in Europe in Q12022.

Maralixibat is being studied for the first time in a Phase 3 study in PFIC-patients to provide more data on its effectiveness with higher doses and in other PFIC subtypes. Topline results are expected in early 2022. To date, more than 50 patients with PFIC 1-4 were randomized across two cohorts and the study is progressing well. Based on the data, Mirum will file a NDA in PFIC in the US. In the EU, an indication expansion filing to the PFIC2 application for ALGS is planned next year.

Mirum plans to commercialize the drug in the U.S. and Europe and is seeking selected partners in the ROW regions. In the US, Mirum partnered with Eversana to support the launch and commercialization of Maralixibat in ALGS. In addition, Mirum partnered with CANbridge Pharmaceuticals for the commercialization and development of Maralixibat in the greater China region. More partnership announcements will follow in the coming months.

In addition to Maralixibat, Mirum is evaluating Volixibat in registrational studies for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases including primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP), and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Volixibat has been studied in multiple clinical trials in more than 400 subjects. Mirum expects an interim analysis for the VISTAS study in PSC and the OHANA study in ICP in 2022. Volixibat will be critical for Mirum for longer-term revenue generation following Maralixibat.

Figure 4: Volixibat as a substantial growth driver following Maralixibat (Source: Company Presentation May)

The following milestones related to pipeline development are expected in the near future:

Maralixibat: Approval and launch in ALGS in the US in Q32021

Maralixibat: Approval in PFIC2 in the EU in Q32021 and launch in Q12022

Volixibat: Study initiation in PBC in 2H2021

Maralixibat: Top line Phase 3 data from MARCH study in early 2022

Maralixibat: NDA filing for PFIC in the US in 2022

Maralixibat: MAA filing for ALGS in EU in 2022

Volixibat: Interim analysis for VISTAS and OHANA studies in 2022

Maralixibat: Top line results from EMBARK study in BA in 2023

So far, the valuation of the company has been based primarily on Maralixibat. Volixibat is still in early clinical development, for this reason, no value is attributed to the drug in this article.

Maralixibat

Our goal is to establish Maralixibat as the standard of care in Alagille syndrome. - Peter Radovich, COO Mirum, Q1 2021 Results Earnings Call

To date, the March study is the only phase 3 study Mirum is conducting with Maralixibat. Nevertheless, Maralixibat has been studied in ALGS and PFIC in several completed and ongoing clinical trials. With Maralixibat evaluated in more than 1,600 human subjects and with over 120 children treated and some on study for almost seven years, Mirum can provide an impressive long-term safety dataset. The data from these studies form the underlying basis for regulatory submissions.

Figure 5: Maralixibat has been studied in a number of pediatric clinical trials (Source: Company filing)

Long-term Maralixibat treatment in ALGS patients was associated with significant and durable improvement in pruritus and serum bile acids, quality of life and height growth. The drug was generally well tolerated (up to 800 µg/kg per day), with no treatment emergent serious adverse events. The most frequent treatment-related adverse events were diarrhea and abdominal pain.

In my article comparing Albireo and Mirum, I have already assessed all the important factors to evaluate Maralixibat. For example, I gave an assessment of the market, the competition and the prospects. For this reason, I will only summarize the most important facts to assess Maralixibat in this article.

Pricing:

Ultra-rare pricing would justify annual treatment costs in the 300k to 500k range

Patient Population:

Figure 6: Overview of the estimated patient population and initial addressable patients in each indication (Source: Author's Chart, with data from company filings from Mirum and Albo)

Financials

Mirum raised $75 million late last year after announcing a financing agreement with Oberland Capital. Based on the financing agreement, Mirum has already received $125 million and has access to an additional $85 million from Oberland Capital. Mirum has the option to access an additional $50 million related to an expansion of its pipeline, such as acquisitions or partnerships, and $35 million is due upon approval of Maralixibat in ALGS. Figure 7: Summary of the financing agreement with Oberland Capital (Source: Author's Chart, with data from company filings)

The funds received will be repaid through tiered revenue interest payments (similar to royalties) on Maralixibat's worldwide net sales. Oberland's rights to receive this interest will expire on the date on which Oberland has received 195% of the upfront payments made. On January 1, 2027, the interest rate will be adjusted (check here for more details of the terms and conditions).

Furthermore, Mirum is able to raise an additional $68.4 million in connection with their ATM sales agreement with SVB Leerlink and is eligible to receive a valuable PRV upon approval. The monetization of the PRV equals around $100 million non-dilutive cash. In summary, Mirum is well positioned for the coming months and catalysts.

Based on our current and anticipated level of operations, we believe our cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund current operations through at least the next 12 months. - Q1 2021 Management discussion

As of March 31, 2021, Mirum had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $213.1 million. To better value Maralixibat as part of Mirum's pipeline, I use the company's net cash position. In addition, I project the estimated net cash near the September PDUFA date.

In April, Mirum received another $65 million from Oberland Capital for Maralixibat's NDA acceptance by the FDA. Costs of ~$12 million incurred in connection with the in-licensing of Vivet gene therapy.

Currently, Mirum burns about $30 million per quarter (numbers are adjusted for one-time milestone payments). For the coming months, the company expects substantially increasing expenses due to the development of the pipeline and commercial preparation activities for Maralixibat in the US and EU.

Figure 8: Financial overview of Mirum (Source: Author's Chart, with data from company filings)

Considering the revenue potential, Mirum's pipeline is rather low valued with $310 million. In the area of rare diseases, a company can be valued at a multiple of x6 to projected peak sales.

Among the great financial strength, the company is backed by institutional funds (around 70% of all shares are held by institutional funds). On top, the insiders are heavily involved and bought more shares recently.

We believe, our financial strength positions us well to support the launch of Maralixibat in two geographies and approved, as well as advance our development pipeline for both Maralixibat and Volixibat. - Ian Clements, CFO Mirum, Q1 2021 Results Earning Call

Figure 9: Shares held by insiders (and related to the previous SA article: Comparison of Mirum and Albireo) (Source: Author's Chart, with data from nasdaq.com)

Following my argumentation, I want to derive a price target for Mirum in case of approval by the FDA and EMA.

Price Target

My price target for Mirum is $34 per share in case of approval in ALGS by the FDA and in PFIC2 by the EMA. Based on the current share price ($16), this represents a significant upside potential. My price target is composed of four individual pillars: The projected net cash at approval (including the payments resulting from the approval), the value of the PRV, the NPV of Maralixibat in ALGS in the US (profit discounted at 12%), and the NPV of Maralixibat in PFIC2 in the EU (profit discounted at 12%).

Figure 10: An Addition of the four individual price pillars will result in my price target (Source: Author's Chart, with data from company filings)

The annual quarterly reports serve as the basis for the calculation.

Figure 11: Financial positions (Source: Company filling)

Calculation of the NPV

The calculation of the NPV's of Maralixibat results under following assumptions:

Price for Maralixibat in ALGS in the US: 300.000$

Price for Maralixibat in PFIC2 in the EU: 150.000€ ~ 180.000$

Costs (manufacturing, distribution...): 25% of revenue

Royalty payments to Takeda, Pfizer, Oberland Capital: 25% of net sales

Market share of Maralixibat in ALGS: 60% (Mirum has first mover advantage)

Market Share of Maralixibat in PFIC2: 30% (Similar, but possibly inferior product, Mirum is fast follower)

Initial addressable patients growing from the lower, more conservative Albireo estimates bound in 2024 to the upper bound in 2028

Discount factor to calculate Net Present Value: 12%

Figure 12: NPV calculation for Maralixibat in ALGS and PFIC (Source: Author's Chart)

I have used a conservative NPV calculation for Maralixibat. For example, I only take into account the market potential and patient population from the indications with pending approval. Furthermore, I calculated with the lower price point and the lower patient populations indicated by Albireo. I remain convinced that Albireo will offer a superior product regarding usage and safety, which is why I have calculated with low market shares for Mirum. I calculate with sales up to 2032, as this covers the period in which Maralixibat is mostly protected by patents. The royalties of 25% result from the license payments to Takeda (~10%), Pfizer (~5%) and Oberland Capital (~10%).

Risks

Mirum's main risks are related to the approval of its drugs and to the emerging competition from Albireo.

Approval may be significantly delayed or prevented if the results of the clinical trials are not satisfactory to the FDA or EMA. Keep in mind, that Mirum has no data from Phase 3 studies. If the FDA wants to see more data, Mirum will require additional resources to provide it. Even with approval, the label could limit the target patient population of Maralixibat. The rejection in approval for Maralixibat might lower Mirum's valuation to its current cash position (which is around $7.5). After the rejection of the approval, the situation needs to be reassessed.

Albireo is developing a similar product for cholestatic liver diseases, targeting the same indications. Except in ALGS in the US, Albireo is ahead of Mirum. Albireo is developing a similar product, with in my opinion a better safety profile and an easier usage. I expect a fierce battle for market share between the two companies.

In the future, more drug candidates could get approved by the FDA and EMA which are superior to Maralixibat.

As part of the commercialization of Maralixibat has negotiations with payers from health insurance companies. As a result, the negotiated price could be lower than the stated $300k

In connection with commercialization, a capital increase or the use of ATM could dilute the stake of existing shareholders despite the high cash balance.

Why invest now

Currently, Maralixibat is valued at about $260 million. In my opinion, the enormous sales potential (across multiple indications) and the advanced pipeline are not sufficiently reflected in the current share price.

Current levels are a great entry level. The stock has closed at $16.06 on May 28, 2021. The stock is trading about 20% below the level of the last and second-last capital increase, only one dollar above the IPO price. Accordingly, most institutional investors bought shares at a higher price. Since the IPO, Mirum has steadily advanced its pipeline across all products and is close to approval of Maralixibat in the U.S. and Europe.

The price has once again tested the strong support at 15.75 and is now slightly above it. Furthermore, Insiders bought more shares lately. Prices around $16 should be used to buy Mirum shares. If the market environment does not worsen within the next few weeks, I expect rising prices within the expected approval (PDUFA run).