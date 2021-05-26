Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images News via Getty Images

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) reported Q1 revenue of EUR10.0 million and a pretax loss of EUR112.2 million. Revenue more than tripled compared to the EUR3.1 generated in the year-earlier period. The financial results may not matter that much, as CureVac is practically a start-up operation. CureVac's importance lies in the fact that it could potentially win regulatory approval for its COVID-19, CVnCoV.

CureVac CEO Franz-Werner Haas expects CVnCoV to contribute to pandemic vaccination programs:

“In this variant rich environment, we are convinced that our first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, will make an important contribution to the pandemic vaccination programs, for which availability of potent vaccines is now more important than ever to stop the virus from evolving further. CVnCoV is in the final stage of clinical development in what we believe is one of the most diverse efficacy trials in terms of the range of virus variants. For CVnCoV, which we advance together with our partner Bayer, we are expecting the data readout from the pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial in the second quarter, which will enable us to finalize our rolling submission with EMA.

CureVac's has a second-generation vaccine candidate (CV2CoV) that is expected to enter clinical trials in Q3 2021. CV2CoV was developed in conjunction with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The second-generation vaccine could potentially prevent COVID-19 with lower doses. However, it could be premature to discuss an additional vaccine when CureVac has yet to get its first-generation vaccine approved.

The company's increased operating loss was due to higher R&D costs from ongoing clinical trials. CureVac incurred additional selling costs and administrative costs driven by consulting services and increased headcount. The company has ample capital in place to fund costs related to clinical trials. CureVac ended the quarter with cash of EUR1.5 billion; this included a capital raise of EUR518 million in February.

The Moment Of Truth Is Here

The COVID-19 vaccine market is currently dominated by Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA). Both companies use mRNA therapeutics, which set up to help the body produce proteins to prevent diseases. According to Moderna, mRNA therapeutics could be the answer to the pandemic vis-a-vis protein vaccines:

There is a big shift versus what the market perceived six or nine or 12 months ago when protein vaccine or adeno vaccines were thought to be the answer to the pandemic. We believe it has become an mRNA market for COVID-19 vaccine.

CureVac's vaccine also uses mRNA therapeutics; on paper it could potentially compete head-to-head with Pfizer and Moderna. The company is also partnering with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) for help with its supply chain, and with GSK for help with manufacturing the vaccine. On paper, CureVac has the vaccine and the expertise to manufacture and distribute the vaccine in large doses. However, it still must win regulatory approval.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board ("DSMB") recently confirmed there were no safety issues for CureVac's vaccine pursuant to its Phase 2b/3 study (HERALD):

CureVac N.V. (CVAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has confirmed that the pivotal Phase 2b/3 study (HERALD) for CureVac's first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, has passed a first interim analysis at 59 adjudicated COVID-19 cases. The DSMB confirmed that there were no safety concerns for CVnCoV. As a standard procedure within a blinded trial, CureVac has no access to trial data. The trial will continue to collect sufficient data in order to conduct statistically significant efficacy analysis.

The HERALD trial is enrolling 40,000 participants in Latin America and Europe. The next step is to prove its vaccine can demonstrate statistically significant efficacy pursuant to COVID-19. CureVac expects to finalize a submission to the European Medicines Agency for the vaccine some time this month. Once that submission is finalized, the stock could spike on hopes of an approval.

What Is The Upside For CureVac?

It's great that CureVac could potentially offer an alternative to vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer. However, these companies have been in the market since November, and have a major head start on CureVac. The number of people who have not been vaccinated has fallen since then. Moderna and Pfizer have garnered advance purchase agreements of in the tens of billions of dollars. Future supply will likely come from Europe or lesser-developed countries next year.

Analysts from Bernstein estimate the 2022 market for COVID-19 will be about $23 billion and will continue to fall thereafter. I believe CureVac and its partners could set up a beachhead in Europe. Regardless of how successful the company is next year, CureVac could be hard-pressed to generate enough revenue to justify its $20 billion market capitalization. If the company took 25% market share (which could be a stretch), it could potentially generate about $5 billion in revenue. In what I would consider an optimistic scenario market share-wise, CVAC would still trade at 4x 2022P revenue. This revenue would likely not be recurring, so I find it difficult to justify CVAC's current valuation even after regulatory approval.

There has been chatter suggesting that an annual booster shot could be needed to fend against COVID-19. However, some leading experts believe the data does not yet suggest the need for a booster shot:

More than a dozen leading experts in infectious disease and vaccine development have reportedly told Reuters that there is growing evidence to suggest that the first round of global vaccinations could offer protection against coronavirus and its known variants. "We don't see the data yet that would inform a decision about whether or not booster doses are needed," noted Kate O'Brien, director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines, and Biologicals at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Secondly, if mRNA therapeutics helps transform the body into a disease fighting machine, then why would there be a need for a booster shot after taking the vaccine? This implies that the revenue opportunities outside the initial COVID-19 vaccine could be limited in the near term.

Conclusion

CVAC could be extremely volatile this month as the company is expected to submit data for regulatory approval of its vaccine. Long-term, I believe CVAC is overvalued. Sell the stock.