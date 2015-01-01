Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

VEON Shares Are Cheap Due To Where It Does Business

The market has been quite brutal for many VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shareholders, especially for those who have held a long position since before 2015. The below graph illustrates this.

Data by YCharts

The graph shows that the current trading price is not far off from multi-year lows. One can wonder why this is the case. Why haven't VEON shares benefitted from the bull market or the general rotation from growth to value in the markets. Does it have anything to do with poor company performance or are other causes at play?

VEON is active in some 10 countries, as shown in the table below, but the largest part of the revenue, nearly half, comes from Russia.

Source: 2020 annual report

To check if VEON is underperforming similar companies in the market, it seems best to look at the shares of two of the Russian peers, Mobile Telesystems (MBT) and Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY). If we look at the graphs of their share prices, we can conclude that VEON is not alone in trading at a depressed valuations. It seems likely that the low VEON valuation has, at least to some extent, to do with market factors.

Data by YCharts

One potential explanation for the low VEON share price, and of the peers, is that investors don't want to invest in countries like Russia and Belarus at the moment. There are autocratic regimes there and regular clashes between authorities and the public take place. Investors don't like investing in countries with political unrest and this puts downward pressure on the shares.

Another potential explanation is that the countries in the VEON footprint have currencies that haven't done too well recently. The VEON Q1 2021 earnings report shows that the overall revenue in local currencies grew 4.3% YoY, but revenue in US dollars, which is the VEON reporting currency, actually declined 5.1%. The adverse trends in currency exchange rates have a very negative impact on the top-line.

A third explanation can be that recovery from the pandemic in emerging markets is slower than in developed countries. Investors may not have much attention for VEON, because their focus is more on countries that are first to come out of the pandemic.

At first glance, it seems unlikely that VEON's business performance has been the cause for the continuous decline over the last ten years. Revenue in local currency is showing a positive trend and VEON has a solid balance sheet with about $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents and a leverage that is well below a common industry multiple of net debt/EBITDA of 4. A review of the most recent earnings reports doesn't reveal a dismal performance that could explain a near all-time low valuation.

Causes for the current cheap VEON shares are thus more likely to lie outside the company than inside the company, which brings me to the investments thesis for VEON. If the cause for the low trading price of VEON shares is indeed the geographies where it does business, there would be upside when the markets change their view on the region. VEON enterprise value is currently between 2 and 3 times adjusted EBITDA. An investors needs to pay twice that multiple for peers in developed western markets. This gap can start to become smaller, when the market starts to look more favorably at the emerging markets, where VEON operates.

In order to illustrate the thesis, we can have a look at some of the VEON assets to get a feel for the upside when the market changes its view on the emerging markets. It's not too much of a challenge to show that just some handpicked crown jewels support a higher valuation than what the market suggests right now. The three crown jewels that we'll take a look at are JazzCash, cell towers and spectrum.

Crown Jewel 1: JazzCash and other payment services

Jazz is the VEON operator in Pakistan. This operator also owns JazzCash, which is the top mobile money wallet service in Pakistan.

In order to give a feel for the market value of JazzCash, we can refer to an acquisition in the same sector in Pakistan. At the end of 2018, Alipay invested $185 Million for a 45% stake in JazzCash's competitor, Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited. The news article states that this payment services provider had the third position in the market, with roughly a 25% market share. JazzCash is market leader, with roughly a 35% market share, and should thus be valued at more than $400 Million USD. The JazzCash market value should be larger than the value of Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited. For readers who want to know more about the JazzCash services, I'd suggest having a look at the website, but the summary is that it's a full suite of digital payment and money transfer services.

VEON has recently announced a partnership between JazzCash and payment technology leader MasterCard (MA) that strengthens the payments ecosystem for merchants and customers in Pakistan.

The JazzCash payment service in Pakistan is the crown jewel, but VEON offers payment services in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Bangladesh as well. The service in the Ukraine, operated by Kyivstar, recently received an award, which shows that the service is well respected. The partnership with MasterCard is extended to these other VEON countries as well.

To summarize, the VEON payment services company in Pakistan alone has a market value of over $400 million. The payment services that VEON operates in four other countries brings the total value of VEON's payment services to much more. My own take on the value of VEON's payment business is that it should be $1 billion at a minimum.

Crown Jewel 2: Cell Towers

VEON doesn't report on numbers of base station and cell towers in the official reporting. There's occasional one-off public news about VEON's cell tower infrastructure in various countries, such as news about the cancelled sale of 13,000 sites in Pakistan by Jazz, or the news about the construction of 1,500 cell towers in the St. Petersburg region by Beeline, the VEON brand in Russia.

These two separate news items show that it doesn't take too much digging to find out that VEON owns a significant number of valuable cell towers across the massive footprint. The total number of cell towers and sites that VEON operates can easily be 50,000 or over, given that there's already 13,000 in Pakistan and 1,500 in the St. Petersburg region alone.

The deal in Pakistan, that got cancelled due to regulatory issues, was initially valued at $950 million USD. The investments by Beeline in cell tower infrastructure in the St. Petersburg region equate to tens of millions of US dollars, while this is only a very small part of Russia.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) paid $7.7 billion euros for Telxius, the Telefónica tower business, with just over 30,000 sites. It's my estimate that VEON will own at least the same number of towers as Telxius, but it could well be double that number or more. As said, the number of VEON sites in Pakistan alone is 13,000 and the St. Petersburg region has at least 1,500 sites. Based on that, it seems reasonable to assume that VEON owns substantially more sites than Telxius. While this doesn't mean that the market value of the VEON towers is more than the $7.7 billion, it also seems unreasonable to assume that the VEON towers are worth less than half of that. In my opinion, a $3.5 billion market value of the cell towers is an absolute minimum.

There's one more remark to make about the cell towers. In addition to indirectly owning the VEON cell towers, the majority owner of VEON, LetterOne Holdings, has a large stake in Turkish mobile operator Turkcell as well. Turkcell has set up a separate tower company, called Global Tower. This company operates over 10,000 sites. Turkcell and VEON both have a mobile brand in the Ukraine, where they jointly own thousands of cell towers. I refer to one of my previous articles about VEON and Turkcell for more background.

Crown Jewel 3: Spectrum

Spectrum is a crown jewel for most mobile network operators (MNOs). The right to use the airwaves can be very expensive to acquire in many countries, so these permits are a valuable asset, i.e. a crown jewel. For governments, a proven method for optimizing the revenue from the sales of the radiofrequency permits, is to organize auctions, that can drive up the prices to very high levels.

Just as with the cell towers, the exact figures of what VEON has paid for what spectrum in what country is not readily available from the company earnings report. Again, there's some one-off news items that provide an indication of the value of this crown jewel for VEON.

According to a recent VEON news article, Banglalink successfully acquired the 9.4MHz frequency in a spectrum auction in Bangladesh. VEON invested $115 million for this. According to another news article, VEON's Kyivstar acquired 1800 MHz spectrum in Ukraine, which set VEON back some $105 million as well.

Judging these auction results, and taking into account that VEON provides mobile services in 10 countries, a reasonable assumption would be that VEON owns well over $1 billion worth of spectrum. It's likely that the Russian spectrum is much more valuable than the spectrum in the Ukraine and Bangladesh, because Russia is bigger, more developed and more important to VEON. The $1 billion estimate is a minimum, but it could be much more.

Catalysts To Unlock VEON's Value

The quick review of VEON's crown jewels shows that (1) the payment services have a minimum estimated market value of $1 billion, (2) the cell towers are worth a minimum of $3.5 billion and (3) the spectrum equates to a minimum of $1 billion in market value. These three crown jewels alone are thus worth an minimum of $5.5 billion.

VEON currently has a market cap of around $2.5 billion. The company has $7.5 billion in debt and $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents. If one would buy all the VEON shares and take on all of the debt, it would take $8.5 billion. This would then bring the full ownership of the three crown jewels and a company that generates $3.5 billion in annual adjusted EBITDA. Not a bad deal at all!

One can argue that the above line of reasoning leaves out the difficulties in the countries where VEON conducts business. The market puts a low value on the VEON shares, because there's many risks associated with doing business in those countries. Some examples were already mentioned in the introduction of this article: the political risks, currency exchange risks and risk of a long time to recovery from the pandemic. While these risks certainly exist, there's also some catalysts that can convince the market to look at VEON in a more positive light. There's three that I'd like to highlight here, while there may be others as well.

A first catalyst would be if VEON reinstated a dividend. VEON paid at minimum a high single-digit dividend until 2019, but this was suspended when the pandemic hit. It's my guess that VEON could start paying a dividend again from 2022 or 2023. A dividend would allow shareholders to enjoy a yield, while waiting for the market to become more positive on companies in the emerging markets. It would make the shares more attractive.

A second catalyst that could drive the VEON shares up would be a reversal of the currency exchange headwinds. In Q1 2021, the weakening of the currencies in the VEON countries versus the US dollar caused a 4.3% YoY growth of the top-line in local currencies to translate to a decline of over 5% in US dollars. When this trend reverses in the future, it would make VEON's top-line growth more visible and that would reflect positively on the shares.

A third catalyst would be the post pandemic recovery with rising roaming related revenue from increased cross border travel and rising revenue from payment services due to a growth of economic activity after the lock downs.

Conclusion And Investor Takeaway

This article aims to build a case that the market currently undervalues VEON. The company generated $3.5 billion in annual adjusted EBITDA and just three of VEON's crown jewels, the payment services, the cell towers and the spectrum make up at minimum two-thirds of the enterprise value of the company of around $8.5 billion. Note that this estimate is a minimum. An argument can also be made that the crown jewels discussed here equate to the entire enterprise value of VEON or more.

The reason why the market is not appreciating VEON much has more to do with the countries where it does business than with the company performance. Buying VEON now and having some patience with circumstances to improve for the emerging markets can certainly pay off. Three example catalysts for VEON shares are a new dividend, strengthening currencies and a post pandemic recovery with rising roaming and payment services revenue. An investor can now buy VEON and the crown jewels at a discount and see how the catalysts improve the situation in the upcoming two years.

Note of the author: I owe a big thanks to some Seeking Alpha commenters of my previous articles about VEON. I used some of their input and ideas in this one. Just to mention some of them: "Data is King" , "idos" and "Justinthyme". Much appreciated.