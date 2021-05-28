Photo by E4C/E+ via Getty Images

Carnival (NYSE:CCL)(NYSE:CUK) is a trade that many are following closely. It's the most sensitive barometer to the effects that COVID-19 has had on the tourism industry. While it has rallied substantially thanks to less market apprehension as reopening takes hold, it's still around 30% discounted from pre-COVID levels, and thus may seem attractive to some. We're not optimistic about Carnival's prospects this summer, as we think structural barriers in a relaunch pose several problems, and they're constrained by marketing concerns. With good reasons to still be concerned about the prospects for cruises in 2021, despite favorable 2022 trends from pent-up demand, we think that Carnival's price has gotten ahead of itself, and would not speculate on this stock.

Structural Concerns

With many of its ships docked at ports, cash burn is substantial, the figure given being $500 million average per month. With around $11 billion in liquidity from early bookings and financing, there's time to wait if needed. For that reason, we do not consider Carnival a going concern risk. However, all this waiting for a better environment to launch their ships has meant substantial debt raises and meaningful increases in financing obligations, with interest expenses up almost 10x from Q1 2020. Further waiting will continue to strain finances.

Therefore, Carnival will be eager to launch its ships as soon as possible, and the industry is planning on launching more lines for June and July as they get more approval for cruise lines. However, a miscalculated launch is liable to burn more cash than with its ships doing nothing at ports. Payroll will require a great season to scale well, and there are indivisibilities in how this labor is contracted. Also, having to dock at multiple marquis ports for short stints, rather than benefiting from the economy of keeping a ship docked at an MRO port for a whole year, also will increase costs. Obviously, fuel costs are not as much of a factor now, and would become substantial again if more ships were moving and given commodity trends. Furthermore, having seafarers and customers on board a ship will require expenses related to safety and compliance, likely complicated by COVID-19 safety measures. In summary, once you start using a ship again, you have to concern yourself with spreading out a larger cost base over paying customers.

Cruise Concerns

The concerns for cruises are quite clear. Inconsistent measures to deal with travel, even within blocs like the EU, will create logistical challenges for Carnival that might not be resolvable. In many cases, certainly for the coming summer, docking at ports from various jurisdictions will become difficult. This reduces the appeal of cruises relative to local tourism, which people already have made moves to make a more prominent part of their leisure. Anecdotally in Italy, beach activity in various spots in the 2020 summer was the highest ever, with many destinations having seen record visitation comparable only to years before the 2008 financial crisis. While there have been some travel ban lifts, there are still reasons to be concerned by the competition of local tourism. Furthermore, the older demographic of cruise customers is still a problem given the inconsistency of vaccine rollouts across European jurisdictions at this point in time.

Finally, investors should keep in mind that the first wave of cruise activity we've seen has not fully been paying customers, with quite a lot of travel agents having been invited onboard to document the experience. And even then, ships are at low capacity, with very few in operation. Note that cruise tourism is one of the few areas where travel agents still provide meaningful services.

Final Remarks

Ultimately, there are positives. The returns to sustainable immunity will be very high for cruises given the demographics of their customers, and there have been very favorable re-booking trends for cruises, with a good outlook for 2022. In normal times, the economics of cruises were some of the best in the markets.

However, with the summer already here, the situation for 2021 continues to look rather grim, and could be compounded by an uneconomic launch this year. Since winter months are always quite dead for Carnival, it will be a whole year before a potentially blockbuster set of quarters if this summer fails to impress, with their financial situation continuing to worsen until then, worsening especially if structural dis-economy from a weak launch takes its effect. Again, no going concern worries on our part, but we're quite certain of lacking near-term catalysts, and we believe that the risks in jumping the gun with a weak season in 2021 are almost worse than the certainty of $2 billion annual cash burn with ships sitting in docks. Since they've had to cancel a lot of journeys in the recent past, and without this summer there will be yet another year of not cashing in on recurring customers, we don't think the company will cancel many more voyages again for marketing reasons, and would rather risk greater costs if revenue expectations are below expectations. Given the recurrence of the customer base, the risk of loss in long lifetime value of customers is a major problem. Moreover, with MSC earning great profits thanks to its cargo exposure, a weak showing from Carnival at this point in time could mean market share loss from repeatedly disappointed customers were too many cancellations to occur. We think bad things could come about from the 2021 summer season, with Carnival forced to take a beating, and we want to wait till a better 2022 is in sight before putting cruise lines back on the watch-list.

Marketplace Service Coming Soon

As a final word, we just wanted to let readers know that we are launching a Marketplace service very soon where we'll provide an ongoing view of our investment process that has generated us substantial p.a. returns over the last five years, with no big-tech or other hype investment exposure. We have a long-only focus on international mispriced equities where downsides are highly limited, targeting a 4% portfolio yield. If you share a value investors' philosophy, and want research on exclusive, obscure and high-conviction ideas with little institutional and retail coverage, you might want to follow us for upcoming developments and a free trial.