CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference June 1, 2021 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sam Kulkarni - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Maury Raycroft

Hi, my name is Maury Raycroft, and one of the Biotech Analysts at Jefferies. It's with great pleasure that I'd like to welcome Sam Kulkarni, the CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics. This is going to be a fireside chat format. Thank you for joining us today Sam.

Sam Kulkarni

Pleasure Maury, thanks for having us.

Maury Raycroft

So maybe two start off. For those who may be new to this story, can you provide a one minute intro to CRISPR?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes, happy to. CRISPR as a company with a mission of creating transformative gene based medicines, utilizing this powerful CRISPR platform that was elucidated about 10 years ago by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier and Dr. Jennifer Doudna. At the time it was immediately seen as a breakthrough unlike any other in the biotech arena. And I would argue that the last such breakthrough that you saw in biotech was in the early 1980s with antibodies and recombinant proteins. We've moved very quickly as a company to take this powerful technology and make medicines from it and bring it to the clinic. Our lead asset is CTX001 in hemoglobinopathies where we're partnered with Vertex to bring these two patients, and that's in late stage clinical trials. And I'll talk more about that program and the absolutely remarkable data we're seeing for patients suffering from sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

And then we have a suite of CAR-T, these are chimeric antigen receptor T-cells targeted and designed to go kill cancers of various types, whether they're he-malignancies or solid tumors and we have three of those CAR-Ts in the clinic now and we'll have data for all three of them later this year. And then we have some remarkably disruptive technologies one program of note is the regenerative medicine program where we hope to cure Type 1 diabetes with artificial pancreas that our cells engineered using CRISPR to be able to be allogeneic and produce insulin response to glucose like our pancreas do. And that's just the start. I think beyond that we have a number of in vivo programs in diseases like haemophilia, GSC1A, DMD, DM1, et cetera that are all making progress towards the clinic. And so there's remarkable hope for both patients suffering from rare diseases, as well as more common diseases like cancer with the advent of CRISPR.

Maury Raycroft

That's a great intro, and I guess maybe starting with 001. So you've maintained good progress and this is with Vertex, you've maintained good progress since ASH 2020 and disclosed greater then 30 patients have been treated across both sickle cell disease and beta thal. In the upcoming EHA conference, you're going to have two posters there on 001. The abstracts noted two months more worth of data with one more sickle cell disease patient and three more TDT patients compared to ASH. And so we're counting a total of 14 patients. How many more patients and how much follow ups should we expect to see at EHA?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes, the trial is going really well. Since our presentation of data ASH last year where we showed data for 10 patients at the time, seven thalassemia, three sickle cell patients and the data were absolutely remarkable. All 10 patients were free of their symptoms, the seven thalassemia patients were transfusion independent, the three sickle cell patients were VOC free. And that generated a lot of excitement, not just among the PIs that are part of the trials but also general public and patient advocacy groups and everyone else. We've had a lot of interest in the program. There's patients lined up to be part of the clinical trials. And same time we've actually ramped up our manufacturing scale. And with those two factors, we're able to enroll patients much more rapidly and get to our target of a fully enrolling these studies this year. We haven't disclosed how many patients will be in the EHA posters or the nature of the data. But you know if you look at the abstracts, you have 10 thalassemia patients, four of whom were of a severe genotyp.

There was -- while the data at ASH was great, people said, hey, this is going to work across all the patients with all genotypes. And looks like this therapy CTX001 shows a very consistent fetal hemoglobin increase across all these patients regardless of genotype that are suffering from transfusion dependent thalassemia. Then you go to sickle cell and I have four patients that are all, again, VOC free to the time points at which they were followed. And again, you're seeing a very consistent increase in HbF. They're all around the 40%, 45% range of total haemoglobin, which is well above the range needed to prevent sickling of these cells, that's about 20%. So you're seeing very good data there in terms of HbF levels, the clinical correlates in terms of being VOC free, and all the side effects are consistent with [cells] and related conditioning across these patients. So we're quite bullish about how the trials are moving forward. We obviously did a streamlining of our operating model at Vertex earlier this year, which allows for us to think about coordinated global launch once we get there, and also a coordinated global manufacturing scale up to meet the needs of patients that are suffering from these terrible diseases.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. That's really helpful. So it sounds like for EHA you're not going to say how many more patients you’re going to have there. But is it fair to say that there will be some additional patients worth the data?

Sam Kulkarni

Well, I mean, the typical way we do this, we have a great deal of discipline around how we look at the data and what how often we open the database. And the thing you only want to do it if it's absolutely called for necessary I think we also at the same time operate with a sense of transparency. We want to show the data that we have in the interest, not just in the interest of investors but also -- but mainly because we want all the investigators to know what's happening, the patients to know what's happening and that's how we got it, one, gain momentum in trials but also establish our preeminence in the field.

Maury Raycroft

Okay. And from the abstracts it sounds like one of the takeaways is that you're seeing consistency across the different genotypes, and that shows the breadth of the approach?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes, I think several -- consistency across genotypes, the consistency of which the fetal hemoglobin goes up. It's not a one off. You don’t see the variability that you see with gene therapies. And that's one thing that if you think about what the FDA and other regulators care about, one of the biggest concerns they have is variability patient to patient. And you've seen that with both remediated therapies, gene therapies, as well as antiviral based gene therapies. And here what you're seeing is the patient-to-patient variability is kind of limited. You're seeing similar consistency in the elevation of fetal hemoglobin, similar kinetics and that similar pattern is leading to similar clinical outcomes. And I think those are all very good facts to support the notion that CTX001 is applicable across all transfusion dependent thalassemia patients that are severe and across all sickle cell patients that have severe disease.

Maury Raycroft

And will you say if you're going to be providing additional details on editing, efficiency, bone marrow, engraftment, etcetera at EHA?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes. Again, we don't we don't comment on the nature of data that may be you may see, I think, we always balanced the notion of being very transparent about our data with -- I mean having the right form for doing it. I think you want to have these -- these are various things that we're looking in the trials. We measure all sorts of correlates. We measure all clinical and nonclinical aspects, including bone marrow editing, the peripheral editing, the percentage of cells, et cetera. And we want to package the data appropriately so we can interpret the data correctly. And that's the balancing factor, which was between being completely disclosing these data but making sure they're robust. And we will show data that makes sense in this context as we get to a greater number of patients overall in the study.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. I though you’re going to disclose the data at the Jefferies conference. So let's see. So based on the initial data you've shared with regulators. I guess what's been the feedback and are there any specific points of negotiation?

Sam Kulkarni

I think the discussions [with] regulators is going really well. I think, again, these are not one off meetings, this was a continuous set of meetings we have with the regulators on account of the fact that we have RMAT designation in the US and Prime designation in Europe. And both of those designations came on account of the fact that the regulators think this was highly promising therapy. And the discussions are going really well. I think the two aspects typically of discussions around how you get to filing package are around clinical and nonclinical, and the nonclinical mainly being around CMC aspects. So I think on the clinical aspects, there's -- as the data matures, the question becomes what is the bar in terms of how many patients you need and what is the amount of follow up you need on each of these patients or the last patient, that's what counts, right? Last patient in plus the follow-up time to get to a data set that could be filing ready.

And then on the CMC aspects, the question is as you scale up and mature, and diversify, and globalize your supply chain, your supply at manufacturing supply, are they all comparable? Are they all sufficiently characterized and qualified to meet the needs of patients in a commercial setting. And that's the discussion. I think those are the two aspects. One could be rate limiting versus the other. But at this point, I think we're trying to bring all these to converge at the same time point as we continue to mature our data and discuss these aspects with the regulators.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. Okay. And you've mentioned potential for 15 to 20 patients per trial, so maybe 30 to 40 patients total in duration of follow up, I'll call it, 18 months to be sufficient. Can you talk about how you're getting to those projections, and do you have some alignment with regulators on this already?

Sam Kulkarni

We haven't -- no, we haven't provided any guidance saying this was officially aligned with the regulators, anything like that. I think this was our in going hypothesis as CRISPR Therapeutics saying, this is what you may need from a regulatory standpoint given the data we're seeing in the early patient, and if the data set hold across all the patients, right? And I think you've seen conditional approval for Bluebird in Europe based on a similar number of patients, and you're seeing now others tending to file with small [Technical Difficulty] number of patients given curative type of data. And so it's very reasonable to think that 15 to 20 patients, if all of them are -- almost all of them, end up being transfusion dependent or VOC free, that that could give us a lot of confidence that this is ready for wider access in society.

Now the specifics of these will have to be discussed with the regulators, because it's different for a safety database versus the efficacy population. It's not the same type of statistics you're doing because here you're seeing the majority of the patients have the effect or everyone -- almost everyone having the effect is the expectations. In which case, how do you really think about statistics in the classical sense where typically we've had drugs that only give you response for a certain part of the population and the effect size is not as clear. Here it's black and white in terms of effect size. So again, it's a bit of -- the discussion with regulator is judgment call and ultimately, we'll get to alignment around that.

Maury Raycroft

And have they provided any specifics on what the safety database should look like?

Sam Kulkarni

Again, so we don't discuss these regulatory discussions, any specifics related to -- we’ll combine all of it and give you an update at some point this year relative to discussions. But I’ll say is the regulators have been very supportive, both in the US and globally because of the tremendous potential of this therapy.

Maury Raycroft

And when do you think is the earliest that 001 could be on the market for sickle cell disease?

Sam Kulkarni

Again, we haven't provided that that update, right? I think if you look at the range of all the analysts on Wall Street, there's a range out there and you yourself have put a specific timeline -- potential timeline on it. I think these discussions are -- will be much easier and provide greater clarity once we've got to that clarity with the regulators. I think once we feel like we have enough confidence that we're all aligned around what that filing package is and what that might take, I think we'll provide that update ourselves and say this is what we expect. I think before that, it's sort of premature to speculate on what the timeline might be for launch, et cetera.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. And maybe last question, you mentioned at the beginning of the year you have been meeting with Vertex and discussed some of the operational changes you can make. And you've also been ramping up the CMC manufacturing capabilities. I guess, what's the goal for manufacturing, and what is it going to look like commercially?

Sam Kulkarni

I think we certainly want to be ready for hundreds of patients, but eventually get to thousands of patients. I mean that's the goal. I think, if you look at what Vertex did in CF and the global reach is the first the notion of saying we're going to cure every cystic fibrosis patient, and get to all them around the world. That was a bold ambition. And I think a lot of the interest in sickle cell is, it's a very analogous disease with known molecular genetics, same patient, the burden that the patients have to deal with and we have a potentially curative therapy. And so the ultimate ambition and goal here is to get to every patient across the globe. Now the reality is that of the cost and the complexity of cell based therapy at this point, autologous cell based therapy at this point means that we need to start with Western Europe and -- US and Western Europe initially to get to all these patients. But eventually if you want to keep scaling up, I mean, this will be a linear process as again, with our goal being that supply capacity is always greater than what the demand is out there.

Maury Raycroft

And maybe shifting gears to your off the shelf CAR-T programs. So you've commented on providing new data from three separate off the shelf CAR-T programs, including 110 and initial data from 120, which is BCMA and then 130, which is your CD70 this year. Are you providing more granularity on timing at this point?

Sam Kulkarni

We have not provided granularity in timing. But I think for 110 and 120 that both he-malignancies, generally, our sort of MO has been that we target, the initial data release. we're going to do it at the company release, because the data are early and -- but eventually we want to get assigned to medical meetings, because the objective function is to get all the PIs excited about the trial, get them to be fully knowledgeable about the data and have that discourse in a medical forum about what the data mean and the implications of it. And so that's generally been our philosophy around data. With sort of 120 and 130, we haven't put a timing out there on the data disclosure. For 110, I think, as the data continue to mature, we'll figure out what the right forum is for that data disclosure.

Maury Raycroft

Okay. And so just to clarify, it sounds like for 120 and 130, since there will be initial data from both of those programs, they'll likely will be in a press release?

Sam Kulkarni

Very likely a company press release or company presentation, although, we haven't ruled out that we could do it at a conference as well. So I think we're still making that decision. But generally, I think our philosophy has been company release for the first data release.

Maury Raycroft

Okay, got it. And let's see, for your cell product strategy, maybe if you can talk a little bit about that. And one of the big questions with off-the-shelf CAR-Ts getting to the maximum level of T cell expansion and thinking about persistence as well. And so how does your 80-20 mix of cells play into that question?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes. At a very high level, I think, we have a few companies playing in the allogeneic space with [seasoned] team. CAR-T in particular you ourselves, Allogene and Precision, all having different strategies for persistence, right? I think ll of us, in effect, have the same strategy for targeting, you have CD19 CAR. We do with CRISPR, others who have lenti. And then we all knock out the PCR locus to make the cells not have -- so we prevent graft versus host disease. But then for persistence of cells and to enable cells to be around long enough to kill the cancer, we use different strategies. Our strategies to knock out the MHC class one complex by knocking out the beta-thal gene, Allogene obviously have used CD52 knock out with alemtuzumab like antibody to ensure persistence that comes with a greater conditioning burden upfront and then Precision have a different strategy.

Now I think we still think data is an important part of making these cells stealth. We've actually incorporated beta-thal into our regen med program as well. And I think our strategy where we have 80% of cells knocked out, data from knock out versus the ones that have beta-thal intact, allow us to understand the kinetics in patients and stratify them by response to see what's actually happening with T cells, right? So we're going to learn a lot about that, especially -- in fact, all the new edits we introduced we’re going to create some heterogeneity in the cell population mix -- because the heterogeneity place to our advantage, because we'll learn what the cells do with and without the edits in the same human being, same patients, which is a best controlled experiment. And we'll know that data before others do and be beneficiaries of learning what the contribution of each edit is that allows us to build on our products over time.

So I think, is there NK cell killing with beta till them knockout? Yes, there is some. And we saw that even in preclinical studies, but not every cells was killed by NK cells. And I think we'll -- initial data release for CTX110, recall that we saw cells out to 180 days in one of the patients that was tracked that far in terms of cell persistence. The other thing that's happened in the meantime by the way, if you think about your conference last year versus this year, the focus was so much on persistence and how long cells last and what the expansion of cells are. Now if you look at some of the filing packages for auto CAR-Ts, the durable CRs are not all correlated. There's some correlation of expansion but it's not such a clear correlation in a sense that you have great expansion leads to durables CRs, that's not the case. There's a lots of durable CRs with low expansion. And it's also not clear that greater persistence leads to more durable responses as measured by B-cell aplasia. There are patients that have B-cell come back very quickly and there's still durable responders, and patients that don't have it and have relapsed.

So there is a very complex equation. I think there's the durability that you’re ultimately aiming for is a function of how hard you hit the cancers upfront and some sort of surveilling function. And how hard you hit the cancers upfront is not just simply a function of expansion but there's more to it, I think all these things that we're understanding as we go along in our trials. And I think if you see durable -- even six months durable responses with allogeneic CAR-T, because you want to have the benefit of following patients too long six, nine months with single dose or single administration in a reasonable fraction of patients that opens the door for a product with allogeneic CAR-T. And once allo CAR-T is in, you'll just see it move to front line settings much, much faster than autologous CAR-T settings. And in fact, it may dominate autologous CAR-T in CD19, because the data be equivalent but so much more convenient and filled with the system data.

Maury Raycroft

That's helpful perspective. And for one of your programs with the CD70, so CTX130, there's a lot of interest in that one, because it's differentiated, you're focusing on solid tumors there. I guess, what are you going to be looking for in the initial data to reinforce the approach and as [outdoors]. What would [your] data look like for that one?

Sam Kulkarni

Well, if you see a CR or any response in solid tumors with the CAR-T, allogeneic CAR-T, will be a dramatic advance for the field from a scientific standpoint, because so far we haven't seen responses with CAR-Ts and autologous CAR-Ts in solid tumors, right? I mean there have been number of trials, whether it's prostate or other indications, there hasn't been a response. So any response is good from a scientific standpoint. But at the company, we want to make a drug and drug that's going to be very competitive in the field. So in renal cell carcinoma, for instance, with third line therapies after you've exhausted the PD-1s and the TKIs, or CTLA4 in third line line therapy, there's really nothing, they don't have any options. And these patients have very short overall survival. I think any response there will be very welcome from that from that investigator community and from physicians treating renal cell carcinoma.

And I think we want to understand other aspects of how CAR-T work in solid tumors too along with responses. We want to see what the kinetics are. We want to see if there's exhaustion. We want to see all this expansion be it in solid tumors versus he-malignancies, there's lots to learn from it. But we're quite bullish about CTX130, because we seeing a lot of CD70 expressed on these cells in renal cell carcinoma and it's a very highly immunologic tumor. But I think as we get to higher dose levels and the right dose levels, we'll start looking at the data and provide an update at some point this year [Technical Difficulty] it would be the first company to show any sort of activity in solid tumors with CAR-T and that's at the start of the field, right? It's only going to get better overtime.

Maury Raycroft

Right. And Sam, we're almost out of time, but I wanted to check on the regen med and your collaboration with ViaCyte. So you mentioned prior that there are regulatory meetings in the US and the EU ongoing. Any key takes from these meetings? And is everything on track to get the Phase I/II started in 2021?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes, we remain on track with our -- together with our partner ViaCyte. I think the regulators are getting much more comfortable with iPS-derived cells or embryonic stem cells, and just the notion of stem cells in general as a product. And I think you've seen a few other INDs in this space recently. And I think we've done a lot of work to characterize these cells and fully understand them given the nature of the disease and the patient population we're dealing with. So we remain on track and we'll provide further updates on what the actual product is. We've discussed some of the edits in our product but not all of them. There is number of edits in these cells, almost five to six edits. So it's a very sophisticated cell construct. And that's something that's enabled by a powerful CRISPR platform. It's not doable with other platforms and we continue to advance.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. Interesting. Maybe last quick question. So you mentioned for the regen med for that program, you're going to use the B2M knockout for that. If it's inside of the pouch that could be used, would that avoid the NK cell detection?

Sam Kulkarni

It’s likely. I mean, I think we do want the device and the cells, that area to vascularize, because that's how these cells are going to get nutrients to survive for long time. And so whether we can block out NK cells, we don't know. But I think there are other ways to avoid NK cells. I think the beauty of using stem cells is they can make as many edits as you want with the CRISPR technology and make them much more stealth than you can in the CAR-T context with the first generation products. So I think that's something that we'll see, well, how much threat is there from NK cells and we'll learn as we go along.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. And to close out, what should investors be focused on for the rest of the year for CRISPR?

Sam Kulkarni

Well, I think needless to say the most important area of focus this year is the immuno-oncology readouts for 110, 120 and 130. I think -- but if you look at where we stand now, this gives us tremendous upside with limited downside on these CAR-Ts. But beyond that, I think getting to the clinic with a diabetes product and making further progress with our in vivo programs are all things that we are looking forward to as a company to make us not just the leading player from a timeline perspective but also from a capabilities and diversity perspective of programs. We'll have iPS-derived programs, in vivo programs and everything else as well.

Maury Raycroft

Excellent. Okay, thanks so much for joining us today, Sam. It was great seeing you.

Sam Kulkarni

Yes, thank you, Maury.

Maury Raycroft

Take care.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A