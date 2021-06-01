Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference June 1, 2021 2:00 PM ET

Tara Hemmer - Chief Sustainability Officer

Mike Watson - Chief Customer Officer

Sean Eastman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Sean Eastman

Hello everyone and welcome to the KBCM Industrials & Basics Conference fireside chat with Waste Management. My name is Sean Eastman. I cover solid waste for KeyBanc and I am going to be your host for the discussion. We are joined today by newly invented Chief Sustainability Officer, Tara Hemmer and by Mike Watson, Chief Customer Officer. Thank you both for connecting with us today. We really appreciate the time.

I’ve got some questions prepared and investors are welcome to submit questions using the Q&A feature. I’d like to say just, be mindful of the expertise we have with us today in terms of your questions. We’ve got about 30 minutes. So let’s get into it. I guess it would be great to start high level, I mean, considering Waste Management’s size and market positioning, I feel like there is a responsibility they’ve sort of paved the way for change in the industry.

So, within your respective roles in the organization, where do you see the most meaningful change for the industry coming over the next three to five years? And where do you see WM is being most meaningfully ahead of the curve on those trends? Love to hear from both of you on that. Maybe, Tara to start.

Tara Hemmer

So, thank you so much, Sean, and happy to be here. And it’s going to come out as no surprise that my comments will be centered around sustainability. And here at Waste Management we don’t want to think of ourselves as an industry leader. We want to think of us as - ourselves as a sustainability leader in North America and in the world and I like to say that, the work we do each and every day makes living in cities and communities possible.

You think about what we do on behalf of the society. The way that we move material from point A to point B and handle it responsibly, it’s critical to everything that happens next. And when you think about where the industry is headed and where Waste Management is headed, certainly over the next three to five years, we see much more aggressive investment in recycling infrastructure within the circular economy and certainly the trends that we are seeing on decarbonization.

And we think that Waste Management has a role to play in each of those elements. Our customers are looking for solutions to their waste means and really rethinking what the things that are discarded. How they might have their next best way.

One of the reasons why we’ve invested over the past two years over $200 million in recycling infrastructure and we are continuing to make those investments and at the same time, looking at ways to take our traditional businesses like landfills and take the energy that’s generated within those landfills through biogas and convert that energy to renewable energy sources through our renewable management gas platform.

And we are constantly looking for different ways to play in those spaces. So I certainly see the industry, in particular, Waste Management taking a leadership role in thinking through a circular economy and ensuring that those materials that are managed each and every day that they find their next best homes.

Sean Eastman

Very helpful. What about you Mike?

Mike Watson

Well, thanks, Sean. It’s great to be here, as well. Building on Tara’s comment around technology and our customer differentiation, I think the next three to five years, I see the industry really developing more technology to differentiate itself from its peer group and specifically for Waste Management.

Our investment in customer service digitalization, I think has proven to our customers and to our operating structure that the investment technology could be a differentiator not only for growth, but also for our cost to serve and that our customers are looking to engage with us in a much more digital platform.

And that’s an investment we’ve made over the last two or three years and it’s really accelerating now. We’ve been paving the way not only from the customer interactions on the front end, but always through the operation and service delivery with this continued inventory management routing, dispatching, the like for how we can improve the operation and the experience our drivers have on the street.

So, the whole continuum of digital investment I think is where we are really going to see some separation in our industry and also a big differentiator for Waste Management next three to five years.

Sean Eastman

Got it. So, lot of interesting stuff there. Hopefully, we can get back to all of those elements in more detail, but couple of items I just want to hear then in the interim is, firstly, pricing discipline. Currently, it’s been a bright spot in WM’s recent financial performance, both at the landfill and residential pricing in particular. So, could you explain to us what’s enabled that? I mean, is it cultural? Is it technology-enabled? Is it competitor behavior sort of supporting that? Could you sort of round that up for us?

Mike Watson

Sure. We would agree that with that pricing has been a bright spot for Waste Management, primarily on our commercial industrial line of business before the last couple of years. We were very demonstrative on making sure we had the appropriate cost recovery mechanisms for both residential and disposal, specifically residential, as we all know, it’s a very costly business, labor, capital and we aligned on process and some technology and some customer analytics to make sure we’re making the appropriate investments really driving the change needed in that line of business, residentially and our yield in Q1 doubled to over 4% for us, and which we’ve never seen before in quite some time.

So, I think our leadership there really focusing on the cost recovery and really where we can get a premium also to match the investment we are making in that line of business. So I would say, similar to disposal, again, trying to recover some of the inflationary elements of that business. It is a scarce asset that really is a differentiator for Waste Management. We wanted to make sure we have the appropriate pricing and pricing leadership that was required for that line of business.

And again, our core price in the landfill line of business that was 3% and these were things we hadn’t really caught on our stride until last couple of years. I think it’s really aligned with the people, the process and then supporting technology and analytics that have really driven that.

Sean Eastman

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, this kind of segues into inflation, which is a big topic for the investment community these days. I mean, is inflation a concern? How did you think CPI prints impacts the model? And how would you tie this inflation topic back into the pricing discussion?

Mike Watson

Well, very similar to what I mentioned in the previous question. I think, ultimately, our goal is to make sure that we get pass through any type of cost impacts we have through our line of business, specifically, on the landfill side. Landfill liners, the additional cost associated with managing these facilities is important. It’s a huge asset. It’s a competitive advantage for us. And we need to push those pricing levers forward. About 40% of our business is indexed to some level of CPI or CPIWST. So, obviously, ultimately, we could pass through those specific measures through those pricing levers, but also we have to understand that we are in the cost recovery approach and also trying to identify where we can get price premium for the services we provide. And then, we’ve done it across the entire landscape. Hence our pricing leadership and results in the last several years really.

Sean Eastman

So, what would you say to your investors concerned about inflation? Maybe the idea is that, the pricing programs in place should keep you comfortably spread above sort of inflation expectations going forward?

Mike Watson

Yes, I think that’s a fair statement. The other thing too is, I think, as we look at the way we can differentiate, that’s the whole goal of what we are trying to do as a brand and the services we provide is to drive a differentiation wedge for our peer group and separate ourselves from the industry as Tara mentioned around sustainability.

And I think, ultimately, we’ve proven that we can get the pricing we need. And that we’ll be able to pass that through. And we’ve done that considerably. And I think as we move forward thinking about the impacts that this industry has. Some of them are homogenous across landscapes, some are not. But for the most part, we have the capability and leadership to drive pricing and overcome the inflationary cost pressures.

Sean Eastman

The other kind of positive take away from the first quarter was the nice downtick in churn. And I’d just be curious to hear what leverage you have internally to keep that number trending in the right direction?

Mike Watson

That was definitely a bright spot coming off from 2020, I think we really showed up as a brand for our customers. When our customers need us the most, we made adjustments in service levels. We were very accommodating for our so many business customers. That was a big leadership message that we had. We provided the three months service for our customers that were recovering through the COVID.

And I think that’s really played an important lever in our retention. In addition to that, we’ve made some adjustments in our sales organization where we shifted a lot more resources to the inside with a better coverage model and we feel that better coverage model has a lot of improved customer experience and engagement that has driven down defection.

In addition, as I mentioned before, we invested in customer service digitalization, which helps a lot of customers to self-serve and communicate as their channel of choice with Waste Management and we feel that’s also been an additional driver of reduced defection.

Sean Eastman

Got it. So, I mean, both of guys have been in the organization since the 1990s I believe. You’ve seen a few up cycles. Clearly, the business seems sort of positioned employees for growth here. I mean, how would you kind of characterize the tools or other resources at your disposal kind of headed into this up cycle that really influence the business’ ability to capitalize on this growth coming kind of relative to the last couple that you’ve seen with the organization?

Tara Hemmer

Well, given that we’ve both been with the company since the mid to late 1990s, I would say, one of the biggest differences when we started with the company very much an analog type business and now we are really leveraging digital pools. And I think that if you think through what happened during the pandemic, that was a huge accelerant for us.

We had plans underway and Mike mentioned, and we talked about during Investor Day, but in the lot we built plans to further digitize and digitalize the customer experience accelerated. And you are seeing us leverage many of those tools including our smart truck technology. These are all examples where we have keeping insights into what’s happening with our customers so that we can build broader solutions in the future.

The other key piece I would say is, our People First commitment and this is something that certainly has been amplified again over the last two years but during COVID, the way that we took care of our employees so they could take care of their families and then ultimately our customers was a differentiator for us.

We had a 40 hour guarantee. We did not lay off any of our frontline employees and that’s paying off for us on the back end here when we have these labor pressures. We saw our turnover decline during the period and it seems to be holding. So how we treat our people is definitely different and something that I know Mike and I are very proud of as is the rest of the SOP.

So, the last thing I’ll just comment on, if you think through how both Mike and I started in the mid-90s when we were solidly a trash company at the time and if you look at the transition over the 20 plus years that we’ve been here, we moved from a trash company to a recycling company to a trash and recycling company that’s working in the energy space to an organization.

Now that’s leveraging all three of those and then thinking through how do we make those customer connections to solve some of their biggest problems when it comes to what’s happening in the world with decarbonization and with the energy transition. And so, we are well positioned to capitalize on that in the future.

Mike Watson

Yes, I think, Tara summarized it well. And I think the one thing I would add would be the balance of the revenue generating portfolio, to kind of piggy back on what you are saying. We have opportunities and have seen great growth and our strategic business solutions are our national accounts. We see growth in our sustainability solutions on a consulting basis.

We’ve seen growth on our SMB net churn and the balance of our customer segment is very well in line. So we are not heavily weighted towards one sector or the other which I think is a critical part to a solid business model, but also have the ability to kind of balance out the portfolio for continued growth and we are seeing that happening here coming out of Q1 and then Q2 and that growth is definitely accelerating and we are seeing that across multiple lines of business.

And I think as the leader in the industry, around our people, I think that’s where we can really see the growth happening as being able to attract and retain top talent through the return of the economy is something that we talk about every day and that is a commitment we made from the top down through the top parts of the pandemic, even into the volume recoveries at around our people.

And that’s probably the biggest shift I’ve seen. We are a much more asset-based and operational-based and scrip really was flipped with Jim Fish’s leadership around, let’s take care of our people, we’ll take care of our customers and the shareholders will prevail and that was – that’s really rang through, through the toughest time since 2020.

Sean Eastman

Super helpful. And then I’ve got to ask this one. I mean, the industry generally saw some solid waste volumes recover kind of at an accelerated clip exiting the first quarter. I mean, has that continued? And kind of underneath that, are you able to comment on what we are seeing from a seasonal uplift perspective going into the summer months?

Mike Watson

Yes, Tara, you could jump in as you are connected on the operational side. But I would say that the seasonal uptick is almost muted because of the volume recoveries where we have these kinds of very seasonal elements of the spring. We still have some laagered regionally whether that might some of the provinces in Canada that are slower to open back up. But for the most part, the economic recovery we are seeing in our service increases, as Tara mentioned, our smart truck technology is picking up.

Opportunities for upgrades and service based on us capturing these when we service our customers. Our ecommerce has really ticked up, specifically on the temporary roll-off side and we are seeing volume recovered like some discussions - enjoy your lines of business. So, I don’t know if Tara, you have anything to add there?

Tara Hemmer

Yes. The other thing I would say is, there are certain places within the country where we are not seeing seasonality because of people never left during COVID. But it’s a great example of that is the Florida Panhandle where we normally have people who come there in sort of a spring break to October timeframe and they never left and you are seeing business expansions in those locations, a lot of the beach locations.

And then, the other thing that we are really planning for is, the school returns. So, school districts, when they do return, they represented roughly about 10% of our commercial business. And so that will be huge. We are expecting that all the schools will return in the fall. So that will give us a nice volume bump in the fall.

Sean Eastman

Got it. So, I mean, we’ve got sort of this COVID recovery and normalization dynamic. We’ve got some seasonal uplift. But what about just kind of general new sales forgetting about all of those dynamics? You guys talked about the smart truck technology, et cetera. How would you characterize sort of new business wins ablates?

Mike Watson

Defection is very strong. I think that’s one of the things we’ve focused in on 2020 was how do we differentiate and build some value propositions for our customers and as I mentioned a bright spot for us was our strategic business solutions where we’ve seen a lot of really solid big brands coming into our portfolio into the tail end of 2020 into 2021. Our net customer churn rate is one of the top it’s ever been.

We mentioned that 8.2% defections. Our net customer churn is certainly positive coming out of – into 2021. I think that’s also a testament of how we redesign the sales organization. We took some sales cost out and we re-appropriated those from a channel of choice standpoint. I mean, specifically, we’ve seen some real nice improvement in our ecommerce platforms across all the lines of business whether that’s commercial, open market residential, and/or temporary roll-off and those have not cannibalized and then other sales channels that’s been part of education of growth.

So, that’s also been a very bright story. So I think we’ve always – let’s make sure we take care of our customers and that defection rate, keep that suppressed and we are seeing that continue but our growth rate of new customers coming into the portfolio has been really encouraging. And I think a lot of that has to do with what we’ve done for our brand and also just our overall ecommerce investment in self help tools that I think is really driving a lot of that growth, as well.

Sean Eastman

Okay. Got it. And let’s shift over to sustainability. I mean, Tara, taking over the Chief Sustainability Officer role, ESG, clearly a big topic in the investment community, and in particular in the solid waste space it seems. What sort of depicts your message to the investment community in short? And what do you think might surprise people about where WM is today, whether from an emissions perspective or a circular economy perspective and perhaps more importantly, where WM plans to be in sort of three to five years?

Tara Hemmer

So, it’s fastening, because I really think that Waste Management is at the intersection of so many different sectors that we touch each and every day. And we are so well positioned to help those sectors meet their broader sustainability goals in a way that we know other company newly is able to, because we touch the circular economy. We also play in the energy space and can help with renewable energy.

And at the same time, Waste Management is a company, I think this is often misunderstood, we don’t create any of the waste that’s generated. We manage it in the most responsible manner possible based on the solutions that exist today and the solutions that we are looking forward to implementing in the future and so, trying to be innovative in that space.

I think there are a couple of things that people don’t really fully appreciate about Waste Management and our environmental platforms. The first is, if you go back to 2010, we reduced our model landfill emissions by 40%, at the same time, our – the amount of tons that we’ve been putting into our landfills has increased that huge we’ve done that through enhanced gas collection cover innovative technologies at our landfills.

And at the same time, through our broader fleet strategy, we’ve reduced fleet emissions since 2010 by 36% and that’s because, we’ve been transitioning to a CNG fleet. We are almost at 70% of our routed fleet is CNG and we are continuing to push inflect there. And then finally, we offset the emissions that we generate by three times through the services that we provide and that goes back to that customer connection. We are helping our customers recycle.

That’s a huge platform for us where we recycle the 15 million tons per year. It’s the largest residential recycler in North America and many of these consumer products or innovations are coming to us to help them think through how do they package their products in a way where they can be recycled. How do we work with municipalities to help them pull more material out of the streams.

So, we are at a crossroad with the rest of the world, but also with our customers where we can help them serve and solve their bigger, broader needs. And I think when you look at the platforms and the different directions we can go, there is a lot of opportunity within the sustainability space for growth.

Sean Eastman

And my next question on sustainability is, if we just look at the sustainability mandate holistically, should we view that as a cost for the business or as a revenue and earnings driver when we kind of boil it all down? And maybe Mike you could chime in here as well, just in terms of how sustainability intersects with the sales and marketing platform.

Mike Watson

Yes. I could start there. I do think that, as I mentioned earlier, our strategic business solutions group and our Waste Management sustainability solutions group are really utilizing these platforms to help support our customers meeting their own sustainability goals or helping them create and craft their sustainability goals and how to execute on achieving those.

And that’s been a big focus and growth platform for our national footprint customers, whether that’s environmental regulation, and policy management. Whether that’s reporting. How they build around sustainability goals. So, this is really an opportunity where we feel we have a strength both on asset and customer base to improve the value we provide to our customers.

In addition to that, it’s the zero waste event that we have, our biggest brand event the WM Phoenix open has been a platform for us to demonstrate how we can lead in this space has actually created more opportunities for events in other customers to understand how they become zero waste organizations or have a zero waste event.

So, we’ve actually created a small team to help support zero waste events across North America. So, that’s also a unique way for us to walk the talk and also use zero waste as a driver of growth for Waste Management.

Tara Hemmer

Yes. I think previous what Mike said and I think when you looked at Jim’s announcement of mining is very intentional it was around leveraging sustainability as a growth engine and figuring out how we can continue to amplify that. You are seeing it in our investment in renewable natural gas facilities is a great example of how we can close the loop between our CNG trucks that we operate every day.

And the landfill gap that’s generated at our landfills where we clean that landfill gap up the pipeline quality gas that can also refuel our trucks and we are investing in those facilities. We have a pipeline of 18 to 20 RNG plans that we could potentially build. They have a strong economic return profile and they also continue that circular leads when we think about the sustainability story.

So I think that’s really important. I would be remised though if I didn’t mention the risks and of course there are risks and potential costs that we are monitoring like carbon tax and some of the tax policy that could be implemented.

But we do feel like we’ve done and we are continuing to do many things to reduce our overall carbon footprint as a company. And then, I am thinking through other business lines that could potentially offset that.

Sean Eastman

Got it. And, I mean, how do we think about sort of the potential for a dramatic shift in how waste streams are managed longer term. I mean, I guess, just the obvious one is sort of more volumes shifting away from the landfill towards the recycling line of business? I mean, can WM maintain the return profile? Or maybe even improve the return profile of the business if we do see a dramatic shift like that over the next decade?

Tara Hemmer

So, when you look at the – when you look at in an ROIC basis, our recycling line of business has the second highest ROIC of our lines of businesses. So, higher ROIC than landfills. So, from a return profile, we definitely think that the transition to more recycling is something that we fully support and want to work with our customers, municipalities, and other entities on.

So we are actively engaged there. Now I think, it’s important to note that, while we have 270 landfills across our network, we also have a network of recycling facilities and we’ve been investing in examining other technologies that could replace landfills in the future. And so we are going to continue to examine that and navigate the transitions.

And I think California is a great example where California has legislated many different things at those landfills and our landfill volumes are still up and that’s because our landfills are taking in more special waste, so maybe less organic material, but more contaminated soil that sort of things.

And so, there is going to be a place for landfills in the future, but we absolutely want to figure out how can we harness some of the value of the materials that’s currently going in there and figure out a way to do it in an environmentally responsible way and also continue to broaden the economics of many of those.

Sean Eastman

Okay. Well, well, our 30 minutes went by way too fast there. If you have any closing remarks, maybe a quick comment, you would want to leave with the investment community, let’s have that and we’ll wrap up.

Mike Watson

I’ll start, I just think Waste Management is uniquely positioned with its asset network, its differentiation value through technology supported by a real strong brand and really has a real balanced growth profile over the next three to five years that would be very well suited for a continued investment. I think we’ve got a balance of sustainability and a growth portfolio with a strong brand that will definitely continue to grow. Tara?

Tara Hemmer

I agree with Mike.

Sean Eastman

Okay. Great. Well, thank you both so, so much for the time. Can use a lot more time with you two, but hopefully we get some more time together in the future and everybody listening in, thanks for joining us.

Mike Watson

Thank you, Sean.

Tara Hemmer

Thank you. It’s our pleasure.

Sean Eastman

Take care.

