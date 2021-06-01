Start Time: 13:10 January 1, 0000 1:41 PM ET

Derrick Wood

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for attending today. I'm Derrick Wood, the senior enterprise software analyst at Cowen. I’m very pleased to have David Schmaier, who is President and Chief Product Officer at salesforce.com. David, thanks for joining today.

David Schmaier

Hi, Derrick. It's great to be here. And thanks to you and your colleagues for inviting me.

Derrick Wood

So you have a lot of history in enterprise software, so very excited to talk to you. And for those who don't know, you had founded Vlocity and previously was at Siebel and a lot of core enterprise software companies. So, maybe give a quick background on you. And then I really wanted to dig into a little bit about Vlocity, because I think a lot of investors maybe didn't know the company too well. And I'll ask some specific questions there. But just maybe a quick background on you.

David Schmaier

Sure, Derrick. I've been working in enterprise software for over three decades. So I'm dating myself here. But out of Harvard Business School and out of engineering school, I went to this little software company called Oracle in the '80s, and there I met Marc Benioff who I work with at Salesforce. And I met a guy named Tom Siebel, who I worked with at Siebel. And I worked there.

I've been a product person most of my career and I helped – I was in the founding exec team at Siebel Systems, so I was the Chief Product Officer there. Then I went on to found a company called Vlocity, which we built six industry vertical apps on the Salesforce platform. So out of 5,000 companies, it turned out to be the fastest growing app company ever built on top of Salesforce.

I founded it with the Veeva Cup [ph] founders, who are also Oracle and Siebel friends, and Veeva is the biggest one ever built on the platform. And then this is actually the one year anniversary today of Vlocity being acquired by Salesforce. So in honor of that, I wear my Vlocity official sweatshirt as you do in tech, but it was a great acquisition. Vlocity is now part of Salesforce Industries, which is a rapidly growing part of our strategy and our business. Now I'm working as Chief Product Officer at Salesforce across our entire portfolio. So great to be here.

Derrick Wood

That's a great overview. And I'm curious on Vlocity, you guys picked that you said six core verticals. Why did you pick those verticals? And can you describe a little bit about the breadth of the platform, what applications you really were able to serve in those verticals?

David Schmaier

Sure, Derrick. First of all, we knew that customers really want industry applications. Industry applications give you faster time to value. And they're also very sticky, because they're much more mission critical because they go beyond the front office into the mid office or sometimes into the back office. And then in my prior experience, I had verticalized the front office, mid office before at Siebel. So we started out building one, then two, then five and eight bits.

And it sounds like science fiction, but if you check the facts, it's actually true that at Siebel when it was acquired by Oracle in the mid 2000s, we used to ship 24 verticals in 20 languages on the same day. So I learned a lot about what to do and what not to do. And so we saw an opportunity, first the Veeva team and then the Vlocity team saw a real opportunity to bring verticals to the cloud. And the cloud is faster and easier and simpler. But the industry cloud, as it's called, I'll say that in quotes, “industry specific in the cloud,” it's even faster than a generic cloud.

So if you're an insurance company, you're CEO of an insurance company, why wouldn't you want the insurance cloud? If you're a telco CEO, why wouldn't you want the communications industry or media industry cloud? And so it's purpose built. It's kind of streamlined to your business. So we think this is, I will call this cloud 2.0. I think this is the future of where the whole industry is going is if you have the choice between industry specific and not, why wouldn't you choose the industry specific version for your business?

Derrick Wood

And like you said, you can address front office, middle office, back office. Beyond the front office, what were some of the capabilities in the core platform? I think there's process automation and order management and things like that, that are pretty powerful components of an industry platform. But maybe speak to that and what kind of legacy technologies you were replacing? When you look at that middle office arena, I think there's a lot of older technology still there. So if you could kind of speak to the types of displacements and vendors you're displacing?

David Schmaier

Sure. And yes, let me just finalize the second part of your first question, which is why do we pick these industries at Vlocity? These were the largest industries from a total addressable market point of view that had, what I would call, the largest propensity to need industry specific capabilities. So some industries are more nuanced than others. And you might say to me, hey, David, whether I buy life insurance or I buy a sweater at Nordstrom or I buy the Cloud Play [ph] from Verizon, it’s kind of all CRM to me. I don't think that's actually true. Like the products are very rate different. The way they're priced and bundled is very different. The distribution channels and the way you serve those products is very different.

Like I'll take, since this is the TMT conference, like in the telecom industry, there's the concept of move, adds changes and disconnects. So I moved from this house to that house, or I add services, or I disconnect services, or I change them. So I go from one geo location to another and you expect all that services just turn on in the new place where if you buy something, and I live in apartment 12 and you live in apartment 11, you would assume that when you buy it, it turns on where you live, not where I live. And so that's a very telecom specific capability called the premise. And so there's a lot of those kind of capabilities in insurance. There's policies and claims and rating and underwriting.

And so you find there's real nuance health insurance, there's the coverage and the liability and going from quote to card with where you basically quote insurance and get your insurance card. And so each one of these industries, there's real nuance to it beyond what I would call standard CRM. And then I think what's really exciting is then it goes to a new place, which is with AI and machine learning and big data. Now that you have more data, like you have the subscriber data or the device data in telecom and media, or streaming data media where all the patient data and the holistic data in healthcare, you can do very intelligent things. And so this is kind of the next generation. But our strategy was very simple at Vlocity.

We watched Veeva disrupt all the life sciences players, so we went right at the on-premise players. And we said, what we have is better, it's easier to use, it's faster. And oh, by the way, if you look at the total cost of ownership, it costs less money. And so we did the same thing at Vlocity against the incumbents in the telco space, or the incumbents in the insurance space. And I think it's getting harder and harder for those companies to sell their on-premise 20 or 30-year-old software. And so we were really trying to disrupt the competition, and it's kind of changed the game.

Derrick Wood

Got it, okay. And can you give us a sense for how that's been folded into the current operations and go to market of Salesforce? Is it part of the broader vertical strategies and operated separately, or has there been more integration than looking at other acquisitions Salesforce has done?

David Schmaier

Yes. Vlocity is now an integral part of Salesforce Industries. So the way I would describe it is Salesforce Industries is not five, it's not eight, it's 12 purpose built industry clouds. And everybody may or may not know that. So it's gone from a small number to 12 very frankly. And so now when you want to sell financial services, healthcare, telecom, media, energy, government, education, nonprofit, probably one I missed in there, but we’d give you the full list of the 12.

So if you're in one of those verticals, this is the product that we lead with now. And it's a way to take what we call the Salesforce Customer 360, which is across sales, marketing, service, ecommerce, but now it's all tailored to the way that your business works. And so from a product point of view, it's all in one Salesforce Industries organization. When I came into Salesforce a year ago, I worked as the CEO of Salesforce Industries, so I ran that division. And since then, I was promoted at the beginning of this fiscal year to be Chief Product Officer.

So the guy who is running this organically, Jujhar Singh, is now running Salesforce Industries, all the products and all the marketing associated with the products. And then our worldwide field organization under Gavin Patterson is really almost completely verticalized now. So it started seven years ago as mostly horizontal and it's got more and more and more verticalized. So now we have vertical account teams all over the world. We have 12 industry cloud products.

And so when you take industry products with industry teams, magic happens. The customers really light up, because we're speaking their language, we have software that’s purpose built. So I think it's really a game changer. And I think it's one of the more important, and maybe one of the more underreported strategies that is going on at Salesforce.

Derrick Wood

Okay. Verticalizing both from a product and customer engagement in the channel and up and down the whole go to market model. That's pretty clear, and probably speaks to some of the strength you guys are seeing in larger deals, because these deals tend to be bigger, stickier, higher retention and more prone to buying more of the portfolio when you lead with industry verticals. Is that a fair way to put it?

David Schmaier

Yes, it's a fair way to put it. And most of the other players in this market, they either have on-premise vertical software or they're trying to get to a generic cloud architecture before they can verticalized that really works well. And so there's a kind of an analyst on the Internet. He has a site called Bob Evans called Cloud Wars. And he recently ranked Salesforce as number one in the industry cloud category. So I think we're literally years ahead.

Derrick Wood

Yes. How about from a horizontal perspective? MuleSoft has been a very critical successful acquisition. There's other exciting -- Customer 360 is a big vision. I guess if you step back and think of -- it's kind of a loaded question, but think of like the vision of five to 10 years from now, it sounds like verticalization is certainly a big focus. Any other big visions that you'd highlight here?

David Schmaier

Sure. MuleSoft was an amazing acquisition. And when at first glance I think when it started, I'm not sure everybody really understood, well, why would you plug integration into Salesforce? I think now it makes perfect sense. And it's growing. I think Marc and Bret talked about this on the earnings call, that it's growing -- that and Tableau are growing faster than Salesforce, the average. And so they've been very successful acquisitions. You think about what the CIO wants to do, they want to consolidate applications and have an integrated architecture.

And so now, if the cloud is faster and easier and more agile, you can standardize on Salesforce in your front office and you can integrate it through our API economy to anything else that you have in the enterprise. And I think it's a big deal, because it allows you now to ideate faster in the front office. And once you put Salesforce in the front and MuleSoft in the middle to integrate with everything else, you can then take the time to consolidate your back office applications. And some of these back office consolidation projects are much lower ROI, because you can consolidate back office applications and the customers don't even notice the difference.

But when you put in the Customer 360, where you have a unified strategy and vision and architecture, so whether you go to the Web site or the contact center or talk to a field rep, we know who you are, we know what you want, we know the next three products to propose to you and we can provide you better service and we can automate the order flow that customers notice that difference, right. And so really, I see MuleSoft as integral to like increasing the absorption rate to how we implement the Customer 360 into these companies. And it's not just big companies like that's where we started with MuleSoft.

MuleSoft Composer, which is a new product announcement is really, really cool because it takes the full power of MuleSoft and simplifies it for more business or analyst level people. So there's pre-built connectors that you can plug, let's say Salesforce and in NetSuite or other kind of like medium-sized company back office apps that everybody has. And so I think Composer is going to be another like great value proposition. So I think -- our biggest play is the Customer 360. I think MuleSoft has been a big, big deal. Then maybe I'll talk a little bit about Tableau. Tableau is the number one visualization technology out there. And I think more people visualize, like the COVID statistics on a state by state basis with Tableau than anything else.

So there's a public Tableau dashboard that's free that you can look at that kind of gives you all this information. But it's really a beautiful visualize. And if I'm an executive at a company or if I'm a line manager, I really want to see what's going on. Like the world's getting increasingly more and more and more digital. So as I said before, you got the Customer 360 across all these channels. Maybe it's verticalized now. So we actually call that like maybe the industry cloud, or industry 360 version of that. Now you've got MuleSoft to plug into all the on-premise old or legacy systems. And now you can put Tableau on top of it to visualize what's going on.

And then in sort of the digital world, if you will, that we're in this new world from anywhere digital world, like this conference is still I think either largely digital or all digital. Someday soon hopefully, that changes. But I think we're never going back to the old ways of working. And so the ability to work anywhere, the ability to integrate and be agile, and the ability to visualize what's happening has kind of never been important. So there's real synergy between the Customer 360, between MuleSoft and between Tableau.

Derrick Wood

Yes, those clearly were standouts last quarter. And with Tableau, was the idea that really every employee should have a license of Tableau to be able to visualize data throughout the Salesforce platform and throughout other third party data sets? It seems like Tableau is a big leader in this space, but still probably pretty underpenetrated. And you guys have relationships with a lot of front office people. And so, is the go to market strategy really kind of -- we hear more about going end to end, wall to wall. Is that -- it seems like we're still probably pretty early. But is that a fair way to characterize it?

David Schmaier

Honestly, that’s a good question. And I'll talk about the wall, the wall motion. Tableau is the BI standard, which is their independent motion, which we're still doing a lot of that. So there's just companies wanting to standardize on what's the right BI platform of choice. And I would argue that if you do that analysis, Tableau is one of the best if not the best. And then the second is with the Customer 360 and CRM.

So across your sales, marketing, service, commerce operations, there's kind of more nuanced line of business analytical applications. And those two motions can't come together. There's a wall to wall motion for the BI standard, and there's the CRM projects and heads of sales, heads of marketing, heads of service, that can all come together and be one motion. And I think another thing that's going to help us with this wall to wall motion is Slack. And again, everything I say about that is pending that deal closing, so that hasn't closed yet.

And so we're going through the regulatory process and all the standard caveats with that, that just anything I say about Slack now is pending that happening. But you could imagine, Slack sells collaboration and what they call the future of work across the entire company. And a picture's worth a 1,000 words. So now if you have Slack and you have the ability to visualize it with Tableau, that's pretty exciting like we can go beyond CRM and truly help every single person in the company.

Derrick Wood

Yes. I think Marc coined Customer 360 as a system of record and Slack can be the system of engagement and kind of like next generation client server 2.0 model. We know Slack is kind of the core of team collaboration. But what do you guys see as longer-term synergies? They had workflow automation. They had simple integration that was a little different than MuleSoft. So when you kind of think about longer term more strategically, what are some of the interesting synergies from the technology out of Slack?

David Schmaier

Sure. I think if you looked at it at a very surface level, you'd say Flex is a cool collaboration tool. I think what a lot of people don't really realize that it's a full application development and workflow automation system. And that's when we talk about the future of work, which we think both dimensions are exciting, collaboration and business automation. But we see this as like truly the system of engagement to get work done.

Like we all know now in our lives, like what we're doing digitally and even when we go back to the office, you might imagine cyber week in an ecommerce setting. And all people running cyber week, including the customers online, you could all be collaborating through Slack channels. Or you could imagine, today there's -- Slack has something called the app directory. There's a whole series of apps built on top Slack, like there's one called Help from Atlassian and it's a trouble-ticketing app, and it's a fun app, but you use it within Slack.

And so you can imagine now if I'm closing a quarter, let's say take the enterprise software business, a lot of the deals come in on the last week of the quarter. Now you're not like calling people or emailing them, but there's what we call deal rooms where the deals are closing in Slack channels, which are basically virtual rooms where the work gets done. And even when the deal gets closed, like the DocuSign signature and virtual champagne gets popped when the deal’s [indiscernible] everybody handshakes and says that was great, we all negotiated hard, but we got the deal done, that all happens virtually. That is truly digital.

And even like, I'll take it in industry context, like for all the investment bankers out there, like you could imagine, like M&A or IPOs, going on in deal rooms for the legal teams on because Slack has something called Slack Connect, where you can connect to other companies. And that's all happening now in Slack channels or what we might call deal rooms. So we think it has a major, major impact on what we're doing. And the other thing I would say is I've been working in enterprise software for over 30 years. Everybody wants enterprise software to be more consumer like. They want it to like work like your iPhone or just make it simpler. You could say that about any enterprise software company.

I'm not even singling out some of the ones that are particularly not modern. But this is really a beautiful and slick user interface to kind of access all your applications. And then the other thing that's really cool was the workflow capability of Slack allows me to go across applications. So it might be I'm using Salesforce and then I go into workday, and I go into DocuSign and other apps. So this is what Stewart Butterfield calls the future of work, where it's really like we've kind of integrating all the apps into one blended experience. And so I think it's really going to be a game changer. I think it's a big, big deal, again, subject to a closing. But it's -- we're really excited about it.

Derrick Wood

Yes, that's helpful from a vision standpoint, lots of leverage there. How about on the -- they had built a self service channel and I think that's maybe an area that Salesforce could lean into and be additive to the go to market? Do you see that as something that you could try to leverage selling some of other Salesforce’s products and take that foundation of a self service, low touch sales model and push more Salesforce product to?

David Schmaier

Yes. Again, because we're in the regulatory process where we can’t talk to them about different ways they might collaborate or sell. But I would just say that if you – Flex is a public company, so their self service channel is very strong. And we do a lot of work in the SMB space. And so clearly, the smaller companies are very excited about self serve. And I think even the bigger ones for, like, add on, if I want to like add users, or if I want to add products, I think increasingly people want to do that all digitally. And so you can do that today with Salesforce, but we have a lot of our own efforts underway to kind of make that easier and simpler and better.

Derrick Wood

And speaking of the SMB, it was two or three years ago and the essentials product SKU was released and obviously you guys tailor very well to the enterprise, but I'm sure you want to keep an eye and sell well and invest in the down market. So any update in terms of what your strategy is in the SMB and around that essentials product portfolio?

David Schmaier

It's been very successful. And so companies can really get online incredibly quickly with essentials and the things we're doing to make it simpler for small companies, we continue to look at rolling into the entire footprint. I'll give you a perfect example. Like at Vlocity, we started as a startup and we ran a company on Salesforce. We actually didn't start on essentials, although we could have, because we had ambitions to become big fast. And so we used the main enterprise product sales, cloud and service cloud and communities. And it was incredible. We implemented Salesforce in weeks and we grew from zero to 1,000 people in six years.

And every quarter, we would just add licenses and it was great. As the CEO, you just have variable costs of like, hey, I just need to add -- I've got 10 more sales people. I just need 10 more licenses. And you just add onto it. But it was very simple, it was very easy. And then we could look at the forecast every week and I could go from the consolidated forecast all the way down to the deals, and post on Chatter, hey, what's going on with this customer or how about this new product launch? And so it's the best CRM deployment I've ever seen. And I've been doing this for 30 years and making CRM software, but it couldn't have been easier.

So I think that like, we think that's the future is that everything is digital, every company in the world is saying digital transformation’s never been more important. And so you see that in our Q1 results, right, that we're either smart or lucky. But we're definitely at the right place at the right time. It's hard to talk about digital transformation and not put being more customer focused in that conversation. All the digital things people want to do; self buy like we're saying or self serve, that's all around the customer. So we're really excited about the digital future. We think that the digital transformation really got accelerated three to five years.

Derrick Wood

Yes, that's for sure. Does that mean that there's more legacy technology displacement? If you're going to go faster and you're going to accelerate digital, does it have to be replacing legacy or is there just -- is it really about wearing new foundations on top?

David Schmaier

I think with the API economy and technologies like MuleSoft, you'll integrate first. And then once you integrate, then you'll start to eat in more and more and more of the legacy. And I think in five to 10 years, will all this older software and tech go away? I don't know, maybe not. If it works in the sitting in some mainframe system and nobody wants to touch it, because it sort of still works. And the guy who wrote the software, the gal, it's like long gone. But I think that's going to go away over time. If you're buying new systems, you're buying cloud native and you're buying digital software. And so there's just logical S curve of replacement here. But in 10 years, I think all the new stuff, maybe even as soon as three or four years, is all going to be cloud native and digital. Derrick, you just muted for some reason.

Derrick Wood

Yes, sorry. My audio switched here, but I think you can hear me now. So we got a couple minutes left. But I guess maybe how about artificial intelligence in Einstein and the advancements in AI and ML? How's that weaving through the platform, or what's the value delivery? Is it just becomes integral in terms of part of the whole platform, or how do you really get more AI into the hands of companies?

David Schmaier

Sure. Einstein is like amazing. I think we were one of the original enterprise software companies to embed AI into the platform. And you can do it in a completely new low code way. So you don't need to be a programmer to apply AI to do intelligent lead routing to do next best offers. During last holiday season, we did approximately 3 trillion Einstein predictions during the month of December, and so it's really truly a force to be reckoned with. I think there's a big interplay between that and the new CDP product we launched, which really allows you to integrate data from all these different sources and now data power our Customer 360 for more like real time CRM and more digital capabilities.

And then with industries, all these other objects, like policy and claims and insurance, our subscribers and devices and networks in the telco and media space or streaming, all that data is now in our data store. And so now you can do really, really smart things. So I'm super excited about the future of Einstein as the Customer 360 is increasingly data powered through CDP. And I'm super excited about the future of Einstein in industries. We take advantage of it already, so Einstein built into our 12 industry clouds. But we see a huge opportunity to take this basically doubled down on AI plus industries plus data is magic. And I think that's the future.

Derrick Wood

Yes, I feel like we could go on and on. The CDP effort is certainly pretty fascinating too and a lot of emerging technology around that space. But that's all the time we have. What’s that?

David Schmaier

Tomorrow's connections and so stay tuned. You'll see a bunch of announcements around the marketing and commerce products. We call that our digital 360 and those are some of our fastest growing products.

Derrick Wood

Great. All right, David. Well, I appreciate you spending the time today, very insightful to share with investors and thanks, everybody.

David Schmaier

Thank you, Derrick. I really enjoyed it.

Derrick Wood

Take care.