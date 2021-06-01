Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call June 1, 2021 12:30 PM ET

Good afternoon, everyone for those joining us in the East Coast, for those joining us in the West Coast. My name is Shaul Eyal, I cover the cybersecurity universe at Cowen. Last week, we've initiated coverage on Cloudflare with an outperform rating and a $100 price target. We are very pleased to host Thomas Seifert, Cloudflare's CFO, as well as Jayson Noland, VP of IR.

We will kick things off with a fireside chat, so feel free to send me your questions directly to my email inbox. My email appears at the Zoom window in front of you or through the chat box, so we can accommodate as many questions as possible.

And with that, Tom, thank you so much for joining us. Appreciate it.

Q - Shaul Eyal

Maybe for those of us who are kind of slightly less familiar with the story. Can you describe what Cloudflare does and how it differs from other market participants such as some of the CDN providers out there?

We have a very lofty mission at Cloudflare to everyone to help build a better Internet. And with that, anything that wants to connect to the Internet, that connection we make more secure, faster and more reliable. With a bumper sticker in the very beginning that as you have to think about as almost like Cisco as-a-service, anything where you would have bought in a quiet hardware on-premise, whether it's firewalls, routers, load balancers, VPNs. We offer this as a service from our network, and this network is vast by now.

We have presence in more than 200 cities and in more than 100 countries and we run an enormous amount of traffic by now through this network. We were never designed as a CDN. We had to provide CDN like functionalities in order to deliver security and performance-based products and services at the edge of our network. But CDN was a means to achieve that, but not the business model in itself. We are pricing our products differently. We have no usage or hardly any usage-based pricings even today less than low single-digit of our revenue is variable billing-based, and of that, less than the third is really bandwidth-driven.

So if were to ask Matthew, one of our founders, when he got started, he said, the big objection always was you can all provide all of the services, but you will add a bump-in-the-wire and it will slow things down and that's why it's not going to be successful. So speed and how we deliver our services, what became an obsession. And that's why we happen to have one of the fastest CDNs in the market, but not in order to deliver content, but to deliver products like security-related and performance-related products at the edge of our network.

Got it. So as we think about the speed, Thomas, how important for you guys in some of that proximity and you've mentioned about that 200 PoPs give or take on it right now with 200 I think cities as well. How important is that that you guys are absolutely close? I think probably about a 100%, maybe 99.8%, I think right now we are talking about the 100% proximity to your customers?

Thomas Seifert

Yes. We are by now less than 100 milliseconds away from 99.9 whatever percent of the things that want to connect to the Internet, so that latency has become quite important in terms of performance and speed, IoT devices, websites that want to connect to us. Over the past years, it has also become another quite important criteria of how localized our traffic can be controlled and can be managed. And if you look at trends that impact data privacy and especially data sovereignty laws where certain information and data needs to reside – continue to reside within certain jurisdictions, whether that is a country or a region like the European Union, being able to localize traffic, not only getting close to the eyeballs that wanted to connect, but even being able to keep traffic local has become another really important part and key differentiation feature for us.

Understood. And as we think about cloud-first strategy, and I think the story as a whole going forward, on the one hand, we see a great displacement opportunity, on the other hand, there's so many Greenfield opportunities as well. Maybe can you talk us about, once markets continue to displacing, some of the legacy incumbents out there and where do you see actually some of the coincident opportunity?

Thomas Seifert

Yes. I mean, we've then started at the core of our products with load balancing, firewalling, DDoS mitigation services. And as recently as when we filed our S-1 for – when we went public in 2019, we said we would target a TAM of about $37 billion. Over the last year and a half alone, we've added two significant TAMs that we are going after that we disrupt, that’s what we call Cloudflare for Teams, a product suite that goes after the VPN, the Gateways and the Browser Isolation products. And then a third TAM that really with a product that is called Magic Transit that really disrupts the corporate network and MPLS market. So two really, really large markets we go after.

Our traditional competitors are on-premise hardware service providers. This is their new business and installed base disruption. The companies that Ciscos of this world and Fortinet and Check Points and Palo Altos and Riverbeds. And as we – and with the Team product it's entering now also the VPN space like [indiscernible]find companies like Cisco again, and Citrix primarily.

Understood. And you've mentioned your IPO as of 2019, but we even stepped back to 2018. I think at that time, you have talked about a TAM opportunity of about $32 billion. Here, we are sitting in the middle of 2021, I’m not mistaking you guys are talking about a TAM of $72 billion. So maybe walk us a little bit about that more than doubling the TAM over the course of two years, and what are the new adjacencies that we haven't seen over the course of the past three years or so coming from?

Thomas Seifert

So the two TAMs that I alluded to just a minute ago was in – at the beginning of last year, we started a product suite that we call Cloudflare for Teams that consists of four products Cloudflare Access, which is the VPN replacement product. Then the Gateway product we followed with Browser Isolation and DLP Data Loss Prevention product than later this year. So that is a massive TAM that probably the Zscaler business model described best. So we added that in relatively short period of time.

We offered most of the products, especially the Cloudflare Access products for free last year. As our part to help customers and enterprises to manage through the pandemic. Then we've seen significant momentum in that space in terms of customer sign on and adoption. We've been winning significant and large customers with 10,000 of seats. We talked about a very large pharmaceutical company on our earnings call for the fourth quarter, and then other big wins are already in the first quarter of this year.

And then the third, TAM, we entered this around a product and the bundle of – around a product called Magic Transit, and the bundle that we call Cloudflare One, where you really start to offer networking as a service to our customers. And that really goes after the – in part also the MPLS spend and which is a significant dollar item in the budgets of our customers.

And if you add up all of those three TAMs, then you get to $72 billion. We think we are not done yet. If there's one thing that is really unique about Cloudflare, it's the rate of innovation, the flywheel of how fast we develop, how many products and features we bring out in a given period of time that has become quite staggering. So it will allow us and continue to allow us to expand TAM.

We launched a product that we call Workers that allows you to deploy code at the edge of our network. So you talk about the significant edge compute opportunity that is not even reflected neither in size nor in any other shape away in the TAM discussions we just had. And we always said, this is fast as their, we call it Wave 3 product. So it will not continue to contribute to revenue in a while.

We drive adoption; everyone could be the most eminent and prominent edge computing platform moving forward. But that would be a product that is not reflected in an opportunity in the TAM discussions, we just had. There is IoT, there is 5G, the other market opportunities we look at in order to continue to expand the TAM and especially the TAMs that we want to disrupt.

And I think that maybe just one more word about that expanding TAM, if I am not mistaken, $100 billion within the next three years. Is that pretty much we are looking or addressing in terms of a longer-term TAM?

Thomas Seifert

Yes. Without taking Workers into consideration with the products that are existing today and that are being marketed to date, but Workers is not part of that calculation yet. And in part because it's really hard to quantify the edge computing market. The numbers get so big, so fast, you tend to pick on whose credibility. And then really, I was serious about saying we are not driving revenue at this point in time, it's much more about developer adoption and making people use Workers for their specific use cases and products.

Understood. Yes. When you guys went public in later part of 2019, as you might recall, and again, this was even a pre-corona. One of the initial concerns or at least market views on Cloudflare was the fact that it caters initially and mostly due to the SMB, and you recall that Thomas, the other way, it impacted the business. I think if we look at everything that has happened over the course of the past five, six quarters, I think actually what we are beginning to see us absolutely a very nice adoption by enterprise and specifically with the number of clients adopting you that have accounted 100,000 of ARR. So maybe can you talk to us a little bit about some of those metrics and how is that been evolving over the course of the past four quarters, five quarters now?

Thomas Seifert

Yes. So when Cloudflare got started now almost 11 years ago in October, it focused on the long tail of the market. So small and medium-sized businesses developers our first go-to-market models were what we call pay-as-you-go models, customers gave a credit card, and we charged them $220 a month and then later $200 a month for the services we offered. And only later came, our enterprise go-to-market. Today this is the majority of our business and our fastest growing business. And if you go more specifically into enterprise and look at what we call our large enterprise customers, and we define those as customers that pay us more than a $100,000 a year, this is now 50%, a little bit more than 50% of our revenue.

And if you break down the large customers and say, let's look at customers that give us more than $500,000 or even more than a $1 million a year, the larger the cohort that the faster the growth. So our largest cohort saw a $1 million plus customers has been growing north of 70% consistently over the last seven quarters. And we think this will continue that way. We announced our first $10 million ACV customer in the third quarter of last year.

By now – where the couple of customers that are in this range of high single-digit million dollars of ACV per year. And if you go back over time, we seem to make a step function change in terms customer size from $50,000 to $100,000 for the first $500,000 customer to the first $1 million customer to the first $10 million customer. So we are right at that brink currently. So enterprise momentum has been extremely strong and has been driving a lot of the growth that we have seen over there, not only at the last eight quarters, but I would say in the last four years.

Got it. And maybe can you talk us Thomas about your full product tipping point for customers or customer stickiness improves significantly because I think it is an important part of the thesis and as we look at long-term growth?

Thomas Seifert

Yes. As you start to add more products to the platform, first of all, the more products, we have the easy expansion becomes an uniqueness of the Cloudflare, setup is really that installing a product, or is really system mouse click away in terms of product expansion. And we had this threshold of – once we get to four customers – four products per customer, then churn rates are coming down really significantly. We were at 75% – or north of 70% of our customer choosing four products or more at the IPO. That number now has moved far beyond 80%. And now more than 70% of the customers are using five products. So with the increase in the product portfolio, we've been able to sell more products to existing customers. And with that, the stickiness of the product and the churn rates come down.

Another really important KPI where you see this for us is our DNR or dollar net retention, which hit north of 120% for the first time in the last quarter. I think it's another good description of the progress we have been making in expansion and cross-sell and up-sell with existing logos.

As we are beginning to come out of COVID era, the world is reopening for business. We're definitely seeing that in the metrics provided by companies public and private by the way. I want to go back for a second, and you mentioned your VPN for Teams product. As I recall correctly that is a product that you've provided for new users charge as a more of a public community service, talk to us a little bit about the tailwinds that you have been seeing post, if I'm not mistaken it was September of last year when you've actually started charging again for this product?

Thomas Seifert

Yes. For us COVID was an interesting period of time because when it all started, we saw more headwinds than tailwinds, traffic increased. Everybody was working from home. The Internet became important assistant for all of us to make it through the pandemic. So since we have a business model that is not charging for use, our cost went up, but we didn't pass that really on. So our revenue didn't spike just because consumption increased. We found other ways to mitigate that. We continue to grow and we were able to keep our margins. So when we entered this year compared to others, we don't really have those difficult compares.

And on top of that, we enter with a lot of momentum because some of the most exciting products we launched, as you said last year, like Cloudflare for Teams and Cloudflare Access, we gave away for free. So that's why you saw our growth rate for the first quarter of this year continue to be quite impressive and we leaned in quite a bit in terms of guidance for the year, especially compared to how we talked about the business last year.

So we see this momentum continuing. The new product adoptions are looking strong. We said on the earnings call, our pipeline is strong and we continued to win large customers and significant RFPs especially with the products that we launched during last year. So it makes us quite confident for the remainder of this year?

Got it. And even assistance, you've brought up some of those revenue growth metrics. Yes, like 50%, 51% year-over-year you’ve brought in the first quarter yet then after guidance a little bit. But still when we look, I think at the overall 2021 consensus revenue guidance, we're still – if I’m not mistaken, we're still talking about 42% year-over-year growth, correct me if I'm wrong. So am I missing anything? And I think actually if I go back and look at prior years estimates versus actual build now where that landed. But is it going to just be conservative or maybe is it going back to more of a business normal rates, or business where you feel mostly comfortable at this point over a year?

Thomas Seifert

Yes. I'm certainly not going to update guidance. But I think we're always, I wouldn't call it conservative. I think we have been prudent about how we talked about the business prospects and the outlooks. And we tried to carefully weigh the potential tailwinds, but also the headwinds that might show up. So prudent guidance that served as well in the past will be – continue to be one of the important yardsticks and how we think about guidance moving forward?

Fair enough. When we think about your gross margins that are indeed a very high, very healthy, how much control do you have about the gross margins? It is data usage or what has being baked into those kind of cost of goods?

Thomas Seifert

Yes. Well it's the cost of revenue, so anything that on the cost that operating the network and providing the services to our customers flows into that. I think the gross margins are so impressive because the architecture of the network is so unique. So you talk about competitive modes for the company, the network and its architecture certainly is one. We buy off-the-shelf hardware. There's nothing special about the hardware we buy. There might be more CPU cores in our hardware stack than other networks, especially CDN networks because we deliver a lot of security products that need encryption and decryption at the edge of our network. But it's a completely off-the-shelf hardware stack. And that is one of the reasons why our CapEx is so low, right. We said it's around 12% to 13% in terms of revenue.

And on this hardware stack runs a completely integrated, completely homogeneous software stack that allows us to offer every product that we have, every service that we have on every server, in every city and every location. And with that, the complete surface of the network becomes now degrees of freedom, how you manage supply and demand. You can offload traffic into parts of the network that are idle because some parts of the world are always asleep and you use less of our capacity. So how we are able to move traffic and manage traffic across that network in conjunction with the unique hardware stack really is the secret sauce around the gross margin.

And with every additional server regardless of where we put it in the world and with every additional product, the degrees of freedom increase, and with that the granularity how you can manage traffic and with that in the end also how you can manage cost increases. And as I said before that is very unique about our network, and I think that's one of the big competitive modes that company has already now and moving forward.

Hey. Just one final point longer-term on the model. When we look at the companies such as yourselves, 100% SaaS-driven, cloud-driven companies, longer-term asset models fails, how should we be thinking about operating margins and cash flow longer-term?

Thomas Seifert

Well, we gave a long-term model that gets us to margins of 20%, and we said how we think about operating leverage getting into a target corridor in G&A first and then R&D will follow, and last will be sales and marketing. We also updated at the beginning of this year, our breakeven expectations that we are going to expect a breakeven already at the beginning of next fiscal year and not towards the end. Cash flow would have gone a little – in conjunction with this, there might be some one-time impacts now because how do we adjust our offices. What post-COVID world will drive a little bit more cash flow this – CapEx need this year. But in general, I would say it still holds true.

Once we get to breakeven, however, we will pace our time to get to a 20% margin, right. As long as our investment into sales and marketing is proven by superior ROI by superior growth rates north of 40%, we'll continue to invest from a go-to-market perspective. On the R&D side, we already in our target corridor, so plus or minus 1%, and we've seen really good operating leverage on SG&A already in the last two years. So that made us confident to talk about the pulling of the breakeven.

Maybe shifting a little bit to your China operations, you drive a lot of traffic in China maybe for the benefit of our audience like as familiar. Can you talk to us about China your growth strategy going forward on the Chinese market?

Thomas Seifert

Without any doubt, China is an important part of the overall go-to-market in our story. That's a big part of Internet and Internet consumption, Internet users. We started very early to develop our footprint in China in relationship with Baidu that carried us to their current date. With Baidu, we had about selecting more than 20 cities in China that served that had our equipment and provided our services. And that already made us very unique because we are able to offer this as one consistent network, one control plane regardless of whether you're doing business in China, outside of China or into China, one consistent offering, one network.

We are involving now in our approach there and moving from Baidu into a relationship with JD. In this process of transition that we'll do a couple of things, but it will significantly increase our footprint in China itself. So I said with Baidu, we were in about slightly more than 20 cities in China. With JD we are going to get to more than 50 cities in China by the end of this year and then additional 100 cities, so in the two years there after. So we'll be in about a 150 cities in China.

We are today in more than 200 cities worldwide in more than 100 countries. So getting to 150 cities in China will be a really big step. It's important from a variety of perspectives that it gets us closer to the eyeballs that [indiscernible] connect. As we said before, minimize this latency with anything that once connect, but it also allows us to have a much better handle on how granular and how local we can be managing data residency and data sovereignty issues.

And still I think important time with TAM maybe Thomas, just kind of that Chinese contribution because at times investors kind of tend to freak about it, when they hear China given some of the headline news?

Thomas Seifert

So far it has been a rather stable relationship and in terms of exposure, there's no revenue concentration class. We are still within normal limits. I would say 50% of our revenue happens outside of North America. So that's pretty substantial for a company of our size, but it's pretty much 50-50 between Europe and Asia in general. And then as China is just a sub-part of our Asia business. So it's important from a footprint and from a presence perspective, it has not reached any critical concentration from a dollar perspective at all.

Shaul Eyal

Understood. Gentlemen, we are at the hour right now. I want to thank you both. I want to thank the audience for joining us. We'll be in touch, keep up the good work and we'll talk soon. Thank you, everybody.

Thanks, Shaul.

Thanks so much, Shaul. Thanks everybody for listening in. Bye.