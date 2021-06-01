Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC.PK) Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference June 1, 2021 1:15 PM ET

Okay, thanks, everyone for joining up next is Bank of America. And with us today is David Tyrie, Head of Digital. David has a number of slides that he's going to go through, and then we're going to move to the Q&A portion of the presentation. So David, thanks so much for joining. And let me kick it over to you.

David Tyrie

Okay, terrific. Well, number one, thanks for having me. I thought I'd do a couple things to kind of prime the pump here, Matt. I talked a little bit about maybe like the past 10 years or so. And what we've been focused on at Bank of America on the digital front, then I thought I'd transition in and talk a little bit about what we typically talk about what your users, we talk about feature adoption. We talk about the numbers around the digital space. But I'd want to end with two additional things that we haven't really talked about.

One was the expansion of digital beyond consumer and into the wealth management space at Merrill Lynch and private bank and also on to the global banking, side, Bank of America, some interesting things going on there. And then, what I thought would be -- I'd end with a couple future slides, maybe give you some ammunition first questions as we ask. So let me kind of dive in and I'll move right along.

So I think one of the key messages that I always try to deliver is that digital is nothing new at Bank of America. We've been doing this since Brian became CEO back in 2009-ish. And our focal point around that has always been, in order to be a successful bank, we have got to continue to be focused around integrating digital into our business lines. And simply being put, it's because it makes it easier, more convenient and safer for our customers to interact with us. So way back, when Brian made a commitment that every year in and out we'd be investing in the digital spectrum.

And as you can see from this chart here, it shows kind of some progress that we've been making since 2015. We have officially crested our 40 million plus digitally active users. And when I say digitally active, I mean, those users within the last 90 days, who used our digital properties. We're now tracking at about 10 billion digital logins. And that's grown over that period of time about 100 some odd percent, you'll notice, Matt, that our users isn't growing as fast as our digital logins. What that tells you is that existing customers who are digitally active are using more and more of the features. And we can get into that in a little while.

And then, last but not least is, and if you think about the evolution of the digital within a bank, first it was migrating transaction behavior into the digital channel for all the obvious reasons. And then, you start switching gears and going from the expense side of the ledger to the revenue side of the ledger. And one of our key metrics that we set up years ago was, let's try to make sure that we can drive sales, so end-to-end sales with our customers. So leveraging digital to go direct to consumers, enabling them to develop a relationship with Bank of America and we're now at about 50% of all the consumer sales are digital or digital assistant, so you can see the giant increase there.

When I talked about Brian's commitment to the digital space, I will make one point down underneath the axis, the x axis there, you'll see those are just icons of all the different kinds of features that we have been developing over the years. We're now unleashing about 2000 plus feature and enhancements to our digital properties every year 2000 and we have migrated away from a traditional bank approach of doing a digital release once a quarter to now we do them every 28 to 32 days. And so we've really kind of transitioned away from an older school mentality to kind of the new world.

It's really made a big change, right? If you take a look at 2015, it was all about online, mobile was just starting to come into vogue, functionality was limited at that stage. And if you look down the left hand side of this grid I created for you, Matt, you can see all the things we didn't even have in 2015, from p2p payments was there, there was no such thing as Erica back then. Even basics like budgeting tools and the ability to do things that you used to have to walk into a financial center for like, financial currency orders. And making sure that you're on boarded the right way, all of those things weren't even in existence. And now, we have a strategy of one mobile app that enhances everything. So think of it as a super app within Bank of America, it has all products, it has all functionality. And the most important thing is, it's connected to our high touch channels.

So we're not professing that this is, it's digital 100% of the time, is digital 100% of the time our customers want it to be. And if they want it to be high touch we can give that, and it's a seamless experience. I show you this one stat.

And this is specifically for you, Matt, at the bottom, which is we have 15 billion annual client interactions at Bank of America's consumer business. And back in '15 by my calculations, about 66% of those were digital or automated, that means digital ATM machines, IVRs, etc. And now we're almost at 85% of all of our interactions are digital. So it changes the meaning of what your focus in digital is and how you're focused on delivering for end customers on that side.

So let me quickly transition over here. And let me go back one, I thought this was also interesting, Matt, which was the pandemic really changed behavior. You hear that all the time. But what I would submit to you and the folks listening to this is that my observation pre-pandemic, when people ask me about digital adoption by generation, I used to say it was just different pace.

Think about it, if you're a new to bank customer, whether it's Bank of America or any other customer, or any other bank, what happens is, you're engaging with that bank. And right then and there, as you're opening the account, you're learning all the features and functionalities and the benefits the so called value proposition is put right in front of you. So you're going to adopt all these kind of capabilities much faster as you come into the relationship. Whereas if you've been a customer of a bank for 10 or 15 years, you've developed habits and the key there is trying to drive adoption. So making people aware of actually, what capabilities are there.

I always give the example of my mom who's a kindergarten owns a kindergarten and forever, she was every Friday, she take her weekly tuition payments, down to the local Bank of America financial center, say ‘hi’ to the person deposit them and then head home. And now that when the pandemic hit, it's now mobile check deposit so actually forced behavior change. But what you can see is the pace increased for seniors and baby boomers faster than any other of the generation. So that's one takeaway that we might want to dive into a little bit later on.

The other thing that is a really important learning and Lee McIntyre and I always talk about this, which is disclosure of our data when it comes to digital. I think we're one of the most forward thinking and advanced players when it comes to data because it tells you everything. And this is a new one that I'm introducing here, Matt, we've been using it internally for quite some time. But this is the first time we've actually gone and talked outside of the four walls of Bank of America which is -- the industry standard is actually digitally active users those 90 days and how many people have used it?

Well, one of the things that we are really focused on is household penetration. So Matt, if you've got five people in your household, what you can then do is say, okay, well, maybe Matt's the one who's doing all of the banking in the household. And even though there's four other accounts, let's wrap it up and see who's managing that whole household. That's a really important point to focus on when you're thinking about a customer holistically.

At Bank of America, when you take a look at it, we've have roughly speaking, 74%, or actually, in this case, 70% of our household penetrations across all segments. So, for example, you take a look at it, you have our retail segment, which is at 64. But that's skewed a little bit, because we have a whole bunch of customers in the retail space who only have a credit card with us. And their digital activity is much less for obvious reasons. But if you look at our mainstay business lines, preferred small business, Merrill Lynch, private bank, and even global banking, which is coming on, you're in the 80% range. So that means eight out of 10 households that are banking with Bank of America are actually digitally active. So it really changes and that's growing quickly another one for us to dive into later, Matt.

This is a staple when I talk about digital, because the theory is that it doesn't do you any good to have a lot of digital users. It does you good from a business perspective to have users who are using your features. So we very early on, coined our focus as digital adoption and usage. And if you take a look at some of this, you'll see things like Zelle, you'll see highlighted, Erica, even things like mobile check deposits, all of those individual features, we have people who are focused exclusively on trying to make our customers the 40 million people who are in there, the 52 million people who are actually digital customers. So let me pause there for a second and explain the difference.

Forty million plus who use it within 90 days, 52 million who have a password and ID, right, so there's a 12 million delta, that they're not using it in 90 days, they might be using it in 95 days, or whatever it may be, excuse me, for a second, Matt, the light went off here. And so for us, it's around focusing on the feature adoption, because when we learn that 14 million customers are using Zelle, and we've driven that we're the highest adoption of Zelle amongst all the banks. We've been most aggressive, making our customers aware of it. But we're also aggressive about learning once they do the adoption, what's the benefit to Bank of America. So here's a stat for you.

Of the 14 million customers that are have adopted Zelle, 75% of those customers no longer write checks, zero checks. And the other 25% of those reduce the amount of checks that they write from five down to two. So think about the benefits of that to a place like Bank of America with size and scale. And virtually every feature has that kind of focus behind it to drive the adoption rate.

This is a standard in our earnings. I'm just going to focus on three of these slides, because you've seen it if we need to, we can go back to a later Matt. But I would like to point out the first chart in the upper left-hand side. We had a very big first quarter of 2021. As you can see from this, we added roughly 1 million customers in the first quarter. So if you went back to our earnings call in December, we had roughly a million less than the first quarter that we had. So it was a very big first quarter. And that was driven by really renewed marketing and focus of driving adoption. And you'll start seeing our rate of customers and penetration continued to be driven up. However, what you'll also see is that we're at that threshold of 80% of all households are digitally active, so there's only so much more room that we can get to.

The second point is I'd like to point out is, the Erica chart right underneath of it. There was a massive increase from first quarter '20 to first quarter '21. There are three phases of Erica. There's the phase that we started off with which was much more of if then statement. If Matt you asked for Erica to give your balance, she will give it back to you. Then phase two became you saying Erica, please Zelle David $20. So it actually carrying out an activity. And now we're into the third stage where we're actually creating what we call insights. So now Erica is looking at you as an individual and making suggestions. David, take a look, you might want to look at your spending this month, because you're spending more than you did last month, we don't want you to overdraft. Or, David, you can improve your credit card score by doing X, Y, and Z. So these insights are what really are driving digital engagement and the satisfaction scores with customers are really on the rise because of that.

And then, the last thing I'd want to point out is the lower right-hand side, digital transactions by channel, we really hit a big milestone in the first quarter, where we went over 85% of all of our deposits are now being done through the mobile check deposit, mobile app or the ATM machines. So that is a major number for us.

Okay, so I'm just going to hit the highlights here, Matt. As you know, we started our focus around the consumer business and digital, we have now expanded out and are focused, same capabilities and same construct in the wealth management space. So the things that say the same, our clients want to ease convenience and safety, clients wanting to have relevant and timely information presented and clients wanting to always understand what's the best next step for them. But it's also there's a tweak on it, I'll give you a couple.

So we have four basic major building blocks as we look at the wealth management space, and how we're digitizing. The first is everything we just talked about, which is driving online and mobile adoption. And you can see by some of the stats here, numbers are really positive. Those are all lessons learned from our consumer business being applied over in the Merrill Lynch and the private bank side of things.

Number two is, there are different ways that clients are looking for interactions. So remember, in the wealth management space, we have essentially an intermediary in the form of an a financial adviser. And so what becomes critically important in our digital efforts here are things like esignature processes, much higher net worth individuals, a lot of documents being passed back and forth. So digitizing those has become a really important thing. And it makes a huge impact not only on the advisors book of business, because they're more effective and efficient, but also that ease and convenience for our customers. Same thing, when you think about the ability to have memorialized all your conversations, when they're being done through this exchange, the messaging exchange, you have a running history of it as well. And customers really liked that piece of it.

The second, the last piece I point out is that, we have to focus on modernizing the tools and capabilities specific for financial advisors. One that I point out here is something we call my financial picture. So that's essentially the ability for our customers, Merrill Lynch customers, private bank customers to go in, we know that they don't have 100% of their relationship here at Bank of America, but to actually use our aggregation capabilities to pull outside assets and then share those with our advisors so that you have a better financial picture, and a better plan of action across the board.

We just launched the full spectrum. So you as a Merrill Lynch customer, private bank customer can go in and no matter where your assets are, we can aggregate those together in the digital space. Since November of last year, the clients that are using that capability have shared $180 billion of outside assets with their financial advisors. So it gives them a much, much more holistic picture. And all three of these things have really kind of wrapped up. And we're starting now to start getting recognized for these efforts, whether it be wealthmanagement.com or [indiscernible] Awards, etc, etc. And those will continue as we move forward.

So I know time's running short here, Matt, and we want to get into some questions. So let me just hit last three slides. Same picture on our global banking side of things. The difference here is you're not dealing with an end customer. You're dealing with a end customer who happens to be presenting a business. And so we're using the same basic building blocks, same user interface design skills, the same strategy skills, the same adoption skills, and we're applying it to businesses. And when you start doing that, you're starting to see some pretty significant results. So, we're growing the digitally active client base there, we're now starting to marry in the transaction based capabilities, great example of -- we've increased the number of global digital disbursements by 35%, in one year, you can see that check deposits now are starting to go through the roof at over almost 100% increase. And when we talk about the payment approvals, automation of these business owners, we’re looking at $211 billion worth of approval. So that's making it easier, more convenient for us business owners, to actually not be manually processing but just simply approving in the digital space. So some good work being done there early stages, but we're making really good early progress.

Okay, last two slides. One, I would be remiss if I didn't talk about what we're actually solving for, right? What we're solving for is one Bank of America, digital client experience. In the past, we had mobile applications for each of the lines of business. And we now have advanced technology that allows us to actually have -- no matter what line of business you're coming in through, log into one app, and then we create a personalized experience that is tailored to you. So a couple years from now, we will end up be focusing 100% of all of our efforts will be done once as opposed to having one standalone version of Zelle for small business banking, one standalone version of Zelle for Merrill Lynch, one for our consumer banks, it's actually one version used across the entire enterprise. So tremendous efficiencies that are there plus, it creates a better experience for our customers, because as their lives change, we can then direct them to the right capabilities, the right as Leo is calls, right high tech channels. And it doesn't matter if you're a mass market customer or an ultra high net worth customer, it works.

And that vision that really allows us at the end of the day to be seeing already with long way to go, client loyalty scores going up, relationship deepening, actually improving, and the efficiency, just pure operating efficiency approving as well. I'm going to end with one provocative slide for you, Matt. And it's an example of a new capability.

Back in October, we launched what we call life plan. And people misunderstood it. People thought, okay, this is another investment planning tool, where I can input risks and return and they'll give me a portfolio allocation. It does none of that. What life plan allows you to do is go in and tell Bank of America, what's important to you? Is it home? Is it family? Is it health?

Whatever it may be, we have seven life priorities, we can go into a little bit more detail, but what's important to you. And then once we understand what's important to you, we will actually assemble content, think of personalization coming into play that is relevant to you around that. So gone are the days where you have a static application or an online site where you have to navigate through, what life plan does is assembles everything for you, gives you a choice of what next best steps are but also gives you and lets you set up goals. So one of the most highly used features here is, and as you can imagine, millennials and Gen X's make up about 63% of the 4 million, this is 3.2. But we're actually over 4 million life plans now.

When we look at those, those customers, things like budgeting and starting savings and improving their credit, what happens is they come in and for the very first time, they're not researching, okay, improving credit is an important thing. It pulls it back up and says here are the 10 things you should do to improve your credit. So very, very dynamic across the board. And we've got high hopes for this being a critical part of how we personalize and the reason being is, it's the first intro instance I've seen commercially, where you're not leveraging data, that is rear view mirror looking transaction based data, this is actually asking a customer for what their aspirations are, and then giving them a return with a better experience. Well, based on that, we can better understand our customer. So the beauty of this is that it's very early stages. But since October, the customers who have engaged with us on life plan their assets have grown by 14%. So there really is making a difference. And we can get at other info after that.

So, Matt, that's it for me. I'll close with that and open it up for any kind of questions you may have.

Q - Matt O'Connor

Well, that was a great overview, especially helpful touching across the firm. Seeing how digital helps a number of businesses. So one follow up on slide seven, you highlighted how about half of all sales were digitally?

David Tyrie

Matt O'Connor

So I want to follow up on the sales.

David Tyrie

Matt O'Connor

David Tyrie

Matt O'Connor

David Tyrie

It's a great question, Matt. And you'd be surprised at the answer. Mortgage is the one that's the highest of all. And it's because that was our commitment. Three plus years ago, when we focused in on the most complex, we figured, make it hard on ourselves. We start with the most complex and the longest timeframe. And so we started with the digital mortgage experience. And we actually built it all in house and started from scratch and said, what's the most -- what's an easy, convenient, safe way to originate a mortgage digitally? So we're over 85% on that side.

Auto is right up there as well. So we really focused on lending products. And I got to be candid with you. Part of the reason we did that was because most of the FinTech players coming into the space three years ago were lenders. And so what we didn't want to do is get behind in that space or lose any share. And obviously, by the macro results of Bank of America, we did a pretty decent job.

Credit card is big, but the one that would surprise you most and it's for logical reasons, Matt, the one that was the farthest behind early on, but now is growing the fastest is a deposit account. And the reason deposit was slow was because of all the authentication challenges. We opened a million student accounts a year, it wasn't until last year where we could open those 100% digitally. And we had to do so by creating a new technology that allows you to essentially take a picture of your driver's license, and then verify who that individual was, right? So that's different from a lending kind of process that goes in there. So now we're moving right along on the deposits and we're well over that 60% on that one.

Matt O'Connor

There are a lot of investors focus on FinTech?

David Tyrie

Yes. I would always start off with any player, FinTech, big banks, small bank, people who have aspirations to playing in the financial services. They've got my respect 100%, super, super complex space with regulatory challenges. It's a mature market all of those things. So I respect everybody. And Bank of America takes it seriously, where we actually I have a dedicated team who focus on all my competition and what they're doing well, and what they're not doing well, on that side. So it doesn't matter if FinTech or not.

To address your question very specifically, I found that FinTech players are really, really good at identifying a pain point that banks have and then turning that into a new and different they are promoting as new and different, easy, convenient and safe way to do banking as an alternative on that side. So I don't think anybody could argue that that's what they've been doing for quite a period of time.

I think what we do well is we do that, and I gave you a great example of that with the digital mortgage experience where we need to improve something, we can focus our attention, and we can really drive it in a big way but at scale, right? Think of the scale that Bank of America has when we get it right. But what Bank of America I think does really well that resonates with customers is they have a complete solution. Every single product that you'd like to have, we have access to 24, seven capabilities, high tech and high touch, however you choose to do it.

Industrial strength systems that are proven we spent $10 billion a year on technology here. You know, that is to make sure it's industrial strength for our customers, and we never leave them out. So we have a we have a much broader mandate, I think what customers realize is that if you're just looking for a price with one specific product, you might be intrigued by other players there. But if you're looking for a lifelong relationship, that's going to change with you over a period of time, and you're not going to have to start and stop relationships. Bank of America does that pretty well.

Matt O'Connor

David Tyrie

Yes. That's a great question, Matt. I think there's, you can come at it in multiple different angles. I always default to the primary objective, which is, how are we going to leverage digital to improve the P&L of the bank? And how are we going to leverage digital to improve the client experience? And so when you start talking about monetizing things like Venmo and Zelle, and the others, I kind of go the other way I go this notion of, it's my job to drive usage and adoption because for customers, it's easy, convenient, safe.

And quick fact on that is that the Zelle network, EWS is now 2x what Venmo is in volume, so the banks have done a really nice job collectively. I think Bank of America has done even better job because we represent about 30% of the entire Zelle system. When you bring into the conversation monetizing, from my perspective, it's monetized by the fact that customers change their behavior, and it's easier, safer, convenient, and also they're not doing it in a way that was more expensive for Bank of America.

Matt O'Connor

David Tyrie

Yes. So we have across the spectrum, about 8 million of our customers who are in preferred rewards. We have three levels currently. And we'll be introducing two more levels, so that we can move up and take care of even higher net worth individuals. And that'll be happening later in the year. There's also conversation internally, Matt, about, as you know, preferred rewards is about rewarding people for having a lifelong relationship with Bank of America. So if you have this amount of deposits with us, we will make sure that you are getting other products and services at a discount rate across the board. And there are those three tiers that are there.

But the important thing when you start thinking about profitability is that the number one driver of profitability is tenure of a relationship. And so we're now talking about rewarding, putting people who prefer rewards who are actually long tenured. So they might not have $20,000 to hit the first tier, but they've been here for 10 years, we're rewarding that and the whole premise is to constantly evolve that program to reward longstanding relationships and to provide an incentive for deepening on that side, and it's proven very, very economical for our customers.

But more importantly, 98% of all customers reward in preferred rewards. We have a 98% retention rate for customers in preferred rewards, that's off the charts. Profitability of customers and preferred rewards those are at the highest of any other segment that we have across the board. So we're going to kind of keep on moving on that front.