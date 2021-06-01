Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Jeffries Virtual Healthcare Conference Call June 1, 2021 1:30 PM ET

Daniel O'Day - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Johanna Mercier - Chief Commercial Officer

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Michael Yee

All right. Well, good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining me on this afternoon session here today at the 2021 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. I'm really grateful to have with me Gilead, the Chairman of the Board and CEO, Dan O'Day; as well as the Chief Commercial Officer, Johanna Mercier. And there's plenty to talk about at Gilead. So first, I would just love to maybe just start pile up with Dan and maybe talk about a question and a topic that investors have on their mind, which is the word 'growth'. I think it seems to me that people struggle with whether Gilead is a growth company or how growth-y? The different levers I think people are perplexed by. So, maybe you could just make a comment about excluding, perhaps Veklury, is Gilead going to grow this year and in 2022, and 2023? And maybe just what are the key levers that will do that? So, I hear that from you, guys.

Daniel O'Day

Hey, sure, Michael. Thanks for having us. Delighted to be here with Johanna and appreciate all of Jefferies' support for the conference here. Yes, as we've articulated and will reiterate again, we were firmly into the next chapter of Gilead, which is a growth story in the short, medium and long-term. Yes, we have to look at Veklury slightly separately to that. I'm talking about the underlying business here. The key components of the growth in the short term are really our base business, our HIV business and our oncology business. Mid to longer term, we were building an inflammation portfolio, but we have in our hands today what we need to be successful over the near-term to grow. And I think that largely rests of course with Biktarvy and our HIV business. As you know, this particular year we're offsetting patent expiry -- Johanna can speak to that a bit more on our HIV business, which won't repeat itself if you like in future years. And we have the beginning of what is really an important growth driver for us in our oncology business of Trodelvy.

We were extremely excited about the FDA approval, the full approval in triple negative breast cancer into the second-line of therapy, which is important. More patients than third-line [ph] and beyond, bigger patient impact and bigger potential for growth, as well as our accelerated approval for bladder. And that's just the beginning of Trodelvy as a pipeline, a product in our other oncology assets. And we have cell therapy that's also now growing as well and opportunities to look into that in the second-line [ph] setting. So, in addition to what we have in our hand, the data we have in hand today, Michael, we've also got a data-rich second quarter and second half to this year, that underlies no continued growth drivers for us.

Michael Yee

Absolutely. Okay, so maybe a quick question then for Johanna. Those growth drivers, HIV, Trodelvy is caught, I think for some of the big ones for sure. Can you make a comment on the Trodelvy launch trajectory? I feel like maybe people had some more robust metrics and maybe it's COVID, maybe it's just a transition, of course, as you guys take everything over. Do you have a comment on that? And, maybe we just have too high of expectations, but it's been a question that's been asked.

Johanna Mercier

No, that's a great question. Listen, I think it's meeting our expectations, despite being in a pandemic, is the way I would position this. I think more importantly, we're really excited. As of the April timeframe, we got a couple of really important milestones that will really then define the future of Trodelvy, specifically in triple negative breast cancer. And that includes, of course the full approval for both second and third-line in metastatic triple negative breast cancer that Dan referred to, as well as the fact that it got published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the ASCEND data. And then of course, if you add on to that bladder, our indication in third-line bladder, as well as an important piece of the puzzle not just because of bladder and the unmet clinical patient need there, but obviously proving also that Trodelvy is not only efficacious and safe in the population of triple negative breast cancer, but also beyond that. And that goes back to Dan's comment about pipeline within a product. So, I think that's super exciting. So, I think the next 90 to 120 days are really quite critical for Trodelvy.

I do think that the oncology clinics, communities have been quite touched by the pandemic and they're just starting to open up. So, access has been a challenge and I'm sure you've heard that from many of the other oncology companies. And so, we have to find innovative ways but with the data that we have with the ASCEND data, the overall survival that is crystal clear is just under 12 months, additional survival. That's very powerful data that actually physicians want to hear about for their patients, and patients want their physicians to hear about it. So, I think that's the play that is critical for Trodelvy over the next couple of months, let alone additional data towards the end of the year with HR-positive.

Michael Yee

Okay. So, the label expansion, the publication, all of that should get it going and just hit and maybe we were just too eager for things pre-label?

Johanna Mercier

Well, one of the challenges without that label, we couldn't discuss the overall survival data that was presented ASNO. Right? So, that's the disconnect over the last few months. Until April, we weren't able to do that. Now we can and really educate physicians as why they should be leveraging Trodelvy in light of the other choices are really palliative [ph] care. So, it's just an incredible opportunity for patients.

Michael Yee

Let me ask the question to both of you that are sticking with Trodelvy, which is an important growth driver, and that is -- maybe Johanna, you can make a comment about where HR-positive indication if that is positive, what that would do relative to you currently? Was that a double or a tripling type of thing to the indication? My financial analyst model has a couple billion, so, maybe talk to how important that is and to Dan, your confidence level that that study will read out positive? Because I think initially when you did the acquisition, everyone's like, 'Oh, my God, this is a no-brainer. It's going to work' based on triple negative data. And now there just seems to be, uncertainty. But maybe you two can talk to that?

Johanna Mercier

Well, let me start with a patient's size and I'll turn it over to Dan on his thoughts on the data. From a sizing standpoint, if we think about third-line, second-line total, you're looking at about just over 10,000 patients and it's probably about double -- more than double just for HR-positive. So, about 17,000 to 20,000 patients in HR-positive. So, huge opportunity to really expand in breast cancer and that's why we're very excited about the data readouts towards the end of this year.

Michael Yee

Okay.

Johanna Mercier

Dan?

Michael Yee

Dan are we going to expand another 17,000?

Daniel O'Day

Yes. Look, we continue to remain very confident and bullish on Trodelvy as a pan-tumor medicine. I think the fact that it is demonstrated a benefit in bladder cancer as well as triple negative breast cancer, I think demonstrates that this TROP-02 expression and the benefits that it can provide across tumor types is very important. Now within breast cancer as we look for the hormone receptor positive data, of course, we have to see the data readout, but we're encouraged. We've been encouraged by the patients that were in the Phase 1 extension trial and obviously, we need to see it. I think this study is well-powered to show an effect of PFS. We slightly increased that as well and OS and as with everything. You have to wait to see the data. And so, we'll wait to see that, but we're not stopping with hormone receptor positive. Of course, as you know, we're accelerating our efforts in non-small cell lung cancer, we'll look at small cell lung cancer. There are other types of indications we're exploring the Trodelvy both alone and in combination.

Michael Yee

Okay. Walking through that, just my question is, to me, the idea about where some people are nervous on the HR-positive study has to do with this publication. But I agree that with small numbers and possibly these patients having got it recently perhaps as a kind of a last clinical trial type drug that that would have been late in their life. That was what would have driven a small PFS, meaning they got a CDK4/6 recently. So, do you think that's probably a good rationale, or that it's just small and have you looked at that and saw that those patients got CDK4/6 late in their life and that would explain a small PFS? Is that right?

Daniel O'Day

I think the fundamental issue is it's a small number of patients. I wouldn't over-interpret that, number one; and number two, remember that in now the Phase 3 trial, the same predisposition to CDK4/6 will be in the placebo arm as it is in the active arm. So, we're comparing apples-to-apples there and again, given the effect that we've seen in patients in triple negative breast cancers, some of which were hormone receptor positive prior and then progressed to triple negative breast cancers or cancer mutated, I continue to be optimistic. I think the study is well-designed.

Michael Yee

Exactly. Okay. Let me ask about another -- I would say large potential growth driver and that's one of your BD [ph] deals with Arcus. Dan, you did a deal with Arcus, you ponied up more money there. I think you're really excited about that pipeline and it's more than just Tigit. But Wall Street seems to be unclear about how competitive you will be in Tigit and if this is not the one, there's a backup. Maybe you could just frame that for us because if you have a lung cancer combination regimen, that would be very exciting, but we're not sure.

Daniel O'Day

Right. Well, I guess just to make sure we set the table here a little bit, I think it's important to understand that -- I know there's been a lot of discussion around the ARC-7 data from Arcus and Gilead, first and foremost, nobody has seen the data. We're blinded to the data. Arcus is blinded to the data. And we're excited about the data. We're excited about the possibility that it might hold for patients alone and in combination. So, we're going to get that data soon. We'll be looking at overall response rate in the second quarter, on an interim analysis. We'd like to see the response north of 50% to feel confident moving ahead with the program. And obviously a separation in the study arms as well. And we'll just have to see how many patients we have to assess in the second quarter versus later this year, in terms of making a decision around opt-in and move ahead. To the broader point, we really appreciate our collaboration with Arcus, not only for the number of programs they have both in Tigit, with both in FC [ph] active, but also their two adenosine [ph] programs and more, but also because of the quality of the science and the people. And so we have a very close and strong relationship there that we value that I think gives a lot of optionality for us in our broader oncology portfolio. Their PD-1, combining that potentially with Trodelvy, looking at combinations potentially with Magrolimab. I really liked the way that the totality of our portfolios coming together -- Gilead, and also the importance that Arcus provides to that.

Michael Yee

Right. I would impress on folks that whatever happens, there is other stuff that you particularly liked there that we will continue to see data on. Now, I think Andy had also made a comment last week, but it sounds like you're echoing it, which is, is there some window? It's not like when they put out the interim and you guys put it out, you have to make a decision. Now, this data could be good, it could be great, but you may not opt in. And just to be clear, there's a period where we would hear next steps, regardless of what they show. I guess if the data is really, really good, it's kind of obvious, but you have the right and reserve to see further data?

Daniel O'Day

Yes, look. I know there's a debate going on there. I think the most important thing to articulate is that Arcus and Gilead are well-aligned, that we want to move with speed, based upon data. Right? So, we're not going to let anything get in the way of moving fast as soon as we see data that's compelling to move fast. And we're preparing, of course, for the scenario to move fast. We're just waiting for that data. So, whether that occurs at the second quarter look at the data or later this year, we'll all be dependent upon the number of patients, how strong the signal is, but as soon -- and I think we'll be well-aligned here and Arcus and Gilead. As soon as we see substantial data to indicate that we have the right response rate, that we're seeing the separation, the arms with sufficient number of patients, we're all prepared to trigger and to move. So, it will be before the end of this year and we'll be data-driven as we see it.

Michael Yee

Okay. Let me ask, I'm going back Trodelvy. It's also a competitive question and commercial question about lung cancer, where your right, Trodelvy, you have said you want to go full force into Phase 3 already, albeit -- we were surprised, without necessarily a full data set. Just to be clear, does that mean you're planning and ready to go forward with that? And you're just confident that an updated data will be competitive? And how does think about the position versus a competitor, which also have breast cancer data? So, people are paying close attention that. Maybe you're just farther ahead. Maybe just make a comment on the competitive position and lung cancer.

Daniel O'Day

Yes, Johanna, I think I'm going to let you speak to that, please.

Johanna Mercier

Sure, no problem. Yes. Obviously, we were ahead if you compare other ADCs. We were ahead in breast cancer and maybe a little bit behind in lung and so important for us to just speed up a little bit there. We have the basket setting [ph] -- we're not going straight into Phase 3. I think we're going to wait for the data. And again, data-driven, we're going to go as fast as we possibly can, but we need to make sure the data supports it for patients, and then move as quickly as possible. We also believe that from a competitive standpoint, despite the fact that we might not be first in long, we do believe our safety profile might actually be quite differentiated in light of some of the safety issues that might have popped up with others. And so that we don't seem to, to see with Trodelvy. So the ILD [ph] piece of the puzzle is probably something that we feel is differentiated in lung, specifically in that indication of all indications. And therefore, we believe that we need to move forward with Trodelvy as quickly as we possibly can, but of course, always data-driven.

Michael Yee

Okay. So to re-emphasize, we would want to get a clear picture of all that data. So, although barring some big difference from the prior data set, you're obviously confident though -- in the past, you've certainly said you want to move forward.

Johanna Mercier

Yes. So, Michael, let's be clear, we're planning for success.

Michael Yee

Got it. Okay.

Daniel O'Day

Yes.

Michael Yee

Let me ask another important commercial update, which was the HIV partnership. So another lever, certainly over the next 10 years is durability of the based business and where that could take you. Now, you did a deal with Merck earlier this year. I think that's really exciting for both patients and certainly for people who thought you guys should get together and I was one of those. I'd like to say maybe where did you want to do it. But your initial plan is to do weekly a pill, versus there, at least for now intramuscular, maybe subcu monthly? How do you compare and contrast whose regimens? How do you think about those in terms of market share? How do you think about what an oral weekly could do for patients?

Daniel O'Day

Johanna, please.

Johanna Mercier

So, we're really excited about the Merck collaboration and I think a lot of people were looking forward to this one, Michael, including investors, including KOLs in the field. And I really do want to say I think both from a Merck and Gilead standpoint, if I may, it's really around patient-centered innovation. Because if you think about kind of the bar that was set and I think we've hardly [ph] set that bar from the efficacy and safety standpoint. The only underlying piece of the puzzle when patients were asked, 'What else do you need in HIV?' was that that flexibility piece around the dosing and so really, this Merck-Gilead collaboration around lenacapavir/islatravir is an exciting combination, potentially, not only that accelerates our path to long acting as well as potentially Merck's, but it adds to the sustainability to your point of the HIV franchise overall and gives optionality to the leadership that we have with Gilead in HIV. From a patient standpoint, we're trying to move as quickly as possible. What we've heard is the weekly oral has benefits. It's not for everybody. Again, I think you're still going to have the daily orals that are going to hold a large part, a large component of the total market, but there are some that don't want to be reminded every single day that they have HIV. And that's the weekly URL is one way of getting us there. And of course, potentially monthly, every three months -- potentially every six months is kind of what we're thinking. That's kind of the ambition of what we're trying to set forth. Because Ideally, we'd love to get to twice a year. We think we might be able to get there with lenacapavir in prevention, if it's single agent advocacy. In treatment, our aim right now is monthly to every three months, which would be pretty incredible. If we can get there, but our ambition is actually [indiscernible].

Michael Yee

How do you get to monthly or longer with that? Because I'm only familiar obviously with the work you have with the current weekly. Is there [indiscernible] because you've got some other interesting stuff going on there?

Johanna Mercier

Yes, lenacapavir, what's interesting with lena is actually that flexibility of dosing. Not only it's from an efficacy and safety standpoint, but in addition to that, you can go from a daily oral with lenacapavir, all the way potentially up to six months and we've shown that. And honestly, we need to keep pushing it. Is there an opportunity to go to every 12 months? So who knows. Right? But that's from a development standpoint. But for now, we know we can go from once a day to six months. The other piece of the puzzle is of course in treatment, we need a strong agent to partner with. We believe that islatravir is one of those options. We have other options, of course, in our own pipeline and we think that we could probably get to injectables every three months at this point in time. But we want to have the ambition for more because patients are asking for more.

Michael Yee

Right. I wanted to be clear, it wouldn't be an oral unlike...

Johanna Mercier

No, no. Not an oral. Sorry.

Michael Yee

So if there was something, it could be even better. It would be subcu, but it would be something even less frequent than your competitor. That's the point?

Johanna Mercier

Exactly, exactly.

Michael Yee

I did saw that you have some other HIV antibodies.

Johanna Mercier

We do and the only piece I would add, Michael is the fact that what's really important here is making sure you have the right components. So, as much as there's -- sorry, my dogs is kind losing its mind right now.

Michael Yee

Excited, too. It's excited.

Johanna Mercier

He's excited about this call. Sorry about that. But I do think that what's important here is just making sure that there's enough flexibility in your components and not forgiveness. So that, compliance, if people think that every week or every month or every six months, compliance is going to be better, but you also don't want anybody missing a dose. And that's why the forgiveness piece is super important and that's why we feel that lenacapavir and islatravir combinations could be very important here versus potentially other combinations on the marketplace.

Michael Yee

Okay.

Johanna Mercier

To make sure we protect our patients.

Michael Yee

I think Wall Street is perhaps underappreciated that part. Although I think some of that other stuff is in Phase 1 that could be combined; so I'll pay attention.

Johanna Mercier

Absolutely.

Michael Yee

That's not like it's frequent [ph], you do have some stuff in Phase 1. And you reserve the right obviously to look at non-oral regiments.

Johanna Mercier

Absolutely.

Daniel O'Day

Absolutely.

Michael Yee

Let me ask a question to, Dan. You just late last year did a very large acquisition of Immunomedics. You've done some very nice partnerships. The Arcus deal was very creative, the Galapagos deal -- is it fair to say that you're going to remain very aggressive in doing stuff? It's still probably early-ish proof of concept oncology stuff, probably not a large acquisition, like Immunomedics anytime soon. But just philosophically, 2020 was very active. You're in 2019. How active can you be in 2021 and 2022, given you're still digesting Immunomedics, you just did that deal?

Daniel O'Day

Yes, I think there are two different aspects of this. One is our capabilities financially to participate in additional M&A. We still have a lot of financial flexibility, we still have a strong balance sheet or paying down the debt quickly. If you like, there's that strategic flexibility as needed. But to your point, Michael, we've got a lot to digest. We have a completely different portfolio than we had two years ago in terms of how high the bar is, the likelihood of success, the potential of the medicines we have in our portfolio. It's a not only bigger in terms of quantity, but it's also bigger in terms of quality, which is perhaps the most important. So, we have a lot to do and that's the good news, which allows us as we prioritize because we will be disciplined about what we spend in R&D and how we spend it to make sure we're really putting those investments towards the highest probability, best return parts of our portfolio. And frankly, for us, it's really around continuing to bring the talent on board. I can tell you, the Immunomedics transaction was a really important turning point, for Gilead's ability to recruit the top talents in oncology -- development-wise, commercially, et cetera. We have people now thankfully, knocking at our door that want to come in and work with us. And so we're building up that capability which allows us then to go broad, with a Trodelvy or with an Arcus program and a Tigit very differently than we were a year ago. And I think I would also argue that a year from now will also be different.

Michael Yee

You've got good momentum.

Daniel O'Day

So, a lot to digest, but if we see something -- and we're looking at everything. If we see something interesting, that's complementary to what we can do, of course, we'll act, but it's a very different circumstance and two years ago, we just didn't have the things in our hands to be successful. We have what we have now to be successful and will be opportunistic.

Michael Yee

Obviously, oncology remains the priority -- correct me if I'm wrong, if you think I'm wrong -- where is an inflammation BD deal? Would you ever go out and do something or because of the pullback, obviously, on filgotinib, the infrastructure there has obviously been totally sort of brought back. So, maybe that's our strong drive [ph]. But the idea to do something mid-stage or whatever in inflammation, our friends at Amgen obviously did a very interesting deal today for Phase 3 asset -- is that something that's probably lower priority at this point, and remind us, you do have a Phase 1 spending at Alpha 4 Beta 7, and Andrew is talking about that as well on new oral.

Daniel O'Day

Right. Look, I think the here and now is urology [ph], and oncology. We remain committed to inflammation, but the bar is high. We have the partnership with Galapagos that still has some interesting programs in there that we're looking forward to leveraging new novel mechanisms that hopefully have a profile that could be used in combination which is I think what we're going to need to break the efficacy barrier in most inflammatory disorders. But it is more of a mid to longer term play. We don't feel pressured to do something there beyond what the science will dictate to us. But we will build up an inflammatory, a first-in-class, best-in-class medicine portfolio over time.

Michael Yee

One last question for you. Maybe tease me or not, but you did a great deal in Kite many years ago. But your I'd say activities in cell therapy or even things that you just argue would be collaborated with Kite have been less so. There's a million things going on there. Do you remain committed to building cell therapy? Or are you just going to take a break for a while, 'let's keep building on this card.' Any comments there and then our time is up.

Daniel O'Day

Well, sure. I think cell therapy remains a very important part of our business, particularly because of the curative potential. I'll remind you that very few therapies or mechanisms in cancer, particularly in late stage cancer have an OS of 44% over four years, which is what ASCARDA [ph] has proven. Now, I think very importantly is the is the Zuma 7, which is the second-line DLBCL readout that we expect in the second quarter this year, because that expands the patient population from around 16,000 eligible patients today in third-line plus to 26,000 in second-line. And so, I think the opportunity -- and there is still such a small percentage of the population in third-line plus that are receiving cell therapy. So, this is still very much a pioneering technology. We're consolidating around the here and now in hematology and lymphoma, but we remain committed to your point, to make sure we're keeping our eye on where the field is going. We are the leaders in cell therapy today and through partnerships, through collaborations and through our own research, we'll follow the science as it develops the allogeneic or solid tumors.

Michael Yee

Particularly in solid tumors, Dan, there's a lot going on. It's all very early, at best Phase 1 data.

Daniel O'Day

Very early.

Michael Yee

[Indiscernible]. But there is a lot of stuff and you're promising you're keeping your eyes closed on all of this?

Daniel O'Day

We are keeping our eyes on that. We don't have to do it all ourselves. I think because of our leadership position, as science reads out, I think we can be responsive and reactive, but believe me, our eyes are wide open to the potential for cell therapy.

Michael Yee

Okay. Thank you guys. Thank you, Dan. Thank you, Johanna. Appreciate it. Look forward to the updates.

Daniel O'Day

Thanks, Michael.

Johanna Mercier

Take care.

