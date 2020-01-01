Photo by andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) offers investors an opportunity to diversify risk through a collective fund while investing in a broad range of both domestic and foreign companies. In this context, the ETF is a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks, predominantly from the United States, followed by Japan and Hong Kong. VT is a well-diversified fund that tracks 8675 holdings, including large-caps and small-caps, securities that resemble the full index in terms of risk factors.

Source: ETF.com

The ETF holds an attractive expense ratio of just 0.08%, representing the initial costs when investing into the fund to cover operating costs. That said, the ETF offers a mix of growth and value and allows investors to capitalize on global economic growth, which is expected to rebound swiftly as economies reopen. Thus, the ETF may be a solid alternative to the S&P 500 with even lower risk.

Components

Source: ETF.com

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): Being the largest holding of the ETF, the electronics giant generates its revenues from consumer electronic devices and software applications. Despite generating over $270 billion in annualized revenue, Apple grew sales by a staggering 53% year-over-year in the second quarter and reported over $57 billion in net income. Shares are trading 55% higher for the year.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): The second-largest holding is simultaneously the second largest company in the world. Microsoft mainly develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services, and devices. Trailing closely behind Apple, Microsoft claims a market cap of $1.88 trillion and grew sales by 13% in 2020 to $143 billion. The stock is up by roughly 36% year-over-year.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN): The e-commerce giant has long diversified into various high-margin segments, including cloud computing and advertising. The growth story continues, as Amazon grew revenues by a staggering 38% in 2020, despite already generating over $386 billion in annual sales. However, after enjoying a pandemic-induced boost, shares have recently mostly traded sideways and are 'only' up by 30% YoY.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB): Making up the first letter of the FAANG members, Facebook's social media empire consists of four main apps that connect billions of users worldwide. Due to the pandemic, advertisers initially reduced spending, but the trend is reversing again as revenue surged 48% last quarter. Most impressively, its daily active users still grew by 8% year-over-year. After short-term weakness in the stock, shares are up 41% YoY.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Claiming 38% of the entire digital advertising market, Google's parent company Alphabet is a never-ending growth story. In the last quarter alone, revenue surged 34% year-over-year to $55 billion. At a forward P/E of just 20x, Alphabet has been undervalued regarding growth aspects for a long, one reason for its superior performance in 2020.

Performance

Data by YCharts

After dropping sharply due to the pandemic, which put economies worldwide to a halt, VT ETF has recovered swiftly and is up 40% year-over-year. This is almost in line with the S&P 500, which gained 38% in the same time period. However, when considering a longer time span, VT ETF has underperformed the S&P by over 15% since 2018. This is mostly the result of higher diversification among stocks from different markets. Here, the ETF diversifies among over 8000 holdings, compared to the S&P, which only tracks the largest 500 companies in the U.S. Thus, the ETF carries less risk and is less volatile, which can be advantageous in a bear market. Compared to competing ETFs, such as ACWI, VT performed almost identically. This is because both ETFs have a very similar composition, although ACWI concentrates more on small caps.

Valuations

Data by YCharts

VT ETF offers a healthy mix of Growth and Value. On one hand, it includes Big Tech names, which are known to grow through relentless innovation and monopoly advantages continuously, yet also trade at a premium valuation. On the other hand, it also includes deep value stocks with tremendous profitability, such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), which trade at attractive P/E multiples of 16.24x and 13.64x, respectively. Moreover, it holds companies with tremendous growth rates, such as Tesla (TSLA), which are riskier positions concerning valuations. Lastly, the ETF does not forget stocks from the international sphere. Here, prominent names include Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), which also highly profitable firms. Overall, the ETF has an average P/E ratio of 37x, in line with the S&P 500 index.

Risks

No investment truly comes without risk. While VT ETF is highly diversified and substantially reduces individual risk, it is still tied to global securities, which are susceptible to economic conditions. For instance, during the initial Covid-crash, the ETF dropped by 35%, wiping out gains from the last four years. Luckily, global markets quickly recovered, but a new recession will significantly impact the stocks in the ETF. In fact, international exposure may be the ETF's largest risk factor since emerging markets tend to be more volatile, especially in an economic downturn. Moreover, it faces increased political risks due to the number of countries it has exposure to.

Takeaways

Vanguard Total World ETF offers an excellent opportunity to capitalize on continuous economic growth, both in the U.S and internationally. The latest rotation towards value stocks demonstrated that growth does not always outperform value and carries less risk. This is a great advantage in VT ETF, as it allows investors to 'sleep well' without seeing extremely volatile swings. In terms of performance, it almost mirrors the S&P 500, though it slightly underperformed due to its tremendous diversification. I still like the risk/reward profile for VT ETF, and long-term investors will likely see upside in the future.