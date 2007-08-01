Photo by MarsYu/iStock via Getty Images

Since the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-08, when the correlation of all risky assets rose toward 1, investors have been hearing that because of globalization, the world has become “flat” and the benefits of diversification are gone. The explanation is generally that the world market has become more integrated and financial markets more globalized. This has led some investors to draw the conclusion that the benefits of international diversification have sharply declined. However, the evidence from academic research does not support that conclusion. For example, Vanguard’s research team examined this issue in their February 2019 study,“ Global Equity Investing: The Benefits of Diversification and Sizing Your Allocation,” and concluded that a good starting point for investors is the global market-capitalization weight. They also found that in all regions currency risk had very little impact on long-term performance, whether or not it was hedged. Sometimes hedging reduced volatility; at other times it led to an increase.

While international diversification doesn’t necessarily work in the short term, as correlations tend to rise during systemic crises, it does work eventually. This point was the focus of a 2011 paper by AQR’s Clifford Asness, Roni Israelov and John Liew, “ International Diversification Works (Eventually).” They explained that those who focus on the fact that globally diversified portfolios don’t protect investors from short systematic crashes miss the greater point that investors whose planning horizon is long term (and it should be, or you shouldn’t be invested in stocks to begin with) should care more about long-drawn-out bear markets, which can be significantly more damaging to their wealth. They found that over the long run, markets don’t exhibit the same tendency to suffer or crash together. Thus, investors shouldn’t allow short-term failures to blind them to long-term benefits.

Latest Research

Mehmet Umutlu and Seher Yargi contribute to the literature with their May 2021 study, “ To Diversify or Not to Diversify Internationally?,” in which they investigated the time-series variation of the average correlation of country as well as international industry returns to determine whether international diversification still matters despite the financial integration process. They also examined whether diversifying across countries or industries was more efficient. The hypothesis was that cross-industry diversification can be more efficient than cross-country diversification because of the distinct characteristics of industries that can induce lower correlations. Their data sample covered 63 countries and 19 industries and the period January 1973-October 2018. Following is a summary of their findings:

Neither industry nor country correlations exhibit an ever-increasing trend.

Correlations jump during recessions and crisis periods such as the 2007-08 global crisis, the 1997-98 Asian Crisis, etc. However, they drop to lower levels as the effects of crises decay through time, reverting to correlations that existed in more stable periods—high correlations are mainly driven by crises rather than financial integration.

The mean of industry correlations is statistically lower than that of country correlations, suggesting that cross-industry diversification is more efficient—industry correlations in developed and emerging markets fluctuate considerably.

Diversifying through industries of emerging markets (which are less integrated) rather than those of developed markets reduces mean correlations more: "Global portfolio managers can choose to allocate their funds in industry indexes of emerging markets to achieve a more efficient international diversification.”

Their results were robust to several correlation definitions.

Their findings led Umutlu and Yargi to conclude that international diversification is still important and has the potential to reduce portfolio risk.

Summary

The evidence demonstrates that even though the benefits of a global equity allocation may have been reduced by market integration, they certainly have not disappeared. The conclusion that Asness, Israelov and Liew drew in their study “International Diversification Works (Eventually),” and the one you should draw, is that while global diversification can disappoint over the short term, over the long term, which is far more relevant, “It is the free (and hearty!) lunch that theory and common sense says it should be.” If you need a specific example of the wisdom of this advice, look to Japan. Clearly, Japanese investors have benefited from global diversification. The poor returns Japan has experienced since 1990 (from 1990 through 2020, the MSCI Japan Index returned just 1.0 percent) weren’t a result of systemic global risks. They happened because of Japan’s idiosyncratic problems.

Before you make the mistake of confusing the familiar with the safe, you cannot know which country or countries will experience a prolonged period of underperformance. That uncertainty is what international diversification protects you against. That is why broad global diversification is still the prudent strategy. As Vanguard recommended, a good starting point for deciding how much to allocate to international markets is the global market capitalization. That said, there are some valid reasons for a U.S. investor to have a small home country bias. When investing internationally, implementation costs can be higher in terms of expense ratios of funds, trading costs and taxes. Thus, while the global market capitalization is a good starting point for allocating capital, the higher costs of investing internationally might lead to a slightly higher allocation to U.S. stocks. On the other hand, if you are still employed, your labor capital is likely to be more exposed to the idiosyncratic risks of the U.S. economy. Thus, if your labor capital is highly correlated to the U.S. economy, you might consider an even higher allocation to international stocks.

Hopefully, the evidence presented here demonstrates that even though the benefits of a global equity allocation may have been reduced by market integration, they have not disappeared. Broad global diversification is still the prudent strategy.

Important Disclosure: The information presented here is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice. Certain information is based upon third party data which may become outdated or otherwise superseded without notice. Third party information is deemed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Indices are not available for direct investment. Their performance does not reflect the expenses associated with the management of an actual portfolio nor do indices represent results of actual trading. By clicking on any of the links above, you acknowledge that they are solely for your convenience, and do not necessarily imply any affiliations, sponsorships, endorsements or representations whatsoever by us regarding third-party websites. We are not responsible for the content, availability or privacy policies of these sites, and shall not be responsible or liable for any information, opinions, advice, products or services available on or through them. The opinions expressed by featured author are their own and may not accurately reflect those of Buckingham Strategic Wealth® or Buckingham Strategic Partners®, collectively Buckingham Wealth Partners. LSR-21-