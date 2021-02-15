Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) has made aggressive moves to obtain a stronger foothold in the EV space. In February of last year, I thought that the announced acquisition of Delphi Technologies could save the day.

At the time I believed that the deal made great sense in order to get more scale, synergies but moreover capabilities in a rapidly changing operating environment. Despite the improved positioning, the market was fearing the same transition and shift to EV, and while I liked the deal I could not put myself into initiating a position. This came after there were real challenges around, as this made me cautious despite low valuations.

Back To Early 2020

In February of last year, BorgWarner announced the $3.3 billion all-stock deal for Delphi in an effort to create a >$14 billion giant. Despite the turmoil invoked by Covid-19 a month after the deal announcement, the deal closed in October of last year as the long term promise of the business was not hit by the pandemic, in fact electrical vehicle adoption has only accelerated. Shares initially moved to the low twenties in a response to the pandemic, but recovered and traded in their $30s for the remainder of the year.

Investors liked the greater expertise in electrical expertise, anticipation of synergies of $125 million by 2023, and meaningful accretion from thereon. I liked the added capabilities as Delphi came at a relatively lower valuations, albeit that it reports lower margins. With BorgWarner posting earnings of around $4.00 per share on an adjusted basis and $3.50 per share on a GAAP basis, the valuation looked quite low as synergies could be realized on top of this. However, this still required a real integration of two businesses in a rapidly moving environment with the shift to EVs.

What Does The Business Look Like?

Early in February, BorgWarner posted fourth quarter results for 2020. Reported sales of $10.2 billion for the year were flat compared to the year before amidst a soft first half of the year for obvious reasons, as fourth quarter sales jumped 53% to $3.93 billion thanks to the deal with Delphi closing late in the year.

Adjusted earnings for the year fell from $4.13 per share to $2.76 per share which is actually a strong result given the operating conditions, as fourth quarter earnings of $1.18 per share were actually up a cent compared to the year before. For 2021 the company guided for a midpoint of $15 billion in sales which looks decent as it delivers on the promises of the combination as guided when the companies announced their tie-up.

On the back of the 12-17% increase seen in organic sales growth, adjusted earnings are seen between $3.85-$4.25 per share, again comfortable numbers. Based on all of this I observe that BorgWarner has done well as earnings held up quite well in 2020, the deal with Delphi closed, there is a solid guidance for 2021, and while the shift to EV is still required, additional synergies likely look lucrative in the coming years as well.

The strong position put BorgWarner into a position to announce another deal, as in February it announced the EUR 727 million purchase of AKASOL AG to further bolster its EV ambitions. AKASOL designs and manufacturers battery packs for many vehicles which only is expected to generate $150 million in sales in 2021, a number set to rise to a billion in 2030 in part because of a huge backlog of around $2.5 billion.

In May, the company reported solid first quarter results with revenues now seen at a midpoint of $15.1 billion, as the earnings guidance has been hiked to $4.00-$4.35 per share. Furthermore, net debt is down just below $2 billion, which is actually very manageable. While the small hike in the revenue guidance is no surprise given the deal for AKASOL, the dilution is not showing up in the earnings guidance which shows real strength of the underlying core business, a very comforting sign of course.

These results add to the long term ambition of the business which includes a 45% revenue share of EV by 2030, as today it is just 3% despite the purchase of AKASOL, Delphi and previous deals. This means that there is lots of growth set to be done in the EV space, as BorgWarner has openly expressed its intention to shed some non-EV assets as well.

Final Thoughts

After the market has been impressed with the solid performance throughout 2020, shares have recovered to levels in the fifties again, marking big gains since the start of 2020, to the tune of 50%.

While these gains are substantial and are driven by solid performance, completion of the Delphi deal and in fact already another bolt-on deal, the truth is that it is still in the early innings for BorgWarner transitioning into an electrical vehicle play, with just 3% of sales tied to the EV space at the moment.

While 15 times earnings looks reasonable and leverage is very reasonable, this historically is an industry with cyclical margins and low valuation multiples, as the EV ambitions for now are still talks, not many revenues yet. Furthermore, the transitioning requires real execution and according to BorgWarner billions of revenues in the EV business will need to be acquired and divested as well, as I wonder how expensive the net impact of this transition will cost.

That being said, it is the only sensible move made by BorgWarner as the question is if the proper acquisitions are made at reasonable prices and divestments can be executed at reasonable multiples. Given the move seen in the business already over the past year, I am leaning cautious here as it is still early days in the ambitions.