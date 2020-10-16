Photo by Alena Ivochkina /iStock via Getty Images

High-yielding blue chips can be just the ticket for funding a dividend-rich retirement.

However, dividends are never guaranteed, but always at the discretion of the board of directors.

Failed Aristocrats 2007-2017

(Source: Ploutos) MO is still a dividend king adjusted for spin-offs

Even the famous aristocrats can fail, and that's just what happened with AT&T (NYSE:T), one of my hindsight mistakes.

one in which I sold for a 21% total return in eight months

30% CAGR total returns on a broken thesis company

the power of deep value margin of safety

Buffett-like returns even when the thesis broke entirely

Why I Bought AT&T in the First Place

I bought AT&T back in October during a 12-day losing streak - the stock’s worst such streak since the late 1980s.

AT&T Total Returns Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

In 2005, the company was acquired by SBC Communications… and in 2006, AT&T was 22% undervalued and actually outperformed the S&P 500… That is, up until former CEO Randall Stephenson embarked on his disastrous empire-building quest.

AT&T Total Returns Since 2006

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

My thesis behind recommending and buying AT&T in October 2020 was simple:

AT&T was trading at around $27 at the time or 8.4x forward earnings.

It was literally priced for negative growth

The long-term growth consensus was 3.7% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

With AT&T’s already safe 7.6% yield at the time… those CAGR estimates could have driven to 11.3% CAGR over time (vs. the S&P 500's 7.9% and 11.0% for aristocrats).

My cost basis was $27, a 7.7% yield on cost.

If you bought at a high enough margin of safety and yield, AT&T has indeed delivered 11% annual returns despite modest growth.

AT&T from 8.4X Earnings Has Historically Delivered Double-Digit Returns

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

However, the day the WarnerMedia/Discovery merger was announced, my thesis on this investment shattered.

That same day, I sold AT&T at about $31, locking in a 21% total return over eight months thanks to the stock’s high margin of safety. That's about a 30% annualized total return... for a broken thesis investment.

That's the power of deep value blue-chip investing. Even when things go wrong, you can still make very strong returns.

Here's why I sold AT&T, and no longer recommend it for Dividend Kings members seeking safe and generous yield.

No Longer A Blue-Chip Quality Company

I should note that the WarnerMedia/Discovery merger makes a lot of sense. Analysts have generally said they consider it a prudent decision - especially considering the bad hand CEO John Starkey was dealt by his predecessor, Randall Stephenson.

Some analysts expect the new company to become the third-biggest streaming company on Earth, behind Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) (though Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) has over 200 million members already).

The new spin-co will have some of the best content on earth, and in streaming, content is king.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Plus, the deal will reduce AT&T’s debt by $43 billion… a major benefit to the company, as we'll see with the credit rating agency's assessments below.

AT&T Credit Rating Consensus

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% of Your Investment S&P BBB stable outlook 7.5% 1/13.33 Fitch BBB+ stable outlook 5.0% 1/20 Moody's Baa2 (BBB equivalent) stable outlook 7.5% 1/13.33 Consensus BBB stable outlook 6.7% 1/15

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)

But the only reason most investors bought AT&T for nearly four decades was because this was supposed to be one of the most dependable high-yielding blue chips on Earth.

New management has played a poor hand as best as it could, undoing the last five years of empire-building, and in the process becoming one of the newest failed aristocrats.

The Dividend Kings overall quality scores factor in 147 fundamental metrics covering:

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

short- and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term sustainability (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet, and Reuters/Refinitiv)

management quality

dividend-friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by nine rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

Every metric in this safety and quality model was selected based on:

decades of empirical data

the experience of the greatest investors in history

nine rating agencies

and what blue-chip economists and analyst firms consider most closely correlated to a company's long-term success.

Dividend Safety (post-2022 cut)

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (77 safety metrics) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (average recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (pandemic-level recession) 1 (unsafe) 0–20% > 4% 16+% 2 (below- average) 21–40% > 2% 8–16% 3 (average) 41–60% 2% 4–8% 4 (safe) 61–80% 1% 2–4% 5 (very safe) 81–100% 0.5% 1–2% AT&T 70%* 1.0% 3.1%

*Down from 84% since the spinoff announcement

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 56% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 31% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 32–69% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 70–81% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 82% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 AT&T 55%* Average Dependability 2

*Down from 71% since the spinoff announcement

Overall Quality

AT&T Final Score Rating Safety 70% 4/5 Business Model 60% 2/3 Dependability 55% 2/4 Total 64% 8/12 Speculative Above-Average Quality

*Down from 77% since the spinoff announcement

AT&T Is Now the 358th Highest-Quality Master List Company (Out of 500) = 28th Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool, updated EOD, sorted by overall quality)

AT&T's updated 64% quality score means it's similar in quality to such 8/12 above-average and 9/12 blue chips as Tesla (TSLA), ViacomCBS (VIAC), Chevron (CVX), Bank of America (BAC), and Starbucks (SBUX).

However, AT&T's thesis was already weakening even before management admitted the previous CEO had led the company down the wrong path.

I'm not interested in owning VIAC, CVX, or BAC caliber companies, and I'm certainly not interested in owning a 3.5% yielding AT&T.

Management's Total Return Guidance Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

Before the spin-off announcement, here is what analysts were expecting from AT&T.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

(Sources: Yahoo Finance, Reuters/Refinitiv) 21 out of 28 analysts

Analysts were expecting not 3.7% CAGR growth like back in October, but basically 1% to 2% growth, slightly less than long-term anticipated inflation.

But now, the new AT&T, the one that is expected to yield, per management guidance, about 3.5%, is poised for much stronger growth or so management claims.

The new spinoff company is not expected to pay a dividend, so it won’t be a good choice for income investors. Netflix, Disney, and Amazon are planning on spending tens of billions per year on new content, so it’s safe to say, we can expect the same from the new company.

Not to mention, I'm not interested in owning an unproven, no-dividend media company taking on these industry juggernauts.

Amazon just bought MGM for $8.5 billion for its content

Amazon is said to be spending almost $500 million on the first season of the Lord of The Rings Prequel (5 seasons planned)

Netflix is expected to spend almost $30 billion in 2026 on new content

The point is, the new spin-co might have a mountain of world-class content, but it's battling titans in the global arena for streaming members.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Analysts have not yet begun to update their growth consensus estimates for AT&T. Long-term management guidance of 1–3% sales growth and 4–6% earnings growth seems attractive relative to its current growth outlook... and even that of competitor Verizon (VZ).

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

If Verizon is a much better-managed company (which all analysts agree is the case), then how is AT&T going to grow 1% to 3% faster than Verizon.

When its business will be focused on 5G mobile and the internet just like Verizon?

It's reasonable and prudent to be skeptical of AT&T's new growth guidance.

3.5% forward yield + 4% to 6% growth = 7.5% to 9.5% CAGR total return potential

vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% dividend aristocrats

No Longer A Good Deal

2022 estimates will fall in a few weeks.

likely by about 10% to 15% to account for AT&T losing Warner in the 2nd half of 2022

2022 fair value likely to decline to $24 to $25

AT&T is no longer undervalued when accounting for an approximately 50% dividend cut.

Metric Historical Fair Value (15-years) 2020 2021 2022 13-Year Median P/S 1.40 $33.74 $34.02 $33.32 5-Year Average Yield 5.91% $35.19 $35.19 $17.60 13-Year Median Yield 5.47% $38.03 $38.03 $19.01 25-year average yield 4.72% $44.07 $44.07 $22.03 Earnings 12.49 $39.71 $39.59 $39.22 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 8.24 $23.36 $31.57 $31.79 Operating Cash Flow 5.32 $32.05 $32.08 $31.26 Free Cash Flow 11.95 $45.84 $43.02 $39.56 EBITDA 4.59 $34.76 $34.21 $33.69 EBIT (operating income) 9.42 $33.85 $39.14 $39.00 Average $34.92 $36.64 $28.22 Current Price $29.43 Discount To Fair Value 15.72% 19.68% -4.29% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 18.66% 24.50% -4.11%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

The bottom line is that when I bought AT&T at $27 and a very safe 7.7% yield based on the best available data at the time, 11.3% CAGR returns were expected.

Now about 8.5% returns from a failed aristocrat whose management just admitted has spent the last five years on a failed strategy. Worst of all, there is now a negative margin of safety, in case management's new strategy hits challenges.

So here are the three high-yield blue chips for a rich retirement that are far superior to the new lower-yielding and lower-quality AT&T in every way.

British American Tobacco (BTI): 7.8% Yield Retirees Can Trust

Further Research (Including Full Risk Profile Assessment)

Quality

BTI is where I invested my AT&T proceeds, including a nice 21% return, and here's why.

far superior quality far superior yield far superior dividend safety equal or far superior growth outlook far superior valuation far superior long-term return potential

Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (75 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below- average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (safe) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% BTI 77% 1.0% 2.2%

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 56% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 31% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 32% to 69% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 70% to 81% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 82% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 BTI 83% Exceptional Dependability 4

Overall Quality

BTI Final Score Rating Safety 77% 4/5 Business Model 80% 3/3 Dependability 83% 4/4 Total 80% 11/12 Super SWAN Global Aristocrat

up from 78% a few months ago

BTI is on track to achieve its deleveraging goals within a few years.

When de-leveraging is complete BTI's scores will increase to

88% on safety (5/5 very safe)

85% on dependability (4/4 exceptional)

86% overall quality

BTI Has A 22-Year Dividend Growth Streak, At Least

(Sources: investor presentations)

BTI has a policy of paying out 65% of earnings as dividends, 20% below the safety guideline for the industry.

BTI Dividend Payout Ratio/Buyback/Debt Repayment Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/Share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained Earnings Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2021 $3.01 $4.57 65.9% $3,579 5.6% 8.6% 2022 $3.20 $4.92 65.0% $3,946 6.1% 9.8% 2023 $3.44 $5.27 65.3% $4,198 6.5% 10.7% 2024 $3.58 $5.54 64.6% $4,496 7.0% 10.2% Total 2021 Through 2024 $13.23 $20.30 65.2% $16,219 25.3% 39%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

BTI has never broken the faith with income investors and analysts don't expect it to in the foreseeable future.

In fact, over the next few years, its ability to deleverage and potential buyback mountains of undervalued shares makes the dividend highly dependable and creates massive short-term upside potential.

Valuation: The Best Blue Chip Bargain On Wall Street

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (10 Year) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 5-Year Average Yield 5.86% $50.51 $51.37 $54.61 $58.70 $61.09 10-Year Median Yield 4.00% $74.00 $75.25 $80.00 $86.00 $89.50 25-year Average Yield 4.29% $69.00 $70.16 $74.59 $80.19 $83.45 Earnings 14.1 $64.96 $64.53 $69.54 $74.44 $78.28 Owner Earnings (Buffett Smoothed Out FCF) 19.1 $115.44 $119.19 NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow 14.9 $67.86 $104.88 $109.72 $108.70 $116.60 Free Cash Flow 17.2 $72.86 $79.17 $89.14 $98.64 $107.44 EBITDA 10.0 $67.90 $83.79 $88.01 $91.74 $99.60 EBIT (operating income) 10.8 $68.66 $83.75 $88.23 $92.82 $101.06 Average $69.44 $76.96 $78.72 $83.70 $88.77 Current Price $38.67 Discount To Fair Value 44.31% 49.76% 50.88% 53.80% 56.44% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 79.56% 99.03% 103.57% 116.45% 129.56%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Growth Outlook

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analysts expect 4% to 5% long-term growth from BTI, which is far less than the management guidance of 7% to 9% CAGR.

(Source: Investor presentation)

If BTI ran out of growth opportunities, it could generate up to 7% annual growth through buybacks alone at current valuations.

The margin of error-adjusted growth consensus range on BTI is 3% to 7% CAGR.

Total Return Potential

For context, let's consider what kind of returns index investors can expect from the 32% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Now, let's take a look at what BTI offers.

British American Tobacco 2023 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

British American Tobacco 2026 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Cathie Woods at ARKK is trying to achieve 15% CAGR total returns. She's paying 76X forward earnings for companies growing at 16% according to Morningstar.

BTI is growing at 4.5%, yet thanks to a forward PE of 8.3, can deliver superior returns to what ARKK is shooting for, all while paying a safe almost 8% yield.

Enbridge (ENB): 7.2% Yielding Global Aristocrat

Further Research (Including Full Risk Profile Assessment)

Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (77 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below- average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (safe) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% ENB 86% 0.5% 1.8%

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 56% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 31% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 32% to 69% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 70% to 81% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 82% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 ENB 86% Exceptional Dependability 4

Overall Quality

ENB Final Score Rating Safety 86% 5/5 Business Model 60% 3/3 Dependability 86% 4/4 Total 84% 12/12 Ultra SWAN - Global Aristocrat

Valuation

Metric Bear Market Fair Value Multiples (9-Year time frame) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 6.08% $41.94 $45.55 $47.37 Operating Cash Flow 9.85 $38.11 $44.02 $49.38 EBITDA 8.18 $33.94 $46.71 $50.99 EBIT (Operating income) 12.45 $34.61 $47.74 $55.86 Average $36.89 $45.96 $50.71 Current Price $38.48 Discount To Fair Value -4.32% 16.28% 24.12% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) -4.14% 19.45% 31.79%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Industry Leading Growth Outlook

According to management, ENB's growth outlook is 5% to 7% CAGR.

(Source: earnings presentation)

It has over 27 billion CAD in potential growth projects its considering, including 15% for renewable energy projects. ENB already owns 45 green energy assets around the world and has invested over 5 billion CAD to become the industry leader in the transition to green energy.

Enbridge Consensus Credit Rating

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment S&P BBB+ stable outlook 5.0% 1 in 20 Fitch BBB+ stable outlook 5.0% 1 in 20 Moody's Baa2 (BBB equivalent) positive outlook 7.5% 1 in 13.33 DBRS BBB+ stable outlook 5.0% 1 in 20 Consensus BBB+ stable outlook 5.6% 1 in 17.78

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS)

ENB is tied with EPD, MMP, and TRP for the highest credit ratings in the industry.

The bond market, the so-called "smart money" on Wall Street, is willing to lend ENB money out to 2,112 at just 5.1% interest rates.

The bond market is saying that ENB will not only survive the green energy transition, it will likely thrive for the next century.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analysts have become extremely bullish on Enbridge, forecasting double-digit long-term growth.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Enbridge, if it has a big enough growth backlog and sufficiently low-cost liquidity to finance it, can indeed grow at double-digit rates. ENB is expected to grow at similar rates as the last 14 years.

Enbridge 2023 Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Enbridge 2026 Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

AT&T offers high-single-digit returns through 2026, while BTI and ENB offer Buffett-like returns, on par with the greatest investors in history.

Prudential (PRU): A Blue Chip Insurance Giant

Further Research (Including Full Risk Profile Assessment)

Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (77 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 (very unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (unsafe average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (safe) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% PRU 93% 0.5% 1.4%

PRU raised its dividend for the 12th consecutive year.

(Source: Justin Law)

12 years is one of the statistically significant dividend streak cutoffs because relatively few companies with 12+ year streaks cut during the pandemic, the worst recession in 75 years.

Combined with a modest improvement in PRU's balance sheet in the last quarter, this is why the dividend safety has improved into the 90s.

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 58% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 31% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 32% to 70% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 71% to 80% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 PRU 69% Above-Average Dependability 2

PRU's dependability continues to increase slowly but steadily.

It cut the dividend severely during the Financial Crisis because it had exposure to risky credit default swaps.

Today, PRU's balance sheet is a fortress as confirmed by no less than 4 rating agencies.

S&P rating: A stable outlook = 0.66% 30-year default/bankruptcy risk

Fitch: A stable outlook = 0.66% 30-year default/bankruptcy risk

Moody's: A3 (A- equivalent) stable outlook = 2.5% 30-year default/bankruptcy risk

AMBest: a1 stable outlook = 2.5% 30-year default/bankruptcy risk

(Source: AMBest)

Credit and financial strength ratings have a 99% correlation because they are based on over 100 years of default data.

risk algorithms have been perfected over decades

All four rating agencies consider Prudential to be a very strong insurance company with a conservative balance sheet, well-positioned to ride out even the worst recession in 75 years.

Prudential Consensus Dividend Forecast

Year Consensus Dividend 2020 $4.40 2021 $4.60 2022 $4.94 2023 $5.49 Annual Growth Consensus 7.66%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Prudential's 12-year dividend growth streak is expected to hit 14 years in 2023.

I fully expect that PRU will become a dividend aristocrat in 2034. As its streaks increase and it achieves the statistically significant milestones, its safety, dependability, and overall quality will continue to rise.

12-year streak (Justin Law standard of quality)

20-year streak (Ben Graham standard of quality)

25-year streak (dividend aristocrat/champion)

50-year streak (dividend king)

Prudential's Potential Quality Score If It Becomes A Dividend King

PRU Final Score Rating Safety 100% 5/12 Business Model 60% 2/3 Dependability 83% 4/4 Total 89% 11/12 Super SWAN

Because Prudential is not a wide moat insurance company (few are), it can never become an Ultra SWAN. However, its potential quality, assuming all other fundamentals remain as strong as today, is exceptionally high.

PRU has the potential to become the 58th highest quality company on the entire Master List (12th percentile quality)

Overall Quality

PRU Final Score Rating Safety 93% 5/5 Business Model 60% 2/3 Dependability 69% 2/4 Total 79% 9/12 Blue-Chip

Valuation

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (10 years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 5-Year Average Yield 3.82% $115.18 $120.42 $129.32 $143.72 13-Year Median Yield 2.85% $154.39 $161.40 $173.33 $192.63 20- Year Average Yield 3.03% $145.21 $151.82 $163.04 $181.19 Earnings 9.0 $92.00 $104.00 $115.00 $123.00 EBITDA 9.3 NA $153.00 $164.00 $165.00 EBIT (Operating Income) 7.7 NA $111.00 $120.00 $129.00 Average $121.53 $129.74 $140.31 $151.47 Current Price $107.98 Discount To Fair Value 11.15% 16.77% 23.04% 28.71% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 12.54% 20.15% 29.94% 40.28%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Rising Interest Rates Boosting Growth Forecasts

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

(Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters/Refinitiv) 12 out of 16 analysts

Higher interest rates are likely why Prudential's growth outlook has improved so significantly in recent weeks.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Factoring in the worst recession in 75 years, and the lowest interest rates in history, PRU has still managed to grow earnings by 5% to 12% annually even during a low-interest rate and high regulatory era.

2% to 3% average 10-year yields are the blue-chip economist consensus for the 2020s, similar to the 2.4% average of the 2010s.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

By 2023, the median 10-year yield forecast is 2.5%, which would represent a full normalization of long-term interest rates.

The Fed's taper plans will have a modestly positive impact on rising long-term rates.

Most economists expect the tapering of $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities purchases to last seven to 12 months." - Bloomberg

Moody's expects the Fed to begin tapering in 2022, targeting $15 billion per month per meeting. That would mean monthly bond purchases would drop to zero by Q1 2023.

Short-term rates have the largest effect on US Treasury notes, which is where most of corporate America's cash is stored.

Gradually, rising short-term rates would modestly benefit PRU's ability to grow, though rising long-term rates are the biggest secular growth catalyst the entire insurance industry is facing today.

Prudential 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Prudential 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Prudential offers the lowest five-year return potential, yet still above the upper-end of AT&T's guidance for the new more focused but far lower-yielding company.

Bottom Line: Forget AT&T; BTI, ENB, And PRU Are Far Better High-Yield Retirement Dream Stocks

Don't get me wrong, I'm not angry at AT&T's new management for spinning off the media empire into a new company.

The former empire-building CEO left a hot debt-riddled mess that John Stankey has been doing an admirable job of addressing.

However, what is very disappointing is that AT&T broke faith with high-yield income investors by choosing to pursue a strategy of cutting its dividend to more rapidly shift to a core business strategy.

AT&T absolutely didn't have to cut its dividend, not even after spinning off the media business. The spinoff would have reduced debt by $43 billion and a 90% payout ratio would have still allowed AT&T to slowly but steadily deleverage over time.

But that's now water under the bridge. What's done is done and AT&T is no longer a dividend aristocrat. Being a 7% yielding aristocrat was not the primary draw of this stock, it was honestly the only draw.

Now that AT&T is a failed aristocrat, and no longer a blue-chip quality company, I have zero interest in owning it anymore.

Not when management is guiding for 7.5% to 9.5% CAGR total returns, and that's only if the turnaround goes as planned.

In contrast, British American Tobacco, Enbridge, and Prudential have all proven themselves far more dependable sources of high-yield income for conservative retirees.

Each of these high-yield blue chips offers

far superior yield to the new AT&T post dividend cut

their growth outlooks are equal to if not far superior

far better valuation

far superior long-term return potential

For disciplined income investors, even the failure of AT&T has not proven disastrous.

I myself managed to earn a 30% annual total return by buying what was a speculative deep value aristocrat turnaround story at the best PE in 20 years and the highest yield in 25.

When the facts change I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

When the thesis broke, I was easily able to pivot at a profit and shift my savings to a far superior option. One that literally matched my AT&T yield on cost, but with far superior long-term growth potential.

No matter what your high-yield goals or risk profile, something great is always on sale. Not just as an alternative to AT&T but for any broken thesis company.

Remember that having your facts and reasoning right is critical to long-term success. But your reasoning is the only thing you can control. The fundamental facts will always change over time, sometimes in your favor and sometimes against you.

If you follow disciplined financial science and focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always, then you never have to pray for luck on Wall Street.

You'll make your own luck, and even many of your mistakes will be profitable.