Photo by ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

The consolidation of DJ Basin companies continues with the merger of Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) and Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG). This follows the earlier merger between Bonanza Creek and HighPoint Resources. The new combined company will be called Civitas Resources and will be led by Eric Greager, who is currently Bonanza Creek's CEO. At current strip prices, the combined company should be able to reach a net cash position later in 2021.

Merger Agreement

The merger agreement will give Extraction shareholders 1.1711 shares of Bonanza Creek for each Extraction share they own. This will result in a 50/50 split of Civitas shares between former Bonanza Creek and Extraction Oil & Gas shareholders. The two companies were trading at a relatively similar ratio prior to the deal announcement.

Extraction Oil & Gas has previously been valued by the market at a lower multiple to both production and EBITDAX, as it is more affected by Colorado regulatory issues than Bonanza Creek.

Scaling Up

The combined company will have a decent amount of scale with 117,000 BOEPD (40% oil, 25% NGLs, 35% natural gas) in April 2021 production. The consensus estimated production for 2021 is also similar at 114,000 BOEPD for Civitas. This makes Civitas the largest pure-play DJ Basin producer, although Occidental Petroleum and PDC Energy (listed as DJ Peer below) both have higher DJ Basin production.

Source

The Bonanza Creek and HighPoint Resources merger was expected to result in $31 million in annual synergies. The Bonanza Creek and Extraction Oil & Gas merger is expected to result in an additional $25 million in annual synergies.

Debt Situation

The component companies of Civitas have previously shed most of their debt in restructuring. Bonanza Creek emerged from restructuring in 2017. Extraction Oil & Gas emerged from restructuring in early 2021. HighPoint Resources restructured a couple months ago as part of the merger plan after the note exchange offer didn't reach the required participation threshold.

As of early April 2021, the combined credit facility debt was approximately $248 million and there was also $100 million in unsecured Bonanza Creek notes (for HighPoint noteholders as part of the merger/restructuring transactions). The combined company had $123 million in cash on hand, so its net debt would be around $225 million, or approximately 0.3x projected 2021 EBITDAX.

$ Million Credit Facility $248 7.50% Unsecured Notes Due 2026 $100 Less: Cash $123 Net Debt $225

Source: Author's Work

Based on current strip prices (and the original development plans), the combined company may be able to generate around $325 million in positive cash flow after dividend payments during the remaining three quarters of 2021. This would give Civitas around $100 million in net cash by the end of the year.

Valuation

I've valued Bonanza Creek at around 3.0x unhedged EBITDAX before. Extraction Oil & Gas has traded at a lower multiple than Bonanza Creek since more of its acreage is potentially affected by regulatory issues than Bonanza Creek's largely rural Weld County acreage.

Source: Bonanza Creek

Thus I would use a 2.8x EV/EBITDAX multiple to value the combined company. It appears that Civitas could generate around $860 million EBITDAX at $55 WTI oil and late 2021 production levels. This includes the savings from the mergers. This would result in an estimated value of a bit under $41 per share for Civitas.

At longer-term $60 WTI oil instead, Civitas may be able to generate approximately $960 million EBITDAX. Applying the same multiple results in an estimated value of $45.55 per share for Civitas.

Conclusion

The merger between Bonanza Creek and Extraction Oil & Gas is a positive move that will help create a larger-scale producer and also results in additional cost savings. The combined company should also reach a net cash position later in 2021.

The Colorado regulatory situation remains something worth monitoring. Bonanza Creek's mostly rural Weld County acreage should be mostly developable. Extraction's acreage is more threatened by the increased setbacks, but that is also reflected in its lower valuation where it accounts for around 57% of the combined company's 2021 EBITDAX and is receiving 50% of the combined company.

Overall, the combined company seems reasonably priced for a longer-term $60 WTI oil scenario now, and $65 WTI long-term oil could make it worth around $50 per share.