Earnings of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ZION), will likely benefit this year from an overall net reversal of provisions for loan losses. Further, subdued growth of loans and strong growth of low-yielding earning assets will drive the bottom line. On the other hand, the net interest margin will likely face pressure because of continued repricing of loans and a shift in the asset mix towards lower-yielding assets. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $3.29 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $5.19 per share, up 72% year over year. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Zions Bancorporation.

Current Allowance High Enough to Allow Subdued Provisioning

Zions Bancorporation released a large part of its provisions for loan losses in the first quarter of 2021. Even after the large reserve release of the first quarter, the allowance level is still relatively high. Therefore, I'm expecting the provision expense to remain low in the year ahead. Allowances made up 1.5% of total loans at the end of March. In comparison, the annualized net loan losses were only 0.07% of average loans in the first quarter, as mentioned in the first quarter's earnings presentation.

Further, the credit risk appears low as risky loan segments make up only a small part of the loan portfolio. Hotels/motels made up 1.1% of total loans at the end of March, according to details given in May’s presentation. Moreover, the oil and gas segment made up 3.6% of total loans, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. The oil and gas segment is currently not risky; however, the long-term outlook remains uncertain due to the green energy push.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting Zions Bancorporation to report a provision expense of only $30 million on average in the last three quarters of 2021. As a result, I'm expecting the company to report full-year net reversals of $42 million.

Earning Asset Growth to Boost Net Interest Income

Zions Bancorporation's total loans have declined in the last three consecutive quarters. I'm expecting no further decline in the loan portfolio size because the mortgage pipeline is quite healthy. As mentioned in the May presentation, the mortgage pipeline rose by 20% in the first quarter, with 72% of the pipeline in the held-for-investment product. Further, the management mentioned in the earnings presentation that it has created new relationships thanks to the aggressive rollout of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). New-to-bank customers made up around a quarter of the total PPP loans funded, as mentioned in the May presentation.

While the economic outlook is rosy, the management is not confident about translating economic recovery into loan growth. The management mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call that Zions Bancorporation’s customers have high levels of deposits, which is mostly attributable to the federal stimulus. This heightened client liquidity is likely to reduce the demand for credit.

Further, the upcoming forgiveness of PPP loans will likely constrain the overall loan portfolio growth. Zions Bancorporation has been quite active in the paycheck protection program. As a result, PPP loans made up 11% of total loans at the end of March 2021. Of these, the 2020 round PPP loans made up 6.5% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. I'm expecting most of the PPP loans originated in 2020 to get forgiven by the mid of 2021, which will reduce the loan portfolio size. At the time of forgiveness, Zions Bancorporation will book the remaining unamortized PPP fees. As a result, the net interest income will likely jump up in the second quarter before trending downwards in the second half of 2021.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the net loan portfolio to increase by 1.0% by the end of December from the end of March 2021. This will lead to full-year net loan growth of 1.2% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, the deposit growth will likely slow down after remaining high in the first quarter. Deposits will likely be affected by customers using up their federal stimulus amounts. Nevertheless, the increase in deposits will most probably outpace loan growth in the year ahead. Due to the anticipated mismatch in loan and deposit growth, I'm expecting Zions Bancorporation to continue to park the excess funds in lower-yielding securities and money market instruments. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Asset Mix Shift to Pressurize the Margin

The excess liquidity was already a problem in the first quarter. As mentioned in the May presentation, cash and cash equivalents rose by $2.9 billion in the first quarter to $9.7 billion, or 12% of interest-earning assets. As I'm expecting the deposit growth to outpace loan growth, the excess liquidity will likely increase in the year ahead. This will lead to a further shift in the earning asset composition towards lower-yielding assets. As a result, the net interest margin will likely face pressure in the year ahead.

Further, the continued repricing of loans will pressurize the net interest margin. After accounting for hedges, around 29% of the total loan portfolio will reprice within three months, and 15% of the portfolio will reprice within 4 and 12 months, as mentioned in the May presentation. I'm expecting yields to gently rise through the rest of the year. However, I believe it's highly unlikely that yields will rise to the pre-pandemic level in the next couple of years. Therefore, the repricing will most probably result in a material decline in the average portfolio yield.

Meanwhile, the cost of deposits will likely remain sticky because there is limited room to decline. The company reported an average cost of deposits of only 0.05% in the first quarter, as mentioned in the presentation for May.

The management mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing that excluding PPP, the margin may continue to compress over the next several quarters. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by seven basis points in the last three quarters of 2021. This decline will result in the average margin for 2021 being 39 basis points below the average margin for 2020. Based on the outlook for earnings growth and the margin, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by only 0.1% year over year in 2021.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $5.19 per Share

The net reversal of provision expense and earning asset growth will likely propel earnings this year. On the other hand, margin compression will likely drag earnings. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $3.29 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $5.19 per share, up 72% year over year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

Buy on Dips

Zions Bancorporation is offering a dividend yield of 2.3%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.34 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 26% for 2021, which is above the average of 22% for 2016 to 2019. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level despite the earnings outlook.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Zions Bancorporation. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.35 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $41.0 gives a target price of $55.3 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 4.8% downside from the June 1 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 13.4x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $5.19 gives a target price of $69.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 19.9% upside from the June 1 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $62.5, which implies a 7.5% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 9.9%. As this total expected return is not high enough for my liking, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Zions Bancorporation.

The company’s earnings are likely to surge this year on the back of net provision reversal and earning asset growth. Zions Bancorporation is currently trading at a level that appears expensive. I would prefer to buy the stock at dips of around 5% from the current market price.