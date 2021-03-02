Photo by janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

Note: Algernon is a microcap biotech with a valuation of just over $20 million. It should be approached with caution by investors due to the risk of share price volatility and potential for losses.

Company Background

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) is a unique biotech company that focuses on repurposing previously approved drugs in new indications. The company seeks medicines that have yet to receive European or U.S. approval and that can be patented based on dosage, manufacturing process, or delivery method.

While they present an interesting pipeline with multiple ongoing trials, it is also clear that their cash losses are increasing and that more stable funding is needed. Algernon is recommended only for investors with a high risk tolerance and who have the time and patience to carefully track a small, clinical-stage company.

Financial Overview

The company ended its most recent quarter (2-28-21) with C$3 million in cash, then raised an additional $2.65 million in a private placement on March 2, 2021. Their fiscal third quarter ends May 31, and an official financial statement should follow in June or July. Investors must be wary of cash burn, as it is likely they will need to raise money again before their fiscal year ends on August 31, 2021.

With an outstanding share count of 156 million shares, the stock closed out the month of May priced at $0.1335, for a market cap of $20.8 million.

Since March, when shares traded as high as $.30, the price has tumbled by over 50%. The company has been hindered by continued cash burn, slow trial progress, and sector headwinds seen throughout biotech stocks.

Of note is that Algernon is now included in Horizon's new Psychedelic Stock Index ETF (PSYK) that incorporates biotechs that are researching psychedelics as medicine. If they can maintain a place in the index, that could have a stabilizing effect on the share price and would be a welcome benefit for investors.

The company generally manages its cash well, although expenses have recently grown substantially associated with greater research and salary costs. As a result, they lost C$2.4 million in the quarter ended February 28th, which is the second quarter of their fiscal year. For the first six months of the current fiscal year, Algernon has lost C$5.8 million, more than their current cash on hand.

Drug Pipeline

As mentioned above, the company uses a model of repurposing previously approved drugs. The advantage of this approach is being able to shorten the investigational window by using data from previously completed trials. The trick, as always, is being able to develop robust trials that offer a meaningful yet attainable endpoint that will eventually lead to approval.

Algernon’s lead candidate is NP-120, which is also called Ifenprodil. The company is investigating Ifenprodil as a therapeutic treatment for COVID, as well as in a planned phase 2 trial examining its impact on pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough.

The drug has received approvals in France and Japan after being developed by Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) as a cerebral vasodilator. Algernon hopes to expand its uses to include the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough. The IPF market alone could surpass $3 billion by 2025.

In two independent pre-clinical in vivo animal studies, NP-120 outperformed two leading treatments for IPF, offering encouragement that the drug could find a new and broader label.

Besides Ifenprodil, the company is currently researching Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) as a possible treatment for stroke patients. DMT is perhaps best known for its hallucinogenic properties, which were described in the book The Spirit Molecule, authored by Rick Strassman, who recently joined Algernon as a stroke consultant. The FDA recently offered positive feedback on their pre-clinical program with DMT as they prepare to begin a phase 1 study at the end of 2021.

While DMT - a member of the tryptamine family along with psilocybin - is known to have psychedelic properties, the microdoses that Algernon intends to use would not have these effects. Their early lab work has suggested that microdoses of DMT may have neurogenetic capabilities for people who have suffered certain kinds of strokes.

Realistically speaking, the indications for IPF and chronic cough are the best opportunities in the short-to-mid term. The company looks like it could use more substantial funding as well as a partnership with a well-established pharma company in order to advance to the next stage of its development. Algernon CEO Christopher Moreau would do well to seek an agreement that avoids further dilution and accelerates the timeline of their ongoing trials.

Technical Signs

Over the last few weeks of trading, the share price has leveled off right around the 50-day SMA (orange line on the chart below). Holding above this basic average could be a good sign, and further fuel would be added by the 50-day average crossing over the 200-day average (green line). This phenomenon, referred to as a golden cross, offers another bullish signal for investors.

Chart: Six-month closing prices of ALGNF

Source: TradingView, Published by the Author 5-30-21

Conclusion

Because the stock trades OTC, there are limited investing approaches to Algernon. Options trading and short selling are unavailable (at least for those using U.S.-based platforms), so investors have to commit to an acceptable entry and exit price and watch price movement closely.

Although I am on the sidelines here, I could see a dip to $0.12 as a reasonable buy for a swing trade of 10-20%. If history repeats itself, investors with more patience might be treated to substantial gains from current levels, given that the stock has experienced several spikes to .30 in the last year. Do not hesitate to take profits here if you are invested. Historically, when the share price has approached $.30, that level has not held and the price has retreated quickly.

Longer term, there may be some industry attention given to their use of DMT for recovering stroke patients, and the phase I data will be worth looking for next year. The anticipation of that data could also provide a decent run-up in share price.

As a final reminder, keep in mind the low market cap, significant risk for dilution, and high likelihood of price volatility here. Algernon is a small but novel pharmaceutical company that could surprise people in the coming years.