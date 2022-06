Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Graham Farrar, President and Co-Founder of Glass House Group has been on the show a couple times, talking hemp and his JV with Cadiz (CDZI). Today we talk GHG going public via Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (MRCQF), a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) that launched in May 2019.

Topics include:

Mercer Park originally launched as the Brand SPAC. Being brand and product focused, why demand is outpacing supply, particularly on high-end cannabis, partnering with the strongest operators.

Supply agreement with The Parent Company (OTCQX:GRAMF) that surprised a lot of people. How the deals came about. Vision of consolidating California's cannabis landscape. Synergy driving deals.

Glass House consistently EBITDA positive, powerful cultivation and operations at scale, consolidation of brand-heavy/asset light and the fragmented California market. Timeline of post-cannabis prohibition just beginning.

Developing legal picture - can't predict any part of the future, plans assume that the walls stay up, but interstate commerce will happen eventually. California's the largest market on the planet so embedded upside in that state alone is huge. Social justice more urgent than any other factor.