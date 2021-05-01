Photo by Ryan Fletcher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

General Electric (NYSE:NYSE:GE) is considered a vaccine-levered stock poised to benefit from the reopening of the economy. However, its financial results have not kept pace with the narrative. That could soon change. Last week, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), (OTCPK:EADSY) announced it would raise production of its A320 aircraft:

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) +6.1% in Paris trading after telling suppliers to prepare for sharply higher production rates, betting that air travel and jet demand will recover more quickly than expected. The European plane maker confirms plans to raise production of its A320 family of aircraft from the current rate of 40 jets per month - a third lower than when the pandemic hit in early 2020 - to 45 per month by the end of this year. Then it expects to ramp up to a rate of 64 jets per month by Q2 2023 and raise it to 70 by Q1 2024 and even as high as 75 on a monthly basis by 2025. The new rate plan for the A320neo is "markedly higher" than previous expectations, says Jefferies aerospace analyst Sandy Morris.

The increase in production is a bullish bet on a rebound in global air travel. Global passenger demand was in free fall most of last year due to the knock-on effects of COVID-19. Social distance policies either kept the populace from traveling by air, or forced airless to travel at less than full capacity. According to the International Air Transport Association ("IATA"), global passenger numbers are expected to recover to over 50% of pre-pandemic levels this year. They are expected to recover to 88% and 105% in 2022 and 2023, respectively:

In 2021, global passenger numbers are expected to recover to 52% of pre-COVID-19 levels (2019).

In 2022, global passenger numbers are expected to recover to 88% of pre-COVID-19 levels.

In 2023, global passenger numbers are expected to surpass pre-COVID-19 levels (105%).

By 2030, global passenger numbers are expected to have grown to 5.6 billion. That would be 7% below the pre-COVID-19 forecast and an estimated loss of 2-3 years of growth due to COVID-19.

Beyond 2030, air travel is expected to slow, due to weaker demographics and a baseline assumption of limited market liberalization, giving average annual growth between 2019 and 2039 of 3.2%. IATA’s pre-COVID-19 growth forecast for this period is 3.8%.

Newer planes could help Airbus keep up with volume and service levels. If other airplane producers follow suit then it could lead to ballooning airplane orders. That could benefit companies like GE, Crane (CR), and Honeywell (HON) that sell into their supply chains.

GE Is Highly Sensitive To Turnaround At Aviation

GE CEO Larry Culp's deal-making has help reduced debt and shed non-core operations. However, the current performance of GE's Industrial operations has not been much to write home about. In Q1, Industrial revenue and segment profit both fell in the double-digit percentage range. Aviation's revenue and segment profit fell 28% and 36%, respectively. A few months ago J.P. Morgan (JPM) analyst Stephen Tusa had a bearish tone due to what he perceived as structural weakness at Aviation:

"We continue to see structural concerns in the key Power markets, and now structural weakness at Aviation, combined with still relatively high financial leverage, and numerous tail liabilities for both GE and GE Capital Services, all hurdles to a speedy turnaround," Tusa said.

Aviation's headwinds are due mainly to the knock-on effects of COVID-19, in my opinion. When the pandemic subsides and global aviation demand demonstrates some semblance of normalcy, then Aviation should rebound. GE's financial performance and sentiment are highly sensitive to Aviation. The segment was expected to be a moat after Power faltered.

Despite its under-performance, Aviation still makes up a sizeable share of Industrial's financial results. The segment represented about 30% of total Industrial revenue in Q1 and over 60% of segment profit. If Aviation rebounds, then it could take GE with it. A key metric to watch could be new orders.

Aviation orders fell 26% to $5.5 billion in Q1. Commercial Services orders fell 41%, while Commercial Engines orders were off in the high single-digit percentage range. If (1) Commercial Engines orders flatten in Q2 or (2) if management gives positive guidance for the second half of the year, it will signal that the Aviation segment is turning. Commercial Services orders may not turn until global air travel shows significant traction.

Could Novavax's Vaccine Be A Harbinger Of Global Aviation Demand?

Vaccination rates for lesser-developed nations have lagged those of rich nations. If COVID-19 is allowed to linger, then it could return to the U.S. in the form of a stronger variant. The Biden administration has banned travel to the U.S. from India, based on a CDC recommendation. Restrictions on travel to or from the U.S. could hurt travel, tourism, the leisure industry, etc. This is not good for air travel demand or GE.

Novavax (NVAX) has shared its vaccine intellectual property ("IP") with Serum Institute of India ("SII"), a sizeable vaccine company. This could allow SII to produce the vaccine locally and distribute it quickly to lesser-developed countries. SII has already started "at risk" production of the Novavax vaccine:

Serum Institute of India ("SII") has started ‘at-risk’ production of Covovax vaccine, two persons aware of the development said, expecting regulators to grant emergency licence for the promising protein subunit vaccine. The Pune-based vaccine maker had been struggling to start production of Covovax, its version of Novavax’s covid-19 vaccine, due to the lack of raw materials following the invocation of the Defence Production Act by the US government in February that restricted export of all covid-19 vaccines and their raw materials.

Novavax's CEO recently indicated the company was "in good shape" pursuant to the approval filing for its COVID-19 its vaccine. If or when Novavax is granted Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. or U.K., it could lead to sizeable doses shipped worldwide. Once India and other lesser-developed countries become vaccinated, travel restrictions can be lifted. This could be a boon to global travel demand, GE and other companies that sell into the supply chains of airplane manufacturers.

Conclusion

Increased production by Airbus should improve order flow for GE. An improvement in global vaccination rates could lead to sustainable tailwinds for Aviation. Buy GE.