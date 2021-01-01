Photo by JamesBrey/iStock via Getty Images

The riskier assets in the bond market are showing widening spreads as investors are seemingly pulling back from investing in the riskier securities as inflation fears are building up.

According to Joe Rennison in the Financial Times, "riskier assets have now begun flashing signs of caution."

The additional yield above Treasuries investors can earn for holding junk bonds issued in the U.S. markets was essentially flat in May marking only the second time in 14 months so-called spreads have not narrowed." The spread rose as high as 3.42 percentage points earlier in May before easing to 3.29 points on Friday." It had been as low as 3.21 points in early April."

The peak spread of almost 11 percentage points was reached in March 2020 at the height of the concern over the pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn.

Now, however, "Junk bonds are now losing momentum" related to fears of inflation coming from the recovering of the U.S. economy, a rise in inflation that might result in the Federal Reserve moving away from its support of the banking system and the financial markets.

Mr. Rennison writes that:

In a sign of the rising angst, investors have pulled $5.6 billion from mutual and exchange traded funds that buy U.S. high-yield bonds over the past six weeks."

Note that this erased inflows into the asset class that had begun in November 2020.

Up until now, the issuance of junk debt has actually been accelerating as the Fed has pumped lots and lots of reserves into the banking system and as the monies in the financial system spread to SPACs, or blank-check companies, early-stage companies, and other sources." '

Mr. Rennison notes that, up until recently, as U.S. dollar, high-yield bond issuance climbed to more than $270 billion in 2021. This number is already greater than the record-breaking first half of 2020.

But, the declining yield spreads tell us the evolving story.

Corporate Bond Spreads

This investor fear has also been present in the market for higher-grade U.S. corporate bonds.

As with the junk bond sector of the market, the spread between the yield on Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yields and the AAA Bond Yields began to rise in March 2021.

The following charts show how the yield movements occurred over the past 12 months.

As with the junk bonds, the yield spread between the AAA and Baa bonds was at its highest around March 2020. In April the spread was actually 1.70 percentage points with the decline in process.

The yield on Moody's AAA Corporate Bonds

The yield on Moody's Baa Corporate Bonds

In February 2021, the spread bottomed out with a 0.38 percentage points.

In March the spread rose to 0.70 percentage points and remained at that level in April

The spread has risen even further in May, although the figures for the full month of May are not available at this time. The daily and weekly numbers do show that the spread is increasing.

The point is that the higher grades of corporate bonds are also showing the same signs that the junk bonds are showing. Investors are getting out of the riskier bonds as their fears of rising inflation grow.

The Bottom Line

So, like investors in other markets, Mr. Rennison argues that the investors in the corporate bond market "are hanging on every possible sign of a change in Fed monetary policy, which has been holding yields down to lower levels than would we would see in the absence of historically aggressive market intervention."

It also appears as if this effect is also beginning to impact the term structure of interest rates as on Tuesday morning, June 1, the volatility in the bond markets have increased substantially as longer-term bond prices have dropped dramatically, causing longer-term yields to take a huge jump.

For example, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note had dropped almost a full point by 11:30 am, the yield rising to almost 1.640 percent from a close of 1.580 percent on Friday. The yield on the 30-year Treasury rose to around 2.350 percent on Tuesday morning, up from a close of around 2.250 percent on Friday.

Investors are getting more and more nervous about what the Federal Reserve will be doing over the next several weeks, and the next several months.

As II have been writing about recently, the major source of uncertainty in the financial market these days seems to be the Federal Reserve. The biggest concern about this is that Federal Reserve leaders really face a dilemma right now and don't have a confident idea of what it must do.