Another Worry: Yield Spreads On Corporate Bonds Widen

Jun. 02, 2021 8:47 AM ETTLT, IEF, SHY6 Comments13 Likes
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
15.47K Followers

Summary

  • Yield spreads are rising in the bond markets as junk bonds are requiring a greater yield these days, as is the yield spread between Moody's Baa and AAA corporate bonds.
  • Investors are jumpier than ever that inflation is evolving into a major problem and the Federal Reserve is going to have to revise its monetary policy to be less accommodative.
  • Furthermore, starting this week, the yield curve seems to be getting steeper as investors sell off longer-term securities, reflecting their fear of higher yields in the future.
  • The Federal Reserve has a real dilemma on its hands as market pressures build up relating to what it might possibly do in the near future and when it might do something.

High Yields Ahead Road Sign
Photo by JamesBrey/iStock via Getty Images

The riskier assets in the bond market are showing widening spreads as investors are seemingly pulling back from investing in the riskier securities as inflation fears are building up.

According to Joe Rennison in the Financial Times, "riskier assets have now begun flashing signs of caution."

The additional yield above Treasuries investors can earn for holding junk bonds issued in the U.S. markets was essentially flat in May marking only the second time in 14 months so-called spreads have not narrowed."

The spread rose as high as 3.42 percentage points earlier in May before easing to 3.29 points on Friday."

It had been as low as 3.21 points in early April."

The peak spread of almost 11 percentage points was reached in March 2020 at the height of the concern over the pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn.

Now, however, "Junk bonds are now losing momentum" related to fears of inflation coming from the recovering of the U.S. economy, a rise in inflation that might result in the Federal Reserve moving away from its support of the banking system and the financial markets.

Mr. Rennison writes that:

In a sign of the rising angst, investors have pulled $5.6 billion from mutual and exchange traded funds that buy U.S. high-yield bonds over the past six weeks."

Note that this erased inflows into the asset class that had begun in November 2020.

Up until now, the issuance of junk debt has actually been accelerating as the Fed has pumped lots and lots of reserves into the banking system and as the monies in the financial system spread to SPACs, or blank-check companies, early-stage companies, and other sources." '

Mr. Rennison notes that, up until recently, as U.S. dollar, high-yield bond issuance climbed to more than $270 billion in 2021. This number is already greater than the record-breaking first half of 2020.

But, the declining yield spreads tell us the evolving story.

Corporate Bond Spreads

This investor fear has also been present in the market for higher-grade U.S. corporate bonds.

As with the junk bond sector of the market, the spread between the yield on Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yields and the AAA Bond Yields began to rise in March 2021.

The following charts show how the yield movements occurred over the past 12 months.

As with the junk bonds, the yield spread between the AAA and Baa bonds was at its highest around March 2020. In April the spread was actually 1.70 percentage points with the decline in process.

The yield on Moody's AAA Corporate Bonds

The yield on Moody's Baa Corporate Bonds

In February 2021, the spread bottomed out with a 0.38 percentage points.

In March the spread rose to 0.70 percentage points and remained at that level in April

The spread has risen even further in May, although the figures for the full month of May are not available at this time. The daily and weekly numbers do show that the spread is increasing.

The point is that the higher grades of corporate bonds are also showing the same signs that the junk bonds are showing. Investors are getting out of the riskier bonds as their fears of rising inflation grow.

The Bottom Line

So, like investors in other markets, Mr. Rennison argues that the investors in the corporate bond market "are hanging on every possible sign of a change in Fed monetary policy, which has been holding yields down to lower levels than would we would see in the absence of historically aggressive market intervention."

It also appears as if this effect is also beginning to impact the term structure of interest rates as on Tuesday morning, June 1, the volatility in the bond markets have increased substantially as longer-term bond prices have dropped dramatically, causing longer-term yields to take a huge jump.

For example, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note had dropped almost a full point by 11:30 am, the yield rising to almost 1.640 percent from a close of 1.580 percent on Friday. The yield on the 30-year Treasury rose to around 2.350 percent on Tuesday morning, up from a close of around 2.250 percent on Friday.

Investors are getting more and more nervous about what the Federal Reserve will be doing over the next several weeks, and the next several months.

As II have been writing about recently, the major source of uncertainty in the financial market these days seems to be the Federal Reserve. The biggest concern about this is that Federal Reserve leaders really face a dilemma right now and don't have a confident idea of what it must do.

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
15.47K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

6 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.