A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor

Sometimes, a Peter Lynch style idea just falls into your lap, even from the short side.

We've specifically been running The Razor's Edge, a podcast, for a year and a half. More recently, my co-host Akram's Razor has been hosting or participating in Twitter (TWTR) Spaces and Clubhouse sessions - i.e. live audio apps through the phone and social media networks.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) operates a "voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform" focused on the Middle East, and boasted of a market cap close to $6B at the peak of Clubhouse related euphoria this winter (something Agora (API) followers may recall as well). Beyond the experience with live audio social networks, Akram has also spent some time in the Middle East, so there was a dual opportunity to figure out what the story was.

The result was a short thesis, which Akram published a couple weeks ago and which we broke down on (yes) a live Twitter Spaces. Another investor published a short Yalla idea on Wednesday. Yalla has come out with a couple press releases that, in general language, refute the allegations and announce a $150M share buyback (seven months after the company went public at a much lower price). The shares have leveled out in the $15-16 range, which is around 15-20% below where it was two weeks ago, though the short case is that this could go much lower.

So for this week's episode of The Razor's Edge, we recap the thesis to hit the key beats - duplicative users, weird gifting behavior, low engagement, a hard to understand model in a practical sense - and then also walk through the aftermath to date. I think it makes for an interesting case study, so I hope you'll click play above to check it out. Yalla, let's go.

