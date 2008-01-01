The Yalla Buzz And The Back Talk (Podcast)

Summary

  • A couple of weeks ago, Akram's Razor released a short report on Yalla Group.
  • We break down the case, including the questions around the model and then the more alarming issues in the app itself.
  • We then get into the aftermath - other short reports, the company's response - and where this might go from here.

Voice chat. Girl records message on her phone in messenger. Person holds smartphone in her hands with microphone to herself. Vector flat abstract illustration on blue background. Sound waves.
Photo by Anna Lukina/iStock via Getty Images

A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor

Sometimes, a Peter Lynch style idea just falls into your lap, even from the short side.

We've specifically been running The Razor's Edge, a podcast, for a year and a half. More recently, my co-host Akram's Razor has been hosting or participating in Twitter (TWTR) Spaces and Clubhouse sessions - i.e. live audio apps through the phone and social media networks.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) operates a "voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform" focused on the Middle East, and boasted of a market cap close to $6B at the peak of Clubhouse related euphoria this winter (something Agora (API) followers may recall as well). Beyond the experience with live audio social networks, Akram has also spent some time in the Middle East, so there was a dual opportunity to figure out what the story was.

The result was a short thesis, which Akram published a couple weeks ago and which we broke down on (yes) a live Twitter Spaces. Another investor published a short Yalla idea on Wednesday. Yalla has come out with a couple press releases that, in general language, refute the allegations and announce a $150M share buyback (seven months after the company went public at a much lower price). The shares have leveled out in the $15-16 range, which is around 15-20% below where it was two weeks ago, though the short case is that this could go much lower.

So for this week's episode of The Razor's Edge, we recap the thesis to hit the key beats - duplicative users, weird gifting behavior, low engagement, a hard to understand model in a practical sense - and then also walk through the aftermath to date. I think it makes for an interesting case study, so I hope you'll click play above to check it out. Yalla, let's go.

Topics Covered

  • 4:00 minute mark - Background on the Yala case
  • 7:15 -How Yala works
  • 13:30 - The content creation red flags
  • 18:30 - What's the deal with gifting?
  • 25:00 - The circle that won't square
  • 32:00 - Thoughts when another short (or three) enters the debate
  • 37:30 - Lack of bulls and the company response
  • 43:15 - Where does this go from here?
  • 49:00 - An alternative playbook
  • 54:30 - The state of shorting and why this one is different

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long TWTR and may go short YALA in the coming days.
Akram's Razor is short YALA and long TWTR.
Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

