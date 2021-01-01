Photo by filipfoto/iStock via Getty Images

European stock markets have been on a tear lately, taking euro to near 3-year high. How sustainable is the strength of the currency?

Q1 '21 saw a big correction of euro largely as a result of US dollar strength. Global economy has been on a solid, synchronized recovery path and hope was high for the revival of trade and government stimulus. Vaccine rollout has been successful especially in the US. With stimulus money in the household pocketbook and extreme optimism, speculative assets like cryptos, tech stocks, and meme stocks were all the rage. Compared to EU with its vaccine rollout fiasco and double-dip recession, the US was the place to be.

In today’s liquidity-driven market, it is important to follow the money. There is currently a consensus among investors that government stimulus is overdone in the US, and that it will lead to uncontrolled yield spike, Fed tapering, and interest rate hike. Combined with the strong commodity bull run in the first quarter in oil, grains, and metals, inflation is now feared to be long lasting, despite the Fed’s “inflation is transitory” assurance. Prevailing bias has definitely shifted toward worry and investors have taken the dollar to the woodshed near a 3-year low. In Europe where the relative size of government stimulus is dwarfed by the combined firepower of the Biden administration and the Powell Fed, deficit spending is considered helpful for the EU’s economy, whereas the opposite is true according to most analysts. The German Green Party’s rising political fortune in this year’s election also portends more aggressive spending, helping bolster Europe’s most important equity market.

Relative performance of assets in 2021

The dollar is a good indicator of trade flow and is generally considered a safe haven asset similar to gold in times of crisis. With COVID variants ravaging Asia and threatening robust recovery, gold has been getting a bid lately despite generally rising bond yields. The dollar has not benefited from that yet but I think it soon will. Global trade is growing by leaps and bounds and dollar demand around the world should trend back higher, all else being equal.

Rising interest rates and inflation will hurt capital-intensive industries and somewhat surprisingly, growth-oriented stocks that make up much of Nasdaq due to higher discount rate on their longer-term cash flow. According to TD Securities research, the outflow of capital from Nasdaq’s recent stalling has flowed into Europe and EM markets. European bonds have no carry trade because of negative yields and they are not exactly attractive assets like Japanese bonds, so they are vulnerable to sentiment shift back to the US. With a raging commodity bull market, Europe, being a large consumer, will also get the short end of the stick.

Other than the initial spike in March 2020 when COVID first spread worldwide, the past year or so has seen the dollar trending downward in anticipation of large unsustainable budget + trade deficits and the US’s abysmal handling of the virus. Investors have been piling into an increasingly crowded short-dollar trade. Now that the table has turned on vaccination/reopening, and the deficit rumor has become news, the dollar may have hit a bottom and rally from here.

Highlights:

· Euro hit a 3-year high amidst reopening optimism and catch-up growth.

· US dollar is a safe haven asset.

· Re-emerging COVID variants are threatening risk on trade worldwide.

· European markets benefit from US equity markets stalling but unlikely to continue.

· Commodity bull run will eventually hurt Europe more than US.

· Revival of global trade adds demand to the dollar.

· Government stimulus is positive for European economy but can be deleterious to US economic health.

· European assets have no carry trade appeal.

· Inflation and rate hike will hurt the economy but also bring capital inflow into US.

· Liquidity-driven market requires paying attention to money flow and sentiment.