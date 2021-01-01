Photo by 4X-image/iStock via Getty Images

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:VRTX) has an extraordinarily profitable set of medicines to treat cystic fibrosis ("CF"). The company also has a portfolio of early stage high risk, high reward programs and it is not yet clear which of the programs will mature to become the next leg of growth for the company. A data readout will occur by the end of June, which will determine the direction for the AATD program, which is the focus of this article. Vertex Pharmaceuticals appears undervalued based on the value of the CF franchise and the pipeline.

Background

Vertex Pharmaceuticals was founded by an ambitious scientist, Joshua Bogner in 1989. The Harvard trained chemist decided to leave the most revered big pharma company of that era, Merck. He would begin his work in what once was a garage in Cambridge, MA and later be joined by many idealistic, talented scientists who shared his vision. The real draw to scientists was a chance to tackle some of the most difficult diseases in an unbureaucratic setting. Vertex’s raison d’être was described in Barry Werth’s fascinating book The Antidote. Bogner explained, “I don’t think there is anything wrong with bringing an incremental advance to the marketplace; your not a bad person. It’s just I don’t want to do that; life’s too short.” Vertex’s mission was simple - take on the toughest diseases and make breakthrough medicines that provide clear, dramatic benefits to patients.

This is exactly what Vertex did in tackling a devastating genetic disease - cystic fibrosis. Prior to Vertex introducing a suite of medicines, CF caused great suffering and resulted in many patients not living beyond their mid thirties. Vertex developed an array of small molecule medicines that address the cause of the disease and have dramatically improved the lives of CF patients. The work in CF took more than a decade, but yielded Vertex an extraordinary franchise in the treatment of cystic fibrosis patients. Q1 of 2021 ended with $1.7 B in sales and guidance for 2021 was between $6.7 B and $6.9 B. (Edmund Ingham’s well researched SA article covers Vertex’s CF franchise in detail.)

Dr. Bogner quoted in Barry Werth book reflected on Vertex’s choice of diseases, ”We’re always a bit of a sucker for exciting science with a mission.” That seems to be the motto the company is following today and thus these innovative programs tend to have an above average risk profile. Part of Vertex’s portfolio strategy to manage the high risk nature of their approach is to have multiple programs in diverse diseases to cushion the blow if one fails. They also often have multiple molecules within a disease state. Vertex’s programs have a plethora of risks, but one of the most important is novel mechanism risk. These programs also have the standard toxicity/side effect risks and competitive risks. By quarter end, Vertex will be releasing data on VX-864 for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, which will be the second molecule they have had in the clinic in this disease. A detailed description of Vertex’s program in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) follows below to provide context for the upcoming data release.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD)

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is a rare genetic disease characterized by a deficient or missing protein - alpha-1antitrypsin. The body makes a defective protein in the liver, which is “misfolded” and builds up in the liver. Abnormal AAT proteins remain in the liver and can cause liver disease including cirrhosis, neonatal hepatitis, and hepatocellular carcinoma. Severe cases can require liver transplantation. The low levels of AAT protein make it deficient in the lungs where its function is to protect the lungs. Patients can develop COPD and emphysema. Symptoms include weight loss, difficulty breathing and infections. Patients with severe disease can require a lung transplant. The standard treatment is augmentation of the AAT protein given via IV, which is derived from donor blood. An article titled “New Patient-Centric Approaches to the Management of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency” noted that IV infusions are the only disease modifying treatment, but are burdensome. Augmentation therapy slows the progression of the lung disease, but does not effectively treat the liver manifestations of the disease.

In October of 2020, Vertex released disappointing data for VX-814 in AATD. The Phase 2 trial sought to evaluate the ability of VX-814 to increase functional levels of alpha-1 antitrypsin. An article in Fierce Biotech titled “Vertex's big move beyond cystic fibrosis hits a wall with lung drug failure” noted that “only small amounts of the drug went where it was supposed to go.” However, despite this, transient liver enzymes elevations, which were in some patients as high as 8 times the upper limit of normal, occurred. Low drug exposure in target tissue and safety concerns caused Vertex to discontinue development. Vertex already had VX-864, a backup molecule, in the clinic, but that was little comfort to investors who appear to have lost confidence in the AATD program. In October, when the VX-814 news was announced, the stock retreated erasing approximately $14 B in market cap.

Investors' concern may be a result of VX-814 and VX-864 having the same mechanism of action. The company has provided little information as to the details of the molecules beyond that they are both small molecule correctors, which act by refolding the misfolded Z-AAT protein. Although the company has described VX-864 as “structurally distinct” from VX-814, whether it will have better drug exposure to targeted tissues without the toxicity remains to be determined.

Analysts have mixed opinions on VX-864’s likelihood of success. An article titled “Vertex’s Second Try at a Rare Lung Disorder” noted that "after VX-814 failed, Leerink analysts wrote off Vertex’s entire AATD program, citing management’s inability to clarify why VX-864 might have better activity and less liver toxicity.” The article noted a more bullish perspective from Evercore analysts who suggest that liver enzyme elevations might have been caused by VX-814’s action at the site of the disease - the liver, which is where the misfolded proteins need to be repaired. The article also noted that, “Evercore points to mouse data suggesting that VX-864 has better activity than VX-814, specifically citing six-fold versus 4.8-fold increases in AAT levels respectively.” Whether the molecules are sufficiently differentiated will soon become clearer.

A data readout for VX-864 is due by the end of June. The trial is a placebo controlled trial where various doses of VX-864 will be tested for 28 days with a primary outcome being the change in plasma functional alpha-1 Antitrypsin (NYSE:AAT) levels. Positive data would reflect a clean safety profile, a dose response and an increase in functional AAT levels. 11μM is the optimal level of functional AAT patients achieve with IV enzyme augmentation so that is a reasonable objective. Vertex previously stated they have an additional molecule for AATD that they are prepared to bring to the clinic in 2021 should it be required. Drug discovery often is an iterative process and the need to evaluate multiple molecules in the clinic is not surprising given Vertex is working on a novel mechanism of action.

Dr. Kewalramani commented during the most recent earnings call on the company’s perspective on AATD as a target. “We are committed to this disease. This disease fits our strategy like a glove. We've been working on this mechanism for many years and we feel high confidence that we have the right approach.” Another failure in this indication - especially if VX-864 encounters the same issues with efficacy and toxicity may bring into focus the viability of the approach. However, if data is trending in a positive direction, Vertex may still wish to advance a different molecule to optimize the profile.

Analysts estimate that there are $1.5 B in annual sales of enzyme augmentation which may translate to a $5 B opportunity for a corrective therapy such as VX-864 if Vertex moves it forward. Dr. Reshma Kewalramani of Vertex commented on the differentiated mechanism of VX-864, which is unique and that it is designed to address both the liver and lung manifestations of the disease by correcting the cause of the disease - the misfolded proteins. Unlike in CF, if Vertex is successful, it is likely to have competition in this indication. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has ARO-AAT, which uses a RNAi-based mechanism of action that is targeting the liver manifestations of AATD. The mechanism of action is reducing the production of the defective protein. Data readouts show ARO-AAT effectively reduced intra-hepatic mutant AAT proteins and this resulted in improvements in fibrosis. Takeda had sufficient confidence in the program to sign a licensing agreement worth up to $1 B with a $300 million payment upfront.

Conclusions

AATD appears to be a tough disease to target with a small molecule corrector and it surely appears to be an iterative process. From a broader perspective, Vertex’s future is not dependent on the success of VX-864 or their AATD program. Vertex has many other high potential pipeline assets beyond AATD.

VX-548 is currently being tested as an alternative to opiates in pain, which is a huge market opportunity if this new class offers efficacy with a non addictive profile. The CTX001 data in sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia appear very positive thus far. This is the most advanced program with the company anticipating a regulatory submission in the next 18-24 months. Further data readouts this year will clarify the profile of CTX001, which can be compared to data from BlueBird Bio. There will be a data readout for VX-147 in APOL1-mediated kidney disease in the second half of 2021. A particularly high potential program is VX-880, which aims to provide a functional cure to type 1 diabetes. Just in the US, there are more than one million potential patients who may be eligible for treatment. VX-880 entered the clinic after Vertex’s acquisition of Semma Therapeutics for $950 million and given its high potential, investors should closely watch its progress in the clinic. ViaCyte Inc, a private San Diego company is working on similar technology so competition is likely in this indication and their progress should also be followed.

Due to the abundance of programs, if VX-864 data fails to impress in June when data is released, the company has a broad advancing pipeline to fall back upon. While it remains unclear at this time which of the programs will mature and successfully move through the clinic, there are many opportunities for Vertex to expand beyond the CF franchise. The uncertainty of which programs will succeed seems to weigh on the shares. In addition, Vertex has $6 B in cash so they are well positioned if they chose to purchase assets to supplement the pipeline as they did with the outright acquisition of Semma Therapeutics.

Morgan Stanley’s Matthew Harrison valued the CF franchise at $240-$250 per share and Citibank assigned $260-$270 per share to the CF portion of Vertex’s business. These figures highlight that even if the analyst’s valuations of the CF franchise are significantly too generous, there is very little value assigned to Vertex’s pipeline. In summary, any positive news on the pipeline could result in Vertex stock recovering as investors gain new confidence in the company’s future growth prospects.