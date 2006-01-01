Photo by AlexanderFord/E+ via Getty Images

In this article, I analyse Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF). I show you several good reasons to like Roche, some concerns and how I look at an investment in Roche right now. The 3% dividend is very reliable, but dividend growth is expected to be modest in the next years. Roche can be an interesting investment for investors looking for immediate reliable dividend income that is expected to slowly grow over time. Investors looking at total returns and prioritizing share price appreciation above reliable dividend income should wait for a major pullback or look elsewhere.

How I come to write about Roche Holding AG (referred to as just Roche for the remainder of this article). During the last year, shares of solid pharma companies were offered at quite depressed prices. To take advantage of this, I bought positions in Bristol-Meyer-Squib (BMY) and AbbVie (ABBV). Together with my already existing position in Sanofi (SNY), pharma now represents approximately 6% of my total investment portfolio. I would be happy to increase the share of pharma in my portfolio to approx. 10%. Being an investor from Europe that is careful to keep USD exposure within certain bandwidths, I decided to analyse Roche. This is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies from Europe, originating from Switzerland.

When screening previous articles about Roche I notice that many of them have a strong focus on their pipeline of new medicines. Of course, this is an important dimension for any major pharmaceutical company, but I deem this to be already quite richly covered on SA. I instead decided to focus more on the financial side of the company and dived into annual reports and investor presentations from the last couple of years.

Side note: all numbers in this article are shown in CHF, unless otherwise stated.

What does the company do?

Let's start with a brief recap of what Roche does. The company is well covered on SA, so I keep it brief.

The business has two major divisions, pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. Total revenue in 2020 was 58B, of which 44B from the pharmaceuticals division and 13B from the diagnostics division. The company has a market cap of 270B and over 100k employees worldwide.

Reasons to like Roche

A very robust balance sheet

Many pharmaceutical companies have done large acquisitions and have balance sheets with substantial amounts of debt. Roche however is not such a company, as you can see in the following chart.

Source: Roche annual report 2020

Their balance sheet is very strong and clean, at the end of 2020 they only had 1.9B net debt on a total balance sheet of 86.1B. This represents only 2.2%!

Consistent heavy investments in R&D

Roche shows consistent annual investments in R&D, around 21 - 22% in the last 5 years. This allows them to build and cultivate a strong pipeline of new products to ensure future growth.

2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Sales 58,323 61,466 56,846 53,299 50,576 R&D investments 13,009 12,774 12,092 11,292 11,532 R&D as % of sales 22.3% 20.8% 21.3% 21.2% 22.8%

Source: author table, input from Roche annual reports

From a quick calculation, you can see that Roche spent 60B (!) on R&D since 2016, which exceeds their total revenues in 2020. This is impressive, and clearly shows their financial muscle power and commitment to invest in their future relevance.

These R&D investments also help to reduce dependency on 'older' medicines with patents expiring in the next years. In just one year they managed to increase sales from newer products from 37% to 50%. This is nicely illustrated by the following chart.

Source: Roche Q1 2021 presentation

As a back of the envelope calculation: Roche has a Return on Assets of 14.6% and a Return of Equity of 40% according to Yahoo Finance. Investments of 60B should translate into annual returns in a bandwidth of 8.7B (based on ROA) to 24B (based on ROE)!

Attractive and sustainable dividend

Roche pays increasing dividends for at least 34 years. The annual increases are not spectacular in recent years. Nevertheless, Roche is able to pay dividends no matter what happens in the global economy and is even able to increase it as well on an annual basis.

Source: Roche annual report 2020

This is a very impressive dividend payment streak; the dividend seems also very sustainable when you consider the payout ratio. Core EPS in 2020 is 19.16 (20.16 in 2019), which would put the payout ratio at 47%. This gives a lot of confidence that Roche can sustain and further (slowly) increase their dividend for years to come.

The 2020 dividend is 9.1 CHF per share. On a current share price of 312 CHF this equates to approx. 3% dividend. This dividend is well covered, reliable and expected to grow annually (albeit not very fast).

Concerns around Roche

Strong pressure from biosimilars & COVID-19

In 2020, Pharma sales with exposure to biosimilars reduced by 5.9B, almost 10% of total sales! Also in Q1 2021 it continues to bite Roche's top line for approx. 10% of total sales, with 1.6B on total sales of 14.9B. This is major concern for the company for several years and the major reason for the hefty investments into R&D. Fortunately the Diagnostics Division is still showing major growth and can balance out this threat on a company level. In 2020 the Diagnostics division contributed 1.8B to the topline, in Q1 2021 1.5B.

Source: Roche Q1 2021 investors presentation

Source: Roche 2020 investors presentation

FX exposure

In 2020 and Q1 2021, FX headwind substantially impacted the financial results. The following FX impact in recent years is what could be derived from the investor presentations.

FX impact % of free cash flow Q1 2020 641M CF not provided in Q1 report 2020 1.7B 11.4% 2019 150M 0.7% 2018 0

As you can see, 2018 showed approx. no FX impact, but in 2020 it was 1.7B. In Q1 2020 the impact was 641M. Most currencies showed negative FX developments, particularly the USD.

The impact of FX in the remainder of 2021 is assumed to be limited. Nevertheless, as long as FX risks are not properly hedged, these risks remain and you lead to volatility in their results. This is important for (potential) investors to be aware of.

Very modest Growth despite large R&D investments

Despite the substantial investments in R&D and the increasing percentage of sales in newer product, growth outlook for 2021 is expected to remain muted. This can obviously be explained by the previous point on biosimilars, which pressure sales for approx. 10% of total sales.

Source: Roche 2020 annual report presentation

In 2020, the topline pressure from biosimilars (-5.9B) is fortunately offset by new(er) products (+4.7B) and growth at the Diagnostics Division (+1.8B). This is encouraging to see, but growth will remain challenging for at least 2021 and I expect also a few years further down the road. You would expect that the hefty investments in R&D from the last years will result in stronger growth, but this is still to be seen. In my investment thesis, I would not include this as a granted or short term factor.

Valuation

At this point in time, Roche trades against a P/E ratio of 15.7. Using Benjamin Graham's rule for calculating assumed growth rates at certain P/E levels, this implies annual EPS growth rate of 3.6%. ( (15.7 - 8.5)/2). The implied level of growth is in line with the growth in 2020 and guidance for 2021 (low to mid-single-digit). This indicates Roche would be valued around fair value.

The current dividend of 3% is a bit below the 4-year average of 3.2% (according to SA). This indicates the company is valued around fair value or slightly overvalued.

Looking at valuation from a third angle, the Market Cap seems to be slightly below Enterprise Value. This indicates a slight undervaluation, also when compared to peers that are mostly trading at or up to 10% above EV.

Taking these three different valuation metrics together, Roche seems to be valued around fair value.

Investment Thesis

Roche is a very robust and mature pharmaceutical company. Pressured by biosimilars, the top line has been under pressure for many years. Nevertheless, the company is heavily investing in R&D and has a fortress balance sheet with hardly any debt.

At the current share price, the dividend is 3%. For investors looking for immediate reliable dividend income, this could be an attractive investment. The dividend is well covered by cash flow and should slowly increase annually to compensate for (normal) inflation. Investors should however not expect major short term share price appreciation, I see the company as fairly valued (especially considering current growth rates). I however do see the heavy R&D investments as a potential (large) upside. The moment it would start paying off, investors are in a very comfortable position and can also look forward to share price appreciation.

Conclusion

After analyzing Roche, I see the company as a great company with some risks that is fairly valued. The 3% dividend is not spectacular but still nothing to sneeze at, especially since it is well covered and expected to (modestly) growth annually. This could be an ideal investment for investors looking for immediate reliable dividend income (and not chasing high yield). I don't have a position yet, but will consider initiating one to further increase the pharma exposure in my portfolio.