This is a Z4 Pre Conference Call quick note.
Indigo is one of the largest private natural gas players remaining and has Haynesville and Bossier pays. With current production of 1.0 Bcfgpd (plans to be at 1.1 Bcfgpd at time of expected closing in 4Q21). They see 14 years of runway at a 30 to 40 well per year program in maintenance mode. As they note, "Indigo is one of the largest private US natural gas producers, with core dry gas assets across the stacked pay Haynesville and Bossier zones in northern Louisiana. Its high-margin assets are located in close proximity to the growing demand in the Gulf Coast LNG corridor"
The Transaction: A$2.7 B mixed securities deal.
The Pro forma Guidance for 2022: These are their numbers and they utilized $58 oil and $2.75 natural gas.
Southwestern will hold a conference call this morning at 11 am EST and we'll have more thoughts during and after the call. We've attached a quick standalone vs pro forma cheat below based upon the deal metrics and their 2022 combined company guidance.
Nutshell: It's likely this deal is more well liked than the recently announced COG + XEC was. Probably a good deal more. It makes more intuitive sense and it's more targeted. It takes advantage of the strong margins the Haynesville brings while adding a deep inventory which SWN can use to be a more flexible, now mega sized gas producer in the future. Just using their math on the deal, we get:
