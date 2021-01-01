Southwestern Energy Scoops Up Private Haynesville Player Indigo

Jun. 02, 2021 9:44 AM ETSouthwestern Energy Company (SWN)CTRA49 Comments16 Likes
Steve Zachritz profile picture
Steve Zachritz
4.07K Followers

Summary

  • SWN to pay $2.7 B (stock, cash, assumed debt) for big private Hayneville player Indigo.
  • Indigo brings strong margins and in 2022 improves debt, TEV/EBITDA, and free cash metrics.
  • Expect this deal to be one of the better received in the "gassy space" as it actually improves SWN and should make intuitive sense to investors.

An Oilfield Worker in His Thirties Pumps Down Lines at an Oil and Gas Drilling Pad Site on a Cold, Sunny, Winter Morning
Photo by Hoptocopter/E+ via Getty Images

This is a Z4 Pre Conference Call quick note.

Southwestern Energy To Buy Large Private Haynesville Player Indigo Resources for $2.7 B

Indigo is one of the largest private natural gas players remaining and has Haynesville and Bossier pays. With current production of 1.0 Bcfgpd (plans to be at 1.1 Bcfgpd at time of expected closing in 4Q21). They see 14 years of runway at a 30 to 40 well per year program in maintenance mode. As they note, "Indigo is one of the largest private US natural gas producers, with core dry gas assets across the stacked pay Haynesville and Bossier zones in northern Louisiana. Its high-margin assets are located in close proximity to the growing demand in the Gulf Coast LNG corridor"

The Transaction: A$2.7 B mixed securities deal.

  • $1.6 B in SWN common (339 mm new (NYSE:SWN) shares).
  • $400 mm in cash.
  • And the assumption of $700 mm in 5.375% senior notes due 2029. Debt metrics actually improve with the deal however (see quick cheat sheet below).
  • Both boards have approved.
  • Deal synergies are expected to be relatively small at $20 mm. Given the lack of geographic overlap this is likely to consist simply of redundant G&A.

The Pro forma Guidance for 2022: These are their numbers and they utilized $58 oil and $2.75 natural gas.

  • Pro forma production of 4.1 Bcfgpd vs 3.0 Bcfgpd for standalone SWN.
  • Pro forma EBITDA of $2.0 B vs $1.3 B standalone.
  • Pro forma Free Cash Flow is expected to nearly double to $470 mm vs $240 mm standalone. Management further notes they expect cumulative Free Cash Flow to increase to $1.2 B for the 2021 to 2023 period.

Southwestern will hold a conference call this morning at 11 am EST and we'll have more thoughts during and after the call. We've attached a quick standalone vs pro forma cheat below based upon the deal metrics and their 2022 combined company guidance.

Nutshell: It's likely this deal is more well liked than the recently announced COG + XEC was. Probably a good deal more. It makes more intuitive sense and it's more targeted. It takes advantage of the strong margins the Haynesville brings while adding a deep inventory which SWN can use to be a more flexible, now mega sized gas producer in the future. Just using their math on the deal, we get:

  • TEV / 2022 E EBITDA moving to 5.2x pro forma from 5.7x standalone
  • Debt to 2022 E EBITDA moving to just under 2.0x from 2.2x
  • Free cash flow per share moving to $0.46 from 0.35.

This article was written by

Steve Zachritz profile picture
Steve Zachritz
4.07K Followers
Thanks for your interest in Z4 Energy Research. As of January 2021, Tipranks placed us in the top 2% of all financial bloggers and top 5% of overall experts. If you would like more in depth discussions on oil, natural gas, wind, solar, fuel cells, and other renewables, please contact us at zman@zmansenergybrain.com. We have covered energy at zmansenergybrain.com since 2006 posting 6 days a week and have been in the markets since the early 1990s. We post weekly slide shows on the oil and natural gas inventory reports and have daily pieces on individual names as well as group reports within a number of energy segments (Gassy Players, Permian Players, etc). Plus, Z is standing by essentially 24/7 to answer your energy questions. So come give us a try. IF you see our free pieces on Seeking Alpha rest assured that it was long ago written up, watched, mulled, and written up again on our site before we put a piece in the public free space. Also note that while we don't give investment advice we do tell you what we are thinking and when we buy and sell (on the site and via email) and show you our entire trading history (the trading blotter). And the site is fully searchable, by ticker and topic, again, back to 2006. So thanks for the follow and we hope to see your over at our site. Best Regards, Z Z4 Energy Research (Zman's Energy Brain)
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SWN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

49 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.