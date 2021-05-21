Photo by hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking for high-quality dividend stocks.

One key indicator of a dividend stock's quality aside from its dividend growth rate, is how often said stock beats analyst expectations for revenue and earnings.

One dividend stock that comes to mind, which consistently beats analyst expectations is BlackRock (NYSE:BLK).

As I'll discuss below since I last covered BlackRock in March, BlackRock's adjusted diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios are primed to remain stable in 2021, and BlackRock exceeded analyst expectations and delivered a strong first quarter.

Given that BlackRock has surged 22% since I last wrote about the stock compared to the S&P 500's 7% increase during that time, I believe that I am justified in downgrading BlackRock from a buy to a hold at this time.

BlackRock's Payout Ratio Will Remain Stable In 2021

Although BlackRock's 1.88% yield is right around the S&P 500's 1.37% yield, and this alone arguably means the market views BlackRock's dividend as safe for the foreseeable future, I will be examining BlackRock's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio to arrive at my own conclusion of BlackRock's dividend safety.

BlackRock generated $33.82 in adjusted diluted EPS during 2020 against $14.52 in dividends/share paid out during that time, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 42.9%.

Since BlackRock hasn't provided earnings guidance for 2021 to date, I will be referring to Yahoo Finance's average analyst estimate to predict BlackRock's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio for 2021.

Weighing Yahoo Finance's average analyst estimate of $37.10 in adjusted diluted EPS for 2021 against BlackRock's slated dividends/share of $16.52 for 2021, BlackRock's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio is positioned to slightly increase to 44.5%.

When I take into consideration my estimate of BlackRock's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio for 2021 and Yahoo Finance's forecast for 12.7% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I feel comfortable maintaining my 8.0% annual dividend growth rate over the long-term.

BlackRock Impresses With Its First-Quarter Operating Results

Image Source: BlackRock Q1 2021 Earnings Release Supplement

BlackRock was among the 87.3% of the 489 S&P 500 components that beat analyst expectations in the first quarter, beating non-GAAP EPS consensus by $0.02 and revenue by $60 million.

BlackRock generated $4.398 billion in revenue during Q1 2021, which equates to an 18.5% YoY growth rate compared to the $3.710 billion in revenue reported in Q1 2020 (page 1 of BlackRock's Q1 2021 earnings press release).

As illustrated by slide 6 of BlackRock's Q1 2021 earnings release supplement, BlackRock's revenue growth was primarily driven by a $568 million increase in base fees, which was in large part a result of BlackRock's surge in AUM from $6.5 trillion in Q1 2020 to $9.0 trillion in Q1 2021 (page 1 of BlackRock's Q1 2021 earnings press release).

Moving to the bottom-line, BlackRock benefited from a 270 basis point expansion in adjusted operating margin to 44.4%, which was as a result of lower non-core general and administrative expenses and delayed timing of investments in Q1 2021 per CFO Gary Shedlin's opening remarks during BlackRock's Q1 2021 earnings call.

BlackRock's adjusted operating margin expansion combined with its top-line growth helped the company's attributable net income to surge 16.2% from $1.032 billion in Q1 2020 to $1.199 billion in Q1 2021 (page 1 of BlackRock's Q1 2021 earnings press release).

As a result of BlackRock's nearly $300 million in share repurchases during Q1 2021 at an average cost of $715.77 a share and share repurchases in previous quarters (according to page 69 of BlackRock's recent 10-Q), BlackRock's outstanding diluted share count fell from 156.4 million shares in Q1 2020 to 154.3 million shares in Q1 2021 (per slide 4 of BlackRock's Q1 2021 Earnings Release Supplement).

This helped BlackRock's adjusted diluted EPS to soar 17.7% from $6.60 in Q1 2020 to $7.77 in Q1 2021 (as indicated on page 1 of BlackRock's Q1 2021 earnings press release).

Image Source: BlackRock Q1 2021 Earnings Press Release

Rounding out my discussion of BlackRock, the company's balance sheet remains fortress-like.

While BlackRock's cash and cash equivalents declined from ~$8.7 billion at the end of Q4 2020 to ~$6.3 billion to end Q1 2021 (page 1 of BlackRock's recent 10-Q), this is still a significant amount of cash and cash equivalents at roughly 5% of BlackRock's $134 billion market cap.

What's more, BlackRock's cash position is nearly enough to pay off the company's manageable $7.2 billion long-term debt load (as indicated on page 1 of BlackRock's recent 10-Q).

Due to BlackRock's surge in EBIT, BlackRock's interest coverage ratio skyrocketed from a respectable ~13.3 in Q1 2020 to a rock-solid ~28.9 in Q1 2021 (page 3 of BlackRock's Q1 2021 earnings press release).

When I take into consideration BlackRock's impressive operating results, prudent share repurchases, and BlackRock's huge improvement in its interest coverage ratio, I believe that BlackRock is positioned to be a strong long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider

While BlackRock beat analyst estimates and delivered yet another strong quarter, I believe it is paramount to the success of a long-term investor to sometimes monitor their investments to make sure that the investment thesis remains intact, and BlackRock is no exception.

Since BlackRock's recent 10-Q only reiterates COVID-19 related risks facing BlackRock, I will be rehashing a few major risks facing BlackRock as outlined in the company's recent 10-K.

The first risk facing BlackRock, is as an asset manager with a substantial portion of its revenues linked to AUM, BlackRock's success hinges upon robust debt and equity markets (page 19 of BlackRock's recent 10-K).

While JPMorgan (JPM) recently upped its earnings outlook for the S&P 500 to $200 and maintained its 2021 price target of 4,400, implying that BlackRock is poised to benefit from further upside in equity markets as the year progresses, I will emphasize that this price target will depend on COVID-19 cases continuing to decline throughout this year and the continued easing of social distancing guidelines in the U.S.

Should a more virulent and contagious variant of COVID-19 manifest itself in the months ahead, the U.S. may be prompted to reverse its rollback of social distancing guidelines, which would have an adverse impact on both the economic recovery (in which the U.S. is positioned to grow its real GDP by 6.4% during 2021) and lead to negative investor sentiment, pressuring equity markets and weighing on BlackRock's operating results.

Another key risk to BlackRock, is that in a rapidly changing asset management industry, BlackRock will need to continue to develop new products and services in order to maintain its position as the leading asset manager (page 20 of BlackRock's recent 10-K).

Should BlackRock be unable to develop products and services that cater to the shifting preferences of its customers, BlackRock could lose market share to competitors and its investment thesis could be impaired in the long-term, which could hinder BlackRock's dividend growth potential and result in share price depreciation to reflect reduced growth potential.

One final risk to BlackRock, is that as an asset manager with extensive international operations, BlackRock is subject to a variety of risks, including unfavorable currency translation, differing regulations, and varying degrees of intellectual property rights (page 24 of BlackRock's recent 10-K).

While the risk of unfavorable currency translation is one that typically evens out over time, it's worth noting that BlackRock's numerous international markets have a variety of regulations, so it requires significant resources to interpret and comply with each market's regulations.

Finally, unlike the U.S., international markets have varying levels of intellectual property protection, which could negatively impact BlackRock's operating and financial results.

Although I discussed several key risks associated with an investment in BlackRock, the above isn't representative of a complete discussion of BlackRock's risk profile. For a more exhaustive discussion of BlackRock's risks, I would refer interested readers to pages 19-30 of BlackRock's recent 10-K, as well as my previous articles on the stock.

BlackRock Is A Bit Overvalued

Despite BlackRock's tremendous operating results to start 2021, I believe that it is paramount to the success of long-term investors to avoid overpaying for shares of the stock to minimize the risks that accompany a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower annual total return potential.

It's for this very reason that I will be utilizing two valuation models to estimate the fair value of shares of BlackRock.

Image Source: Money Chimp

The first valuation model that I'll use to assign a fair value to BlackRock's shares is the discounted cash flows or DCF model, which is composed of 3 inputs.

The first input for the DCF model is the trailing twelve months earnings per share, which is $34.99 for BlackRock.

The next input into the DCF model is the growth assumptions input, which can materially skew a stock's fair value output if an investor's growth assumptions prove to be too optimistic.

For the sake of conservatism, I am assuming that BlackRock will generate 6.5% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years (about half of Yahoo Finance's estimates) and 5.0% annual earnings growth thereafter (which is below my 7.0-8.0% long-term annual earnings growth forecast).

The final input for the DCF model is the discount rate, which is simply the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. Although this typically differs from one investor to another, I require a 10% annual total return rate on my investments because I believe this provides ample reward for the time and effort that I allocate to researching potential investments and periodically monitoring my investments.

Factoring in the 3 inputs above, I am left with a fair value of $784.04 a share, which implies that shares of BlackRock are trading at an 11.9% premium to fair value and pose 10.6% downside from the current price of $877.04 a share (as of May 31, 2021).

Image Source: Investopedia

The second valuation model that I will use to approximate a fair value for BlackRock's shares is the dividend discount model or DDM, which like the DCF model, is comprised of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend/share. BlackRock's annualized dividend/share is currently $16.52.

The second input for the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. As I discussed in my DCF model analysis, I require a 10% annual total return rate from my investments.

The third input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate or DGR over the long-term.

While the first two inputs into the DDM only require data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set a required annual total return rate, accurately forecasting a stock's DGR requires an investor to weigh multiple factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain static over the long-term), annual earnings growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I factor in that BlackRock's payout ratios are positioned to remain the same over the long-term and that I am anticipating high-single digit annual earnings growth over the long-term, I believe my 8.0% annual dividend growth rate remains reasonable.

Plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I arrive at a fair value of $826.00 a share, which indicates that shares of BlackRock are priced at a 6.2% premium to fair value and pose 5.8% capital depreciation from the current share price.

When I average the two fair values together, I compute a fair value of $805.02 a share, which means that BlackRock's shares are trading at an 8.9% premium to fair value and pose 8.2% downside from the current share price.

Summary: BlackRock Is Strong Fundamentally, But Overpriced At This Time

Although BlackRock's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio is positioned to modestly increase from 42.9% in 2020 to 44.5% in 2021 based on Yahoo Finance's average analyst estimate and BlackRock's slated dividend obligation, I believe that BlackRock's dividend is still safe for the foreseeable future.

Operationally, BlackRock was yet another S&P 500 component that managed to beat analyst expectations in the first quarter, generating 18.5% YoY revenue growth and 17.7% YoY adjusted diluted EPS growth.

From a balance sheet standpoint, BlackRock's interest coverage ratio increased from a respectable ~13.3 in Q1 2020 to a rock-solid ~28.9 in Q1 2021.

BlackRock's 1.9% yield, 8.0% annual earnings growth potential, and 0.8% annual valuation multiple contraction are positioned to translate into annual total returns below my required 10% rate.

I will await a pullback to the $810/share mark, since at that price, BlackRock would offer a 2.0% yield and 8.0% annual earnings growth potential with a static valuation multiple, meeting my 10% annual total return requirement.