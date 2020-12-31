Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is the holding company for First Citizens Bank which has more than 500 branch locations primarily concentrated in North Carolina and South Carolina but which also has a significant presence in Virginia, Georgia, and Florida in addition to a smattering of other branches spanning the United States.

First Citizens is well run bank with decent to slightly above average returns on average assets and equity (at approximately 1.0% and 11.3%, respectively) serving attractive geographic markets and a broad reach for future expansion. However, the company’s shares presently trade at more than twice tangible book value (and nearly as much over straight book value) based on optimism around the company’s pending merger with CIT Group (CIT). The merger will nearly double the size of the company, but based on company projections, will have a much more significant impact on earnings per share.

However, we’re cautious about the current valuation – in part given the very high projected benefit from cost savings in the pending merger – as the level of optimism reflected in the company’s current quotation leaves little margin for error.

A High Quality Institution

First Citizens is a high quality institution with a proven management and significant insider ownership despite its dual class common stock structure.

A number of attributes make the company an appealing business. The company’s solid returns on assets and equity, though not exceptionally high by community banking standards, are driven by consistent operating results. The company generates a good part of total income – approximately 22% - from recurring noninterest income sources independent of gains from the sale of loans and securities and other more transitory sources. In addition, some 37.5% of the company’s deposits are noninterest bearing (slightly more than 40% as of the end of the most recent year due to pandemic related deposit growth) which provides a basis for rising net interest income in a rising rate environment.

First Citizens has reported significant growth in earnings per share over the last three years with earnings per share reaching $47.50 in 2020 versus $41.05 in 2019 and $33.53 in 2018. The growth has been driven in part by growth in net income (some of which in the last year was related to outsized gains on the sale of loans and securities) which rose just under 20% from 2018 to 2020. However, a primary driver has also been aggressive repurchases of common shares as average shares outstanding declined from 11.9 million for 2018 to 10.1 million for 2020.

Similarly, the company reported very strong earnings in the first quarter of 2021 with significant contributions from gains on the sale of loans and securities, mortgage banking, and the reversal of prior provisions for loan and lease losses, plus the impact of additional share repurchases. In the absence of these benefits we estimate earnings per share from core operations would likely have been closer to $11.25 per share for an annual earnings rate of $46.50.

Moreover, the company’s geographic footprint is also compelling with Florida and South Carolina, representing just under a third of the company’s branches, comprising two of the ten fastest growing states by population in the United States.

Finally, insider ownership is unusually high for an institution with an $8.5 billion market capitalization. A full 19.55% of the company’s Class A shares and 40.1% of the company’s Class B shares are held by directors and senior management directly aligning their interests with those of shareholders.

First Citizens does have its shortcomings, though, most notably in our view a relatively low allowance for loan and lease losses relative to nonperforming assets. The company’s rather low ratio of allowance to loans and leases of 0.68% is among the lower ratios in our research universe of community banks and represents a rather linear decline from a more typical 0.9% as of the first quarter of 2019. In the meantime total nonperforming assets have risen, reducing the allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans and leases ratio by more than half, as reflected in the following table.

Table 15

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

December 31 (Dollars in thousands, except ratios) 2020 2019 2018 Non-accrual loans and leases: Non-PCD $ 136,544 $ 114,946 $ 84,546 PCD 54,939 6,743 1,276 Total non-accrual loans 191,483 121,689 85,822 Other real estate owned 50,890 46,591 48,030 Total nonperforming assets $ 242,373 $ 168,280 $ 133,852 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due: Non-PCD $ 5,507 $ 3,291 $ 2,888 PCD 355 24,257 37,020 Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total loans, leases and other real estate owned 0.74 0.58 0.52 Ratio of non-accrual loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.58 0.42 0.34 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans and leases 117.1 185.0 260.7

Source: First Citizens BancShares Annual Report (10-K)

A more substantial allowance relative to both total loans and total non-accruing loans would make the company more attractive overall even as charge-offs have not been particularly above the broader average for community banks.

Valuation

On these measures, though, even considering the attractive attributes of the bank the valuation is clearly quite high at the recent quotation of $860 per share. A valuation based on a multiple of earnings in the range of 12-14 times projected forward normalized earnings would suggest a share price closer to $550 to $650 per share. We’d generally expect a bank with a return on assets and return on equity of 1.0% and 11.2%, respectively, to trade at or maybe slightly below this range barring other unique growth factor as these values are roughly in line with the broader community bank averages.

Similarly, we would not anticipate a bank with these general features to trade at a significant premium to book value and tangible book value although this is the case for First Citizens. The company’s book value and tangible book value at the end of the first quarter, per our calculations, were $405 and $365, respectively, after adjusting for preferred equity, such that the current quotation represents a multiple of 2.1 times and 2.4 times book and tangible book values, respectively. A multiple to book this high is often only granted to the most profitable financial institutions, often with sizable noninterest income streams, and with returns on assets and equity well above the community bank averages.

However, a valuation of First Citizens is complicated by the pending merger with CIT Group. Indeed, the current market price of the shares reflects a high level of optimism surrounding the merger with projected proforma earnings per share, after projected cost savings, of approximately $70.00 based on an exceptionally high accretion rate over 50%.

Source: CIT-FCNC Merger Presentation

In addition, the company is projecting book value accretion in the range of 30%.

In this case, based on a modest earnings per share multiple of 12 times forward earnings (acknowledging that the companies currently believe it will take roughly two years to fully achieve the estimated cost savings), the present quotation around $860.00 per share does not appear entirely unreasonable. In comparison, the implied book values would still suggest a rather large premium at the current quotation based on the implied forward return on average equity.

Cost saving projections must be taken with a grain of salt and a healthy skepticism of the combined company’s ability to achieve the projected degree of cost savings through the merger is warranted especially as some of the savings is based on after-tax transaction adjustments other than ongoing cost savings. The bottom line in our view is that the shares are priced for full realization of the projected cost savings with little room for error especially in light of a rather thin allowance for loan losses margin.

Share Class Differential

It’s worth noting that First Citizens has two classes of common stock outstanding, the First Citizens Class A (FCNCA) and the First Citizens Class B (OTCPK:FCNCB) in addition to a series of exchange traded preferred stock the First Citizens Preferred Series A (FCNCP). The primary difference between the Class A and Class B shares is voting rights – the Class A shares hold one vote per share while the Class B shares hold 16 votes per share, but otherwise have equal economic and dividend interests.

Interestingly, though, the far less frequently traded Class B shares, which carry the greater voting power and trade over-the-counter, trade at a significant discount to the more liquid Class A shares which are listed on the NASDAQ. The wide gap suggests the Class B shares represent a better long term value for long term holders. The last reported trade of the Class A shares was approximately $860.00 whereas the last reported trade for the Class B shares was at $750.00, a difference of nearly 15%. The illiquidity discount strikes us as exceptionally large even under the circumstances specific to the company.

Conclusion

First Citizens is a generally strong financial institution with exposure to attractive markets primarily in North and South Carolina. A host of other attractive attributes warrant attention while the pending merger with CIT Group should prove beneficial over the long term even if the combined company does not ultimately achieve the full measure of cost savings anticipated by management.

However, with the shares trading at roughly two times book value, much less tangible book value, and still rich multiples even after accounting for the potential impact of the merger gives us pause. The elevated multiples also potentially limit forward returns even if the company manages to achieve the full projected cost savings from the merger. We’re thus inclined towards other opportunities in the community and regional banking space barring a decline in the market quotation.

In any event, while not recommending the shares at the current valuation, the company is worth ongoing attention especially as its less liquid series of supervoting common stock, which trades over the counter, does so at a significant discount to the more liquid exchange listed common shares.