Photo by chaofann/iStock via Getty Images

Last week, I explained why I remain bullish on REITs and continue to allocate half of my net worth to them.

In short, even after the recent recovery, REITs are barely getting back to their pre-covid levels. Yet, we now live in a lower interest rate world, which makes REITs much more valuable.

There are a lot of very large investors who need income to function (think about pension funds, insurance companies, banks, etc.), and with bonds/treasuries yielding negative real returns, and stocks priced at historically high valuations, we expect increasingly many to turn to alternative asset classes such as real estate, and by extension, REITs.

This has already been happening for decades, and with interest rates recently hitting 0%, this trend will now only accelerate going forward. Brookfield (BAM) expects up to 60% of institution's new investments to go into real assets/alternatives over the coming decade:

source

This represents 10s of trillions worth of capital, and with so much capital chasing a limited number of assets, what's going to happen?

Prices will adjust higher and cap rates (inverse of multiples) will compress lower.

That's precisely what has already happened in Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Japan, Singapore, etc. as they went into a prolonged period of near-0% interest rates. The difference is that the US market is still 5-10 years behind and so its real estate (and REIT) market still hasn't repriced at the lower yield levels.

To give you an example: a property that goes for a 6% cap rate in the US might sell for a 3% cap rate in Switzerland. This means that the property sells for a 2x higher price (lower cap rate - higher price).

The same applies to REITs.

Today, you can still find high-quality REITs yielding 4-6% in the US market.

But the question is, for how long?

In a 0% interest rate world, I expect these REITs to reprice at closer to 2-3% yields, which means that they still have significant upside ahead.

In our previous article, we presented this thesis in more detail. In today's follow-up, we will dive into some individual REITs that I am buying to profit from this anticipated yield compression.

REITs to Buy in Anticipation of Yield Compression

The REIT market is vast and versatile. In total, there are close to 200 REITs and they invest in 20+ different property sectors:

Office

Industrial

Apartment

Retail

Hotel

Net Lease

Senior housing

Skilled nursing

Hospital

Medical Office

Manufactured Housing

Single-Family Rental

Student Housing

Self Storage

Timberland

Farmland

Prison

Billboard

Data Centers

Infrastructure

Ground Lease

Each sector has unique pros and cons.

As an example, the industrial property sector enjoys rapid rent growth, but there is risk of oversupply as a lot of construction is happening right now.

The farmland sector enjoys great inflation protection and low capex, but its yields are relatively low.

Hotels may enjoy pent-up demand as we get out of the pandemic, but in the long run, Airbnb (ABNB) is likely to keep stealing market share.

What property sectors are the best suited for a yield-compressing world?

You would want to own properties that enjoy the following characteristics:

Very long lease terms

No landlord responsibilities

Annual contractual rent increases

If you have that, then the cash flow is very similar to a bond, which is exactly what yield-starved investors are looking for.

Today, the best property sectors to achieve such bond-like cash flow are the net lease, healthcare, and some specialty property sectors.

This explains why we invest so heavily in them at High Yield Landlord:

Combined together, these 3 property sectors represent over 50% of our REIT Portfolio.

Below we highlight one REIT for each sector. We are buying them in anticipation of further yield compression that will push their share prices to new highs:

National Retail Properties (NNN)

NNN is one of the oldest and most successful net lease REITs in the world.

In case you have never heard about net leases, these are mainly retail-based freestanding single properties such as Walgreens (WBA) pharmacies, Dollar General (DG) convenience stores, and Taco Bell (YUM) restaurants. They are called "net lease" properties because the tenant is typically responsible for all property expenses, including even maintenance. Moreover, the leases are very long at 10-15 years and include 1-2% annual rent hikes. As a result, the cash flow is highly consistent and predictable for the landlord:

source

Retail has a bad connotation today, but this is the type of retail that you actually want to own. Back in my private equity days, we would often buy Aldi grocery store net lease properties, and these were my favorite property investments because they provided bond-like income from long-term leases with automatic rent increases and no landlord responsibilities. Moreover, most net lease properties are service, value, and/or experience-oriented, which makes them resilient to the growth of Amazon (AMZN).

NNN is mainly invested in convenience stores, restaurants, automotive services, and other e-commerce resistant net lease properties:

source

This defensive approach has allowed NNN to increase its dividend for 31 years in a row. That's despite the dot-com crash, the great financial crisis, and the pandemic. The rent remain due and don't change, regardless of the occasional crisis:

source

Today, NNN is still offered at a 20% discount relative to pre-covid times, despite guiding for record-high cash flow and dividends in 2021.

Given that we are now in a lower interest rate world, we think that it is only a question of time before NNN recovers and even surpasses its pre-covid levels. While you wait for the upside, you earn a safe and growing 4.5% dividend yield.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

OHI is the largest healthcare REIT that specializes in skilled nursing facilities.

While its underlying properties are very different from NNN, it uses the same net lease structure in order to earn stable and predictable cash flow from long leases with annual rent hikes and no landlord responsibilities.

Skilled nursing properties suffered from the pandemic, but with the successful roll-out of the vaccine, we think that the worse is now behind, and the long-term prospects remain intact.

Skilled nursing facilities are needed because it is a far cheaper option than hospitals, and the rapidly aging demographics should drive occupancy rates beyond full capacity in the next decade. This will improve the economics of operators, allow for rent hikes, and create new development/acquisition opportunities:

source: OHI Investor Presentation

OHI is now quickly returning back to growth. Its goal is to double its portfolio over the next decade, which will allow it to fund an ever-growing dividend.

Just like NNN, OHI is committed to paying a steadily rising dividend, which survived even the great financial crisis and the pandemic:

source: OHI Investor Presentation

Even then, OHI is today offered at a 7.3% dividend yield, which is exceptionally high in a yieldless world.

As those covid-related fears subside, we expect OHI to reprice at closer to a 5% yield, which would still represent a large spread relative to other safer property types. To be clear, OHI is riskier than NNN, but it also offers greater yield and upside potential.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI is a specialty REIT that targets casinos and other experiential properties such as golf complexes.

Once again, VICI uses the same net lease structure as NNN and OHI in order to earn consistent bond-like cash flow. So while the underlying casinos may generate volatile earnings, the landlord keeps getting a consistent rent check.

You would expect VICI to do poorly in a pandemic but because it has net leases with strong tenants, it did not miss a single rent payment and managed to grow its dividend by 11% in 2020.

That's among the fastest growth rates in the entire REIT sector:

source

Today, VICI has already fully recovered from the pandemic, but it is still offered at a very reasonable 16x cash flow and 4.2% dividend yield.

Typically, REITs that grow at this pace are priced at closer to a 2% dividend yield. As such, VICI offers the unique combination of high yield and high growth, which we think will continue to result in market-beating returns.

Bottom Line

Most REITs have fully recovered from the covid crash of March 2020, but they still remain undervalued as we go into a prolonged period of near-0% interest rates.

The S&P 500 (SPY) is already priced at 44x earnings, which reflects the low-interest rate world we live in, but REITs are still offered at just ~15x cash flow on average.

If you are selective, you can find REITs that are even more discounted, and that's where most of my capital is going today.