Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Jefferies Healthcare Conference Call June 2, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joseph C. Papa - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

David Steinberg - Jefferies & Company

David Steinberg

Good morning everyone and welcome to the Jefferies Healthcare Conference Day 2. I am Dave Steinberg, Specialty Pharma Analyst here at Jefferies and we're delighted to have with us the management team of Bausch. With us today is Joe Papa, Chief Executive Officer. Good morning Joe, welcome and thanks for joining us.

Joseph C. Papa

Hey David, pleasure to be with you. Happy to be -- have a chance to talk about Bausch Health.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Steinberg

Okay. Well let's start off with the recent change in the plants for the separation of B&L and RemainCo. Specifically what's the rationale Joe for changing the leverage ratios for the two companies post separation, you pointed to 2023 previously as to when you would be able to execute the spin with sufficient EBITDA and debt paid down based on the prior metrics of around four times leverage for B&L and five and half times leverage for RemainCo, but now you've decided on two and half times leverage for B&L and 6.5 or higher for RemainCo. So, why did the change show and does this facilitate an earlier spin?

Joseph C. Papa

Yeah, I'm going to get right to the bottom line of it. It absolutely does help us to do an earlier spin, unlock value for our shareholders sooner rather than later. It is certainly one part of the equation, yes. But let's step back though and try to walk through the equation. Since the time we've looked at the original discussion we had in August and November of 2020 we've been looking at the business very closely and trying to decide what can the business officially -- how much debt each business can tolerate as we thought through this and make sure that both businesses could be two great business. So we've been looking at this and spending a lot of time on it. We also had to clearly think about what were any of the implications of the tax policy change in United States and what was going to happen there. And we've been pulling all that data together and we have come to the decision that we think the right level of debt for Bausch & Lomb is less than two and half times leverage and we're thinking about that relative to the other peer companies like the Alcon, the Cooper Company and thinking through that and saying, hey, we think that that's about the right level of less than 2.5 times and by doing that we think the capital structure will be such that we looked at the EBITDA multiples that Cooper or Alcon are receiving. We think we can be absolutely in the same type of ballpark levels and obviously those are above 20 time level. So, we think we'll compare favorably with the Alcon and Cooper point of view.

On the question of the Bausch Health business, the remaining Bausch Health business and we will rebrand that by the way but until we rebrand it will refer to it as the remaining Bausch Health business. We felt that the right solution there was about 6.5 to 6.7 times leverage and we looked at it because we say number one, we expect that Bausch Health remaining business to grow in the mid-single-digits. We think it will have very high margins and that's something that we've been able to talk about in the past. We also believe it will have very modest annual CAPEX requirements and it will be a very strong cash generator with an attractive tax rate. With all those comments in mind we think that the Bausch Health remaining business can delever approximately about 0.7 turns per year. So if you think about it, let's say we get started at 6.5 to make my math easy, in two years it will be down to about five times leverage and in four years it will be down about three and half times leverage. So we think that that would be certainly a very good outcome.

And getting back to the end of your question about the timing aspect, our view of this is that we can be ready to spin off the B&L business sometime after the third quarter of 2021. We still have to work on that debt question, the leverage question, but we'll be ready sometime after the third quarter of 2021 to separate the B&L business. So we think that's an exciting opportunity for our shareholders to realize real value creation as we spin out the B&L business.

David Steinberg

Fair enough. So back on the Q4 call in February, you talked about having a team in place for B&L by the Q1 call. Why didn’t you wait for the announcement of the executives when both teams will be in place and what's the timeline for having the leadership team in place for RemainCo particularly as Paul Herendeen is transitioning to an advisory role shortly?

Joseph C. Papa

You're correct in all your statements. I think we felt it was important to announce the B&L team as we go out to structure a corporate team and moving forward the corporate team with B&L would betray [ph] corporate team and moving forward the corporate team with B&L would be important to announce that team. Obviously, we've got a great team in place already with B&L in terms of the team that's been very successful. I believe the data was up until COVID hit. The B&L team had I think it was 13 consecutive quarters of organic growth. So we think that team has been very successful and we're just simply going to supplement that team with a corporate role.

But as to the question about Bausch Pharma remaining business, we did feel that that was an important role that the Board wanted to think through both internal and external candidates for the leadership of the Bausch Pharma remaining business. And that's something the Board takes very seriously. So looking at internal and external candidates, we expect we'll be ready for that sometime in the next two to three months from the May earnings is our expectation for completion. We think that there's a real opportunity to create two great businesses, the B&L business, of course, as a leading eye health company and the Bausch Pharma remaining business as being a diversified global pharmaceutical company. We think both of those could be great businesses going forward. And we want to take the appropriate amount of time to make sure we have that leadership team of the Bausch Pharma remaining business and as I said we expect that to be done sometime in the next two or three months.

David Steinberg

Great. I want to move on to your business, but actually a question I just got, and I think it fits in with this discussion, is there anything Joe, that can be done to accelerate the spin, obviously, selling assets would be one thing and to that end, Solta has done exceptionally well and therefore has been mentioned frequently as a potential divestiture candidate. What's the main obstacle to receiving full value for this asset?

Joseph C. Papa

Well, I think the characterization of Solta is absolutely correct. It's been a great business. Let me go back to the beginning part of your question and really talk about what steps we are taking to expedite the process from the spin of B&L. First and foremost, as I said, we'll have all the internal up things, necessary task objectives that need to get done some time after the third quarter of 2021, so we'll be ready. However, the leverage question that you're raising is part of it. What are we doing to expedite that process; number one, we are continuing to look to grow our EBITDA. As we grow EBITDA obviously it will generate more cash that helps us to pay down debt. And number two, of course, that obviously helps our overall leverage ratio as EBITDA grows. Beyond that, we are looking at asset divestitures. We announced the Amoun divestiture for gross proceeds of $740 million. It has not closed yet, but we will use whatever net proceeds we get from that to pay down debt. So that's another opportunity.

Could there be additional asset divestitures, that's certainly a possibility. I don't want to specifically talk about any individual asset divestiture, but certainly we think the Solta business is a great business and certainly looking at what's happening with other aesthetic companies, they are trading at very significant EBITDA multiples. And in fact, Solta is one of the leading growth drivers in the overall aesthetic business. It was up consistently 30% even through the COVID crisis. People I would say, transitioned to the Zoom culture, are looking at themselves on Zoom all the time and deciding to improve their aesthetics look and we continue to see strong Solta performance. So we're very pleased with what we see there. And we also believe Solta has some additional growth opportunities, both from our product pipeline but also geographic expansion as we think about what we're doing in our European business, what we're doing in Latin America. We do think, in addition to the U.S. business growth and the Asia business growth, there's good opportunity in the other geographies around the world to expand our Solta business. So very pleased with that.

Maybe that final comment, I will say, on other ways to expedite. To be clear, we are always looking at trying to be more efficient with our working capital. Last quarter I think we took down working capital by ballpark of $100 million from the year before. Every time we take down working capital, obviously it makes us more efficient, but it also gives us cash to pay down debt. So we'll continue to pay down debt. We've talked about this year alone, $1 billion of debt repayment. All that we think is going to help us to expedite the overall timing of our spin off of being out. So, we'll look at asset divestitures. We'll look at working capital efficiency. We'll look at growth in the EBITDA all as vehicles to expedite the timing.

David Steinberg

Fair enough. Okay, we've got about 15 minutes left, so why not move to some of your business lines. Let's first talk about GI, which obviously will be core to the outlook for RemainCo, given the Xifaxan business is so profitable and throws off a lot of cash. So Joe first now that we've lapped the start of COVID from last year, Xifaxan is starting to show some nice year-over-year gains again, can you walk us through the growth outlook for this -- basically your flagship drug and where do things stand for the hepatic encephalopathy and IBS-D indications?

Joseph C. Papa

Sure, you've got a lot of questions there, but happy to try to walk through them each individually David. I'll go through -- I'll take you simply some of the data that was through mid-May, because we are starting to see that rebound in Xifaxan, albeit versus a relatively challenging year ago when we had COVID. But, if I look at our trailing 10 week data versus last year, we're seeing Xifaxan showing about a -- total improvement versus last year. If you look at the trailing four-week data versus last year, it's about 12%. So you're starting to see that acceleration occurring. If I take it in one other category as part of Xifaxan, because I think it's an important comment, is that in the IBS-D category, that's what we saw the primary reduction last year as people were just not visiting their gastroenterologist as frequently. We are actually seeing trailing 10-week data on IBS-D up about 29% and the trailing four-week data up about 48% versus last year. So we're absolutely seeing acceleration in the IBS-D category. And we think that makes sense because we still believe through before COVID we have a better solution for patients who have IBS-D because of the ability not only to treat the symptoms, but the current therapy offered for IBS-D was using an anti-spasmodic, anti-diarrhea, and the reality is they just mask the symptoms. With the use of Xifaxan we have a product that potentially with episodic treatment of a couple of weeks, you can have long-term control of the symptoms. We think that's an important part. There's still to our knowledge about 12 million anti-diarrheas, anti-spasmodics written every year. We believe we've got a better solution for those patients and we are seeing that as we see the overall acceleration and recovery and progress for our Xifaxan and IBS-D as well as for the entire category of Xifaxan. So, those I think are some of the real positive signs that we're seeing versus a year ago and we believe that gives us the positive recovery in progress that we're seeing as a company.

David Steinberg

Okay, one more question on Xifaxan since it is by far your biggest drug. Joe, on the most recent quarterly call you provided an update on the life cycle management programs with the lead SSD formulation entering Phase 3 testing in the latter half of this year. And you have three other formulations you're pursuing. That said, it appears you aren't expecting NDA approval for the SSD until 2027 and I think the earliest approval for the combo Rifaximin product is 2026. So given that the LOE is January 2028, how should we think about the company's ability to bridge to the next gen products, given what looks like a pretty short timeline?

Joseph C. Papa

Sure. Well, we think it's a very exciting opportunity to go after what we would refer to as novel formulations into new indications. And let me just talk a little bit about how they'll help the investor understand what we're trying to accomplish here. If you think about hepatic encephalopathy, it's less than 200,000 patients a year. And that certainly generates a significant portion of our overall revenue of Rifaximin. By looking at not just the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, we are trying to help these patients before they get to hepatic encephalopathy when they're just cirrhosis patient. The prevalence of cirrhosis is about 630,000 [ph], a tripling in the size of the market opportunity where we can help a lot more patients. We think that's an exciting expansion of the opportunity with Rifaximin.

The other thing that we did through COVID and over the year before COVID was we actually did a study by looking at the SSD formulation that showed to ourselves and to the FDA, by treating the acute patient, we can have a beneficial effect on treating patients acutely. Somebody who has over hepatic encephalopathy. That was really important and it was part of the way -- we had a conversation with the FDA. The FDA decided to allow us right into a Phase 3 trial, starting with the SSD formulation this year. We think that was a really important agreement we reached with the FDA that we had the data historically on SSD, we then show it worked in the acute situation, that we think is going to help us to expedite the timing go right into Phase 3. You're correct in your dates but obviously, if we have the success that we think is certainly possible, we may be able to improve on these dates but that we believe gives us a novel indication to help more patients who have cirrhosis and importantly with a novel formulation.

The other area that we're looking at the combination of putting in Rifaximin with a mucolytic, we think can help us with our IBS-D and/or SIBO opportunity. One of the things we know is that Rifaximin is very effective in treating patients with SIBO. We've got to show that, but one of the issues we know occurs is that often some patients don't recover like the IBS-D. The reason they don't recover is that the bacteria is behind the mucosal barrier. If we are able to give the Rifaximin with a mucolytic that breaks down the mucosal barrier that the bacteria is behind, we think we can bring the efficacy of Rifaximin from let's call it about 40%-45% in the patients with IBS-D, maybe up to almost 70% to 80% based on some pilot work we've done with Cedar Sinai. We think that's really exciting because we'll be able to dramatically improve the abilities of these patients to get a benefit.

So those are some of the exciting things. The other thing of course we're looking at is the area to take Rifaximin into sickle cell disease, another really important opportunity and continuing to develop our [indiscernible] for ulcerative colitis. So got a number of shots on goal. We think all of them could be really beneficial for patients and also obviously help our Bausch Health remaining business to be successful going into the future.

David Steinberg

Let's talk about eye care business for a bit, investors want to know how you stack up against the other pure play ophthalmology companies. You mentioned some of your peers Cooper, Alcon, etc. So, you infused SiHy Daily dose, one of the key product launches of your vision care business in recent years. We've had a number of -- calls, optometrists, ophthalmologists, and they're universally excited about the products, the comfort, the optics, and noting that you price it attractively. So you've characterized this line is capable of achieving peak sales, I think a quarter billion dollars globally. Can you talk about the opportunity, how the launch has gone, why you think you'll be able to get share from your peers, and can you remind us of the timing of the infused launch, and rest of world regions, I know that’s a lot of questions rolled into one?

Joseph C. Papa

Sure, but they're all great questions, and certainly something that we're really excited about for the launch of the infuse around the world. What -- like what was the problem, the problem that we see with SiHy Daily is it's growing very well to be clear, but still 53% of the patients that are wearing SiHy Daily still have an issue with contact lens dryness, they still are compromising in the sense of making sure they want to wear their product all day. But at the end of the day, the comfort isn't quite as good. And that 82% of them are very interested patients who are wearing SiHy Daily today. If they can find a lens that help reduce dryness, they'd be very interested in it. So those are the problems we saw out there as we thought through the issue. So we put together a product that had what we think are great optics, with better comfort because of our ability to use osmoprotectants and also electrolytes. And by doing that and putting that into the formulation of how we are bringing this product to the market, we believe we've got a product that at least patients are telling us that it does absolutely help them with their contact lens dryness. It absolutely helps them with the ability to wear it all day and to have clear, crisp vision. 94% of patients agree infuse do not feel dry, and that they can -- 97% say they can have crisp, clear vision throughout the day. That's the kind of data that we think is why patients are responding and the optometrists, ophthalmologists are responding to the product. We're excited about it. We've launched it now in six countries to date; Japan, U.S., Hong Kong, Canada, leaving one our but a lot of countries already and more to come. We look to the European in the next 6 to 12 months, we'll have the European opportunity as well. So more to come here. A lot more excitement we believe and why we think this can be certainly $250 plus million opportunity for us.

David Steinberg

Great. We've got about five or six minutes less time for a few more questions. So speaking of comparable companies, Joe, your peer group in ophthalmology, in your view where should standalone B&L stack-up relative to these comps from a valuation perspective, we definitely get a lot of investor questions on this issue, so wanted to see if you could flesh that out for us?

Joseph C. Papa

Well, I know David, you're the expert on this and our investors are the experts on relative evaluations. I just simply will say that we think we compare very favorably. We believe we will have the most integrated eye health company. And by that I mean we'll be a company that's in vision correction, we will be a company in surgical, we will have a global consumer eye health business, and we'll have our prescription business. By having the most we believe integrated eye health business, we think we will compare very well with the opportunities that you're talking about companies like a Cooper or an Alcon. Let others make judgments as what's the right multiple. But we are certainly aware that those companies are trading at something close to 20 plus EBITDA multiple as you look to the future. So I probably won't comment specifically on where it should trade. But I certainly am excited that we will have an integrated eye health business that we believe can compare very favorably with the other companies like an Alcon, like a Cooper.

David Steinberg

Okay. I've got a lot of questions, so I'm going to put a couple of in one question for you right here. So what's the biggest risk to the spin Joe, valuation on the pharma markets willing to give you the B&L pro forma growth rate, managing the debt or something else, what would you say is the biggest risk to the spin in your view?

Joseph C. Papa

Well, I think we're working very diligently to work our way through all those questions. I think the -- I don't know, there's a specific risk other than a timing question. You have asked earlier in the question we're going to do this as expeditiously as possible. But we do have to manage the overall debt of our company. The overall Bausch Health debt and that the sooner we can do this, the faster we can unlock this value, the better off we'll be for all of our stakeholders of the company. So I don't know if there's any specific risk. There is a timing question. We will be ready after the third quarter of 2021, so we'll be ready to move forward. Obviously, we've got to make sure that we can get to the appropriate debt levels and leverage. But I think we've got plans in place, the team have been working very diligently to establish the process by which we'll be ready for that third quarter 2021. So all that is in place. We're moving forward. The leverage is still something we're working on. We've got a number of tactics we talked about before that we will manage that but I think that's -- the debt probably is a question that takes the most amount of time for us right now.

David Steinberg

Okay, last question. In recent years, you put together some interesting late stage pipeline programs through partnerships, particularly in ophthalmology. It looks to me like you have an under the radar, dry eye program with De Novo 3 [ph]. Every drug -- there haven't been that many drugs approved in dry, but they've all been big, including RESTASIS, which peaked at over a $1.5 billion. Can you briefly speak about the opportunity, I think it's been overlooked, how does it differentiate from RESTASIS and Xiidra?

Joseph C. Papa

Yeah, sure. We agree with you. We think the De Novo 3 [ph] product is a very, very unique product. And let me tell you why I believe that. First of all, we know this is a big problem that you talked about RESTASIS and Xiidra. Very successful products, RESTASIS being over $1 billion product. But the issue is that there's about 16 million Americans that have unfortunately dry eye disease. And what we've been able to show with our first Phase 3 trial is a reduction in signs and symptoms in an eight-week trial that was statistically significant with a P value of 0.001. So very statistically significant. And most importantly, we've been able to show this data not just in the eight-week trial, but we saw that statistically significant starting to appear at about 15 days. That compares very favorably with drugs like RESTASIS, which will work but take months. So we do think that this is a real potential opportunity for patients. We think it's able to show the benefit and as early as 15 days, we think that patients that have the Meibomian gland dysfunction, which is a big part of the dry eye disease category, are going to very much want to be able to get this type of relief, and a very quick timetable. So we're excited about what it means. We obviously need the second Phase 3 trial. We await that trial sometime later this year, with a plan to put together an NDA for this product in 2022. And obviously, we think it will help a lot of the patients of 16 plus million Americans who unfortunately have dry eye disease. So we're looking forward to it. We think it's a great opportunity and we look forward to getting the second clinical trial, Phase 3 clinical trial.

David Steinberg

Okay, we are out of time. Thank you for that thorough, comprehensive discussion. Excellent session and looking forward to your Yankees versus our Red Sox rivalry heating up this week. Thanks for participating Joe. Thanks for everyone on the line for listening. Hope everyone has a great conference and a great day.

Joseph C. Papa

Thank you, David.