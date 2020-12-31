Photo by stevelenzphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Background

Once a year, I share with those that follow me here on SA the development of one of the positions in my portfolio, namely China Power International Development (OTC:CPWIF).

This is an under covered stock, and I am so far the only one here on SA covering this stock.

My last article covered their results in 2019. It is time to look at how they were doing in 2020.

Source: China Power Int. 2020 Annual Report

China Power International is the only fully integrated energy group in China that owns power plants that utilize coal, hydropower, nuclear power, and renewable energy as their source of fuel. Their main listing is in Hong Kong, with ticker code (2380.HK)

It is majority-owned by the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) of China which holds 56% of the shares.

Investment Thesis

Unless you have been living under a rock the last couple of years, you must have noticed that climate change and how we are going to deal with our energy usage is becoming front and center everywhere in the world.

You can be for, or against, the green movement. We all are entitled to our own opinion. Nevertheless, changes are coming, whether we like it or not. The importance of electricity, and its increased consumption should interest you as an investor. Despite our efforts to improve the efficiency to lower our consumption, the total demand for electricity is still increasing and we can safely assume that this trend will continue.

International Energy Agency, in their latest report "Net Zero by 2050" which was published in May they predicted that the global electricity generation is likely going to double within the next three decades from about 26,800 terawatt‐hours (TWh) in 2020 to over 50,000 TWh by 2050.

I do like China Power International because it receives the bulk of its net profit from renewable energy like hydropower, wind power, and Photovoltaic power.

Let us look at how they performed last year.

Review of 2020 Financial Results

Net profit for the year was RMB 2.9 billion, which equates to about USD 470 million. This was an improvement of 33% from 2019. As much as 2.4 billion of this profit came from renewable energy.

Source: China Power International 2020 Annual Report

Due to the nature of renewable, profits can be quite choppy, as each year comes with different weather conditions. Rainfall, or rather lack of it, does have an impact from year to year. The same goes for tariffs that they can charge for the electricity together with the price of coal.

Source: China Power International 2020 Annual Report

The price a utility can charge is regulated by the authorities. It is the same in most countries in the world. Hydropower is very secure as a source of energy as its price is the cheapest of them all, yet it can still generate the most profit for the company. This is the kind of gift given by nature, which man can make use of. And it will keep giving and giving.

Electricity from coal is still half the price of what the grid pays for electricity made by photovoltaic. However, it is a government decision to promote such renewable resources in order to improve air quality.

In terms of the importance of coal, we need to look at the total electricity produced. Coal is, by far, still the largest contributor, even though in terms of profit as we saw earlier it is not that profitable.

Source: China Power International 2020 Annual Report

The utility industry is a very capital-intensive industry. Therefore, debt and its cost need to be monitored closely.

China Power International's debts as of 31 December 2020 were RMB 41,2 billion (USD6.5 billion). This is an increase of 8% from 37,9 billion at the end of 2019. Finance cost for 2020 came in at RMB 3.2 billion. The weighted average interest rate on borrowings was 4.34%. This was slightly lower than the 4.37% in 2019.

The company's gearing ratio, calculated as net debt, being total debts less cash and cash equivalents, divided by total capital is approximately 66%

Valuation

What is particularly compelling, and the main reason I was drawn towards investing in China Power International is its attractive valuation.

Source: Quamnet, Hong Kong

It might not be relevant to compare China Power International to other large utility groups, but it is interesting to see if there are any large differences in P/E, P/B, and dividend yield with industry peers from other parts of the world.

Source: Data from Quamnet and SA

The best comparison is China Light & Power, which is also a Hong Kong-based utility. However, in terms of valuation, it is not particularly attractive. Although EDF has a very low P/B its P/E is 10 x higher than China Power. Furthermore, you do not get paid nearly 8% whilst you wait for EDF's share price to get more realigned with its book value.

On the topic of dividends, this and its earnings can at times be choppy. When we look at the last 15 years, the dividend has not been a steady dividend.

Source: Data from China Power Int Annual Reports

However, the company announced a revised dividend policy in January of 2019 where the company intends to distribute not less than 50% of the profit attributable to owners of the Company in any financial year. That is up from the 25% in its previous policy.

Last year's dividend of RMB 0.13 on an EPS of 0.17 gives us a payout ratio of 76%

Risks to the thesis

At the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations held in September 2020, the Chinese President pledged to achieve a carbon dioxide emissions peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

The company is under pressure, imposed by the authorities, to reduce carbon emissions. Local provincial governments may also impose stricter requirements on carbon emission which could be costly to comply with. This could reduce profits going forward.

Conclusion

The China Electricity Council estimated that the national total electricity consumption will grow by 6% to 7% in 2021. This is in line with earlier years' growth.

China Power International is still attractive based on valuations and where this stock used to trade.

I believe it might come back to the range of HK$ 2.60 to HK$ 3.00 as it will still be an attractive share to hold even at that higher price level.