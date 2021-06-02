Start Time: 09:30 January 1, 0000 10:12 AM ET

Laurence Fink - Chairman and CEO

Christian Sewing - CEO, Deutsche Bank

Jörg Eigendorf - Deutsche Bank

Jörg Eigendorf

Inflation; will central banks be able to contain geopolitical tensions? Is the U.S. back again to reverse the trend away from globalization? Sustainability, is Europe really the front runner? These are the topics we have on the agenda for our most traditional format at Deutsche Bank’s Global Financial Services and FinTech Conference. We feel honored to welcome in New York, Larry Fink, the Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world. Hello, Larry.

Laurence Fink

Good afternoon, everyone. Good to be with Deutsche Bank today.

Jörg Eigendorf

Larry is with us for the seventh time we have to say. This time you are back in the New York office again. And definitely, this is a sign of recovery. And I welcome here in Frankfurt, Germany, Deutsche Bank’s CEO, Christian Sewing. Hello, Christian.

Christian Sewing

Hello, everybody.

Jörg Eigendorf

And I’m Jörg Eigendorf, responsible for communications as well as sustainability at Deutsche Bank. And for sure, I welcome all of you from wherever you follow our conference. This chat is always kind of a seismograph for what is happening not only in the world of finance, but in the world economy overall. So let me start with a question to Larry Fink. Larry, when we talked at this conference last year, almost everybody was very skeptical about the economic prospects and the markets, but then the market boomed [ph]. Now almost everybody is bullish for the near future. What is your view these days?

Laurence Fink

First, thank you, Jörg. Last year at this time, we never imagined the type of monetary and fiscal stimulus that we saw from the U.S., but also especially the ECB. And also the fiscal stimulus by so many governments of Europe, that was unprecedented when you compare the actions of the Europeans from the great recession of 2008 and '09, how delayed it took for governments to move forward. The swiftness of the European governments, European Central Bank, the U.S. government and fiscal stimulus, that created the whole change in dynamism. And that really created and flooded the market with liquidity. And we are today now living with more liquidity than we probably ever saw.

Cash balances have never been higher. So the stimulus has worked in the parts of the economy that can function remotely, and the stimulus has helped those parts of the economy that have still been -- that are still troubled because of we're not aggregating as human beings. But I guess the real answer related to the global economy is a function of vaccination. And through vaccinations, we have confidence and we feel safe as human beings. And I want to underline the whole concept of safety. When you feel safe, you go to the store. You will go to cultural events. You will travel again. And until we feel safe and safe is only going to be occurring through vaccinations, we are witnessing right now in parts of Asia, they're actually now closing down the economies right now.

In so many economies, they thought the best solution to COVID was isolation. And it worked for some period of time. But it doesn't fully work because you have to have a closed economy. And so for economies that are accustomed to tourism and other forms, these economies are very harmed by this. And so a vaccination, just the speed in which we get vaccinations, the speed in which the world gets herd immunity. So, yes, in New York, I was -- it was indicated that 8 million vaccinations have been administered in the New York Region. So New York is actually ahead of most places, even in the United States. And so we are coming back to office. We're trying to move more people in. We're not fully going to be back into office until probably post summer. But when I think about the world of the global economy, it's going to be very uneven.

We're going to see furthering of inequalities in the world, because you have some economies that were very swift in administering the vaccinations and other economies I said used isolation or was in denial. And that denial is now paying a huge cost to those economies. So we're going to have a very uneven world. But overall, when you think about the strength of the Chinese economy growing at 6% plus, the strength of the U.S. economy growing at 4% to 5.5%, when you have the one in two economy growing that fast that list more and more economies, and it appears in Europe, the UK will be one of the first economies to open up in Europe. And hopefully in the next 30 days, more and more continental Europe opens up. And that will then unlock the economy and create the growth.

The big question will be how is that growth being designed in an economy? Is it isolated growth, like we saw in 2020, or is it growth that is more broadened? And that's going to be a function of vaccinations and how quickly we all feel safe going out; going to restaurants, going to concerts, going to business meetings. And so all of this is going to take some time. And I do believe more and more people want to get back to free COVID. They have this deep desire. I can tell you in New York City right now, the restaurants are mobbed. People want to get out. They're tired of the last year and a half. They don't want to just forget about it. And so you see this pent-up demand people are consuming, and I think this is going to be the foundation for 2020. And it will lead to a furthering strengthening of the world economy as more vaccinations occur in 2021.

Jörg Eigendorf

Let me follow up with one question, Larry. If we take it word by word what you just said, a worldwide vaccination program would be exactly what we need. But the world hasn't been or the developed economies haven't been -- countries haven't been very good in having this in mind and taking care of it. What is the remedy?

Laurence Fink

Well, I think politicians first and foremost have to focus on their own population. And that's what we've witnessed. And for those countries that were able to work with the pharmaceutical companies to invest in building more distribution, more factories for the manufacturing of the vaccination, those are the countries that have benefited quickly. I do believe over the next year, we are going to see a big surge in availability. But it won't take until maybe the end of '22 to really get the world fully vaccinated. And by that time, we will understand more about the disease.

At that time, we'll understand more about the variance as we -- and so I'm pretty optimistic that the science -- of the science that was developed in Germany, the science that was developed in the United States, is revolutionary, the mRNA vaccinations. And I do believe the speed in which we're going to be having the world vaccinated will accelerate. And that will be the strength around the global economy. There are still heavy risks. So I'm not trying to suggest this is going to be a perfect scenario. The question that the market is asking everyday now is the economy going to be overheated and are we going to see the entrance of a higher inflation as you introduce the conversation.

Jörg Eigendorf

Interestingly, and now, Christian, Larry mentions already plenty of -- he says it's a great environment, huge stimulus, overheating, restaurants are full. But we hear already the skepticism that something -- that there are risks on the horizon we really need to deal with. How do you evaluate the current situation with regards to risk?

Christian Sewing

Well, first of all, let me thank Larry. It's fantastic to have you for the seven times now at this conference. And I know you have a busy schedule. So Larry, thanks a lot means. It means a lot to Deutsche Bank, our investors and obviously all people here around the video that you are with me. Thank you very much.

Laurence Fink

Thank you.

Christian Sewing

Secondly, the downside of having Larry, it's always hard to follow him, because he said so many things which I can only echo. I do believe, and this is a little bit of insight from Deutsche Bank, that next to all the items he said about vaccination, about the fiscal stimulus, the kind of -- the motivation of the people to go out, to go into restaurants, there's one-third element. The pent-up demand, the liquidity on the accounts of our retail clients is as high as we have never seen it before. And that also means that on top of all the fiscal programs, on top of the monetary policy, on top of the successes of vaccination, the people want to spend the money.

And that actually is creating an environment which I also hadn't seen 12 months ago, with growth rates in the U.S., Larry talked about China. I'm actually quite optimistic about Europe. Yes, we are a little bit later with the vaccination. But this is a very sustainable growth, which is coming. I do believe that Europe can grow with 4%, 5%, 6% even in the second half of 2021. And now you are referring to that, which is officially what can stop that? I do believe, and this is again an insight of a lot of German mid caps, German family owned companies, even in the third quarter of 2020, when we were talking about the second lockdown in Germany, a lot of manufacturing companies in Germany were already running at full capacity, because the demand from China was so high.

Now the demand is coming in Europe. It’s coming from the U.S. And that means at the end of the day, you will see prices going up, because we cannot even produce that what is demanded, prices will go up. So one item is, and I'm interested in what Larry is thinking about, that is not only temporary inflation, but longer term inflation when it goes beyond 2022. I don't think that this is a big topic now for the next six to 12 months, but we will see it and the key question is how are central banks dealing with that?

They would be, in my view, well advised too and I know they are thinking about this, how to control that, because that will be an item. And I'm also thinking about when we talk about the virus, another, in my view, inherent risk is with the virus. Now everybody is talking about recovery. Last year, everybody was talking about how bad this could hit us. I really don't think that we are behind the virus. I think potentially not a third or fourth wave, but exactly that what Larry said. We need to think when we think about the virus in terms of regions, and not in terms of waves. And the most important is that we get this global vaccination effort done.

And therefore, the key question is, how fast are we? Because what we see now, tragically, in India, will not be the last country which will be hit that much. We saw two or three weeks ago, some other Asian countries locked down. I don't know for how long, but it really means that we need a global political effort for global vaccination. And you know what, for all the criticism the EU got, also the German government, it was right in my view to go for a European vaccination policy.

I think -- I know, but it was the right thing. Because in order to have an even field, like Larry is saying that, [indiscernible] has prepared that better, of course. But in hindsight, this is what was easy to say. But the direction of travel was, in my view, the right thing, and now you see a steady recovery in Europe. And therefore, I think what we need to do is to make sure that we all contribute to a global vaccination rollout, because that would help to mitigate some of the risks next to inflation, which are down the line.

Jörg Eigendorf

So that could be the moment of the G7, the G20?

Christian Sewing

Exactly. That's the moment of nothing else, like in companies, a moment of leadership taking responsibility.

Jörg Eigendorf

And of worldwide coordination. Let's stay a little bit with the central banks, Larry, because this is something we all know and we've forgotten that inflation even exists and that inflation expectations could go up. What is your view on what will happen? And if inflation expectations go up, do the central banks have the rule to increase rates or have we gotten used to that track of low interest rates?

Laurence Fink

I think this is going to be probably the most important question that we're going to have to answer, and understand over the next 12 months. I think other than that one question, and barring any geopolitical issues, I believe that with the monetary stimulus, the fiscal stimulus and the liquidity that Christian talked about, the economy should do quite well. Right now, what we are seeing worldwide are shortages of products. We have -- much of it has to do with -- the whole world economy was based on just-in-time manufacturing. The pandemic created weakness in that just-in-time manufacturing. And so we have supply chain problems in every industry right now. We miscalculated the demand. And as a result, we have chip shortages in many industries. And so all of this is creating supply shortages. And with all this liquidity we're seeing, we are seeing rising prices across almost all industries today.

And so question one we will have to answer is we're seeing commodity prices increases from steel and cement. Lumber is up dramatically because of demand for housing. So we're seeing all the demand increasing. We have the supply problems going on right now. The question is, do we rather rectify some of the supply issues as more people go to work and as more economies turn back on, does that satisfy the demand curve? Or is the demand curve now more and more people are vaccinated increase, and we're going to have severe supply shocks, and the supply shock will then lead to much higher inflation? I'm on the opinion and I've been in this business 40 something years, so I started my career during the hyperinflation.

And let's be clear, most people haven't had a 40-plus year career. And they've only seen declining inflation over the last 30-plus years. And so this is going to be a pretty big shock. And I do believe it's going to be a bigger shock if it happens. I'm not saying it will happen. But if it happens, if we see inflation above 3.5%, which comparing to the 1970s and early '80s, 3.5% would be a dream. But we're not accustomed to that type of inflation. Now, the big issue is going to be if it is determined that demand still is higher than the supply curve, even as we fix some of the supply curve issues, if demand remains high across the board, it will probably lead to central banks reassessing their policies. Now the difficulty is, how do they do that? Like in the United States, can a central bank raise interest rates at a time politically we are still working on a very large fiscal stimulus, whether it's infrastructure or other forms of stimulus. That would be pretty odd to raising interest rates the same time we do have this giant fiscal stimulus.

So the timing of this is really critical too. And this is where my deepest difficulties are. We are accustomed not only to monetary policy related to setting short-term interest rates, we the world, we the global capital markets are very custom to central banks doing QE, buying a lot of financial assets; in some places, buying a lot of equities; in most places, buying a lot of bonds. So let's assume the Federal Reserve has no choice but -- or any central bank has no choice but to raise short-term rates. How do they reassess their quantitative purchasing? Do they stop buying the short end, which will then lead to that raising the short rates? Do they then continue to buy the intermediate range? And if that's the case, and this is my big fear, if that's the case, we're going to see a flattening of the yield curve.

Right now, the marketplace and all the valuations of financial services companies is assuming the yield curve will continue to steepen and great profits with a steep yield curve that are going to be occurring. If you look at the big rally in banks and insurance companies is so predicated on this, the steepening of the yield curve. If monetary policy has to be adjusted, and we have to now flatten the yield curve, because they want short rates up but they don't want to stop the intermediate side of the yield curve, and the marketplace is kind of telling you that. I was even asked this morning by an investor, why can't the 10-year treasury break 2%? And so the market is kind of getting a little worried that we might have a flattening coming on. And if that's the case, then you're going to have to reevaluate a lot of different assumptions in the financial markets and the valuations of many different financial services companies.

Jörg Eigendorf

A short question for short ancillary, what is -- is this priced in the market already or is it not? The markets have gone really, really well recently?

Laurence Fink

I don't think it's priced in at all.

Jörg Eigendorf

Thank you. Christian, Larry just created a scenario which would at least mean that short-term interest rates go up, and we know, and we've been waiting for it for quite some time that we are paying negative rates on the deposits, we have for central bank. So would that be good news for the banks or would that scenario that Larry just painted, would have so detrimental effects on the other side? What is good for the bank's higher interest rates?

Christian Sewing

It's not that easy to answer, because there are many factors actually which are driving your portfolio. But, of course, on the one hand, we always said that negative interest rates is something which is not the nicer thing for us. And hence, an increase in interest rates per se would be something positive. But I really do believe, and I said it for Deutsche Bank, the time to use negative interest as an excuse for your performance is over. You need to manage it differently. We have done it. Others have done it. So, we shouldn't come into that discussion. We have our measures in place. We need to price differently. We have done this. And therefore, you can also see the upside.

The real issue is what does it mean for the recovery of the economy? What does it mean also if you talk about the [indiscernible]? What does it mean for the individual countries in Europe? And therefore, it is a very difficult and complex question. And therefore, I said -- I'm absolutely sure that central banks around the world, and including the ECB, are heavily thinking about this. They are doing this because they know it may be good for the one sector, it may be actually worse for someone, and it may be worse for other sectors. And the balance -- hitting the right balance is actually the metrical task which you need to do.

One thing is clear, I think, again, that overall, it's getting more difficult and difficult the longer you have been playing on this, and we have done it in Europe now for years and years. And therefore, we always said forget about the banks. But for the overall economy, in order to manage it long term, it would have been better to exit that negative interest rate policy earlier, in order to also have kind of other measures in place. Now, we need to think about what would happen if interest rates are raised? Again, yes, it would be good for the banks. But you need to have the whole economy and countries in your view.

Jörg Eigendorf

Christian, we started out with vaccines and how important it would be to have a worldwide vaccination program. We talk about monetary policy. And I think it is absolutely clear that the world needs to cooperate and collaborate here in the international financial institutions. Where do you see us in the state of for international financial collaboration? You once said the highest risk is that the world is not collaborating as it did after the last financial crisis, where it really acted in sync and it acted in sync in the COVID crisis?

Christian Sewing

Yes, it did. Again, I think the recovery which we have seen is based on this heavy action by the governments, by the central banks, but also the way they have acted. Now, I think we are talking about two things; number one, to really finalize and finish this crisis in a way that vaccination comes across in a global way that we find the right leveling and balancing of fighting a possible and potential inflation. And at the same time, we are not spending too much time about financing the massive transformation of the world, which is coming over the next 10 years. And that is something which in my view can only be done jointly, globally.

In this regard, I do think that also, at least the perception I have on the political lever, with now the new President in the U.S., the communication and the way the interaction runs, we have a real chance in hopefully addressing these global challenges jointly. We need this. There is, in my view, no chance that one country on its own can ever, ever address it on its own. In particular, within Europe, we need a further strong and joined Europe. But then we need to work in particular with the U.S. in order to really address the challenges coming from the transformation. And in this regard, to be honest, returning to the Paris Agreement, all the kind of positive noises I hear from the U.S. with regard to climate change, I think we have a chance of working together, addressing it and hopefully in a way that the world comes first and not each and every individual country.

Jörg Eigendorf

Thank you for bridging already, Christian, to the ESG topic because now I would like to hand over back to Larry. You've been a front runner on the ESG. You brought it really with your -- it was one of your letters at the beginning of 2020. You really brought it into the mindsets of the CEO worldwide. And we have been always proud in Europe. We are the front runners. We are doing it really well. And let's use this competitive advantage. What is your view? Is Europe still upfront in the ESG field, or is there a shift and balance here?

Laurence Fink

First, I would answer, Jörg, to say it's not a race. It's certainly not a competitive race. No question, society in Europe stated that sustainability is a societal risk. In the United States, it took a number of years for society and government to start talking that way. It was harder in the United States to move forward when government was saying climate risk was not a societal risk. I think, globally now, including Asia and China, our conversations, and this began about two years ago, are saying -- more and more societies are saying climate risk is a societal risk.

And once you go over that hurdle, then you have more cooperation. And that's what we're seeing now. And to me, I see a huge movement, very accelerated movement by the Biden administration. I see huge movement by investors now in the United States. I don't think it matters who's first or second on this, because this is not a race. We're all trying to improve society and improve the earth's health. And so I would start there. But I would say -- saying it's a societal risk and actually moving to a true net zero, that’s the difficulty. Okay. We can all believe in it, but now getting there we're not seeing what I would say an aggressive stance by many governments yet.

They're talking the talk. Many societies, including Europe, are talking the talk but not walking the talk. Because to really get to a net zero, we don't have the science yet. A great article today about as much as airlines want to move forward on more sustainable, they can't do it yet. Biofuels right now are 50% to 60% more expensive than hydrocarbons. The margins on airlines is so severe. Now, basically, if we want to get every airline to use biofuels, I think within a number of years, we could do it. But are we then really getting back to your inflation story in question? Maybe that it will reduce the cost differential of the green premium. But to do that, are we willing to say to everybody in the world that you're going to be -- your cost of flying is up 30% to offset the cost or whatever the differential is?

Jörg Eigendorf

Should it be up 30%, because it's external costs of environmental damage? Should it be up 30%?

Laurence Fink

With the cost of flying or the biofuel costs?

Jörg Eigendorf

No, the cost for carbon -- for cost for flying in general?

Laurence Fink

Yes, did we create a giant carbon tax is that what you're referring to that offsets it? The problem is it displaces so many jobs. It displaces -- I don't think politically you can do that day one, it displaces jobs. When I write in my CEO letters, a transition has to be fair and just. And so if you can tell me we can increase a carbon tax to X, Y without displacing jobs, without having regional inequalities, without having all these other issues, let's do it. It's just not feasible now. Now, what is feasible that I don't see movement in Europe. If Europe really is about this, and if the U.S. is really going to be about this, to name two parts of the world, we need to develop a continental power grid.

Okay. We all know we're going to move to electric cars. We now have solar and wind having no green premium versus any other source of energy today. Now it's intermittent. We have to have storage and all that. But that's a great example of these issues. It took 30 years to bring the cost of solar and wind back down to the same level of other hydrocarbon costs. We need to do that for every industry. So what I'm trying to suggest is, and this is why I say transition is an opportunity, but it's an opportunity because we have to be investing more and more.

We need to do the R&D. Governments are going to need to do much more R&D in credits on developing new science and technologies. It's not just about the carbon tax. Here's my issue in many of the countries of Europe. If they really want to have a true carbon tax, shouldn't 100% of the revenue from carbon tax go into green? In many countries in Europe, the carbon tax goes to balance a budget. Okay. That's not a good solution. And so what I'm trying to say is, it's not so simple here. And my last thing I would like to say, and I'm saying it loudly to every person who will listen to me, if society believes that all public companies need to now report under TCFD, the IFR standards, whatever standard one wants to use, it can't just ask public companies of doing it and not ask for a society.

Right now, what we are seeing worldwide is a movement by regulators and policymakers moving very rapidly for disclosure of public companies. You see that in Europe right now, some countries have mandated it. But there's no conversation about the rest of society. So the burden is, if Deutsche Bank and BlackRock tomorrow needed to report under TCFD Scope 3, which is all our supply chains, we are then the policeman. We are the organization that is policing the down streaming. I don't think politically that's going to work. They're going to hate us more than ever; big companies, banks, because isn't it the responsibility of government setting policy that policy is good for all of society.

But right now, all I'm seeing is mostly governments and regulators are asking public companies to move forward. BlackRock is too, by the way. We don't manage a lot of private money. But the key of getting this done to really get into net zero, and to doing it effectively, is that asking all the society moving together. And the last thing, if we only ask public companies to disclose and to report, if they don't ask the rest of society, we're going to have some very important companies that are in hydrocarbons or chemicals to go private. And that's not a solution. That doesn't change the net zero of the world.

Two, what we have witnessed in Europe are some of the hydrocarbon companies what they do, they sell some of the worst and dirtiest of their assets. And that's considered good. We as a shareholder like how those companies look now because they have less of a carbon footprint. But the world doesn't change. It just goes from a transparent organization to an opaque organization. That is not going to get us to where we want to go as a society. And so these are issues we need to ask. And so I'm urging everybody to focus on this in a societal way, not just with public companies. And we need regulators.

When you ask Christian about coming together, if we could get one thing done in the G20s, the COP26 is have a one taxonomy, which we don't have at the moment, so we can judge companies worldwide in the same way. But two, we come to terms with the idea that we're trying to get all parts of society moving together, not just public companies, or we're going to have this incredible arbitrage of companies leaving the private -- leaving public domain into the private domain. We’re going to see a lot of the worst assets just going into the private domain, then we don't change the world.

Jörg Eigendorf

Thank you, Larry. You touched very important topics here. Effectively, [indiscernible] short is how do we manage this transition? It's not black and white. It's not green or brown. It's how do we get from A to B as quickly as possible? What role for governments to play, what role for banks to play and what role for society?

Christian Sewing

Well, first of all, it's important that we are really not talking about a race, but that we are talking from ambition to impact. We need an impact now and not only the talk, but really impact. By the way, that was the reason why we declared last week or two weeks ago in our sustainability deep dive, that we don't want to even raise our absolute numbers for the time being, but we move it forward by two years in order to have an impact. Number two, the most important, because when we talk about ESG, of course, climate change is super important and it's a societal task. But we have to do it in a way that the S part is not lost on people's mindset. And that's what I'm always saying.

When we talk about the climate change and the transformation, for instance, German corporates have to do, it's our task as the bank to support the transformation integrate, but not to stop in an abrupt way the relationship with corporate. I think that would be the worst thing to do, because you leave something on the table, which is twofold. A, a societal problem in countries like, for instance, Germany or in others and the real issue exactly what Larry is saying is only moved from one country into another because the production will take place but at another part of the world, and it's not addressed.

And in this regard, I really do think that when we talk about the role of banks, the role of regulators; a, we need to take this jointly together with the governments. Secondly, there must be a clear understanding that with a certain ratio to be achieved or implemented by the end of next year, nothing is actually one. We need the understanding that this is a transformation over the next four, five, six years in order to come into the direction of net zero. But if we stop from one day to the other, also what we as public companies are sometimes by some of our shareholders, we do actually nothing good for the long term to the society, to the environment, and it will net zero not help the climate. And therefore, we need the joint understanding that this is a long way of transformation.

In this regard, I think the banks are very much there to support that. This is something where we want to be part of, but we need the understanding that this is a long-term race, that this needs joint understanding of regulators, governments and the private economy. And what Larry is saying is more than true. I can tell you in our M&A activities, in the mandates we are getting, we get so many mandates that we should advise public companies in order to get rid of the so-called bad part of their production facilities. That goes privately. That goes somewhere else where it's not reported. That doesn't help the next generation. That is not the right thing to do. But therefore, we need to change the direction of speech, the direction how people and public companies are measured and we need a different understanding what is really needed.

And getting it right, ESG, getting it right is a 10-year task starting now and it must be a fundamental transformation. For that, the banks are there. And for that, to be honest, we need two other things. You need balance sheet in order to finance it, happy to do this. And in Europe, other than in the U.S., more than ever, we need the Capital Markets Union, because the financing needs in order to transform the economy in Europe cannot only be done by banks. We need a deeper capital market. And therefore, I kept saying and I keep saying the Green Deal in Europe will only come if the Capital Markets will also come -- the Capital Markets Union will come to Europe. The one thing is the necessity for the other and we should jointly work on both.

Jörg Eigendorf

Larry, we see the huge volume targets out and [indiscernible] very clear coming to an end and the final 1.5 minute, we see the huge volume targets out there. What will be the future metrics banks have to follow, companies have to follow? Is it carbon footprint? Is it green asset ratio? What will be the future of what everybody will scrutinize?

Laurence Fink

It has to be more than that. Just to further the conversation that Christian and I just had, Jörg, I don't believe in divestiture of public companies. And so their carbon footprint is going to be larger for a while. But I want to understand how are they evolving into a more green foundational company? How are they moving? How are they creating green hydrogen from regular hydrogen? How are they doing this? Some of the top energy companies are going to be the leaders in the decarbonization component of sequestering carbon.

And so it can't just be done through a metric as saying, and this is some of the risks we have, and we just use carbon footprint, then you have massive divestiture and the world doesn't get anywhere. These are very complex solutions that have to be done. And so to me, it's not about okay, what's your carbon footprint? If they could do it for BlackRock and we could do that, we can measure there. But the companies that are essential in the carbon world, and I'm talking about agricultural companies, because agriculture represents 18% of the footprint of carbon. I'm talking about steel and cement, they represent 10%.

We focus on a lot of other things, but there are many components that create this carbon footprint. It is not about just okay, a numeric number of where's your carbon footprint but I want to understand over this journey, how are you migrating and changing it? How are you creating -- I look at this using a financial term. I use the carbon or let's say energy and oil, that's an iostream. Okay. How are you going to navigate your iostream and create a new stream of revenues? Those are the things that we're going to do this fairly and justly is going to be how we're going to have to do it.

The last thing I just want to say and to link in ESG&E with the question on inflation, let's be clear. If we rush this and if our solution is entirely just to get a green world, we're going to have much higher inflation, because we do not have the technology to do all this yet to have it equivalent to the cheapness of hydrocarbons. And so that's going to be a big policy issue going forward too. Are we going to be willing to accept more inflation if the inflation is to accelerate our green footprint? And that's going to be a big policy question.

Jörg Eigendorf

A final question to both of you and just one word answer before I hand over then to Christian also for the one word answer and his final remarks. But, Larry, with that complex issue, are you an optimist or a pessimist that we get that done fast enough?

Laurence Fink

I've lived my life as being an optimist. Because when we talk about the problems and when we see the problems and the severity of the problems, we solve solutions. That is the beauty of human beings. We proved it with COVID, having a vaccination within 10 months. So if we focus on it, we talk about it, we talk about how severe it is, we'll fix it.

Jörg Eigendorf

Christian, you’re an optimist.

Christian Sewing

I couldn't agree more. I think I said in my first answer to one of the question and now it depends on leadership. And if you have the right people around with the right mindset and with the long-term horizon and with the right spirit, to be honest, we will get the stuff. You need now to really get the right people in the world together in order to address it. And we have proven so many things over the last years and decades that I don't think this will stop us.

Jörg Eigendorf

Thank you so much for this seventh conversation with Larry Fink on our Global Financial Services and FinTech Conference. I think for everybody who has followed us in the last 40 minutes, Larry, we would like to see an eighth conversation with Larry Fink and Christian next year again. Thank you so much. And thanks to everybody who followed us in the last 40 minutes. Thank you and goodbye.