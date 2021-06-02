Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) 37th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Call June 2, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Michael Miebach - Chief Executive Officer

Harshita Rawat - Bernstein

Harshita Rawat

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. I’m Harshita Rawat, the senior analyst covering U.S. payments at Bernstein. I am delighted to be joined today by Michael Miebach the CEO of Mastercard. Quick housekeeping item for people viewing this webcast, investors are able to submit questions through the Pigeonhole link available on the left hand side of your viewing screen. And with that, let's begin.

Michael, thank you very much for joining us today.

Michael Miebach

Thank you, Harshita. Good morning. I'm happy to be on the webcast with you. Looking forward.

Harshita Rawat

Fantastic. It's been almost half a year Michael since you became CEO. How has the transition been? Can you talk about your priorities at this point? And if any aspect of Mastercard strategy has changed under your leadership?

Michael Miebach

Indeed. Five months and two days. Look who's counting. So, the transition has happened. So, we have transitioned and you recall, we announced the CEO transition, actually, in the first quarter last year. So, I had a benefit of running the business as the President for some time, and now for the last five months as the CEO. In terms of priorities, if I just go back to last year, for a moment, clearly, priorities were changing rapidly, constantly owed to the pandemic, you know, we were leaning into our customers, looking after the health and safety of our employees trying to understand the crisis, react to the crisis, plan for recovery, all of that relatively short term, and trying to balance that out with not losing sight of our long-term strategic priorities, multi-rail, B2B, open banking, and you know, those areas that we believe are going to be long standing trends.

So that was a fine line to walk. And I think we've done that relatively well. As I look, you know, into the near term future, really what is changing is, and it is a function of, you know, the last 14 months is really the need and the opportunity to double down on your digital transformation that's happening. So, we see a massively accelerated secular trend, and we are leaning into that.

We've done our homework over the last five, six years, tokenization, digital first capabilities, and so forth. And right now, that's just what we're doing. If you look five years out, you look much further, how's that going to change? Of course, you know, our strategy needs to evolve. I think multi-rail is on point as a bunch of governments are changing their – modernizing their payment infrastructure.

Open banking is a trend we would all agree, I'm sure, is standing and so forth. But if you look really far, five years out, you start to see a world where the combination of Internet of Things 5G Cloud is going to put the full power of AI anywhere in any context. You know, that is going to be a very different world. So, our strategy will look different five years from now, but for now, I think, we're just needing to do what we set up ourselves to do over the last two, three years.

So, that’s really the plan. Few things that won't change, customer experience, making sure we deliver choice and payments, the principle about data privacy, and generally taken approach of making sure we make a difference beyond our own business. So that won't – none of that will change. So, some short-term changes. Longer-term, bigger things coming, but the strategic priorities we've laid out, that can be a focus.

Harshita Rawat

Lots of exciting stuff to talk about. And before we get there, Michael, I must ask this. At the beginning of this, pandemic Mastercard laid out this framework for consumer spend across different phases of this pandemic. Now that we're in the recovery phase, I want to get some of your thoughts here. Can you talk about some of the key trends you're seeing in both domestic and cross-border spend?

Michael Miebach

Yeah. There's not a conversation that I'm having where this question is not asked. And so, let me take it – let us take us back right now, just to the first quarter earnings call. And so what do we see then, and what did we say then? What we saw is, in comparison to 2019, which is a much better reference point; we saw sequential improvement over the first quarter in terms of switch volume over 2019.

We at the time gave you the first three weeks of April, as well. And we saw the same trend continue. So that was the last statement that we put out there. And, you know, what we've seen since is that trend continues. So, we're on the right track there. And that's from a domestic spending perspective.

Now, if you look at it, through the lens of cross-border, what's happening in that space? Here, you know, we believe we're not quite in the growth phase yet, where we expect to see that we see cross-border, particularly cross-border travel, return in a stronger form than it has in the second half of this year. But we have seen gradual improvement in cross-border, particularly related to travel as well, and most notably in Europe, but we have seen that improvement.

Harshita Rawat

And you went intra-Europe or in and out of Europe?

Michael Miebach

We’ve seen this beyond Europe as well, but most notably in Europe.

Harshita Rawat

Okay, okay. And Michael, you know, going back to the first question on the [strategy pillar, the strategy]. Many years ago, Mastercard embarked upon this revenue diversification strategy in terms of going after value-added services, going multi-rail new payment flows, and really accelerated its investments in the process. I know as the Chief Product Officer, you led many aspects of that expansion beyond…

Michael Miebach

I had something to do with that, yes.

Harshita Rawat

[Indiscernible] payments. So, now if you look at this with fresh eyes as the CEO, what do you think about the importance of revenue diversification for Mastercard?

Michael Miebach

As I think back to when we started this journey, it was – really the starting point was one-off differentiation. So, slightly different starting point. We said, you know, what is the room for us to differentiate in core payments? Well, we said, you know if we augment the functionality that we bring with additional sets of services. So, differentiation was the original starting point, but we found that we opened up new sources of revenue growth with that, while we are not only helping our core business, but we are actually generating additional revenue.

So, as a result of that, here we are, you know, eight, nine years later into the journey, it is a much more diversified business. And as I look forward, I think the need for differentiation simply continues. So, we need to continue to find ways to make sure that a Mastercard payment is a better and differentiated payment than any other opportunity or any other solution out there. So, we're going to continue on that journey. You know, when I think the simple starting point at the time was we have so much data, there must be a way to anonymize it, aggregate it, and derive insights from that.

So that's the source of our data. Insights products, then you think multi-rail, we say there's all these flows that we're not participating and how can we be the most relevant partner and payments as we just talk about card solutions, we should be able to talk about any kind of payment solutions. Those two, you know insights that we had many years ago still hold true and that's where the journey is going.

Harshita Rawat

Great. So, let's talk about the, you know, the data services and services more broadly that Mastercard has developed and which – has become a meaningful part of your business and has been growing rather quickly, can you talk a little bit more about the importance of these services and how you plan to continue to drive growth here?

Michael Miebach

Yeah. One of my favorite topics, love to talk about that. You know, you mentioned they're growing rather quickly. That's right. So, I think in the last earnings call, we shared that in 2020, now services was about one-third of our revenue base, it was growing at 18%. So, it is growing at a healthy click faster than the core. And we expect the services that we go into to have that ability to grow the core and so the growth vectors are, we have an existing business, we can extend them into existing relationships into new geographies, expand new services. So, there's all sorts of dimensions of growth around that.

You know, I’ll give you a few examples around that where I think a really this is going. Earlier, we talked about an accelerated digital trend, the secular trend, from cash into digital payments in-store, from in store payments to online, all of that drives more, you know, attack surface for cyber hackers and so forth. Our whole cyber and fraud related activity is really where we see a massive growth opportunity going forward, as you know, very much adjacent to this underlying, you know, digitization trend. And then you can start to spin off around that, additional activities around chargeback management, around merchant engagement. You know, for example, our acquisition of Ekata stands out there.

We can't run fast enough with Ekata to help merchants to make sure as consumers start to shop again, to ensure the right transactions go through all the time and the other ones don’t. So, massive growth potential in that space. Another example, away from the cyber and the fraud space, where I see huge potential is, there's all these, you know, customers out there that are going ahead and saying, I need to reengage my consumer. Let’s say I'm an airline, I want this consumer. I want Harshita to book with me and not with another airline. So, loyalty programs, engaging serving up the right kind of offers, our loyalty business, our managed services business does exactly that. And it is much more needed than it was ever before at this point in time.

So these are two good examples. And you can start to see that they are lasting examples because these trends will continue as more growth is coming back and more competitions coming in and people are trying to engage with more personalized solutions. So, that's overall where I see a services going, diversification, differentiation, and as a result of that a growth driver for us.

Harshita Rawat

Great. And Michael, you talked about multi-rail strategy, which has been a big pillar of the Mastercard strategy, and I know this is also something very close to you, since you have been a key architect of Mastercard’s multi-rail efforts. Now, we're seeing more of your peers starting to adopt this as well. Visa has its network of network strategy, [FIS] recently unveiled [indiscernible], which they also call [network-network]. Can you talk about the competitive differentiation for Mastercard here, and if there are any updates you have for us with regards to if the [structure wins]?

Michael Miebach

You know, I think copying is a form of flattery. So, I'm happy to see that there is insight into value of being a multi-rail provider. I think there's a distinction though, on how to approach this. We believe we are a payment partner, a payment network that has a true multi-rail strategy because we, similar to what we have been historically doing in cards is where any infrastructure of the payments that gives us reach, gives us ability to build applications on top of it. So, we're also an applications and then the services that I just talked about are naturally positioned to also distinguish and augment a functionality from an account to account payments. So, infrastructure, applications, and services I think that's a unique positioning that we have in this space.

On the infrastructure side, continue to make significant progress around the world. You know, we keep talking about this, but it is worth saying again that in 12 out of the 50 top GDP countries we run the account to account faster payments infrastructure, most recent win as payments Canada. We got a significant boost on that front with the closing of the Nets acquisition in March of this year, which gives us infrastructure capability.

Here what's coming in is a system that's more nimble than what we have with Vocalink, so it allows us to do more markets, smaller markets in a cost effective way, and be out there. But also Nets comes with significant application capability. And this is where you really drive value beyond the infrastructure to individual customer segments. In this case, they have scaled Bill Pay business in Europe.

So, combination of Bill Pay technology, an offering in the market and an existing client set, it gives us a real step forward on multi-rail applications. And then the services part, here the initial focus has been really on the cyber piece, and to running our cyber portfolio across this whole account, a push, you know, account to account type of payment set.

So, multi-rail for us in the end is, we have to be the payment partner for all payment flows, massive addressable market much bigger than we were historically playing in [P2M] and that strategy has a long runway for us. B2B plays right into that and so many other things.

Harshita Rawat

Speaking of B2B, this is another area where Mastercard had really invested over the last seven years. And remember, I think it was like 2017 Investor Day, or 2016, which is all about B2B. And we're now seeing growing evidence of accelerated digitization, even in B2B as a silver lining of this pandemic. So, clearly a long-term opportunity with a huge addressable market with real pain points, especially in [account details]. Can you give us an update around how you're approaching B2B and your progress?

Michael Miebach

Yeah. Harshita, you just said it. The COVID amongst the many things that COVID has triggered, most of them not positive, certainly one thing that it has triggered was a focus on supply chains. So, a lot of countries found out that they have dependency on international supply chains that wasn't – that weren't understood before. There's a whole push towards digitizing supply chain.

So, the space is even more evolved than it was when we first talked about it at our Investor Day. Now, I want to just take a step back and say, you know, in the whole space of commercial payments we've been active for years with T&E Solutions, purchasing card solutions, even in B2B we've been active for many, many years.

On the wholesale travel front, for example, with our VCN products, where, in fact, we have a market leadership position. So that continues in 2020, it was about 11% of our GDV. Now, if you look at the B2P opportunity from an account payable perspective, and you look at that number, now that is just a massive space, we're looking plus $100 trillion in terms of total volume.

So, here is really where we put our most recent investments. To address the pain points that you touched on, one is inefficiency of payments, you never know what you're being paid for, because there's no data coming along. If it's an ACH batch file or so. It is working capital management, how do you optimize that in terms of how you've paid quickly enough, as fast enough as you want, at least in terms of your payment terms. Supply chain access – supply chain financing, access, etcetera.

So, there's a set of unique pain points and we wanted to address those because it was our view that it will be people out there that are willing to pay for that value. And that was really the starting point of Mastercard Track Business Payment Services, which we, I'm not sure it was 2017. We went live in 2020, actually, at the beginning of the pandemic commercially with it. And, you know, what does it bring? It's a bit of – it's a technology stack that consists out of a supplier directory.

So, the starting point and B2B is, who are you actually trying to pay? The second question is, how do I pay them? So it’s a directory, it says this is a good player. Secondly, here's this suppliers payment preferences. Then it has multi-rail reach. He has got to be able to pay domestically or cross-border ACH or card or VCN, whatever it is, so it brings our multi-rail strategy to life. And then it has a payment optimization engine. If you're a midsized company, you don't want to have the headache of optimizing every single payment.

So, you can tell your preferences to your bank. They use MasterCard, business payment services, and we optimize for that midsized company. Very large players will do this themselves, but here's a huge opportunity in that mid-market segment. Starting point here in the U.S. was last year, maybe not the best point in time to start in the middle of a crisis, but we anyway believed in it. So, we did it. And we have some good partners to start with Global Payments, Fiserv, CSI, and so forth.

So, that that is good, and meanwhile, we've extended the capability here in the U.S. to cover card and ACH. So, the true multi-rail nature of this is live. We will be in all other regions with multi-rail capability by the end of this year. We're starting to see some banks come on board. HSBC is a notable one here, who's starting with track in the UAE to start with. So, we're in our journey. It's a longer journey because we are in comparison to other offerings in this space well oftentimes closed loop. This is an open loop proposition.

It's very similar to our consumer payment offering today with issuers and acquirers. Here we have suppliers and buyer agents. And the benefit for every one of them is choice in a path to scale. But you got to find the corridors and start to get going. You have to have participants on both sides. We feel encouraged by the progress that we have. We also believe it's the right thing, the right path. It's unique, but it's going to take a little bit of time, but I'm quite happy to invest that time.

Harshita Rawat

Right. And speaking of investments, Michael, we talked about a number of growth opportunities [ahead], taking a step back as this, you know, opportunities said in multi-rail B2B services [ahead if it grows], does it mean that you will have to reinvest more? And somewhat related to the question, we often get is just your thinking regarding expense management over the long-term?

Michael Miebach

Alright. Good. So, you know, as I said at the outset, where we talked about changing parties, and I said, they're not really changing. The point is, this long-term – the long-term priorities on leaning in on digital, driving services, building out our multi-rail offering, including B2B that stays. We, from an expense management perspective, generally want to drive the company for top line and bottom line growth.

So, we have been doing this throughout the crisis. And you know, if you recall, second quarter, third quarter, last year, the expense agility that we demonstrated were be ratcheted down very quickly, you know, we have that same ability up and down, because we have a relatively flexible expense space, and we use that in a disciplined fashion. So, as I look into these long-term strategic priorities, and I'm seeing growth is returning, as we talked about this on the trend side, then you start to say, alright, I want to invest ahead of the curve for that growth, but do so in a disciplined manner. And that's like the important point here, top and bottom line growth, but while doing that ensuring positive, organic operating leverage.

So that is what we – I think, made pretty clear in our earnings call on the first quarter, and that's how I intend to continue to do it. If you take a slightly different slant on your question, taking a look at our acquisitions and how we look at acquisitions, here, we have held ourselves to a standards of, you know, an acquisition should be accretive after two years, non-diluted beyond 24 months or really faster, and we will continue to hold ourselves to that standard. We will show you revenue and expenses in year one, and then in the year of closing, and then in the second year thereafter.

So that continues to be our approach. You know, we have been acquisitive, that we will continue to look around for things that accelerate our strategy. From a capital allocation perspective also really no change, strong liquidity, strong balance sheets, strong credit rating, and then we will invest organically or inorganically in our growth, and whatever is left will return to the shareholder with a preference for buybacks. So, unchanged on that front. What you are seeing right now, it is a few bigger acquisitions that have come in and we work them through those principles, and hence, yeah, no news on that front. I think it's probably good news.

Harshita Rawat

Great. And Michael, how do you – on that M&A point, how do you think about the regulatory landscape on acquisitions, especially in light of the challenges we've faced with [indiscernible]?

Michael Miebach

Yeah, you know, it's – when I look around, and just lifting off from our recent examples, so we had Nets, we talked a little bit about that Finicity, Ekata. So that that gives us a good, I think, illustration of the regulatory environment. You know, Ekata we announced, and we are going through the approval process as we speak. But as you can see, where we went into this, you know, thinking we're doing the right thing here of a driving benefit with a digital identity proposition for consumers. We're bringing competition to the market. We're trying to scale this technology around the world. That is generally what regulators are looking for.

So, we're confident. Otherwise, we would have not gone down that track. You’ve seen with Finicity that closed relatively quickly last year in the open banking space in the U.S. Again, it was as a process we went through, we said, here's the benefit for the consumer, here's the benefit for the market. This is what it does. This is how we drive competition with this approach. And we find again and again, that that approach does work. So, fundamentally, I don't see any major shift in the regulatory environment. You know, we just have to go through a process and we do that very diligently.

Harshita Rawat

Great. And Michael, let me just [glare in a] question from the from the investors attending the call, can you explain the transaction level data that Mastercard has access to and explain the extent to which Mastercard is willing to monetize transaction level data in the future?

Michael Miebach

So transaction level data access? You know, when I look at this, this plays out in different ways across the kinds of transactions that we're looking at. So, there's a traditional card business, you look at it in the account to account space, you look at it in the space of open banking, where these are data transactions. And, you know, the answer is a little different, first of all, because each of these three spaces have – at our different evolutionary point in time.

So, on the card side, as I mentioned before, we are using aggregated and anonymized data to drive insights and that is the source of our data, and you know, some of our data analytics and insights products, and that's thriving, and that works. We do this always in an approach where it's very, very clear what data we're using for what, we will never use PII for these kind of products, I personally identifiable data. And hence, that has worked very well for us if not had any issues, data privacy or access type of situations. When you look at it, from an account-to-account faster payments, real time payment space, the world is still emerging here.

So, you could see examples like in a market that's further advanced than others, the UK. They're on about a decade long journey of faster payments. In here, the banks have come together to agree with us to use transaction level data, again, aggregated, to do fraud management, as in the sense of anti-money laundering, money mule, and those kind of solutions. So that was – clearly the market was coming together and saying, that's an opportunity. We had a technology, we also had the underlying infrastructure, which comes back to the point about it is helpful to be an infrastructure and then come up with these types of solutions.

So, that is a space that's emerging yet, we have to see where else that is going. But you know, I can see a world where you have, you know, in a bilateral setting with a customer to say they want to give you access to the underlying data, so you can provide better solution that say and Pay by Account or account verification, and, and so forth. So, space is still emerging. On the open banking side it’s very similar. In terms of, you know, the emerging space, I think, here the starting point is the approach to open banking. I talked earlier on about our acquisition of Finicity.

What we liked about Finicity, a leading player here in the United States is their approach to open banking, how they deal with data? And, you know, their logic was, first of all, it should be all permission API-based. So, things like screen scraping were is a way of getting a hold of transaction data that is not sustainable over time that is – that was their starting point. And then they said, okay, and everything has to be governed by actual agreements. So, this is in the light of day. And that approach is one that we find sustainable.

In this world of open banking, because it's in the end about the individual making more use of their personal data, it has to all be driven by consent management, am I Michael giving some third party the approval to use my data to give me a better service. And that consent management is very much built into our open banking platform that we've created starting in Europe, where we say, consent management, and then the data can flow into any one of our services. That's where the European regulators going anyway, we have that, that's very much in-line with the GDPR and that is one of our principles that we've adopted.

So that's kind of where the journey is, you could see some very evolved pieces, and then some rather recent developments where I think we have the right tools. And I think the right mindset on how to play.

Harshita Rawat

Fantastic. Michael, let's switch gears a little bit now and talk about some of the disruptive forces in payments. The world of payments has transformed significantly over the past few years, with the rapid growth of BNPL, crypto, digital wallets, Fintechs, and a question we often get from investors is whether Mastercard’s competitive moat is intact? How do you think about Mastercard’s evolving competitive positioning in this rapidly changing things [world]?

Michael Miebach

Yeah. You know, the – I – if I look back over the last 14 months, and you look at all the change that we've seen there in terms of consumer behavior, in terms of business behavior, so this is like wide open mindset, to using digital payment solutions. You can just expect that there is a time ahead of us where we're going to see more change than we have seen in the last five years, the last 10 years. You know just compressed change. And if you look at some of the drivers for that too, you know the disruptive forces term that you just used Harshita? You see alternative payment solutions coming in, buy now pay later, Fintechs left, right and center, digital wallets, super apps, you name it.

You know any anyone from that, it could be driving significant – are likely to drive significant change in our ecosystem. So, our competitive mode, when I look at this is, first of all, it has to start with a mindset that will lead into change, we lean into change. We lean into emerging technology. So, you know, many years ago, when we set up Mastercard labs, that's been a bit of a hedge for the future, because that's where we lean in, and we'll figure out if it works or not. And if it fails then it fails, and we move on to try the next thing.

So, we will continue to do this. Our engagement with you – through PE funds, through venture capital funds, just see where smart money investing, our partnerships and investments just give us a good sense of what is actually going on. But very specifically to some of these that I just mentioned, buy now, pay later, there isn't a conversation I'm having. So, I'm getting asked the same question that you're getting asked, is buy now, pay later is, you know, is that a threat to your credit business?

So, what's going on? And the way I look at this is, you start to see, we have an amazing ability with our acceptance footprint, which is part of our strategic moat, a scaled acceptance footprint that we can, you know, connect the players in the buy now, pay later ecosystem, that's merchants, that's lenders through the acceptance point. And we can enable that through tokenization technology, card on file, VCN, you name it.

So, I look at this as an additional opportunity. These are different use cases than what we generally see in a credit business. Merchants are happy, they sell more. And lenders are happy because they can, you know, grow their interest bearing portfolios, and so forth. We, in this space, we've organically invested for many years with our own installment solution. We invested in Pine Labs, because in India, there was a specific situation that we wanted to address in a large [non-payroll] market, etcetera, etcetera.

So, partnership, all that, I think we have a role to play. Super apps, digital apps, let’s look at that. I think we're well-positioned. Look at our position with Apple. Look at what we've done with Google Pay and the Citi Plex account with Samsung Pay, a partnership with, you know strategic partnership that we have with PayPal, Mercado Pago or you name it. The key thing here is, these are all open loop systems. And yes, they bring better experience to consumers, which is great that lives everybody's boat, as long as the Mastercard payment – it's a MasterCard payment credential.

That is where our services come in. Because these relationships are very broad in terms of what else we can bring and then we can bring both of that together. So, that's another example. I could go on for a while. On this, I feel leaning into change is important. Think about crypto. I mean, we were out there talking about crypto some time back as it should be enabled on our network. There's so many things that are going on. And we try to pick what words, invest ahead of the curve for our customers, so we can work with them on where the journey is going.

Harshita Rawat

And Michael, let's talk more about crypto, a lot is happening across public cryptocurrencies and CBDC's or Central Bank Digital Currencies. And you kind of alluded to that to, which you have been doing a lot in the space, you have your own blockchain patterns, engagement with the governments and CBDCs. You're also looking at issuing, enabling stable points in your network? Can you talk about your strategy in crypto? And how do you think about the different kinds of digital currencies which are out there?

Michael Miebach

Yeah, not too long ago, I gave an interview – I tried to explain this by giving a reference of pizza, and how it is not sensible to buy a pizza with Bitcoin. We have moved on from that analogy, because I think that wasn't potentially clear enough. So, here's how we're thinking about this. And the – it starts actually, from this point about being a multi-rail payment provider. So, if there is a credible technological choice to make payments easier, simpler, faster, and distributed ledger technology/blockchain crypto is one of those.

If you're a true multi-rail player, you will have to and you will want to lean in and say, is this an alternative that I can bring? And to what used cases in what customers can bring that? So that was our starting point on why we said we definitely have to be there. I see largely three categories of crypto. The first one and that's an easy one to deal with. It's actually the pizza example is free floating crypto assets and they're exactly that.

They are assets, we don't look at them as a payment tool, but people will want to invest in Bitcoin or whatever it is, and they should have the ability to use a card to invest and buy those currencies at the same time, safely sell and turn them into fiat, so they can, you know, spend them wherever they want. And from that perspective, we have [been enabled] partnership programs in different countries around the world and different types of partnership programs. I think here it's important that you have sufficient reach, but also you have choice again in the type of partnerships that you have.

So, we felt, you know, the true enthusiast around Bitcoin is looking to also participate on the upside when it comes to let's say, reward. So, our partnership with Gemini is a crypto reward card. So, instead of miles, you get your fractional cryptocurrency as a reward, and the enthusiast likes that. So, we felt that's an additional choice we should bring.

We have these partnerships in different countries around the world. That is our approach. I do not see any of this as a payment vehicle, mainly for the reason of currency stability. Prices fluctuate in the context of a payment, that you either have paid too much for your pizza, or too little and that doesn't work for either side, the buyer or the seller.

So, covered that. The other two categories; Central Bank Digital Currencies and private sector stable coins, and here the stability issue is not an issue because both are linked to, you know some either a commercial deposit or the actual are in itself just a digital representation of the fiat currency.

For both of these, we are getting ready to – we are almost ready to have them technologically enabled on our network as a settlement currency along the Euro, the dollar, the Yen, whatever it is. And now the question is, are any of these ready to be enabled on our system? And you know, we're not at this point. It is relatively early days. On this, on the Central Bank Digital Currency we're engaging on as a multi-rail provider.

On the question, first of all, what are you trying to do? Is a cryptocurrency, is a digital currency, the answer to what you're trying to do? Are you solving financial inclusion? Are you solving cash – for cash access for everybody? Are you solving cross border? What are you trying to? We help with that assessment? And the answer could be, you want to modernize your real time payment system vis-a-vis going the crypto route, or the answer might be the exact opposite. And then we engage in, and we help policy shaping.

So, we produced a bunch of white papers in this space. And then we're leaning in on actual technical construction and testing because in the end, any, a private sector stable coin, or the Central Bank Digital Currency needs to live in the real world. It’s got to engage with a terminal at a merchant. In the end, you want to spend, that's what we've done with Bahamas of all places. In the Bahamas with the Sand Dollar, there's a partnership program with Island Pay, you can actually get a crypto transfer from the government of the Bahamas, turn it into an actual fiat card payment by just tapping it anywhere on the island to spend.

So, there's different roles, different ways of engagement, the same essentially plays out with the private sector stable coins, with one big difference. A Central Bank Digital Currency will pass the [smell test] offices regulatory compliant. Private sector stable coins will have to have overcome those hurdles and actually get those approvals and once said there, we’re quite happy to lean in and able them. So, very active. As a true multi-rail player, we have to have those alternatives for investing. And I feel pretty good about where we are.

Harshita Rawat

And Michael, you talked about engagement with the government. And even if you look beyond CBDC’s, and this is a question that came in from the audience as well. An increasing number of governments globally are looking at famous as a core national infrastructure. What is Mastercard doing, just even beyond CBDC, what is Mastercard doing to engage with the governments and manage nationalism pressures?

Michael Miebach

Yeah. So, you know our approach for some time has been that whatever we do has to be locally relevant. And we look at everything through a lens of, you know, is it also localizable. So, we do that. We have a whole set of assets that we actually engage in with local competitors. So, you think about national schemes, card schemes, they exist in many countries, oftentimes, we powered our fraud system, we engage with them on data analytics and insights, because we believe we have to be relevant, a local partner.

Now, that brings you right back to multi-rail. So, if a government says, you know, I look at payments as national critical infrastructure, like the electricity grid on a water grid, they want to have potentially more control over that. And that's very understandable. So, you know, with our multi-rail account to account, you know approach, we're very open to that. I give you an example and that's our recent win in Saudi.

So here's a government that wanted to run its own system, but they said, we're quite happy for somebody who knows what they're doing to do it, and we just put our sign on the door. So, the Saudi real time payment system is run by the Central Bank there, they own it, but we are the technology behind it. And that is a balanced way of getting engaged in an economy where we have domestically not been engaged at all. So, that's a way of doing it. Generally, this approach of leaning in and being a being a relevant partner has held us in good stead, with many governments around the world, nationalistic tendencies are not new.

We've been navigating that quite well, with this approach. We shifted a lot of resource from the U.S. into our markets today. It's the vast majority of our people out there. We have 17 tech centers around the world. Our recent investment in multi-rail payment hub in Philippines is a good example. That's all on soil. I know we use global technology, so we create an instance that is local, but because of the architecture, we can preserve some of our scale effects as we do that. So, we're not optimizing our business model, but we’ve become locally relevant. I would describe it as [local], which is a good strategy for us.

Harshita Rawat

And, Michael, related to that point, another question that has come in is, can you discuss the effort of European banks to start their own network?

Michael Miebach

Yes. So that is EPI, the European Payment Initiative. Being European, I can talk about that even better. So, this is a long standing effort in Europe to gain some sovereignty, strategic sovereignty, and that isn't, you know reserved to payments at all, that is as general approach that Europeans are seeking through. That's a direction that the EU Commission is taking and so forth. So, when it comes specifically to payment, there have been previous efforts with local payment initiatives and EPI is the latest one. The whole strive towards having a competitive local payment system is very understandable.

We agree with that. That makes sense and because we have this history of partnering with local schemes, we're quite okay to partner. We are engaged and there's an interim entity that has been created. And we're a part of the working group conversations to see where they want to go and what we can do to help them. At the same time, we're happy to compete. We like competition, and we're in the European market. You know, if I look at some of our recent wins, you know, with Deutsche Bank on the continent or Santander, you know, it seems it's a healthy competitive environment, and we feel well positioned there.

The fact that Nets has just closed in March, that gives us a huge European footprint, based out of Denmark. So, being a local European player with such a strong footprint Foclink one side, our business headquartered in Belgium, our cards business and now Nets, which will fuel a good chunk of the P27 for country initiative and account to account. We have a strong footprint enhance strong relationships in Europe and I find that is something that we can navigate.

Harshita Rawat

Michael, I want to ask more about the competitive strength for Mastercard. A question we hear very often. Over the last several years, if I look at the numbers, Mastercard has been gaining share in your core consumer to business payments market. And in the earnings call, you also highlighted a number of notable wins during the quarter. What has helped you grow faster in the market? And more importantly for an investors point of view to what extent that [indiscernible]?

Michael Miebach

Is that sustainable? Yes. Yeah, so let's look at those. You know, over the last couple of earnings call, there were quite some notable wins as you said. I actually just mentioned a couple of them, Deutsche Bank, it was like 11 million cards that were flipping in Germany, NatWest in the UK, previously first direct and Santander and the UK we're actually on a path to be one-third of the debit market in that country.

So, strong momentum in Europe, but here in the U.S., you know, just in the last call, we talked about Huntington and the TCF flip that's happening there, or on the co-brand side where we've had a great run we’re now with GAAP coming in and that's a full flip onto Mastercard across all of their brands. So, why is all this happening? You know, I took a step back and said because I'm asking myself that question, how do we make sure that this continues, and…

Harshita Rawat

Good problem to have.

Michael Miebach

Yes, exactly. You know, the first thing is, we have, I think, work really hard at getting a solution oriented mindset into our customer facing team. So solution, selling is maybe not even the right term, I think solution oriented. What are you trying to do, and the last 14 months where the best example of that. So customers came to us and say, can you please help us with your data analytics insights to understand the crisis? What will it do to me? How do we predict? How do we predict what's going to happen? How do we recover from that? So, leaning in with customers, trying to understand how we can help grow their top line, not make this a conversation about the cost of acceptance?

So, we don't want to have a cost conversation. We want to say how can drive your broader business. GAAP is the perfect example. That was a long standing services relationship that had nothing to do with their [co-brand business]. We were trying to help them on test and learn on how to, you know, how their – whatever their offerings look like. So, I think this mindset really helps a lot. But then you go from a mindset perspective into, you know, what are differentiated solutions that we bring? And that brings us right back to services. I'd brings this right back to our digital first capabilities.

So, in the context of NatWest, you know, they were excited about a whole range of buy now solutions, not just debit. So, that was a broader conversation. You know, as that [GAAP] that was long sending services, so there's these examples across the board, but I can say our unique differentiated services portfolio, as well as our multi-rail offerings are an inroad. And then the mindset, I think all that together, needless to say, it's a competitive landscape. It's always very competitive, financially speaking. But I think the sources of differentiation are significant for us to say, hey, by the way, we can cover all of your needs. It's a conversation about [DB.One Stop Shop payment part].

Harshita Rawat

Great. And, Michael, it looks like we are running out of time. So, my last question for you. We talked about accelerating digitization trends in this pandemic, both the consumer payment flows and the opportunity that Mastercard is bringing to life of value-added services [indiscernible] real efforts. Given the trends you're seeing in the market, how do you feel about the long-term growth algorithm for Mastercard versus your opportunity set a year or two years ago?

Michael Miebach

Yeah. So, you know, let's start right where you started your question, and that is the accelerated secular trend. So from a near term opportunity perspective, I think that's just significant. There's still so much cash out there, but at the same time, we now have billions of consumers that were forced to use, you know, digital offerings, because they had to, and that open mindset, and having a different view, and what I might try is going to last for some time, and, you know, if we walk through that open door, I think we're going to have a real opportunity to not only enjoy that secular trend, but actually drive it further with our customers, and make sure we put even better solutions out there.

They are not reactive to a crisis, but actually the best possible UX that you can have. That's where the focus is doubling down on digital and I think that's going to be a good and important part of the growth algorithm in the near term. On the multi-rail side, you know doing the same thing, these are all digital payments, but they happen in different spaces. We talked about supplier and buyer payments.

So that whole space about penetrating into these additional payment flows are very much a part of our longer-term growth algorithm in between – nicely in between, you know, driving our short-term growth, as well as the longer-term growth and services, which we can drive across these flows. And here, I think that's going to help us continue in the short-term growing faster than the core, but also start to build up the yield that we have on these account to account payments over time if you run cyber across in data analytics and so forth.

So, every one of these growth vectors that we have, I think we're positioned in a differentiated fashion. So, there's a lot to be optimistic about. Disruptive forces are there, you got to be vigilant, but I think we're looking at a bright future.

Harshita Rawat

And with that, I think that's about all the time we have. I wish we had more. Thank you, Michael, for joining us today. And thank you everyone for listening again.

Michael Miebach

Thank you, Harshita.

