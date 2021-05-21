Photo by kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Since reporting earnings on May 10, Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) units have underperformed the broader midstream indexes. For example, they have lagged the Alerian Total Return MLP Index by 9.7%, as shown below.

We believe this pullback is an opportunity for long-term investors who seek income growth and capital appreciation.

Fundamental Rationale for the Pullback

The market was disappointed with WES’s first quarter results, as the company’s operating headwinds stemming from 2020 remained in effect. Moreover, investors expecting a windfall from Winter Storm Uri were instead met with a loss and a larger-than-expected decline in throughput.

Source: WES Q1 2021 10-Q.

Management estimated that the storm and a blizzard in Colorado cost WES about $30 million in Adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter. Since WES is a gathering and processing company, investors were mistaken for expecting a windfall in the first place. The largest beneficiaries of the storm were companies like Energy Transfer (ET) and Kinder Morgan (KMI), by virtue of their large-scale natural gas storage and long-haul pipeline infrastructure.

Unlike many of its peers, WES did not beat and raise 2020 guidance when it reported first-quarter results. Instead, management reiterated its previously communicated guidance for 2020.

Lastly, WES’s guidance on incremental well connects was underwhelming. Management guided to 130 well connects in the Delaware Basin for the remainder of the year. The company appears to be connecting fewer drilled but uncompleted wells on its Delaware and DJ Bain acreage than some analysts had expected.

WES’s Future is Brighter than its Past

Clearly, WES—and its industry at large—has suffered over the past year through some of the harshest operating conditions in its history. Drilling activity and oil-and-gas throughput on WES’s gathering and processing systems have yet to recover from 2020. Given the capital spending restraint displayed by public oil-and-gas exploration and production companies (E&Ps), we don’t expect the drilling recovery to materially accelerate until 2022.

We believe 2020 was the inflection point at which WES transitioned from a sustained cash flow deficit after capital expenditures and distributions to a sustained cash flow surplus. Consistent with our oil-market outlook, we believe 2021 will mark the inflection point for WES’s oil-and-gas throughput volumes.

If oil prices are sustained in excess of $65 per barrel, as we expect, drilling in the most economic shale basins will be profitable for E&Ps with the best acreage positions. WES’s acreage in the Delaware and DJ Basins has particularly attractive economics, and WES’s customers—which include Occidental Petroleum (OXY), BP (BP), and ConocoPhillips (COP)—are likely to respond to higher prices with increased drilling on their WES-dedicated acreage.

So far this year, WES has had anywhere from seven to 12 drilling rigs operating on its acreage, according to East Daley Capital, as shown in the following chart.

Source: East Daley Capital, May 21, 2021.

East Daley estimates that 10 rigs currently are active on WES acreage. We expect that number to increase if oil prices remain above $65 per barrel. Fortunately for WES, one or two additional rigs can move the needle substantially in terms of the production volumes flowing through its systems, for which it is paid a fee per unit of volume.

In the event oil prices are sustained above $65 per barrel, drilling activity on WES-dedicated acreage is likely to increase further, turbocharging WES’s cash flow. Management can then allocate the company’s growing free cash flow to the benefit of unitholders.

If recent history is any guide, management’s capital allocation skill is among the best in the midstream industry. Its expertise will doubtless drive large increases in equity value should WES’s free cash flow grow.

WES’s Superior Capital Allocation

WES has a short history as a standalone company. It converted from a gathering and processing company sponsored by OXY to a standalone operator in early 2020. The new standalone WES has its own dedicated management team, greater employee accountability for results, and a mandate to seek out new customers.

Despite WES management’s short tenure as an independent operator, we are impressed with how it has allocated the company’s free cash flow since it became independent. Management has executed superbly in responding to the industry downturn in 2020, and then by effectively allocating freed-up cash flow to increase unitholder value.

The chart below shows that WES management responded to the downturn by cutting unitholder distributions and capital expenditures. Doing so enabled the company to transition from a cash-flow deficit to a cash flow surplus, which gave management flexibility to protect the company’s balance sheet and allocate available cash for the benefit of unitholders.

We believe WES’s current capital allocation policy is the right one for the long term. Management has opted to retain a large part of the company’s cash flow instead of distributing all of it to unitholders, as was the standard industry practice before 2020.

We believe this new posture is more conservative, as it ensures the safety and stability of distributions. It also prevents the company from outspending its cash flows after capital expenditures and distributions. Consequently, WES will no longer be required to plug its sustained cash-flow deficit through additional borrowings and newly-issued equity.

Management has used WES's newfound financial flexibility to pay down debt. Over the last 12 months, it repaid a net $670 million of debt. Since every dollar of debt reduction equates to a dollar of unitholder value creation, management has added unitholder value to the tune of 8% of the company’s current market capitalization—from a year’s worth of debt reduction alone.

Management anticipates using free cash flow to pay down an additional $821 million in debt maturities as they come due through the end of 2022. At that point, the company expects to have lowered its net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio from today’s 3.8-times to a comfortable 3.5-times, well on its way to achieving its long-term target of 3.0 times.

WES management also has aggressively repurchased units. Whereas midstream management teams tend to pay lip service to “opportunistic” repurchases, with little subsequent action, WES has executed. In the second half of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, WES had repurchased 31.3 million units, or 7% of units outstanding. That translates to 7% less cash that has to be paid out to unitholders to keep per-unit distributions flat. We expect the additional free cash flow generated by the repurchases to be put to good use for existing unitholders.

So long as the units trade at a depressed valuation, we favor repurchases over distribution increases. While we wouldn’t trust most management teams to implement a truly opportunistic repurchase program over the long run, WES management’s moves over the past few quarters suggest it knows what it’s doing.

WES’s execution on the capital allocation front over the past year can be seen in the chart below.

With free cash flow well in excess of distributions, management can comfortably increase distributions when it sees fit. In today's yield-starved world, investors who buy WES units at their currently attractive 6% yield will see the yield on their purchase price grow. We wouldn’t be surprised if management increases distributions once repurchases are rendered unattractive as unit prices rise out of bargain territory.

Valuation

Assuming the last twelve months’ free cash flow of $1.241 billion stays flat through 2030, our discounted cash flow scenario indicates an upside of 43% at WES’s current unit price of $20.50. This points to a substantial margin of safety at today’s unit price.

Assuming the drilling recovery proceeds, our more bullish scenario has WES’s 2022 and 2023 free cash flow growing by 10% each year, and then by 2.5% each year thereafter through 2030. This scenario implies an upside of 88% for WES units. No doubt the growing free cash flow in such a scenario would be accompanied by substantial distribution increases as well.

Conclusion

In a capital-intensive business like midstream oil and gas, capital allocation is one of the most important variables that affect long-term unitholder value, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. WES’s management has demonstrated some of the most disciplined, unitholder-friendly capital allocation in the sector. As operating headwinds dissipate throughout 2021 and transition into tailwinds, management’s commitment to reducing debt, repurchasing units, and increasing distributions will cause WES units to outperform over the next few years.