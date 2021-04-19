Photo by Igor Alecsander/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

We wanted to write a bullish article considering our love for the product and that discretionary goods might sell well over the next year, but we've made a data-driven decision and decided that Harley (NYSE:NYSE:HOG) is a must sell. Although the stock might still experience upside in the short-term, it's tough to tell when gains will end, but we're very confident that it will come to an abrupt end and that Harley isn't a good long-term investment considering the company's dynamics.

Overview & Latest News

Harley is a well-known icon, but we've decided to run through the company specifics. Harley-Davidson manufactures sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates through two segments:

Motorcycles: This segment accounts for more than 80% of the company's business. The business unit includes design, manufacturing, distribution, sales, selling parts & accessories, servicing. The company segregates its segments across the globe based on consumer behavior. Harley has recently decided to expand into adventure touring with its new pan American motorcycle.

Financial Services: The financial services segment relates to the motorcycle segment as it provides financing options to customers. This segment primarily operates in North America.

Recent news has been mixed for investors. Let's start with the good news. Harley has declared a $0.15 cash dividend per share to investors in Q2 of 2021. The dividend is payable on June the 15th with an ex-dividend date of June the 10th.

On the other side of the pendulum, EU sales are expected to take a hit as the union slapped a 56% import tariff on its motorcycles, starting June the 1st. Although the company has a loyal customer base, rising input costs (current inflation) along with an import tariff, will cause headaches for EU retailers.

The Company Is Inefficient

Crucial for a company that holds the entire value chain is the efficiency of its operations. Efficient operations allow the company to price its products fairly, meet demand, and sell its inventory at peak prices. Unfortunately, Harley has struggled with efficiency over the last decade, both operationally as well as financially.

Operational

Source: Gurufocus

Inventory turnover measures the cost of goods sold with respect to the average inventory of the current year and the prior year. Harley has seen a constant decrease in its inventory turnover ratio over the past 15 years. According to Gurufocus, the company's COGS has increased, at a CAGR of 2.4% since 2016 whilst its finished goods on hand has consistently increased since inception (see below).

Source: Gurufocus

Poor inventory management means that you're either not meeting demand or sitting with excess supply. In Harley's case, they've had to sell many products for less than the estimated profit. The reason is that as time elapses, the product loses value, and your COGS margin increases.

Source: Gurufocus

Asset turnover is measured as the revenue with respect to the average assets of the current and prior year. Revenue has increased (see analysis of financials), but the average assets have risen faster than revenue. Assets increasing more quickly than revenue poses solvency and liquidity risks. Harley currently has an interest coverage ratio of 4.4x, with operating earnings decreasing at an average 5-year annual growth rate of 34.9%. This means that Harley is likely to offload assets at less than break-up value in the near future if this trend continues. The balance sheet will decrease as a consequence, and equity value will decrease. If the company alternatively chooses to re-finance, excess debt will decrease equity value as well.

Source: Gurufocus

Financial

Source: Gurufocus

Revenue has constantly decreased since 2015, while both operating and gross margins have decreased. The operating inefficiency has played into the financial inefficiency. The trendlines above mean that the company is on a contractionary trend. If Harley wants to continue expanding, they'll need to resurrect this or alternatively raise additional capital, which might dilute shareholders.

Source: Gurufocus

If you're an investor, you really should be wary of the return on invested capital trend (ROIC). The company has a negative return on invested capital ratio whilst the cost of capital has been decreased. Although decreasing the cost of capital might be good for the company, you're investing money into a company, which is providing you with negative returns on your dollar from an investor's perspective, whilst providing less residual (Lower WACC).

Source: Gurufocus

Notice the positive correlation between the diluted EPS and the share price. We want the diluted EPS to be high for those of you who aren't familiar with the diluted EPS metric. For more information on diluted EPS, visit this link.

Also, notice how the diluted EPS is a leading indicator of the price. We've seen a significant decrease in diluted EPS of late while the price has skyrocketed. This is a serious disconnect, and as the market gains efficiency from the wild run it has been on, the price could correct back downwards, as the value per share is less than before.

Poor Earnings, Which Will Persist In The Long-Term

Source

Harley beat EPS estimates whilst missing out on revenue estimates in April. Analysts expect the Q3 EPS to decrease significantly.

Source

Although EPS is expected to increase by analysts in subsequent periods, we don't expect the same. With net income not showing any signs of improvement and the possibility that the company might need additional capital, we think that prospective EPS and Diluted EPS look grim.

Source

Revenue has been decreasing for the past 10 years at a rate of 1.8%. The figure can be used as a historical simulation to build a financial model, but by building on the trend, here's why the company might not recover to positive revenue growth in the long term:

Its core customer base has aged, and its motorcycles seem to be less popular with younger buyers. Even if Harley remodels its brand, it will take time and be an expensive process.

As mentioned earlier, the EU has imposed a tariff on its motorcycles. Increased branding activity of foreign motorcycles might see a decrease in Harley's global presence. The issue of carbon emissions won't be popular with most governments in the long term. Will Harley be the same as before if they transition to carbon-friendly motorcycles?

As discussed earlier, the company is under significant strain financially. Turning around to topline growth would require acquisitions considering the company's lifecycle. We very highly doubt that the company has the financial means to do so at the moment.

Source

Okay, so operating and net income increased in the last quarter, and the stock price subsequently ticked up. But note that the quality of the earnings is very low. Unusual items alone prevented operating and net income from being negative. The reported unusual items rank in the 97th percentile of the sector.

Source

Harley has $51.4 million of tax liabilities outstanding. If the corporate tax rate increases, these liabilities will widen. In addition to liabilities, the company has tax penalties of $26.1 million outstanding. These two factors alone could squash the prior period's earnings beat.

In addition to the mentioned factors:

Harley's accounts payable exceed its accounts receivable by roughly $186 million. Considering our days payable and days receivable analysis, this places their next earnings report (July 27th) in a tough spot.

Harley hasn't depreciated long-term assets in the previous two periods. Expensing assets will cause downward pressure on operating income.

The Stock Has Outperformed For No Reason

Source

Source

Harley's stock has underperformed the index in the long run by nearly 6 fold. Over the past year, the markets have been inefficient, and Harley has, for some reason, outperformed the S&P 500. The market's been inefficient over the past year, which might've contributed to speculative trading, subsequently causing an irrational price.

Source

Adding to our argument, Harley has poor value metrics relative to its peers. Earnings are the worrisome aspect as P/E will weaken with weaker earnings per share.

Source

Analyzing the RSI shows that Harley was in the overbought territory a few months ago. The RSI has cooled down to neutral territory. Harley's RSI has traded much lower before, and the recent decline is a sign that investors are losing interest.

Valuation

We used various metrics to value the stock. The free cash flow and asset-based valuation metrics measure the current intrinsic value. The justified forward P/E ratio sets a 12-month price target. All the data was obtained from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and Gurufocus. For details on the formula, click on the headings.

-Free Cash Flow

Source: Gurufocus

The earnings-based and intrinsic value DCFs indicates that the company holds no value. This isn't entirely true, but because the cash flows have been negative, the metric presents a value of 0. We've used this illustration as we think that negative cash flows can be bad news for the stock. Many investors use a cash flow-based valuation as a decision-making metric. If cash flows show no value, many investors might be discouraged.

Source

-Justified Forward P/E

14.56 x 3.53 = $51.40

The price target provides investors with a 6% return over the next 12-months. Harley is 1.51 times riskier than the index. If you're investing in an asset riskier than the index, with a prospect of a 6% return, your risk-return analysis doesn't add up.

-Asset Based Model

(14.75 billion - 7.91 billion + 607.94 million - 0)/153.67 million = $48.47

The asset base valuation indicates that the stock is currently fairly priced and that there's no added value to speak of. If you want to be extra technical, one could say that the stock is trading at $0.04 above market value at June 1st's close, but this is fractional.

Dividends

Many might argue that they don't mind a small 6% upside in the price because they're interested in dividends.

Source

The problem is that the yield is very low, the growth is negative, and the guarantee of actually being paid dividends, in the long run, is low. Considering weak earnings/expected earnings, we think it doesn't make sense to purchase the stock for dividends either.

Possible Short-Term Gains

Consumer discretionary might find some support, according to many. Stimulus checks and shop re-openings are what analysts are basing their sentiment on. If this had to happen, then Harley might benefit from short-term gains. The problem is that you'd be betting on subjective speculation and Harley's idiosyncratic risks make it a poor candidate for long-term gains.

Source

The consensus on the street actually hasn't come true as yet. Consumer discretionary underperformed the S&P in the past quarter. We think that high input costs, as well as supply shortages, will ultimately drive investors away. The fact that the tides may turn cannot be factored out, but we'd rather sell now rather than be hopeful of additional short-term gains.

Final Word

Harley hasn't been efficient for many years now, and that's caused a decline in stock price. The stock's price has increased significantly in the past year due to assumed speculative trading in an inefficient market. Diluted EPS has decreased while ROIC has turned negative. Valuation metrics show that the stock has no value and won't gain much over the next 12-months. A dividend play doesn't make sense either due to low yield and growth. We believe Harley should be sold if owned and can be shorted after a potential cyclical boost of consumer discretionary stocks.