Andy Power - Chief Financial Officer

Colby Synesael - Cowen

Colby Synesael

Okay, good afternoon. Good morning. My name is Colby Synesael and I am the communications infrastructure and telecom services analyst here at Cowen. Welcome to Day 2 of Cowen’s TMT Conference. For this fireside chat, we have Digital Realty. And from Digital Realty, we have the company’s CFO, Andy Power. We have 30 minutes for this discussion. I have prepared a bunch of questions which I am going to ask to Andy, but if you have some of your own questions, please feel free to use the chat function, and I’ll see those questions come up. And as I see appropriate. I’ll try to weave those in as well. But with that, Andy, thank you so much for being here. Really appreciate it.

Andy Power

Thanks, Colby. Pleasure to do it. Good to see you.

Q - Colby Synesael

You too. So, why don’t we start off talking about demand? So starting off with demand, over the past 12 months, Digital signed an average of $120 million per quarter in leasing, including three quarters of your strongest leasing in the company’s history. Following that strength, how would you describe the current demand environment? And as part of that, how your pipeline may compare versus a year ago?

Andy Power

Thanks, Colby. So, I mean I think our execution in – kind of led to that trailing 12-month average really goes back to a culmination of work over several years obviously in terms of putting together the critical puzzle pieces to our platform, inventory runways, investing in our go-to-market, really a multifaceted front that, I think it probably extends even beyond the last 12 months, several quarters of consistent quarter-over-quarter improvement in many facets. Not every quarter, it was higher than the prior, but most were higher than the prior and the health of the quarters continue to improve in different shapes and forms.

If you look at really what we kicked off the first quarter as the most recent reported, not volume in line with those trailing average at roughly 1.17x, but I think it’s probably our healthiest quarter in terms of performance in the last string of quarters. Unlike maybe some of the records we put up in the prior year, which is a very strong 2020, which remains often heavy in one category of size of deal, heavy in one geography, different kind of, call it, hero contributors to the quarter. The first quarter was really geographically diverse, really customer segment diverse, really had all regions, all product lines really growing in the same order. As we turn the page into the second half or excuse me second quarter and then ultimately soon will be the second half of 2021, I feel like that healthiness continue. We are still benefiting very much from our global footprint and really having that platform solution offering across more and more geos, so not having our eggs in one basket of inventory to help those customers. That being said, our U.S. market continues to be a good strong contributor. And I think we are still continuing to do better and better in that less than a megawatt category. So continue to diversify our offering our customer base. So please, albeit we are now, call it, two-thirds of the way through the quarter, and as often happens, lot of signings seem to show up at our doorstep at that very last hours of any given quarter, funny how that kind of works out. But I would say the healthiness of the band backdrop and really our steady and consistent executions kind of continue to play what I am seeing since we last reported.

Colby Synesael

Great. Thanks, Andy. In the first quarter, Digital signed $70 million of greater than 1 megawatt leases, with about 40% coming from the Americas. I am just curious, within the Americas, how much of that came from Ascenty? And I guess more broadly, can you give us an update on Ascenty? It’s been a while, I think since we have kind of gotten a strategic update on who they are and what they are doing?

Andy Power

Sure. Really happy to say, especially the second part of that question, because I don’t think we actually – we have had so many things to talk about at Digital, sometimes you just don’t get to certain areas of our portfolio, which we are certainly pleased and proud with what we have accomplished with that platform. First quarter contribution signings, about 10% of our total signings were from Ascenty, so good – really good quarter for Ascenty. Again, we report our signings are half of the signings, so that 10% on its business is double that in terms of contribution to Ascenty lines.

Colby Synesael

Wow, really big quarter for them.

Andy Power

Great quarter. In terms of platform progress since we closed really at the end of 2018 brought in Brookfield at the beginning of 2019, so although we have COVID in the middle of that, it’s not all that long ago that we kind of got going with that platform. Holistically and I had to check my facts to make sure I was correct at the time of roughly when we closed, we were in service or underdeveloped and most of it was underdeveloped, with close to 75 megawatts. It was kind of a 50-50 type of a blend, about 90% occupied or leased – pre-leased at that time. As of the end of the first quarter, that $75 million is going up to close to $130 million, so pretty big step up and the...

Colby Synesael

Built and under development.

Andy Power

Correct. And the amount of pre-leased as occupied stayed roughly at 90% territory, so really good progress. Also, during the time period where as I mentioned, you threw up a global pandemic, which certainly hit Brazil very hard during that time, so really proud of our team shining through major adversity. When we bought the platform solely the market leader in Brazilian markets, Campinas, Fortaleza, Rio, Sao Paulo, expanding into Santiago, Chile, expanding into Mexico City, with anchor customers of – different anchor customers are both and now expanding – landing second customers in many of those locations in addition to continuing to grow the platform in Brazil as well. So, certainly pleased with that platform and made great – a lot of great progress in a short amount of time and also very pleased with our partnership with Brookfield along the way.

Colby Synesael

To that point, can you remind us if you have a pre-negotiated agreement or a structure for an agreement with Brookfield in which you would buyout their stake and whether or not there is a time period associated with that type of deal arrangement? I am just trying to get a sense, would you ever want to bring the whole thing in consolidated and if so, is there some type of structure already kind of explain how that would work?

Andy Power

Sure. I would say our – we came to that partnership, as a reminder, really trying to bring in not just a capital partner, but someone would have a deep roots and experience. And Brookfield in this case had 100 years of experience investing in Brazil. We also came to this partnership that this was a massive platform with massive amounts of capabilities of under construction, i.e., runway for, call it, stabilization and a call it wide open sea of Latin America where we wanted to tie our wagons together to go tackle that opportunity for our customers. In terms of liquidity, we tried to marry that structure to the longevity of the platform. We are essentially for, I believe, it’s 5 years from, let’s call it 2019, so 2024. We can transfer our interest, but neither of us can force either party to exit the interest. In year 7, we kind of have a route to liquidity via IPO or buy/sell provisions, which again we are very focused. We are a perpetual vehicle. Brookfield is not a perpetual vehicle necessarily. We are very focused on making sure this platform has a smooth runway to ensure uninterrupted customer experiences and no volatility for the customers along the way. So we are obviously going to – under our agreement provide that path to liquidity, but we made sure that it’s got a pretty long runway, call it, 7 years to that really anyone would have to be able to contractually have their hand forced. And there is a very equitable path to liquidity that we believe protects the platform and protects our customers.

Colby Synesael

Okay, great. Thank you. And then just moving on a little bit here, so specific to the greater than 1 megawatt category so still sticking with that and enterprise deal sizes have increased over time, that’s certainly been our view, could you give us a sense for the split between enterprise and hyperscale within this category? I guess, are you seeing enterprise contributing at a greater percentage or maybe just pure megawatts to those greater than 1 megawatt deals maybe over the last year, the last 2 years, just trying to get a sense of what the trend looks like there?

Andy Power

So you are saying in the greater than 1 megawatt category, correct?

Colby Synesael

Yes.

Andy Power

So in that category, the usual suspects are the hyperscale cloud service providers or platforms in general, so they have the majority of those signings, especially when you have larger signings in that bucket in isolation. But two things I would say, one, they are not the only type of opportunities that fall into that bucket. Just looking at it like our top 15 or 20 deal list and we had an enterprise win into Ashburn that was a 3-megawatt deal or so and we had an enterprise win into Chicago that I think it was like a 1.5 megawatt type deal. So, there are some chunkier deals that are falling into that category. In addition to that, which it doesn’t fit squarely with these definitions that we have – we created the megawatt definition. It was a lot our – and little science, right, we could have made it 1.5 megawatt and a quarter, we could have made it 750 kilowatts, we try to pick a simple delineation to speak to granularity of deals and composition. In the less than 1 megawatt category, we are seeing deal sizes growing. We are seeing design changing. We are seeing power densities increasing. We are seeing a trend that lends itself to our diverse and flexible infrastructure that provides incremental runway for growth, incremental flexibility in terms of customer designs, incremental deal sizings that lends us to the different shapes and forms of the enterprise customer that is taking. The legacy enterprise customer is not just moving to the colo environment, the case and cabinet that they would have picked 10, 15, 20 years ago. They are thinking about new problems, whether it’s hybrid cloud environments, commercial Internet of Things applications, increasing power densities, high-performance compute, and they need to think about their infrastructure in new shapes and forms. And we have a portfolio that didn’t necessarily come from colo routes, although we essentially worthy the landlord going way back in time to the beginnings of the colo and still are today in many shapes and form, but we are able to kind of crack our colo footprint to really fit where we think the puck is going for those enterprise type solutions.

Colby Synesael

So, to my question though, you are not necessarily seeing a notable increase in the number of greater than 1 megawatt enterprise deals, they are coming in here and there sporadically, but you are not seeing a consistent cadence of more of those, I guess?

Andy Power

So last quarter, having two that were in the 1.5 to 3-megawatt category, I don’t think that is a consistent theme, if I go back in time that was rare quite honestly, if you had to go back to a pre-cloud day, where the financial services buyers were taking those chunky deals for that to actually be a predominant theme.

Colby Synesael

And then sticking with enterprise though and I guess probably, I guess, more so from a sub-1 megawatt perspective, are you seeing an acceleration in demand from enterprises as life begins to return to normal and enterprise decision-making abilities start to grow?

Andy Power

No, I don’t want to give a false positive to these trends and this is consistent with my commentary I said throughout 2020. I was always concerned through the pandemic, through the volatility, economic uncertainty that the enterprise – while my hyperscale customer base, the cloud service providers often the most tech forward innovative went to remote work from home kind of plug-and-play future planners. I was always concerned that the enterprise is going to be deer-and-headlight type buyers and frozen. During that time, I think we improved our execution against the enterprise. So, the question I always had looking at the data points was, is it – are we doing that? Is the market doing better? Are we doing better or both those things happening? I think what we saw, and again, we are the data point is now on a combined platform with a unified go-to-market is still only a string of quarters deep since our closing of Interxion is that: one, the enterprise demand seemed to be hanging in there quite well; two, we continue to, I think win more than our fair share of the enterprise opportunity. And I think enterprise is now on the other side of a global pandemic. This had to rethink everything they do digitally with their business and put the datacenter at the center of their digital transformation, because it’s about getting the data to whether their customers, partners, vendors, employees are all operating. So again, enterprises are slow moving demand wave. It’s not like they wake up and make spur of the moment decision-makings. They are a longer buying cycle than our hyperscale buyers. But the demand in the enterprise segment does seem to remain pretty firm from our vantage point. And I do think we continue to take more than our fair share as customers align to global multi-product platforms.

Colby Synesael

Okay. So I mean firm, by no means this is not doing well, but you are not willing to call out that you are seeing an inflection coming out of the pandemic that demand is clearly accelerating from them?

Andy Power

I am a positive outlook on the opportunity, but I am not ready to call the springboard for enterprise segment based on the depth or the breadth of my visibility to the data so far.

Colby Synesael

Fair enough. And then just last question here as it relates to leasing, so management on the first – actually, one more, I got a question from the group. Management on the first quarter call noted that the channel represents about 25% of leasing. As enterprise pursue digital transformation, would you expect the contribution to leasing from the channel to grow as we go forward?

Andy Power

The – and I think that was just to clarify and we can follow-up offline to make sure that step is accurately reflected. I think that Corey was referring to that stat when you answered the question. I think that maybe of our, call it, less than 1 megawatt interconnection piece of the bookings, not our total bookings in the...

Colby Synesael

That makes sense.

Andy Power

Yes. So, just to make sure that data point is accurate. That being said, I think the answer to your question is still yes. We have spent time – listen, we came from less than zero in terms of our channel partner capabilities and really made – put that at the heart of our go-to-market strategy really in the backs of bringing in leaderships who had, had very successful channel programs, partner programs, really made sure that there is clear deal conflicting, make sure that we are a partner-oriented firm, i.e., not taking anything away from our sellers to partner with channel provider or some form of alliance partner. We have been investing in those partnerships and those go-to-market capabilities. And we are one piece of a highly complicated decision for the end customer. So having – and really true to digital form, having numerous partners or customers or vendors that can enhance our capabilities, enhance our end customer success and marry our solution, that physical infrastructure and connectivity with their IT system integrator or other capabilities, is certainly part of our enterprise strategy. So I think that is only going to increase. I don’t see the complexity subsiding or decreasing. I think these types of route to markets and these types of providers are going to become more and more important to the enterprise customer.

Colby Synesael

Okay. And the question I have from the group is, how important are your ESG efforts for winning deals? How specifically are you differentiating in this regard?

Andy Power

ESG, I think, has been a big theme for Digital for some time. And I would be as bold to say it was really important to digital before we became popular, quite honestly. And I’m happy it’s becoming popular because I think it’s really important on multiple fronts. Every leg of the ESG stool has incredible importance for long-term successful public companies, for our customers, for our society. I think we made a priority by making it kind of infused for our DNA and not just one little pet project of buying Rex but how we design, build, own, operate procure power from an environmental standpoint. How we really take the right financial risk and fare through the ways to get to greener solutions, be it our use of water or our procurement of power in terms of power purchase agreements. Other projects we’re doing on the site, be it renewable in terms of solar. I also – there is other legs of the ESG stool, whether it’s our social and giving back to communities that have been impacted. Our portfolio strings a series of parts of the world that have been impacted by natural disasters, whether it’s the forest fires in California, the hurricanes and storms that sweep through Houston or the Southeast. So making sure that our employees are very much ingrained in the community and are able to give back to that committee and the company essentially putting its money where its mouth is there and also making sure we have what we believe is best-in-class corporate governance for our shareholders.

Colby Synesael

But is ESG a differentiator? I mean are you seeing – are you winning deals because you were able to do one of those things to what you just rattled off that someone you’re competing against wasn’t?

Andy Power

We are – I view it as this – and ESG as a focus went from just a pure nice to have several years ago to a, I would call it, a deselection criteria. I don’t – I’m not sure we’re at a place where ESG is the deciding factor, but ESG is down selecting the haves from the have-nots and getting you in the competitive brewing today. And I do believe when I talk to our top customers, especially the biggest thought leaders in the ESG space, I do believe it’s going to become a table stakes category for our space, and it’s going to be continuing widening of the capabilities of what you need to be relevant in this space long-term.

Colby Synesael

Okay. I want to shift over and talk about supply a little bit. So at the start of 2021, management highlighted supply constraints in Northern Virginia following strong leasing in 2020, which had drove pre-leasing of your Northern Virginia development pipeline to 100%. While I appreciate you got back 17 megawatts from a large customer at the beginning of the year and you’ve already released some of that space, could you give us an update on the amount of capacity that’s available to be leased or pre-leased in Northern Virginia today?

Andy Power

Sure. So a lot to unpack and that I make sure I cover all your pieces. So as I mentioned previously, still have the view that Ashburn is steadily improving. You may – if you go back to my comments, maybe a long walk out of the woods, but we’re heading out of the woods is what I’d call that market. We had a really fantastic 2020, and I think our success has probably started in the back half of 2019 in Ashburn, a string of consecutive quarters that really well pre-leased our capacity and got us rather on the tighter side than a normal market, but I’m happy to be tight in a recovering market. In the scheme of things, the 17 megawatts you mentioned still has our Ashburn portfolio I think 93% occupied, so we’re still pretty darn tight in terms of overall occupancy. So we’ve already pre-leased sold into that capacity and chopped away that, always already working on re-productization to higher best use, be it color protest colocation on other pieces of that. We do, in addition to that, have our newest building. Building are coming online on the [indiscernible] campus, which I think is going to have – I think that’s a 48-megawatt building. The shell and PB is fully constructed. I think the first suite of 6 or 8 megawatts coming online this, call it, late June, early July. We’ve already sold to call it, I think, just shy of 4 megawatts of pre-leasing into that capacity. So we’re already chipping away at that. But really, the focus is to make sure we drive as much of that of customer demand into that really on capacity that’s going to hit high flow-through revenue. It’s going to hit the bottom line because these are already operational data centers fill that and then make sure we price and position the newer – for the right deployments as it comes online. So a little bit of product marketing strategy, a little bit of inventory planning strategy to make sure that we...

Colby Synesael

But if you had somebody who said, I want making up 15 megawatts of contiguous space, I can wait 9 months before you deliver it to me. It sounds like you’d be able to do that.

Andy Power

We can do that in two shapes and forms, which is nice. One, we could do it in the new building, right, where they could see the data hall in been constructed, so nobody could take it.

Colby Synesael

Is that the one that’s done on the property next to the airport?

Andy Power

No, we haven’t even gotten there yet. Coming soon, but haven’t gotten there yet. But this is an important point I want to highlight. We can do that in building one, which is runway of 48 megawatts that you could get to 18 – 15 megawatts, I think the number was, by the end of the year in terms of runway. Or if you need it later, they could wait and we could stagger. But I could also tell them, we got a lot of other customers are going to want to be chasing up that new building. If I put you into one of that recently vacated capacity, that I know has another suite that may be coming due and not being retained term, I can grow you into that footprint. And that footprint is already encumbered growth. So you almost have a better runway in terms of that other options at the same time. So we are very focused on making sure getting as much demand in the funnel as possible for the Ashburn market and then positioning the products at different price points, positioning the runway and explaining the value prop for the runway in different shapes and forms for those potential target customers, be it enterprise or hyperscale CSPs.

Colby Synesael

Option two, we know about the 17 megawatts, you’ve disclosed that. Does what you say imply that there is more space coming back to you beyond that in meaningful size that you’re going to have to backfill?

Andy Power

No, I was just going – I mean we always have not some form of not retention. I was giving – I think that the 17 megawatts is the largest chunk that we can see in the, call it, foreview mirror in terms of potential non-retained capacity. Everything else is kind of normal stagger maturities. But we have them, right? I mean it’s just kind of normal non-retention...

Colby Synesael

Everybody has.

Andy Power

Exactly.

Colby Synesael

Okay. And then similarly, the company saw leasing strength in APAC in the first quarter as at least about 14 megawatts in Singapore, SIM 12, leaving Digital, I think, with about 15 megawatts available for lease. Given the moratorium on new data centers permitting in Singapore as well as continued demand strength, any sense when you might be able to add capacity beyond the current 15 megawatts you currently have available to sell in that market?

Andy Power

The – I think who gets the next building in Singapore is the $1 trillion bet, right, because it’s a jump all for who can bring the eco-friendly solution with a green solution to bear. So we’re in the midst of tying of land sites, but you’re not going to be able to build a data center until the moratorium is lifted or you were one of the parties that are awarded that next build. We do have capacity that we are selling into in the latest build, Sing 12, on the East side in [indiscernible] Singapore. It’s been a fantastic project. We’ve increased our rates in that project multiple times. Mid – just absolutely, even from hyperscale deployments in that single location. And we have productized colo availability in that actual site as well. We also have non-retained capacity in Jurong on the west side, nothing huge or anything, that we’re able to reposition as productized colo as well. So we’re continuing to look at our portfolio to upsize for incremental NOI opportunities from the existing square footage as we retenant for better and higher uses. And that’s a market where that win is our – and our back because we’re not seeing anything near-term breaking this log in in terms of demand. The moratorium theme is something that, not just comping in Singapore, and I think it really lends itself to the incumbent players in terms of able to drive greater organic revenue and pricing across our portfolio.

Colby Synesael

Yes, I absolutely agree. And I guess, as you consider Digital supply position across your entire global portfolio, are there any other markets in which the company could encounter near-term supply constraints?

Andy Power

The one I just was hitting on is – I mean the Frankfurt market is incredibly constrained now. We’ve got big land holdings that were in the midst of constructing out his data center. But that’s a market, quite honestly, that there scuttlebutt of moratorium is not that dissimilar than Amsterdam was a year or two ago. It’s super early days, but you’re seeing many of these markets, whether it’s Singapore, Santa Clara, where you’re running in the fiscal barriers of entry, in Frankfurt, where you’re just running up to limitations, in Seoul, South Korea power’s the limitation. So the demand has out clipped some of the physical resources. Government bodies have rethought regulations on the industry is what the best use of some of this capacity, but its impact and use of precious land resources in these cities. So I would think it’s not going to all – we’re not going to all sit in data centers and moratorium is going to pop up in 10 markets in Q2 or Q3, but I don’t see this trend going in the other direction. I think that the barriers and the moats of new market entrants of incremental supply are going to continue to increase, and it’s not going to be a business where the cities are going to say, mow down my housing, mow down my other use cases for my populations and put a data center, quite honestly.

Colby Synesael

And what I’m about to ask is not Digital Realty specific, but do you think that these barriers, these moratoriums, ultimately impede the growth of the sector because there is just not enough supply that you can get your hands on as it relates to key land and key power in the markets where these facilities need to go? So, while there might be the demand, you just don’t have the ability, again, not just DLR, but you just don’t have the ability to handle that?

Andy Power

I think any barriers like this is going to shape demand is where it lands, the shape and size of it. To me, I don’t lose sleep of the moratoriums slowing the growth of Digital. I think any growth being subsided, given the breadth of our portfolio across almost 50 metropolitan areas on six contents, is going to be more than offset from the organic pricing power transfer that it’s going to be provided to the incumbents when that happens, quite honestly. If I was a speculative new entrant, I was just North America or U.S. or just a few markets and my game was new unit proliferation really only, I would have that as really, hey, that – I wouldn’t be able to grow as fast. I wouldn’t be able to seize the opportunity as well. I think the – these – whether they are right or they are wrong, I think that these things are positive – net positive to Digital’s business given where we are today.

Colby Synesael

Yes, then geographical scale. So the next time we meet, I want to ask about the things that do keep you up about what could limit Digital’s growth. But at this point, we’re actually out of time. So we’re going to conclude here. But thank you so much for your time. Really appreciate it, as always. And I look forward to speaking with you next week at NAREIT.

Andy Power

Thanks, Colby. Appreciate it. Take care.

Colby Synesael

Bye-bye.