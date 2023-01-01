Photo by baranozdemir/E+ via Getty Images

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:APPS) reported a fantastic Q4 with 142% year-over-year growth, or 101% on a pro forma, organic basis. Adjusted EBITDA grew 329% year-over-year to $22.5 million (including $3 million in transaction costs due to the acquisitions) in a usually seasonally weak quarter for the business. The core application media business grew 95% in the quarter and continues to accelerate from the 30% rate noted in my original writeup in 2018.

Revenue per device continues to expand, growing more than 50% in the US and 140% internationally. The content business grew 120% year-over-year as the company capitalized on the new Mobile Posse platform it rolled out last year. SingleTap continued its impressive growth, up over 1000% from last year and now on a $50 million+ annual run rate. Guidance for the June quarter was for $190 million in revenue at the midpoint with $33 million in adjusted EBITDA and $0.31 in earnings. On a pro forma basis including all of the acquisitions, revenue in the June quarter would be $280 million (up 90% organically) and EBITDA would be $40 million.

Given this stellar performance, why did APPS respond so poorly Wednesday and why is the stock off 40% from its highs? First off I think the market has been spoiled by Digital Turbine's recent earnings beats. Every quarter over the past year, the company has trounced its guidance and revenue has accelerated from great levels to spectacular levels, leaving expectations among some to obviously ridiculous heights.

Second, the company is about to integrate two large acquisitions which are in adjacent markets, a source of worry for some investors. The only evidence we have so far of management's ability to integrate a sizable acquisition is Mobile Posse, which Bill Stone and company have done a great job with. That business grew 120% last quarter before rolling out to AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) which is set for later this year. Both Fyber and Ad Colony are doing well on their own and are not fixer-uppers that could drain management time and attention.

On a go-forward basis, what is Digital Turbine worth? If revenue slows to a 35% clip in fiscal 2023 and a 30% clip in 2024 and the company can get EBITDA margins back up to 23% through operating leverage, then it will be trading at 3.2x sales and 13.8x EBITDA on fiscal 2024 (calendar 2023) levels. Given this level of growth, I think a 25x EBITDA multiple is appropriate which would argue for a $123 stock with significant upside from current levels. This is quite a conservative forecast given revenue is growing more than 3x this pace currently but you do not need to be aggressive in the model to get lots of upside here.