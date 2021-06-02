Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) William Blair & Company 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference June 2, 2021 5:00 PM ET

Jason Ader

Good afternoon, and thanks for joining our fireside chat. I'm Jason Ader from William Blair, and I'm pleased to introduce Ita Brennan, CFO of Arista Networks; and Charles Yager, Director of Product and Investor Advocacy. Before we begin, I'm required to inform you that a complete list of research disclosures or potential conflicts of interest is available on our website at williamblair.com. Also, if you have a question, please put it in the chat, and I will get to as many of them as I can.

With that out of the way. Ita and Charles. Thanks for being with us today.

Ita Brennan

Yes, pleasure. Happy to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Ader

Now you guys are coming off of a strong Q1, Ita. What has driven the rebound in your business? And what gives you confidence that this isn't just a temporary post-COVID bounce?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, I think when we look at the first quarter, I mean, we saw good strength across kind of all of the business sectors. And if you break that down a little bit, I think enterprise has been strong for us now for multiple years at this stage, where we've just seen this kind of consistent kind of execution on the enterprise side. We saw that fall off a little bit right at the beginning of 2020, Q1 with COVID. But it really after that kind of came back, performed well through 2020. So I think for the enterprise side, it's been more just consistent execution against the enterprise strategy, adding some new logos, taking some share, growing that business. I don't know that we saw kind of a pre-COVID level or that we're seeing a post-COVID kind of change in that business, right?

I think when you think about cloud with the cloud titans, I mean, certainly, you had seen -- we'll go back to Q4 '19 and into 2020, some -- as overall industry slowing in their spend, and that impacted us as well. I think kind of starting in Q4, we started to see some recovery in that. And I think we're back to seeing that kind of our cloud demand is healthy, and that we think their spending levels are more healthy now. Is that COVID related? I think it's probably more just the demand in their business and the some of the product cycles that we're heading into.

And then I think the provider businesses also grew in Q1, again, coming off of kind of a period where it had been sluggish. We're again, we're starting to see kind of the cloud part of that business I think, respond to a similar way to the cloud titans. And then even service provider has started to kind of grow again a little bit as we came through Q1.

Jason Ader

And on the provider side, I know you had talked about a year ago about some sluggish just there based upon some of those providers kind of not spending on their own data centers and outsourcing some of their hosting to the big guys? What's happened there? What are the current dynamics in that space?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean we definitely saw some kind of rightsizing of some of those businesses. Either focusing, deciding what they were going to focus on within their businesses or, in some cases, it was kind of moving some stuff to public cloud and just re kind of deciding how -- where they wanted to play certain workloads. Once we got through that, which is kind of again, back end of '19 kind of time frame, I think we've seen those kind of resized businesses, if you like, return to growth. That vertical grew nicely or piece of that vertical, grew nicely again in Q1 for us.

Jason Ader

Got you. Okay. So kind of getting more back to normal?

Ita Brennan

Yes. Yes. Yes.

Jason Ader

Yes. All right. And then on the supply demand side, I know this is a tricky situation right now, but how is this affecting Arista's business and your guidance for the year?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, things are definitely tight on the supply side. And you see certainly lead times that we haven't seen, certainly, I haven't seen on some components out to 52-week lead times and some key components. And again, it's across not just kind of the networking, tech space, but it's even broader than that, right? And I think it really is an industry dynamic. We were fortunate we had started to kind of buffer some of those components earlier because of COVID, but we still weren't contemplating where we are today, right, and the kind of lead times that we're seeing today.

So it's definitely extending our lead times as well to customers. And so supply is playing a bigger role. When you think about the second half of the year and visibility to the second half of the year, supply is definitely playing a bigger role there than it normally would in terms of how -- the visibility that we have through the end of the year.

So I think we have good plans in place. We're executing against those, but there is a lot of kind of blocking and tackling that goes into just managing the supply chain right now. And therefore, we'll just watch it as we go quarter-by-quarter. But yes, it's -- we're making some progress, but it's just a lot of moving pieces.

Jason Ader

Got you. And you talked about coming into the year, somewhere around like 15% top line growth for the year. It was a more consensus was...

Ita Brennan

Yes in the 15%. Yes.

Jason Ader

And you kind of bless that 15%-ish number. And now you just outperformed nicely in Q1. You guided nicely up for Q2. But it sounds like you don't really want to get too far ahead of that 15% right now, just given that supply constraint situation. Is that right?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I think there's probably two things. I mean I'm not sure we want to be in a position where we're guiding the year every quarter just from an IR perspective in any case. But then certainly, the supply, while -- the positive is, I think the demand visibility is probably better. And we've seen some strength there. There is some uncertainty around the supply and just the timing of the supply. So I think that's kind of warrants as kind of taking in the quarter at a time.

Jason Ader

Fair enough. Okay. And can you just remind us of the segments in your business between cloud titans, enterprise and providers, what's the breakdown there? And then maybe some of the largest customers kind of across each of those segments?

Ita Brennan

Yes. So we've been talking about the business more recently in 3 sectors, right? One is the cloud titans. The other is kind of enterprise, which encompasses the financials' vertical as well. And then the rest is kind of the providers, which is service provider and then other providers being pretty much everything else in the business, right, the specialty cloud and other businesses, right? The cloud and enterprise have both been kind of ranging in this 35% to 39% with the providers kind of making up the difference. So really, the enterprise and cloud businesses now are of equal size. And have been for the last couple of quarters. So I think that's very significant that we've actually grown that enterprise business to be equal size to the cloud titans at this point.

Within the cloud business, obviously, our largest customer is Microsoft. It's been greater than 10% customer for many years now and was again a 20 -- I think it was 23% customer in the year just gone. Facebook is probably the next largest customer that we talk about a lot. They were a greater than 10% customer in 2019, but we're now opting 2020, right? So that business has been a little bit more volatile than what we've seen with Microsoft.

And then outside of that, when you think about large customers, I mean, we have larger customers across the various sub verticals, whether it's financials. Some high-tech companies fit into that kind of top, you think of any quarter in any quarter on a top 10 basis, you're going to see a good mix of other customers pop in across the various verticals and then kind of it will be a different set, probably the following quarter. So it's a little bit more diversified once you kind of go outside of those 2 large customers.

Jason Ader

But this -- on the enterprise side, these are typically big companies that you're selling into, correct?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean our approach in enterprise has always been to look at kind of those larger enterprise accounts where IT is really important to the business, and they have kind of a reasonable IT footprint, an IT organization to be able to really evaluate kind of the products and engage in kind of the overall architecture. So it's always tended to be the kind of those larger enterprises where you're really selling the data center footprint initially. Leveraging kind of that direct sales force, direct tech sales interaction. And then expanding out from that data center footprint to some of the other adjacent products, but it's really been a -- our target market and the enterprise is really those larger enterprises still.

Jason Ader

Okay. Great. Let's talk about the cloud vertical for a couple of minutes, the cloud titan vertical, I should say. Can you just maybe rewind to, let's say, 2018 and then walk us forward in terms of what's happened to this customer segment for you guys? Because I know there was some volatility, especially in 2019 and 2020? And just maybe walk us through from your perspective, what happened?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean I think, look, this vertical had been a vertical that was growing very consistently. And for various reasons, we have product cycles, expanding, just expanding businesses and expanding geographical footprint and put in a lot of aggressive spending and footprint adds, especially around that 2017, 2018 time frame, where you had a 100-gig product cycle, you had new capabilities around routing and switch routing capabilities, et cetera. So it was just -- it was a very strong cycle for us. It was a very strong cycle for their investments in their overall networking data center footprint.

I think coming through the end of 2019 is probably the first time at an industry level that you've seen kind of the spending, network spending by that part of the market actually decline in Q4 of '19 for the first time, and we saw that as well. And it had remained somewhat muted through 2020. And again, that's an industry story, and it was -- as a result, was an Arista story for that piece of the business.

I think we have seen spending start to rebound from that part of the business. Q4 into Q1, I think we've coming -- we've been becoming incrementally happier with what we're seeing from a spend level with that part of the business. So I think we saw some cyclicality, probably for the first time, really certainly from our perspective in that business. But I think now you're starting to see that kind of return, and it's been pretty broad-based from those customers.

Jason Ader

Do you think it's product cycle driven or something else? Or it's just that maybe some digestion and now they have to kind of get back up on -- turn the spigot back on?

Ita Brennan

Yes. It's probably a little bit of both, right? I mean, I think you have you definitely had some digestion, I think, coming out of that back-end of '19, early '20 but their businesses have been doing really well through COVID. Obviously, they probably consumed -- if there was available capacity, they've consumed it. So I think there's some of that. And then we are kind of getting to the -- heading into product cycle again around kind of this 100, 200, 400-gig products, different capacities for different customers but all really being driven by the same kind of underlying silicon product cycle.

Jason Ader

And what was the comment that you made on visibility? Usually, you have something like 1 or 2 quarters, and you said that's been stretched out? Maybe elaborate on that for us.

Ita Brennan

Yes. I think as we partner with these customers to try to lay out match the supply to their real demand and implementation schedules. I mean, they are providing more visibility than what we've seen previously. And we've had -- before, we would have seen maybe a quarter worth of orders and then some project-related kind of visibility. We're getting a little bit more granularity, a little bit longer, more detail around what are their priorities so that we can match with those, right? And we're providing visibility to what we are doing in the supply chain to make sure that we can respond and they're providing some more visibility around what their more urgent, prioritized needs are. So that's just giving us a little bit more, I would say, detailed visibility and a little bit more project level visibility than what we normally have.

Jason Ader

Right. And you're not concerned that they're double ordering or trying to kind of preorder because of supply issues or supply concerns?

Ita Brennan

Yes, I think we've established kind of the process that says, give us visibility to what you're essentially planning to do and when and we'll return that kind of transparency to what we're doing. So I think there's a fair amount of transparency back and forth. I mean, at least for our larger customers, which are still a reasonable part of the business, that kind of interaction is happening at various levels of the organization, just working on kind of what needs to happen first and driving to real deployment schedules. So I think that helps. I mean, it's not to say that it's perfect. But when you can touch those larger customers, you can get some confidence around it, you understand when they really want to deploy across some of these bigger customers.

Jason Ader

Great. And then just from a competitive standpoint, I know your competitor in San Jose has been talking a lot about some share gains in the cloud titan vertical. What have you seen out of those guys? What have you seen out of other competitors? What have you seen on a white box, maybe just kind of lay the land right now from a competitive standpoint?

Ita Brennan

Yes. No, I think, look, we talked about this a bit on the last call as well. I think we're really comfortable with kind of where we ended up as we've gone through the cycle with these customers, right? I think there's been a lot of noise, a lot of discussions. It is a dual-source, multi-vendor environment. It always has been. But I think now that we've gone through qualifications and seen some pilot builds, et cetera, I think we feel good that we'll have a healthy share of their spend as we go into this next cycle, right?

And that's -- I think that's a testament to the product and to the work the team has done in terms of engaging and the execution on the multiyear execution that we have there. So I think there's always going to be multi vendors in these environments, whether it's white box, whether it's a competitor, but I think we feel good about where we've come out and our share of that, their spend as we go forward. And then it's just a question of what does their spending look like. and what's the -- what is the spend over time?

Jason Ader

Okay. Let's shift gears to the enterprise. You mentioned that's something like 35% of your business today. What has driven the success here for Arista? And in particular, I'm curious if you could comment on some of the investments you've made, especially in the channel.

Ita Brennan

Right. Yes. So I think, look, the enterprise piece of the business, we always had this belief that over time, all of those cloud principles, all of the attributes of the product that allowed us to be successful with cloud will become more and more relevant to enterprise and enterprise customers over time. And I think we've seen that happen, right? I think now anybody who's really building data center footprint in the enterprise, is running essentially a mini cloud, right, for their own businesses at this point, and they want all the same things and all the same attributes, right?

So first of all, the product is proving in more and more the consistency of the products, the quality, the single EOS operating system, visibility that comes with that, et cetera, all of those things are equally relevant now to a large enterprise account that's kind of managing their own IT and running their own on-premise data center. So that's 1 thing. I think it's time. It's coming. The time of the product, kind of, is coming for a lot of enterprise customers, which we always thought would happen, but it was taking some time.

We've done some things, too, on our side around CloudVision, we've expanded kind of the portfolio to include routing and campus, Wifi. So all of those things also made us more relevant and more adaptable, if you like, to a large enterprise customer. And then I think the third thing is the sales and go to market. And we have invested more in the enterprise sales direct team, better coverage more focused, more targeting of accounts and just more resources to go address those accounts.

And then the channel more linked to some of the campus efforts and really kind of starting to build out some specific partnerships around selling, particularly the campus through the channel and addressing maybe accounts that we're not addressing directly or data center or for other parts of the business. So I think we have -- it's all kind of come together, which is driven -- which is what's driving some of this momentum that we're seeing is that all of those things are coming together to kind of make for some more consistent kind of execution and growth over time.

Jason Ader

Yes. And I imagine just at the Board level, at the management level, as you guys saw some of those slowing trends in the cloud market at the end of 2019, you had to really step on the gas on the enterprise side, too.

Ita Brennan

That was that. But I think if you hadn't started sooner, you wouldn't have been able to get it to react to that quickly. I think some of this was in motion already, right? And again, I think the focus for sure, to your point, is -- was greater just because this need for diversification and understanding that cloud maybe might be a little bit more cyclical, definitely kind of put some more focus on that. But I think we'd already started to take some of those steps even prior to that.

Jason Ader

Got you. And how do you expect campus networking demand to be affected by the COVID situation, especially we were talking before the call about CFOs and CEOs looking at facilities and consolidation potentially in hybrid workforces, et cetera. How do you think that affects the campus opportunity?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, it's hard for us to be a real kind of yardstick for some of that, right, just because the exposure is relatively small to date. But I think what you are seeing is just more is the need for more flexibility, right? The need for more -- I don't -- people are going to -- I think everybody we talked is having some hybrid-type model in the office, out of the office. That just means there's more flexibility about accessing the network. There's a need for more security around accessing the network. You're going to have more video content, where you've got folks in the office and out of the office participating in seminar meetings, same meetings, et cetera. I think that's going to drive more capacity requirements from a WiFi perspective, et cetera.

So I think that it it's going to be different for sure. The focus is probably more on just connectivity, visibility, security and capacity, which isn't bad for us, right? I think those are all things that we're -- we've been addressing and that we've been focused on. As we've built out the kind of the campus portfolio. So we'll see. I mean, it's early for us. I mean, it's much more important for us, honestly, in terms of our metrics, just to continue to execute against the opportunities that are in front of us and with our customers, existing customers with some new customers and less the macro. I mean those trends obviously impacted, but it's more execute well against kind of the opportunities we're seeing.

Jason Ader

Right. It's more of a share gain opportunity for you. Yes.

Ita Brennan

Exactly. Yes. That's right. That's right.

Jason Ader

Charles, let me bring you in on a question, and it's one of the questions I get very often on Arista, which is what is the real differentiation in Arista's technology? And how durable is that differentiation?

Charles Yager

Yes. Thanks. I think that if you look at the networking industry in general, there's been two major disruptions and transitions. I mean, if you go way back in networking, IBM was the networking company, and everybody used that. And IP came along as a standard protocol. And this is in the early '80s. Cisco really dominated that transition. But if you fast forward to the 2000s, the cloud business started growing. We started building data centers that were bigger than they ever been before. And so Arista really capitalized on that transition and the architecture changed due to the -- this cloud transition.

And so we built an open, programmable solution that is simple, 1 operating system end-to-end. And we exposed a lot of the parameters inside of the switch, so you have greater visibility and control of what's going on in the network. So if I would -- just to boil it down and summarize, I'd say, cloud-oriented, open-programmable system, high-quality software, a single operating system end-to-end, a single management tool, and it's based on merchant silicon, which is really been some of the best-performing silicon in the market.

Jason Ader

Great. And can you talk also about how the product portfolio has expanded over the last, let's say, 5 years?

Ita Brennan

Charles, do you want to take that?

Charles Yager

Yes. Well, I mean, we moved from cloud-oriented into routing in 2016, we introduced the universal router, the universal Leaf and Spine, which is the -- our series of products. And so we took a switch, and we made it both a switch and a router as opposed to the competition who has a complete family of switches and a complete family of routers with different operating systems. And so this has played very well into the cloud titans because they can have the same products do switching and routing with the same operating system and the same set of management tools.

Then we moved into the campus with acquisition of Mojo in WiFi. And we -- once again, we're using the same operating system, same cloud principles moving into the campus. And then we've introduced some acquisitions as well with security and monitoring capability for the enterprise, all -- and for the enterprise managed with CloudVision. And CloudVision is really coming a much more powerful and important product to manage the enterprise network with 1 single management tool that can go end-to-end from your data center campus to your wide area network.

Jason Ader

Yes. I think that's the part that's a little bit abstract for folks, especially investors, like because we hear about these management systems, they all kind of sound the same. What's so special about CloudVision?

Charles Yager

It's based on cloud architecture principles that we learned working with the cloud titans. The original approach to managing switches was SNMP, which is a very -- it doesn't scale very well. It's a very enterprise approach, but we're actually streaming with telemetry all of the data inside of the switch router so that you can collect all that information from every single device and get perfect visibility of what's going in the network. So CloudVision is really just an extension of our EOS operating system, collecting all that information and giving visibility to the level that's never been achieved before.

Jason Ader

So what you're saying is that your experience with the hyperscalers and basically running these massive data centers, complex high scale data centers has allowed you to learn a lot and kind of package that into an enterprise management system for an enterprise network. Is that right?

Charles Yager

Right. I mean -- so there's two challenges with network -- with managing a network. You have to configure it and that we have automation tools to configure it. And then if there's ever a problem, you need to see the visibility of the network. And prior to EOS and CloudVision, you couldn't really see what was going on in the network. Now you have tremendous visibility. You can be proactive to prevent problems. Or you can much more quickly find a problem and correct it with this level of visibility.

Jason Ader

Great. In the last 5 minutes, I want to turn to the financials. Ita, do you expect much variance from the current margin and profitability profile? And what are some of the puts and takes here? And I'm thinking especially with things like CloudVision and software mix, if those grow over time, how does that change the margin profile?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, I think if we could strip out all the other stuff that's happening right now, which is hard, right? You would see some gross margin kind of benefit from the enterprise/software businesses and the growth in those businesses. And then we're investing in the sales and marketing piece, obviously, maybe a little bit faster than the top line, that somewhat offsets that, right? I think where we are right now, we're -- there are some burdens on the gross margin line. It started out to be COVID. It's fast becoming more supply chain tightness and chasing of supply. So I think thinking about the gross margin still in that 63% to 65% for a while, is probably the right way to think about it.

There will be moving pieces there for some time just because of the level of inventory that we're carrying, the level of purchase commitments that we're putting out now, and there are some burdens in that cost structure and then that will be around for some time, right? So I think pretty consistent probably gross margin, operating margin at 37%, plus or minus range. That's probably the way to think about it for a while. And then as we start to come out from under some of the supply stuff, maybe we can see some improvement of the gross margin line as well at that point. I think that will take a while.

Jason Ader

Okay. And then turning to the balance sheet. You guys have a lot of cash. Should we expect you to use that for buybacks, M&A? What's your philosophy on M&A? You're willing to do larger deals, which kind of haven't done yet, but maybe that would change?

Ita Brennan

Yes. No, I think there's an openness to looking at M&A and looking at opportunities there. And the same rules kind of apply in terms of just culture-fit integration with the business, adjacency to the business, et cetera, right? I think that's -- all those principles still need to be there, but there is going to be an ongoing look at M&A. It's just that so far, the things that have met those criteria have tended to be smaller. And then obviously, we have been returning cash. We have an authorization. I think we've articulated kind of an understanding that if we're not using the funds for other things, then we would continue to return. That will be a discussion with the Board. Obviously, we get to the end of this authorization. But I think just generically, we're aligned on that principle that if we're not deploying the cash, we should be returning some of what we're generating.

Jason Ader

Okay. And then last question is if you look out longer term, where is the most upside potential in Arista's business?

Ita Brennan

Yes. Look, I think what's interesting to me is the cloud business, the team just continues to execute really well against that. And that's going to be kind of a foundational piece of Arista's business into the future. And now with the enterprise business performing well and growing at the rate that it's been growing and as consistently as it's been growing, that's adding a very useful kind of second leg to the story, if you like. And then we've been putting a lot of work into the providers book and into service provider and other things.

I think getting that piece of the business to perform well from an execution perspective and a consistency perspective, that all just brings much more resilience to the model. So the enterprise has made it more resilient. I mean, hopefully, we'll get to the point where the provider business is more consistent than that, that layers in as well from a resiliency and a consistency. It's a robust model today, but I think the more of that diversification, we can do the better.

Jason Ader

Excellent. Well, we're out of time. Thank you both for joining us today, and thanks for everybody who dialed in, and have a great rest of the day.

Ita Brennan

Thanks. Jason. Thanks for having us.

Charles Yager

Thanks, Jason.

Jason Ader

Bye, bye.

Ita Brennan

Bye, bye.