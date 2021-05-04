Photo by Rawf8/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis:

People are flocking back to Las Vegas after a tough year of travel restrictions, stress and uncertainty, and inflated unemployment. Bullish signs are being seen in Clark County, NV and conditions should remain favorable for some time. I am reiterating my bullish calls on Boyd Gaming (BYD) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR) who have navigated smartly through the pandemic and are setup for continuing gains.

Note: Red Rock Resorts is discussed inclusively of its controlling interest in Station Casinos.

Still Bullish On Vegas Locals

June 1st marks a major milestone in the return to normal in Las Vegas.

Since my fist bullish call on Red Rock Resorts on May 4th, 2021 the stock has returned over 22% compared to ~1.0% for the S&P 500 in that period. Boyd Gaming, since my May 11, 2021 call has returned ~3.0%, compared to ~1.86% for the S&P 500 in that period. Recently, there has been more good news for the area. First, the gaming win has topped $1B for the second straight month as Covid rates continue to retreat.

Chart created by author with data from Nevada Gaming Control Board and Nevada Health Response.

This is a great sign as it indicates that the March 2021 numbers are sustainable and not simply the result of the $1,400 stimulus checks.

In addition, nearly every casino has now moved to eliminate mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals, although many visitors are still choosing to wear them. All casinos are now allowed full capacity, many have removed the plexiglass partitions at tables, and social distancing rules have been relaxed. As of June 1, pre-pandemic rules are back.

Trade shows are also on the comeback trail which will provide further boosts to the local economy. The World Of Concrete event will be one of the first major conventions in June 2021. It typically draws around 60,000 people, however this year may be somewhat less. The convention center calendar is once again full.

Travel is Up, Unemployment is Down

Airline travel into and out of McCarran International Airport continues to rise. The number is still lagging pre-pandemic levels more than 25% as of the April statistics. This is a positive sign as the gaming win has returned without passenger travel reaching peak levels. As summer travel continues to heat up, I expect the gaming win to surpass pre-pandemic levels. Chart created by author with publicly available data from McCarran International Airport and St. Louis Fed.

Unemployment is still well off the Feb 2020 lows, however trending in the right direction. The influx of summer travelers, convention work, and bar and restaurant restrictions being lifted should continue the downward trend.

Red Rock Resorts and Boyd Gaming

I continue to prefer the "locals" casino plays over the Strip casinos. The Las Vegas Locals market is the second largest in the country, behind only the Strip. When the Strip is packed, the locals market also does well. Both Boyd and Red Rock came out of the pandemic with less net debt than they had going into the pandemic, without diluting shareholders, and with significant amounts of free cash flow. This is in contrast with Bally's (BALY), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) who suffered more.

Data by YCharts

In addition, the capacity limits and restrictions on food and beverage service put the focus squarely back on the bread-and-butter of the local casinos: the gamblers. This focus allows for increased profitability through better margins. The off-Strip casinos are better able to maintain this focus.

Data by YCharts

Once again, on a per share basis, Boyd and Red Rock are generating higher operating income than the others.

While performing better, both Boyd and Red Rock are lagging behind the others in many valuation metrics including price to cash flow from operations (P/CFO) on a per share basis and both trade at a reasonable EV/EBITDA on a forward basis.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The future is bright for the local off-Strip market. Housing prices are hitting all-time highs, and as discussed in previous articles, the population gains continue. Paid parking is back on the Strip after a hiatus during the pandemic which will further drive the locals back to Boyd and Red Rock properties. I expect both to report better than estimated results for 2021.

Conclusion

I continue to favor the local casino plays and believe they still have plenty of room to run. New air traffic and gambling win data points to a sustained recovery. Cyclical and secular conditions are favorable and improving. The focus on core-customers allows for a renewed focus on free cash flow and profitability. Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts remain buys for the medium to long-term.