Photo by peepo/E+ via Getty Images

The ARK Space Exploration ETF (BATS:ARKX) is a new actively-managed ETF focusing on the space exploration industry. Think satellites, drones, and similar products.

ARKX is a tricky fund.

On the one hand, innovative industries like space exploration have strong potential returns, and the fund's investment management team have a proven track-record of investment success. ARK funds have vastly outperformed the market since inception, and I think the is likely to be true for ARKX.

On the other hand, ARKX seems like the weakest fund in the ARK family. Space exploration is an incredibly niche industry with a comparatively weak investment thesis. Importantly, ARK's management seems to agree, with space exploration stocks absent from the company's flagship fund and high-conviction picks.

Due to the above, I'm mostly neutral about ARKX, but think it is the weakest out of all ARK actively-managed ETFs. As such, investors interested in innovation funds should probably avoid ARKX, but should consider other funds in the ARK family. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is the company's flagship fund, and probably the best overall choice.

ARKX - Overview

ARKX is an actively-managed ETF focusing on space exploration companies. The fund's investment managers take a rather expansive view of the industry, defining it as companies leading, enabling, or benefitting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth.

ARK's managers have identified four key sub-industries within this space:

Orbital Aerospace Companies, which focus on products within orbital space, mostly satellites.

Suborbital Aerospace Companies, which focus on products within suborbital space, mostly drones.

Enabling Technologies Companies, which focus on products which enable orbital or suborbital products and operations. These include artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing, materials and energy storage.

Aerospace Beneficiary Companies, which focus on activities that stand to benefit from aerospace activities, including agriculture, internet access, global positioning system (GPS), construction, imaging, drones, air taxis and electric aviation vehicles.

As can be seen above, ARKX's conception of the space exploration industry is quite expansive, although seems to be centered on satellites, drones, and attendant technologies. Space exploration per se is not really the fund's focus, its name notwithstanding.

With the above in mind, let's have a look at ARKX's bull case.

ARKX - Bull Case

ARKX's bull case rests on strong potential industry growth and a proven management team. Let's have a quick look at each of these two points.

Strong Potential Industry Growth

Space exploration includes companies focused on satellite development and deployment. Satellites are set to boom, as satellite internet offers costumers fast, reliable, low latency internet, regardless of their location, and without the need for billions in CAPEX for fiber networks. Satellite internet remains quite pricey, but decreased launch costs and greater satellite coverage should reduce costs in the coming years.

(Source: ARKX Investment Case)

Space exploration also includes companies focused on the development and use of drones, which should also see explosive growth in the coming months and years.

Drones are revolutionizing warfare, as they are significantly cheaper and more effective than traditional manned aircraft. Drones played a decisive role in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War, which has caused militaries across the globe to re-think their strategies, and re-tool their arsenals. Most analysts expect drones to become the pre-eminent aircraft force in the coming years, which should drive significant industry growth.

(Source: Goldman Sachs)

Drones also have many civilian uses, including recreation, delivery, and monitoring. Drones can be used to monitor different kinds of situations, including scanning and analyzing a farmer's crops, checking an energy pipeline for defects / maintenance opportunities, or monitoring a forest for fires.

Strong industry growth should lead to increased revenues and earnings for space exploration companies, ultimately resulting in strong shareholder returns.

Proven Management Team

ARKX is an actively-managed fund, and is managed by one of the strongest, best-performing investment management firms in the world: ARK Invest.

ARK Invest is a relatively small investment firm focusing on disruptive innovation companies and funds. In simple terms, these are companies developing revolutionary products with the potential for world-altering effects and significant growth. These companies have the potential for strong, market-beating returns, but are sometimes difficult to evaluate or analyze. Risks are high but so are prospective returns, and a strong management team makes all the difference.

ARK has proven themselves to be one of the strongest, best-performing investment managers in the industry, with all ARK actively-managed funds significantly outperforming since inception.

As I've shown in previous articles, ARK funds consistently outperform its peers, and the broader equity market.

ARK will, undoubtedly, bring their proven management expertise and strategies to ARKX, a strong benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and something that could plausibly result in significant and market-beating returns. Early investors in ARK's other funds have seen outstanding returns, and I think the same could be true for ARKX.

ARKX - Bear Case

ARKX's bear case rests on the fund's high level of risk and just a generally unclear investment thesis or fund focus. Let's have a look at each of these points.

High Level of Risk

ARKX focuses on a niche, unproven industry, which leads to a very concentrated fund. ARKX invests in just 39 companies, with the top ten of these comprising slightly under 50% of the value of the fund:

(Source: ARKX Corporate Website)

Concentration increases risk and volatility, as it makes fund returns dependent on the performance on a very specific industry, and on a small number of holdings. Expect the fund to significantly underperform if its largest holdings, including Trimble (TRMB) and Kratos (KTOS) do likewise.

Concentration also means that fund returns could significantly differ from those of the broader equity market. This is rare for more diversified funds, but more common for niche funds like the ARK family. As an example, ARK has significantly underperformed these past three months, even as most equity indexes continue to rise:

Data by YCharts

ARKX's investors should be prepared for the fund to significantly underperform equity indexes during some time periods. Long-term returns might be fantastic, that has been the case for all ARK funds, but volatility will be high, and there will almost necessarily be periods of sustained underperformance.

Unclear business proposition

I've covered most of the ARK funds, and I've generally found them to fantastic choices. There are risks, and execution could always falter, but there is always a clear-sighted investment thesis and vision behind ARK funds.

As an example, biotech and genomics, the focus of the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG), will clearly revolutionize the healthcare industry, if not humanity itself. Look at mRNA vaccines. These are more effective, cheaper, and easier to develop than more traditional vaccines. mRNA vaccines are a game-changer, and should lead to significant revenue and earnings growth for their developers, and sizable returns for investors. Other technologies, including CRISPR (gene editing) and genetic testing have a lot of potential as well.

Drones and satellites will also see strong growth in the coming years, but I just don't see how these technologies or products compare to biotech, or to other ARK industries. I also don't see how the addressable market of said technologies is large enough to create a fund focusing on these. I've read through a lot of the documentation provided by the fund's management, and the investment thesis of the industry seems weaker than average.

Importantly, I think ARK management agrees with me. Let's have another look at ARKX's industry overview:

(Source: ARKX Investment Case)

As can be seen above, ARKX invests in both companies directly involved with space exploration (orbital aerospace and suborbital aerospace) as well as those more tangential to said industry (enabling technology and aerospace beneficiaries). Look through the fund's documentation, and it seems that the fund focuses on the latter companies:

(Source: ARKX Factsheet)

In my opinion, the fact that ARKX, ostensibly a space exploration fund, mostly invests in companies only tangentially related to space exploration is evidence that the fund's theme or focus is too narrow. There just does not seem to be enough companies actually engaged in space exploration to construct a diversified portfolio with these, hence why ARKX takes such an expansive view of the industry.

ARKK's holdings are further evidence of the above.

ARKK is the company's largest fund, and includes the highest-conviction stocks from all industries which management believes are likely to outperform in the coming years. Importantly, ARKK invests very, very little in space exploration stocks:

(Source: ARKK Factsheet)

As mentioned previously, ARKK invests in only the highest conviction picks out of all relevant industries. The fact that the fund invests so little in space exploration is telling. ARK's managers are either not all that bullish about the industry, at least in a relative sense, or the industry is too small to warrant a significant investment.

In any case, ARK's investment managers seem to think that space exploration warrants a tiny investment, and that investment portfolios should focus on other industry segments, at least if ARKK is any indication. I'm inclined to agree.

Conclusion

ARKX offers investors exposure to the space exploration industry at the hands of one of the strongest, best-performing management teams in the financial industry. Although the fund seems like a strong investment opportunity, other ARK funds offer exposure to stronger, larger, more diversified industries. As such, I would not be investing in ARKX at the present time.