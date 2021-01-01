Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Despite its struggles over the past decade, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) remains one of the most well-recognized names in the technology sector. The company has been lost in the spiral of fading legacy business segments, and misguided leadership under former CEO Ginni Rometty. Now under new leadership, IBM has built up some operating momentum by surpassing analyst expectations in Q1.

While IBM is saying and doing a lot of the right things, the elephant in the room continues to be stagnant revenue growth. IBM continues to come up well short when considering the use cases it touts such as its hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence offerings. While the dividend remains secure and the stock is cheap, it's simply not enough to turn bullish on yet. We will outline our thesis below.

Out With The Old, In With The New

Following the retirement of Ginni Rometty, current CEO Arvind Krishna took over as CEO last April, and Chairman in January. Under this new leadership, IBM is looking to accelerate the shift from legacy infrastructure businesses (something that began under Rometty) to its future business model focused on artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud solutions.

IBM is spinning off its infrastructure service businesses as a new company that will be called Kyndryl. This move will become official by the end of 2021.

Source: IBM Corporation

The result of the spin-off will leave IBM heavily concentrated in its hybrid cloud platform and AI business, which is exactly where IBM wants to be. The company has approximately 3,000 hybrid cloud platform clients, and IBM has a reputation for "sinking its claws" into customers. Hopefully, this customer pool can drive growth via up/cross-selling as well as open up opportunities to onboard new clients over time. IBM offers a full stack of integrated services and solutions to accomplish this.

Source: IBM Corporation

The company's most recent quarter showed positive operating momentum in these strategic segments. The company's cloud businesses grew revenue 18% YoY, driven by performance both in Cloud & Cognitive Software (up 34%) and Global Business Services cloud revenue (up 28%).

Source: IBM Corporation

Despite the cloud space being immensely competitive between the major public cloud providers, other hybrid platforms and the emergence of new innovators in the data space such as Snowflake (SNOW), IBM plays in a large enough sandbox that sustained growth isn't out of reach. IBM estimates the total market opportunity for its solutions stack as being a $1 trillion market. Whether the company can continue to execute moving forward is the big question for investors and analysts alike.

While analyst estimates don't yet factor in the spin-off of Kyndryl, total growth is projected to remain mediocre with IBM growing revenues at a CAGR of just 1.0%-1.4% between now and 2023.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It will be on IBM to sustain growth and alter sentiment towards IBM. It can certainly be done, but I have a hard time making that leap of faith without several quarters strung together of impressive growth. We will learn more in the quarters immediately following the spin-off at the end of the year.

Conservative Investors Will Be Happy

If you are looking at IBM through a more conservative lens, there are things to like in how the company currently exists. The continued growth of strategic business units is margin accretive and IBM saw gross margins expand by 110 basis points in Q1. This helps the business generate FCF more efficiently, and IBM has been an efficient FCF generator to begin with.

Source: YCharts

The company converts approximately 20% of its revenue into FCF, which is an excellent output that can fuel dividend payouts.

IBM is a dividend champion and remains committed to returning cash to shareholders. The company has raised its payout for the past 26 years. When IBM formally spins off Kyndryl, the dividend payment will be fractured. Management has already disclosed that the payout between the "new look" IBM and Kyndryl will total an amount that at least matches the current pre-spin off amount of $6.56 per share. On the current share price, this dividend results in a total yield of 4.55%.

We will need to revisit the company's financials following the completion of the spin-off to gain insight into the company's financial structure moving forward. Investors should be able to expect a faster-growing, higher-margin business that may put slightly less emphasis on the dividend payout. We will see.

Is IBM A Value Trap?

The long-term slide of IBM is well known among most that have been close to the name. From a capital gains standpoint, shares are down over the past decade. However, over the past year, the stock is trading near highs at $145 per share.

Source: YCharts

We will look at valuation from a "pre-spin off" basis for the moment. IBM as a whole has continually traded at very conservative multiples in recent years. Against anticipated 2021 EPS of $10.93 per share, the stock commands a forward multiple of just 13.2x.

While this seems "cheap" for a technology company, it's actually near IBM's historical norms. In other words, the market rerated IBM lower a while ago, and hasn't changed its sentiment since. So while IBM's stock looks inexpensive at face value, and a rerating higher is possible down the road, does it make sense to jump in now?

Wrapping Up

It seems far more prudent to let IBM prove itself by stringing together several quarters of satisfactory growth, and seeing how the company looks/performs following the spin-off of Kyndryl. If IBM disappoints again, the stock could easily come under pressure. If IBM does earn a higher multiple from the market, there will be plenty of upside left for long term investors should IBM prove itself a legitimate cloud leader for the future.