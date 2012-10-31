Photo by Hemera Technologies/PHOTOS.com>> via Getty Images

I was cruising Seeking Alpha's Quant Systems healthcare stock group last Christmas season in hopes of latching on to some good prospects. I found three stocks with straight A+'s, Quidel (QDEL), Co-Diagnostics (CODX), and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX). Each of the three has proven to be an interesting stock with an interesting story.

This article brings the Catalyst story up to date through its Q1 2021 earnings call. Its Quant ratings have pulled back as shown by the 06/02/21 excerpt below:

I consider Catalyst as a modestly priced company with significant potential evenly matched by significant challenges.

Catalyst has enjoyed a successful launch of its first commercial therapy

The following excerpt from Catalyst's latest 10-K (p. F-5) provides a quick overview of its income and expenses over the last three years:

Catalyst's product revenue as shown on its 10-Ks began in 2019, following the 2019 launch of its lead product Firdapse (amifampridine). Firdapse was FDA approved in 11/2018 for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) in adults.

Catalyst's latest 10-K (p. 29) notes that the vast bulk of its product revenues for the foreseeable future will come from Firdapse. Firdapse is Catalyst's first and only FDA approved product, and the only product it has ever launched or commercialized. Interruptions in its Firdapse revenues would have an immediate negative impact on Catalyst.

Its 10-K lists 17 specific potential sources of interruption. The bulk of these are routine issues which are potential problems for any newly launched therapy. Two that are more specific to its situation deserve particular attention. They are:

compete successfully with Ruzurgi®, Jacobus Pharmaceuticals’ version of amifampridine;

be successful in our suit against the FDA seeking to maintain our exclusivity under the Orphan Drug Act for treating LEMS patient;

Ruzurgi was approved by the FDA in 05/2019 for the treatment of LEMS in pediatric patients. Catalyst's FDA suit and its competition with Ruzurgi are related. Ruzurgi is available at a substantially lower price than Firdapse as will be discussed in more detail later.

Prescribers are prescribing Ruzurgi for off-label use by adult LEMS patients. Not only is this reducing Catalyst's Firdapse revenue stream, it also presents the risk that payers may require prescribers to try Ruzurgi for adult patients before they will approve Firdapse (latest 10-K, p. 2).

The month following its approval of Ruzurgi, Catalyst sued the FDA and related parties in 06/19. The suit:

...challenged the recent approval of a new drug application and related drug labeling for Jacobus Pharmaceutical Company’s drug Ruzurgi™ for the treatment of ... (LEMS) in pediatric patients. ... The complaint allege[d] that the defendants’ approval of Ruzurgi violated multiple provisions of FDA regulations regarding labeling, resulting in misbranding in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA); violated Catalyst’s statutory rights to Orphan Drug Exclusivity and to New Chemical Entity Exclusivity under the FDCA; ... Among other remedies, the suit [sought] an order vacating the FDA's approval of Ruzurgi.

In response to motions for summary judgement, a magistrate court issued a report and recommendation in favor of Jacobus and the FDA. The district court adopted the magistrate's position in 09/2020, whereupon Catalyst immediately announced its intent to appeal. During its Q1 2021 earnings call, Catalyst announced that it had completed oral argument on its appeal in 03/2021.

It advised that while it had no control over the timing of a ruling, it was expecting a ruling in the "very near future." In any case, while the lawsuit has been a distraction with little positive feedback, Firdapse net revenue has continued with little interruption beyond that from the ongoing pandemic as reflected by the following excerpt from its Q1 2021 10-Q.

This Q1 2021 print shows meagre revenue growth, no doubt explaining why its current Quant growth grade has dropped to "D" from its former "A+" as shown above.

Aside from its BioMarin deals, Catalyst's efforts to expand its pipeline have met with little success

Aside from its foregoing lead FDA-approved LEMS therapy, Catalyst boasts one of pharma's all-time weak pipelines. Its website pipeline section (accessed 05/31/21) shows the following:

Investors in Catalyst are investing in the therapeutic power and potential of amifampridine with no pending backup. Catalyst acquired North American rights to Firdapse from BioMarin (BMRN) in 2012. Subsequently, in 05/19 it expanded (p. 5) its rights to Japan with an option for further expansion in Asia and Central and South America upon the achievement of unspecified milestones in Japan.

Catalyst described its plans for accessing the Japanese market in its latest 10-K (p. 7) as follows:

We have met with Japanese regulatory authorities and believe that we have reached an agreement with them as to the scope of the clinical trial that we will be required to undertake in Japan before we will be permitted to submit an application to the Japanese regulatory authorities to seek to commercialize Firdapse®for the treatment of LEMS in Japan. We also have applied for orphan drug designation in Japan for the symptomatic treatment of LEMS. ...

The LEMS market in Japan is significant with >21% of the global total burden of this disease.

Catalyst has been dealing (p. 7) as a pharma company in its current configuration since 2006. In the beginning, it was working to develop its CPP-109 (vigabatrin) as a treatment for cocaine addiction (p. 14). As reported in a 2013 journal article, its trial results failed to show protocol defined difference in efficacy in this indication between vigabatrin and placebo.

Subsequently, in 2015 it worked to develop CPP-115 (a more potent form of vigabatrin) as a generic version of Lundbeck's Sabril in treatment of infantile spasms and complex partial seizures. Sabril is a challenging therapy with a devil's brew of worrisome side effects plus a highly disturbing black box warning.

Catalyst's CPP-115 strategy was revealed in its 2015 10-K (p. 7):

We are developing CPP-115, ... that, based on our pre-clinical studies to date, we believe is a more potent form of vigabatrin, and may have fewer side effects (e.g., visual field defects, or VFDs) than those associated with vigabatrin. ...

In 2018, Catalyst's plan collapsed (p. 14) into litigation with its CPP-115 licensor Northwestern. In its latest 10-K (p. F-21), Catalyst announced the final resolution of the dispute. Under the settlement agreement, the parties settled all pending claims. Northwestern paid Catalyst $100,000 with unspecified contingent compensation possible in the future.

Catalyst's pricing for Firdapse is controversial and problematic

Having failed in its efforts to develop vigabatrin, Catalyst focused on its more promising prospect, amifampridine. It was also running into roadblocks. In 02/2016, it received a Refusal to File letter [RTF]. In its 10-K for 2017 (pp. 13-14), Catalyst describes the steps required by the FDA preliminary to a resubmission of its Firdapse NDA, including an additional supportive phase 3 trial.

Pricing for therapeutics in the United States is rife with controversy. I waded into this controversy on the side of the industry in my first Seeking Alpha article back in 03/2016, Gilead's Harvoni: A Fair Deal. I stand by my conclusion in this inaugural article:

It is easy to pop off about how Gilead has priced Harvoni in a predatory fashion. I have shown that there are significant countervailing considerations. I do not expect populist politicians to acknowledge any of this when giving their rousing stump speeches on the campaign path. I do, however expect that when the time comes for action, policy makers will consider more than one-liners.

Catalyst has a pricing controversy going with its Firdapse as has been identified in two recent FiercePharma articles. The initial article appeared following FDA approval of Firdapse. The crux of this article was that Jacobus Pharmaceuticals had been making its 3,4-Dap, a therapy with equivalent efficacy and safety, available for some 20 years.

Upon further review, it appears that Jacobus was dispensing 3,4-Dap through compounding pharmacies to LEMS patients for ~$300 to $500 a month. Other patients were receiving it without charge from Jacobus under a compassionate use program.

Following FDA approval, Catalyst priced Firdapse at $375,000. Subsequently, in 05/19 the FDA approved Jacobus Pharmaceuticals':

Ruzurgi (amifampridine) tablets for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) in patients 6 to less than 17 years of age. This is the first FDA approval of a treatment specifically for pediatric patients with LEMS. The only other treatment approved for LEMS is only approved for use in adults.

Catalyst promptly filed its federal lawsuit calling "foul" as described above.

Catalyst has broadened its search for business development prospects

Given the sparsity of its pipeline as noted above, it should come as no surprise that Catalyst is actively on alert for new opportunities. Over the years it has focused on neuromuscular candidates, however these have proven difficult to find. In response to a Q1 2021 earnings call question, CEO McEnany described Catalyst's business development activities as follows:

...Obviously, we'd love to leverage our existing sales force with another neuromuscular product. Those are very difficult to find. And when they are available, they're extremely costly. And so about a year ago, we decided to expand our therapeutic look into general neurology. And at the end of last year, we decided that we would be interested in products in any therapeutic area outside of oncology. Oncology is just too complicated. So we do want to stay in the rare disease space, ideally neuromuscular or neuro, but we're looking at other therapeutic areas. And we believe with rare disease drugs like Firdapse to treat LEMS, we do believe that we can replicate our sales and marketing team and put together a really strong effort in another therapeutic areas such as endocrinology or immunology. ...

In terms of timing on the business development front, he noted that Catalyst was currently doing its due diligence on several potential pipeline expansion prospects. He hoped to be pulling the trigger on one or more of these yet in 2021.

Conclusion

Catalyst has had a nice share price run so far during 2021 as shown below:

Data by YCharts

In order for it to continue on this favorable path, it is going to need to rekindle its revenue growth. Easing of the pandemic will be helpful as it opens up diagnostic visits and new-to-therapy patients.

For the near-term future, Catalyst's revenue prospects are entirely dependent on its currently approved Firdapse adult LEMS indication. Its market cap has room to grow to 3-4x its potential peak Firdapse sales. Such sales have been estimated in a Fierce Biotech article at $364 million.

This estimate is likely a good ballpark to work from given that the pool (slide 6) of potential LEMS patients is 3,000, about half of whom are undiagnosed. Catalyst's revenue per patient is equally uncertain; if it were 50% of its $375,000 list price, it would be ~$180,000.

Starting with the peak sales estimate of $364 million, Catalyst's potential market cap would range from roughly $1.09-1.45 billion. Its current market cap sits at $571 million, giving it room to double. In order to realize this larger market cap, it will need to either prevail in its pending lawsuit or otherwise satisfy the market that it can significantly grow its Firdapse sales.

Should it lose its appeal, its sales price would likely deteriorate unless and until it proved that it can successfully market Firdapse to achieve growing Firdapse sales in the face of poaching by off-label Ruzurgi competition.

Accordingly, Catalyst is currently on the edge and I am neutral on the stock.