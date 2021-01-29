Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic restricted people to their homes and led to work-from-home and virtual learning trends, thus increasing the relevance of our shelters. The shelter-at-home mandates last year worked in favor of leading home improvement retailers Lowe's (NYSE:NYSE:LOW) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD). With the reopening of the economy, the pandemic-led favorable trends are expected to fade away and customers might shift their spending towards other discretionary items and experiences like travel. Having said that, I feel Lowe's growth prospects over the coming years still appear attractive based on its growing focus on Pro (or professional) customers, digital channels and its ability to gain further market share of the US home improvement market.

On track to gain further market share

The increased focus on homes amid the pandemic drove a 24.2% rise in Lowe's fiscal 2020 (ended January 29, 2021) sales to $89.6 billion. Strong top-line growth and enhanced margins led to an impressive 54.4% jump in the company's fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS to $8.86. Lowe's continued to impress in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 by delivering better-than-anticipated numbers.

Notably, first-quarter revenue grew 24.1% year-over-year to $24.4 billion and comparable sales increased 25.9%. First-quarter adjusted EPS was up 81.4% to $3.21 with adjusted operating margin expanding 317 basis points to 13.3%.

Lowe's strong execution amid the pandemic helped in meeting the spike in the demand for DIY (do-it-yourself) projects and other merchandise offered by the home improvement retailer. The company rapidly addressed customers' needs by offering curbside pickup, rolling out touchless buy-online-pickup-in-store lockers and re-platforming its e-commerce site to the cloud to improve site functionality. The company's efforts resulted in a 111% growth in its fiscal 2020 online sales.

While the fiscal 2021 growth rate in Lowe's online sales would not be as elevated as experienced in fiscal 2020, I think that the company's decision to continue to invest in its omnichannel capabilities to drive higher sales is prudent given the evolving consumer shopping habits. Lowe's is expanding its online-only offerings across categories like Appliances, Kitchen & Bath, Décor, Lawn and Garden as well as Seasonal and Outdoor living.

Another key aspect of Lowe's business strategy is the heightened focus on Pro customers. The company's sales penetration in the Pro business is in the range of 20%-25%, while that for DIY (do-it-yourself)/DIFM (do-it-for-me) business is in the 75%-80% bracket.

To boost its Pro business, Lowe's has been redesigning its stores to facilitate a better shopping experience for its small and medium-sized Pro customers. It is also enhancing online shopping for Pro customers with the migration of Lowe's For Pros to the cloud, which will help in offering incremental options that are already available to DIY customers on Lowes.com. Other efforts to boost the Pro business include a new Pro loyalty program, building a strong portfolio of brands preferred by Pro customers and offering facilities like the tool rental program as well as dedicated Pro Checkout and Pro trailer parking.

Source: Company Filings, TIKR.com

Currently, analysts expect the company's fiscal 2021 sales to rise 1.7% to $91.2 billion and adjusted EPS to increase 23.5% to $10.94. While these estimates reflect deceleration from last year, it is notable that they are on top of the exceptional growth rates experienced due to COVID-led demand. The company's fiscal 2021 top-line is expected to benefit from a strong order backlog in the Pro business.

Furthermore, Wall Street analysts anticipate Lowe's adjusted operating margin to expand to 12.0% in fiscal 2021 from 10.8% in fiscal 2020. I expect the company's strong pricing, cost management efforts and productivity initiatives to drive further improvement in its adjusted operating margin over the long term.

Risks to be considered

The current business environment is highly uncertain and it is difficult to predict how changes in consumer behavior following the reopening of the economy will impact Lowe's and other retailers in the months ahead. Also, labor shortage and any unfavorable trends in the housing market could hurt Lowe's business. Moreover, following an exceptional fiscal 2020, investors' high expectations from the company's upcoming quarterly results could lead to volatility in Lowe's stock.

Lastly, COVID-19 restrictions in certain areas of Canada could impact the company's business over the short term (although this might not have a significant impact as the US is Lowe's predominant market and accounted for 94% of fiscal 2020 sales).

Further upside potential

Lowe's stock has rallied 48.4% over the past year, outpacing the 27.9% rise in the stock of larger rival Home Depot and the 39.7% growth in the S&P 500 Index. As per TIKR.com, the average analysts' price target for Lowe's stock is $225, implying an upside potential of 17.3% from current levels. Additionally, the company's optimism in its growth potential and strong cash flows helped it in recently announcing a 33.3% hike in its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share (annualized dividend of $3.20 per share) effective August 4, 2021. The forward dividend yield of Lowe's, which is a dividend king (those companies that have increased dividend for over 50 consecutive years), stands at 1.67%.

Also, the company repurchased 16.8 million shares for $3.1 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and has about $17 billion share repurchase authorization remaining under its existing program. It aims to make share repurchases worth $9 billion in fiscal 2021.

Meanwhile, Lowe's is trading at a forward PE (price-earnings) multiple of 17.81, which is below its 5-year average multiple of 18.41 and also lower than Home Depot's valuation multiple of 22.55.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Lowe's lags its rival Home Depot when it comes to dividend yield and other aspects like operating margin and sales penetration in the Pro market. That said, the company's productivity initiatives and growth strategies are helping it in moving in the right direction and grab additional market share in the $900 billion highly fragmented home improvement space.

While Lowe's stock might be volatile in the months ahead owing to an uncertain business environment, I believe that lucrative long-term growth prospects given the growing relevance of homes and de-urbanization, the leadership of Marvin Ellison and a strong financial position make the company an attractive retail pick.