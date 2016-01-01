Photo by SweetBabeeJay/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:UMPQ) will likely surge this year due to the management's plans to cut expenses. Further, loan growth and normalization of the provision expense will likely drive earnings. Moreover, the company has an opportunity to reduce its deposit costs. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.23 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.71 per share, up 45% from last year’s adjusted earnings. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Further, Umpqua Holdings is offering a high dividend yield for a bank holding company. Based on the attractive dividend yield and price upside, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Umpqua Holdings.

Branch and Facility Consolidations to Drive Earnings

Umpqua Holdings has an ambitious plan to cut its non-interest expenses. According to details given in the first quarter's investor presentation, the company is targeting a reduction in non-interest expense of around $39 to $56 million. The management hopes to realize 50% of the savings in 2021, 70% in 2022, and 100% by 2023. Under the expense savings program, Umpqua plans to consolidate 12 stores in the second quarter of 2021, and around 30 to 50 by the end of 2022. Moreover, the company plans some back-office facility consolidations. As mentioned in the presentation, Umpqua is:

Addressing next round of back office consolidations to fit new working habits of our associates.

Although details aren't given, I believe it is safe to assume that through facility consolidations Umpqua is making concrete efforts to move towards partial remote working culture after the pandemic is over. Banks that return to the conventional office style of work will find themselves at a competitive disadvantage relative to banks that saved costs through the work-from-home culture.

Considering the expense savings plan, I'm expecting the non-interest expense to decline by 7% from the adjusted non-interest expense in 2020. Last year’s non-interest expense is adjusted for the goodwill impairment of $1.8 billion.

Loan Growth Drive Earnings

Umpqua Holding’s loan portfolio will likely continue to grow in the year ahead as the economy reopens. However, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely constrain loan growth. As can be calculated from the details given in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing, Umpqua’s Round 1 PPP loans totaled 6.1% of total loans at the end of March. I'm expecting most of these Round 1 loans to get forgiven by the mid of 2021. At the time of forgiveness, the company will record the unamortized PPP fees. Therefore, the net interest income will temporarily jump up in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the deposit growth will likely decline after the surge in the first quarter, which was partly attributable to the federal stimulus. Nevertheless, I'm expecting the deposit growth to still outpace loan growth in the remainder of the year. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Time Deposit Repricing to Counter Yield Pressure

Around 39% of the loan and lease portfolio is fixed rate based, as mentioned in the investor presentation. Some of these fixed-rate loans will mature this year and get replaced by new loans carrying lower rates. Therefore, the average portfolio yield will likely face pressure in the year ahead.

On the other hand, the management mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call that it expects deposits to reprice lower, which will help the net interest margin. Umpqua has a costly time deposit book that carried a weighted average rate of 1.30% in the first quarter, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. This time deposit book made up 10% of total deposits at the end of the last quarter. According to my calculations, every 10 basis points reduction in the weighted average cost of the time deposit book can reduce the total deposit cost by a basis point. From an analysis of the balance sheet, it is obvious that Umpqua has enough excess liquidity to let at least a quarter of this costly term deposit book run off without replacement. In my opinion, Umpqua should be able to reduce the time deposit cost by around 50 basis points in the year ahead. Therefore, I'm hopeful the total deposit cost will decline by around 5 basis points.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by six basis points in the last three quarters of 2021. This decline will likely lead to the average margin in 2021 being 14 basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Based on the loan growth and margin compression outlook, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 1.6% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $1.71 per Share

The anticipated reduction in expenses and loan growth will likely drive earnings this year. Moreover, the provision expense will likely return to a normal level in the year ahead after the surge last year. Unlike many peer banks, I'm not expecting Umpqua to report a below-normal provision expense this year because the loan losses are still somewhat high relative to the allowances for loan losses. Net charge-offs made up 0.33% of average loans in the first quarter, while allowances made up 1.4% of total loans at the end of March. This means that the allowance is just around four times the annualized loan loss level.

Meanwhile, the overall margin compression in the year ahead will likely constrain earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting Umpqua Holdings to report earnings of $1.23 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.71 per share, up 45% from last year’s earnings adjusted for the goodwill impairment. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. However, Umpqua’s company-specific risk is low. The riskiest of industries amid the pandemic, i.e. hotels/motels made up just 2.6% of the total loan portfolio. Additionally, the air transport industry made up 0.6% of the total loan portfolio, as mentioned in the presentation.

Umpqua Offering a 4.4% Dividend Yield

Umpqua Holdings is offering quite a high dividend yield for a bank holding company. Assuming Umpqua maintains its quarterly dividend at $0.21 per share, it will provide a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is the highest dividend yield among similar companies, as compiled by Seeking Alpha and copied below.

The dividend is quite secure because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 49% for 2021, which is below the average payout ratio of 58% for 2016 to 2019. Moreover, Umpqua’s capital level is adequate, which minimizes the need to cut dividends to meet regulatory capital requirements. The company had a tier-one capital ratio of 12.56%, as opposed to the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.00% for being categorized as ‘well capitalized’.

As the dividend payout ratio is below the historical average, there is hope that the company will increase its quarterly dividend soon. To be prudent, I have incorporated a status quo assumption in my investment thesis.

Opportunity for Capital Appreciation

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Umpqua Holdings. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.65 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $12.7 gives a target price of $20.9 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 9.3% upside from the June 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 13.7x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.71 gives a target price of $23.5 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 23.1% upside from the June 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $22.2, which implies a 16.2% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 20.6%. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on Umpqua Holdings.

I like the company because its earnings are likely to grow strongly on the back of the management’s cost-saving plan and anticipated increase in the loan portfolio. Further, Umpqua appears to be trading at an attractive level that suggests both a high forward dividend yield and potential price upside.