A rising tide lifts all boats, and even BP (NYSE:NYSE:BP), as hated as it undoubtedly is, has seen its stock rise these past seven months or so. Prior to that, investors were staring down the barrel of a 27-year low here, an unprecedented slump that probably reflected more than just COVID. The ADSs have since rebounded to $27, good for a circa 75% gain on the low point (and more including reinvested dividends).

Taking things back to pre-COVID levels, BP still finds itself down around 25% even as the US majors flirt with their respective pre-pandemic baselines. Shell (RDS.B) (RDS.A) is in a similar spot to BP, leading many commentators to point to ESG factors as contributing to the malaise. It does seem a little more than coincidence that BP and Shell, both of which are at least planning a pivot to renewables, have underperformed their more steadfast American peers.

Last year's dividend cut is probably playing its part too. Again, it seems more than coincidence that the "cutters", BP and Shell, have underperformed. French major Total (TOT), which like Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM), held its payout steady, has also held up much better in terms of total returns despite also planning a "greener" future.

A Rising Tide

First quarter results are a little out of date now but do provide come color to the bounce. Underlying replacement cost profit clocked in at $2.6B, up from just $0.1B in Q4.

Upstream conditions obviously played their part in that - with marker prices for both oil and gas up considerably on the previous quarter. Brent averaged circa $61/bbl in Q1, up from $44/bbl in Q4 and $50/bbl in the year-ago period, while Henry Hub gained a similar percentage sequentially thanks to Storm Uri. Refining margins also improved versus Q4 2020, though remain subdued versus pre-COVID levels.

That helped offset a fall in production - with divestments and lower CapEx sending ex-Rosneft production to 2.2mmboe/d, a 14% fall YOY. Oil & gas trading, which was a boon for the likes of BP and Shell last year, also chipped in for the good.

That will probably be the story for the year as a whole too. Oil prices obviously look good for the firm right now, with Brent currently over the $70/bbl mark, while refining margins will be better than last year but subdued versus pre-pandemic levels. Analyst estimates point to EPS in the $2.65 area, putting the stock on a PE of around 10.

Energy Transition Plans

As mentioned in the preamble, the two elements that have raised most eyebrows among BP followers are its energy transition plans and elements of the new financial framework.

Starting with the former, BP sees production falling 20-25% by 2025 and 40% by 2030 (versus 2019 levels), excluding its 20% Rosneft stake. Refining capacity is likewise seen falling by circa 30% out to the end of the decade. The upshot in terms of profit won't be quite so dramatic though, with high grading and efficiency gains seen supporting the underlying portfolio in the near term, thereby helping to offset the impact of divestments.

On the flip side, BP plans to double the $5B in 2019 EBITDA made from its customer-focused business by 2030. That will include a 6-fold increase in retail sites in growth markets like China, Mexico and India, as well as growing sales of Castrol lubricant et cetera.

(Source: BP 2020 Strategy Presentation)

The most contentious area is probably low-carbon and renewables energy, with management seeing circa 20% of capital employed there by 2025 and eying ambitious 8-10% annual returns on that. These plans have earned skepticism, derision even, judging by comments on previous BP articles. Suffice to say that few seem minded to take those numbers at face value right now, though it does only imply a minority of group-wide profit even a decade from now.

Financial Framework

As for the financial framework, BP reached its net financial debt target of $35B in Q1, opening up buybacks from Q2. Management plans a steady base dividend of 5.25¢ per share per quarter - equal to 31.5¢ on the ADSs - with 60% of surplus cash out to 2025 going toward buybacks. Note that its surplus cash definition includes cash from divestments, and not just regular post-dividend free cash flow.

Other articles have touched on the main issue here - it raises the prospect of buybacks principally occurring at cycle highs, undesirable as the shares are unlikely to be especially cheap at those points. BP is not the only firm to go down this road, and it makes even less sense for the pure play E&Ps, but it's still a head-scratcher. The buyback/dividend split doesn't bother me so much; from a total returns perspective the difference between a reinvested dividend and a buyback is neither here nor there. But rigidly linking returns to cash flow seems odd, even if the business does become slightly less cyclical over time.

That raises the other issue, which is the static dividend. Now, BP is still looking at $15B in cash inflow from divestments out to 2025. Combined with cumulative post-dividend FCF, and adjusting for lease payments and hybrid bond coupons et cetera, that means we could be looking at a circa 18%-20% reduction in the share count here if my math is right. Analysts think BP might be sandbagging on dividend guidance given it could raise the per-share payout without increasing the aggregate cash cost. The rebased dividend is attractive for prospective investors (less so for those of us who suffered the cut), but yes, it would be good to see some growth on top.

Valuation

BP ADSs change hands for $27 each at time of writing. The dividend yield is circa 4.65%.

Even though its plans throw up a mixed bag, and the stock has gained circa 75% these past seven months, I still think that is quite cheap. I doubt many will give management the benefit of the doubt on its plans to raise group-wide ROCE to circa 13%, with the firm only managing in the 10% area in pre-COVID 2018-19, but even that would support a double-digit unlevered PE multiple. Working that back to the ADSs would put fair value in the $30-35 area. All said and done, prospective investors could be looking at a double-digit annualized return, with that coming from a combination of the 4.65% base dividend, buyback-fueled growth and a re-rating from the stock price.