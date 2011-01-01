Photo by grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

Early in May, I last looked at the prospects for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in an article in which I concluded that niche is nice.

I concluded that Etsy is the dominant niche marketplace which has seen a huge growth acceleration in 2020, and moreover it expected growth to continue if the economy reopens. While I was appealed to a recent dip, I was waiting for a slightly larger dip to potentially initiate a position. That dip arrived (all but almost) in May as it is time to provide an update after the company announced a substantial deal at the start of June.

The Former Take

Etsy is a unique marketplace in the sense that it focuses on unique and creative goods, connecting millions of sellers with tens of millions of buyers. Besides the unique and creative merchandise, buyers experience a real treasure hunt as the mission of the platform is to keep e-commerce human, something which ever becomes more difficult to do of course.

While this positioning results in more engagement and loyalty from users, both on the buy and sell side, it furthermore helps the company in alleviating some headwinds which other platforms experience including backlash from consumer groups and even anti-trust issues. On the other hand, the company takes quite a steep "cut" with reported revenues of Etsy being equal to approximately a quarter of the gross merchandise value traded over the platform.

The company has seen rapid growth in recent years. Sales of $441 million in 2017 jumped 37% to $604 million in 2018, to rise another 36% to $818 million in 2019. With shares representing a $6.2 billion valuation ahead of the pandemic around the $50 mark, these valuations looked reasonable at just over 7 times sales, being mindful that the company is profitable, albeit that the resulting price-earnings ratios were very high of course.

Pandemic Fuels Momentum

With shares falling to $30 in an initial response to the pandemic in March of last year, shares had doubled by early May and in fact hit a high of $250 early in 2021 as the pandemic was actually a big driver. After first quarter sales rose 35%, which was in line with the 2019 growth rates, second quarter sales growth exploded to 137%. Third quarter sales rose 128% as the same year-on-year growth number was reported for the final quarter of the year.

Full year sales doubled to $1.72 billion as net earnings of $350 million came in at $2.70 per share, as these are GAAP numbers and mark truly impressive progress with earnings quadrupling on an annual basis. The question is if all of this is justified, with shares being up a factor of 5 between February 2020 and February of this year, when they peaked at $250 per share.

At the peak, the company was valued at $35 billion, 20 times the sales reported for 2020 and 14 times the annualized sales performance in the fourth quarter, although there is some seasonal element in that number.

Amidst the rapid growth and setback to $165 per share in May, I was getting more attracted. At these levels, the enterprise valuation fell to $23.2 billion, or 10 times sales with revenues trending at an annual rate of $2.2 billion, after first quarter growth came in at 144% and earnings came in around a dollar already. Give the reduced sales multiple at around 10 times sales and earnings trending at $4 per share, the resulting 40 times earnings start to look a bit more compelling, as valuations are steep yet defendable. Moreover, if one annualizes the first quarter results, that is actually an understatement of the expected performance this year.

That said, I lacked conviction as I wonder how the year-over year comparables will look like from the second quarter onward, after the biggest growth was reported from here on, and comparables might furthermore become more difficult, depending on the trends relating to the pandemic, reopening of the economy and economic conditions.

That said, the company has not been sitting still to simply benefit from the Covid-19 events, Etsy has focused heavily on search, personalization and infrastructure to maintain and boost growth. Given all of this, I was constructive, yet not a buyer yet at $165. This caution came even as the outlook for the second quarter, with sales seen around $493-$536 million, represented solid 30-40% organic growth.

Working with an $5 earnings per share target for this year, I decided to become a buyer around the $150 mark, as I liked some specific characteristics of the platform. While we only came a few dollars short of this target a few weeks later, I unfortunately did not end up having a position yet as I got filled on other technology orders, as shares are now back to $175.

A Big Event, A Big Move

Early in June, the company announced a noteworthy deal. Etsy has reached a deal to acquire global fashion resale marketplace Depop in a $1.625 billion (mostly a cash) deal which is significant with an equity valuation of around $25 billion for Etsy on a fully diluted basis at $175 per share.

Depop is a community-led and purpose-driven marketplace based in London. The company was founded in 2011 and has focused on diverse and progressive fashion. The company facilitates GMS of $650 million as the ¨cut¨ is a bit less than reported by Etsy, with revenues reported at $70 million last year. That suggests that the cut of around 11% is less than half reported by Etsy.

The deal values Depop at 23 times reported revenues, while Etsy is now valued around 14 times 2020 sales. Etsy grew revenues at 110% last year, and Depop reported revenue growth in excess of 100% last year, although unfortunately not further quantified, nor has the margin profile been further quantified.

Etsy likes the deal as it gives more international exposure, Depop consumer's cohort is active as both a buyer and seller, cross-selling opportunities are seen, as the market for second-hand clothing has good growth prospects from here. The press release furthermore revealed accretion to the expected growth rates in 2021, which is comforting given the lack of color on 2020 growth rates. While the business is profitable, a modest dilutive impact on EBITDA margins is seen. Fortunately, Etsy will provide more financial details when it releases the second quarter results.

Final Thoughts

Having been really constructive following the release of the first quarter results, the deal has already pushed shares up significantly at this point in time. Investors clearly like the deal, with shares up $12 to $175 at the moment of writing. In fact, the move in the share price is equal to a change in the valuation of Etsy which essentially matches the purchase price of Depop. This seems like quite a bit of an overreaction, at least in the near term, as I like the long term addition despite the modest premium in terms of sales multiples being paid.

Amidst all of this, I am still constructive on the shares here, yet I feel no rush to chase the shares at this point in time, as I anxiously look forward to more information on the deal when the second quarter results are announced this summer.