Bill Gross, the “Bond King” has spoken.

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the Financial Times, Mr. Gross laid it on the line.

The Fed cannot for long continue to maintain current policy rates and expand its own balance sheet and therefore private bank reserve at a $120.0 billion pace.

The current market stability is “dependent upon the stability of the dollar.”

But the “stability of the dollar” is dependent upon the Fed.

Mr. Gross asks,

How long can the Treasury continue to require near-costless financing for $2.0 trillion, $3.0 trillion and $4.0 trillion deficits without sinking the dollar? In a historical gold-standard world, Fort Knox would have been emptied long ago, implying the bankruptcy of the world’s reserve currency.

Then Mr. Gross makes this statement that should get almost everyone’s attention:

Cash has been trash for years but soon it may be the only haven for investors sated beyond reasonable expectations of perpetually low yields and supportive bond kings and queens.

Federal Reserve Leadership

But get this.

The “supportive bond kings and queens” over the past half-century since credit was unleashed from its gold standard in the early 1970s have been the U.S. Federal Reserve chairs.

The Fed chair with the ammunition of the global currency has been sitting on the monetary throne for the past 50 years.

And poor Jerome Powell, the current chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System:

Jay Powell—well meaning I’m sure….”

That is all Mr. Gross really says about Mr. Powell.

That, in itself, says a lot.

And The Value Of The Dollar

If cash is trash, then the value of the U.S. dollar must fall.

And, if the value of the U.S. dollar falls, what else is going to give the United States any kind of role to play in the world. The economic power of the United States will decline as the dollar’s value continues to erode.

But this hasn’t seemed to be of much concern for the leadership of the United States. Take a look at the following charts, which cover the time frame that Mr. Gross talks about.

The two upswings in the value of the currency came when Paul Volcker was the Chairman of the Fed and really tightened up on monetary policy and when Robert Rubin was the U.S Treasury Secretary and brought the federal budget into balance.

The last chart brings the story up to date. This shows the recent decline in the value of the dollar as the Federal Reserve has pumped trillions of dollars into the banking system, fighting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic recession.

This total period represents a major part of the era that I have identified that is connected with the government policy of “credit inflation.” And it fully covers the fifty years that Mr. Gross has focused on in his study.

Except for the Volcker period and the Rubin period, the U.S. government has paid very little attention to the value of its currency in foreign exchange markets.

The U.S. dollar was the reserve currency of the world and the United States could do just about anything it wanted, economically and politically, and the U.S. dollar would remain the reserve currency of the world and do what it wanted to do.

Now, Mr. Gross is making the argument that the Federal Reserve and the U.S. government may find that times have changed. If the value of the dollar continues to decline, and I have suggested that in the near future that the price of a Euro will rise to $1.30 or above, where it now rests at around $1.22, and that the price of one British pound will rise to $1.49 from about its current value of around $1.41.

Conclusion

In other words, the United States has backed itself into a corner. Failing to pay attention to the value of the dollar and pushing credit inflation to its limit has moved the United States into a position where, once the pandemic and the recession hit, it had little room to maneuver. Policymakers moved to the extreme. And now, they face a dilemma that provides few if any good paths to recovery.

I agree with Mr. Gross that the Fed cannot for long continue to maintain current policy rates and expand its own balance sheet and therefore private bank reserves at a $120.0 billion monthly pace.

And this puts the stock market at peril.

Investors beware.