Since the COVID-19 pandemic began ravaging the world in late 2019, one of the least appealing areas to invest in is the hotel space. Rock-bottom occupancy rates caused by social distancing and economic shutdowns have led to a lot of pain for this industry. So far, a number of these players have survived, but they have seen better days. At present, one such prospect is Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR). Even now, as the global economy starts to reopen, Xenia is struggling in some ways. Truly, the company is not doing that great, but it has achieved the liquidity that it needs, likely, to survive the downturn. While investors should not expect a complete turnaround to take place this year, and possibly not even next year, an eventual return to normalcy could lead shares comfortably higher than where they are today. Because of this, Xenia appears to be a reasonable prospect for investors who don't mind taking some risk and who are in the game for the long haul.

A diversified luxury brand

Xenia has structured itself as a diversified player in the luxury hotel industry. According to management, the company currently owns 35 hotels that, combined, work out to 10,011 rooms. These hotels are spread across 15 states and 23 different markets. Given it only operates few hotels, you might expect the company to be concentrated when it comes to the brands that it owns. But that is not the case. In fact, the company owns 14 brands under its banner. The largest of these falls under the Marriott (MAR) name. And they include the Autograph Collection, Renaissance, The Ritz-Carlton, and Westin. A full 44% of its rooms fall under the Marriott name. Next in line are Hyatt (H) branded hotels, representing 34% of its rooms. And in 3rd place are Kimpton properties.

One thing that all of these assets have in common is their emphasis on luxury or upscale experiences. And management makes sure that this extends beyond the hotel brand. The firm is also active in ensuring that its assets are only located in hot markets. As an example, 12% of its EBITDA came from Houston, Texas last year. Another 12% came from Orlando, Florida. An 11% came from Phoenix, Arizona.

As one might expect, Xenia struggled significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic's worst days. In the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, for instance, the company had 23 of its properties open but had an occupancy rate of just 3.9% and a RevPAR of only $7. By the first quarter of this year, however, the company has recovered significantly. 34 of its hotels were opened and they had a combined occupancy rate of 34.8%. Meanwhile, the RevPAR of these properties has increased to $66. What's more, while on the second quarter of last year none of its properties were generating positive EBITDA, today 17 of them are. What's really exciting for shareholders is that this recent uptrend inactivity is continuing. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, in the month of April, the occupancy rate at the business had risen to 49% and RevPAR had risen to $106. Admittedly, this is still 44% lower than what the company was generating in April of its 2019 fiscal year, but any sort of improvement should be seen as a net positive.

To help it get through the crisis, Xenia decided to sell off four of its hotels. In all, it brought in proceeds from the transaction of $391 million. Unloading off certain properties, combined with the higher occupancy rate associated with its assets, has been instrumental in making the company's cash burn improve from $22 million per month in the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year to just $9.5 million per month by the end of 2020. It is also important to note that while the company did just sell off assets in 2020, it does have a long history of buying assets as well. In fact, since growing public, the company has acquired 13 hotels for a combined $1.5 billion. This matches the proceeds the business brought in from the 26 hotels that it sold previously. Another interesting tidbit is that this disparity in terms of the number of hotels purchased versus sold suggests that management has been placing a greater emphasis on high-quality assets. This is not to say, however, that Xenia is only looking to buy or sell properties. It also renovates them. One great example of a current project is the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club, and Spa. This project has been singled out by management as a significant $32 million investment in improving the operation.

Recent times have been tough

To get a better understanding of what kind of opportunity Xenia offers, if any, we should take a look at the financial performance of the enterprise over time. In 2016, for instance, Xenia generated revenue of $950.16 million. This eventually increased to nearly $1.15 billion in 2019. However, once again, 2020 was a difficult year. Revenue then came in at just $369.78 million. Over the same window of time, profitability has followed suit. EBITDA, as an example, increased from $287.33 million in 2016 to $302.12 million in 2019. Unfortunately, 2020 was a mess, with this metric coming in negative to the tune of $51.73 million. Adjusted FFO, or funds from operations, has followed a similar trajectory. It rose from $238.24 million in 2016 to $250.60 million in 2019. Last year, the business saw this metric come in negative to the tune of $93.97 million. Operating cash flow has been a bit more volatile, but the general trend was similar. It ultimately rose from $229.44 million in 2016 to $246.57 million in 2019. Then, in 2020, operating cash flow was negative by $77.72 million.

Thus far, 2021 is looking to be another difficult year for the enterprise. Even though early results imply that the market is seeing a turnaround, revenue in the first quarter came in at $87.85 million. This compares to $215.35 million in the first quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year. EBITDA declined from $24.46 million in the first quarter of last year to -$3.65 million in this year's first quarter. Adjusted FFO has gone from being positive by $19.37 million to being negative by $20.80 million. And operating cash flow has gone from being positive by $5.39 million to being negative by $31.16 million.

Valuing Xenia

When it comes to valuing a business like this, the process is tricky. You can't really place a value on a firm, at least not an easy one, when its cash flow metrics are negative like they are today. That said, if we assume an eventual return to normalcy, then the future should look a lot like 2019 did. Using this approach, we find that the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 9.2. The price to adjusted FFO multiple stands about there at 9.1. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, the multiple is 10.8.

To put all of this in perspective, I decided to compare Xenia with other luxury hotel owners. These firms are Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH). These firms ranged from a low price to operating cash flow multiple of 10.9 to a high one of 31.9. What I found from this is that Xenia was the cheapest of the bunch. After this, I performed the same type of analysis, but this time using the EV to EBITDA multiple. Here, I saw a range of 6.5 to 21.9. Only two of the five firms I looked at were cheaper than Xenia is today. As a note, because of the volatility that the fundamentals of these firms have exhibited, and because I was looking back at performance figures for Xenia to 2019, the metrics of the firms I compared it to were the three-year median results, not just the trailing 12 months or for 2020.

Takeaway

Taking all of this data and putting it together, it is clear that Xenia has suffered significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, it is not alone and experiencing this pain. And as the global economies rebound, so too should the financial performance of the enterprise. That said, the recovery will likely take some time. Given that the company has $389.23 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand, and that its next credit re-determination is not until the end of the first quarter next year, it has plenty of fuel to survive for the foreseeable future. While the company still carries with it a significant amount of risk, a return to normalcy seems to imply attractive upside potential. Not only are shares cheap on an absolute basis in a world where financial performance returns to 2019 levels, they are cheap relative to some of their highest quality peers.